Birmingham’s Avondale community hosts Secret Stages Festival this weekend

Birmingham has had a summer packed full of music festivals and events, and that wave of music is not over. The Eighth Annual Secret Stages  is coming to Birmingham’s Avondale community Aug. 3-4.

The festival has always been billed as a “discovery festival” where artists from the city and region perform for audiences of music fans who may not be familiar with the music they are hearing. In essence, the festival’s aim has been to introduce fans to artists.

In the first seven years of the festival’s existence, it was held in the downtown Birmingham Loft District, but for the first time, organizers have chosen to move to a new neighborhood with new venues.

The decision to move the festival from downtown was due mostly to access to the area’s businesses and which ones wanted to participate. The Loft District has been a growing nightlife destination over the years, and Secret Stages has been a large part of that revitalization. Venues such as Rogue Tavern, Das Haus, Pale Eddie’s, Matthew’s and Urban  Standard had been involved in the festival.

This year, the venues in use include Avondale Brewery, Saturn, The Hangar and 41st Street Pub.

“Over the years, the Secret Stages crew has had many discussions about the best location for the festival,” said Jon Poor, one of the founders of the festival. “We have always loved being downtown. Seeing and being a part of the growth there has been one of the more rewarding aspects of the event. That said, the changing business landscape has often presented us with challenges as far as having a consistent and viable footprint each year.”

Artists performing in this year’s festival will include a handful of acts – such as Heath Green & the Makeshifters and Will Stewart – that had been slated to play Birmingham’s Sloss Music and Arts Festival, but had their sets either cut short or canceled due to weather.

The festival kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m. The complete schedule and ticket information can be found here.

This story originally appeared on the Patch Birmingham website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

While the fanfare surrounding the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) proceeded nearby, Reid Nelson deftly made a series of surgeon’s knots to sew up an incision on the belly of a redfish that was a part of the live weigh-in category at the rodeo.

Nelson, a graduate student in the University of South Alabama’s Marine Sciences Department, inserted an acoustic tag in the redfish, red drum if you’re a purist or marine scientist, as part of the Coastal Alabama Acoustic Monitoring Program (CAAMP).

CAAMP monitors 55 receiver stations strategically placed in Alabama coastal waters to catch pings, which happen once a minute during the one-year lifespan of the acoustic tags in the fish.

Nelson said 100 red drum were tagged in 2015. In 2016, another 100 red drum were tagged. Also in 2016, all tagging that didn’t occur at the ADSFR was transferred to Dog River and Fowl River on the western shore of Mobile Bay.

Nelson said the goal of CAAMP is to study fishing mortality, natural mortality and fish movement in response to water temperature and salinity levels.

Last year, the team added speckled trout to the tagging program and will continue to work with trout this year. As expected, redfish is a hardy species that handles catch-and-release very well. Speckled trout are not quite as resilient but still survive well enough to justify the live-release effort.

“With the popularity of the live weigh-in at the rodeo, we looked at it as a nice opportunity to tag live fish from different places,” Nelson said. “You can actually look at how successful live weigh-ins are. What we have seen from fish tagged at the rodeo, about 98 percent of the red drum have lived. About 78 percent of the speckled trout that we tagged at the rodeo have lived.

“Overall, mortality is pretty low, which I think is amazing. Some of the red drum were brought from all over, as far away as Mississippi and Louisiana.”

Nelson said 20 red drum and 15 speckled trout were fitted with the acoustic tags, which cost about $300 each, and released during the 2018 ADSFR. CAAMP is funded through the Alabama Marine Resources Division with a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

“What was really interesting about the rodeo is the map where the fish came from that were released at the rodeo,” he said. “One of the main concerns about a live weigh-in program is the fish won’t leave that area once they are released. Unlike the fish we tagged in the rivers, the fish we tagged at the rodeo leave Dauphin Island pretty readily. We’ve detected those fish as far away as Raft River in the Mobile Delta. We’ve detected them in Fowl River. We’ve detected them off the Gulf State Park Pier. They have even been detected by receiver arrays that other groups have out. It’s really remarkable how quickly and widespread these fish disperse.

“It’s interesting to do science with a part of the tournament. That’s really never been done. Another interesting thing is fishermen have been really good about telling us where they caught the fish. What we have seen is about 25 percent of the fish have gone back to where they were caught. With red drum that were caught in the rivers and brought to the rodeo, about 70 percent of those fish will disperse and end up returning to one of our local rivers. That’s been an amazing aspect of the study. We have no idea how those fish find their way back. It could be olfaction or chemoreceptors. It’s probably a combination of many navigation senses.”

Natural mortality with the red drum tagged in the first year of the study has been surprisingly low, according to Nelson. Out of the 100 fish tagged, only three died of natural causes. Fishing mortality took 10 out of the population in Fowl River from 2016-2017, and nine redfish were lost to fishing mortality in Dog River during the same time span.

“One of the other interesting things we saw is the seasonal peaks in the rivers,” Nelson said. “We saw more fishing mortality in the fall and spring.”

An eye-opening aspect of the CAAMP data when speckled trout were added to the study is the significant disparity in movement between species in response to weather and salinity changes.

“One of the most interesting things we’ve seen is a lot of the red drum really didn’t move that much from where they were actually tagged,” Nelson said. “Out of Fowl River, we had 13 fish leave the river over the course of the year, which is not very many in the grand scheme of things. Only five left Dog River during that year. For the year we have data, they were pretty much resident fish. Some of them would use different parts of the river. But for the most part, they tended to remain in the area where they were originally tagged.

“In fact, we had a family call in a fish a few months ago that had been tagged about a year ago. They literally caught that fish where we tagged it at Delta Port in Fowl River. That was amazing.”

Nelson said the most movement observed during the study came in December of 2016 when the water temperature was cooler than normal and the salinity was very high because of a lack of rain in the fall.

“The big conclusion so far on redfish is the majority of the slot fish tend to be resident,” he said. “It looks like they are pretty resilient to changes in temperature and salinity. We’ve seen big fluctuations in those two factors, and the fish didn’t leave the rivers when the salinity and temperature varied quite a bit. I thought that was really interesting.”

Now, throw speckled trout into the study, and the movement patterns are vastly different.

“During the first year of the big study with speckled trout, it was almost the complete opposite story,” Nelson said. “The trout were tagged last November and December. They were resident in the deep holes in the rivers until about February. When it was really cold, they were staying in the rivers. Once it started to warm up, we saw a push of fish leaving the rivers pretty quickly, moving down to Mississippi Sound and Dauphin Island. That is what you would expect.

“We had a couple of fish that moved from Dog River to the Mobile River. One of those fish actually came in at the rodeo. Instead of staying in the river, they pushed out relatively quickly.”

Nelson is also working with another program to study fish movement. The Tag Alabama program is sponsored by the Coastal Conservation Association of Alabama and relies on local anglers to insert dart tags in red drum and speckled trout caught in Alabama coastal waters.

“What we’re seeing with Tag Alabama is that many of those redfish are coming back right close to where they were tagged as well,” he said. “With Tag Alabama, we get a much larger spread of tagging locations instead of just the rivers.”

Anglers participating in Tag Alabama go to the website to log tagging and recapture efforts for trout and redfish as well as red snapper, tripletails and sharks.

“We’ve had 743 red drum and speckled trout tagged so far,” Nelson said. “Considering we launched the program in April this year, that’s a lot. We’ve had 65 of those fish recaptured.

“I’m excited about this. CCA Alabama is providing the funding for this. I’m hoping we can keep this going.”

Another tagging effort that occurred partially during this year’s ADSFR involved tarpon, known as the silver king.

With the help of local tarpon enthusiasts during the ADSFR, researchers from Dauphin Island Sea Lab and Mississippi State University managed to attach eight satellite tags. Two more tarpon were caught and tagged the Saturday after the rodeo.

Of the eight fish tagged during the rodeo, all but one high-tailed it toward Louisiana, one traveling as far as the southern tip of Louisiana near South Pass. One fish, however, decided to explore Mobile Bay and made a huge loop inside the bay before heading west.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“Big Luther” might be out of office, but he hasn’t finished towering over environmental activists.

The former United States Senator is known for his staunch opposition to job-killing Obama-era regulations and mandates as Alabama’s Attorney General and was a key ally to President Trump in Strange’s brief tenure on Capitol Hill.

Now, back in the private sector, Strange is still advocating for Alabama jobs and President Trump’s agenda.

In an op-ed published this week, Strange applauds a federal judge in New York for rightfully throwing out a climate lawsuit brought by cities against major energy companies. In doing so, U.S. District Court Judge John F. Keenan wrote, “Global warming and solutions thereto must be addressed by the two other branches of government.”

This is the second judge in as many months to toss this kind of lawsuit, confirming what conservative leaders in Alabama have been saying for years: courts should follow the law, not make the law.

Strange notes in his column, “Allowing courts to usurp the place of Congress and regulators is a recipe for incoherence. It takes power out of the hands of the people’s representatives. It pushes experts out of the process.”

When Strange served as the state’s 47th attorney general, he stood up to BP after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and won more than $2 billion in a landmark settlement on behalf of Alabamians.

Today, in a stark contrast, a number of cities including Santa Cruz, Oakland, San Francisco, Boulder and New York are bringing lawsuits against energy companies alleging future harm from the effects of climate change brought on by the products these companies sell.

Sen. Strange points out, “They are seeking awards — often in the hundreds of millions of dollars — for events they outline in detail, but that have not yet happened. And by their own admission, these events may never happen.”

He adds, “But it gets better: some of these California cities have directly contradicted themselves by issuing precise projections about the future costs of climate change in their lawsuit while indicating in their statements to the buyers of their municipal bonds that they know of no climate-related risks. They state in their bond issuance documents that it is impossible to predict whether flooding and other damage will occur, if at all. In many cases, it was the same city officials who made both sworn statements.”

It’s good to see that federal judges are seeing through these frivolous lawsuits. Like Judge William Alsup of California, who said:

Our industrial revolution and the development of our modern world has literally been fueled by oil and coal. Having reaped the benefit of that historic progress, would it really be fair to now ignore our own responsibility in the use of fossil fuels and place the blame for global warming on those who supplied what we demanded?

Even liberal icon and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke against environmental policy-making by the judiciary, saying in a 2011 case involving climate change that “the relief you’re seeking seems to me to set up a district judge, who does not have the resources, the expertise, as a kind of ‘super-EPA.'”

However, these lawsuits will keep coming. There is simply too much money to be made by trial lawyers and environmentalists for them to stop. And that is what it is all about.

“Lawsuits will not develop sound public policy, and they will certainly not halt climate change,” Strange concluded.

Piggybacking on a federal investigation into possible collusion, a Mobile law firm has filed a class-acton lawsuit accusing the nation’s biggest television station owners of fixing advertising rates.

Clay, Massey & Associates filed the lawsuit this week in U.S. District Court in Chicago against Gray Television Inc., Nextstar Media Group, Tegna Inc., Tribune Media Co. and Sinclair Broadcast Group. Together, those companies own a large share of the nation’s television stations.

The law firm seeks to represent people and businesses that bought advertising from the companies since Jan. 1, 2014.

The civil complaint references a July 26 Wall Street Journal article reporting that the Justice Department was investigating whether Sinclair, Tribune and other companies illegally shared information and coordinated efforts to artificially raise rates for TV commercials. According to the story, the investigation grew out of the department’s review of a proposed $4 billion merger between Sinclair and Tribune that would create the nation’s largest TV station owner.

That deal is on hold and now appears unlikely to be approved.

Stephen Dampier, a Fairhope lawyer who is representing Clay, Massey in the lawsuit, declined to comment.

“We do our talking in the court,” he said.

The suit seeks a court order declaring the TV stations’ conduct illegal and a judgement against the defendants equal to three times the damages suffered the the Alabama firm and other members of the class. The complaint does not specify a dollar figure.

One typical ad features partner Edie Massey talking about his courtroom approach.

“Well, my style is to be yourself. I can’t pull off dad’s style because he’s a lot older than me, but I think my style is to be someone that jury members and judges and witnesses will relate to, and they’ll know that I’m not trying to hide anything from them,” he says, as his wife and daughter walk into his office. “I’m being upfront with them, and I talk to them like like I would talk to my friends.”

Television consolidation has been on the rise for the past decade as companies took advantage of deregulation by the Federation Communications Commission to gobble up other businesses and individual stations. The lawsuit cites a study the Pew Research Center indicating that the five largest companies owned, operated or serviced 443 stations in 2016, up 147.4 percent from 2004.

One of those proposed mergers, announced in June, is Gray Television’s $3.65 billion bid to acquire Montgomery-based Raycom Media.

U.S. television ad sales fell 7.8 percent last year, to $61.8 billion. That is the steepest drop in at last 20 years, other than during recessions, according to the suit.

“In a healthy economy, we’re looking at no growth in advertising from traditional media companies,” research analyst Michael Nathanson told Bloomberg. “That’s a worrying trend.”

The suit contends that declining viewership resulting from increasing competition from cable and online options creates a powerful motive to inflate prices.

“As Defendants largely rely on revenue from local television advertising in order to sustain their daily operations, in the face of declining sales, Defendants had reason and motivation to conspire to artificially raise the prices of local TV advertisements,” the complaint states.

Clay, Massie has handled more than 10,000 personal injury lawsuits over the last 45 years, according to the firm’s website.

The defendants own a number of Alabama stations. Nextstar owns the CBS affiliate in Mobile, WKRG, Channel 5. Sincliar owns ABC affiliate WEAR, Channel 3, which is based in Pensacola, Florida, but includes the Mobile television market. It also owns NBC affiliate WPMI, Channel 15 in Mobile.

Gray Television owns stations in Panama City Beach, Florida., and Dothan. If regulators approve its acquisition of Raycom, it would gain WAFF, the NBC station in Huntsville, Fox affiliate WSFA in Montgomery and Fox affiliate WBRC in Birmingham.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

Will Mississippi’s newly legalized sports betting hurt Alabama athletics? One state legislator has a dire warning for college football fans.

Representative Rich Wingo (R-Tuscaloosa) played five seasons for the Green Bay Packers and knows the dangers of mixing sports and gambling first-hand. Wingo told WBRC that the FBI would show up every year at team meetings to talk about sports gambling and how gamblers will try and get involved with players to affect the outcome of a game.

“College sports are going to eventually be compromised and people are going to wonder if that kid missed that field goal on purpose or dropped that catch on purpose,” Wingo warned.

Sports betting is only legal in a handful of states, Alabama’s eastern neighbor now included. Mississippi’s first lawful sports wagers took place Wednesday at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi.

Gamblers can now travel from far and wide to Mississippi and bet on just about anything from college football to the NFL, to basketball and baseball. Many Alabamians are expected to make the trip across the state line to do just that.

However, detractors worry that legalized sports betting will take the fun out of watching, and perhaps playing, the game itself.

“When a kid misses a field goal, instead of feeling bad for him now you are going to have people that are probably going to send him death threats because they lost a bunch of money,” Wingo added, via WBRC.

Could legalized sports betting in Mississippi compromise the integrity of college football and other sports in Alabama? Will the fan experience be diminished? These are the questions being asked, and time will provide the answers.

In Alabama, gambling on greyhound and horse racing is legal. Gambling involving other sports would need to pass a referendum of the people.

Alabama is also one of nine states that outlaw the nationally-booming online business of daily fantasy sports.

Senator Richard Shelby today continued to tout Alabama’s role in American spaceflight. Shelby took to Twitter to highlight the fact that United Launch Alliance (ULA) rockets made in Decatur, Alabama were going to help power American astronauts back into space.

According to NASA, it will be the first time since 2011 that it will launch “American astronauts on American rockets from American soil.”

The NASA announcement also named the nine astronauts on the mission flying commercial aircraft to and from the International Space Station.

Astronaut Josh Cassada has already gotten a first-hand glimpse at just how vital a role ULA and the workers at its Decatur facility have in the next chapter of American spaceflight.

“A few of us had a chance to fly up to Alabama and meet some of the most talented, hardworking men and women at ULA who are building our rocket, and I’ll tell you, we are in great hands,” said Cassada.

While ULA rockets have powered unmanned American missions to Mars, ULA President and CEO Tony Bruno testified recently before a U.S. Senate subcommittee about his company’s vision for expanding those missions.

“Acts of Congress and Presidential directives reflect the high priority for the United States Government has long placed on human space exploration,” said Bruno. “With this continuing commitment, Americans will surely land on Mars as they landed on the Moon.”

