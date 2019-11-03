Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Birmingham woman lives with, helps others fight epilepsy

Sara Franklin’s world turned upside down on the night of Aug. 25, 2018, when she experienced her first seizure. Now she has turned what began as a scary experience into an opportunity to help others facing similar situations.

“My husband woke in the middle of the night to find me convulsing, and I wasn’t responding. He didn’t know what to do, so he called 911,” said Franklin. “When I woke up about 15 minutes later, there were firemen in my room, and I didn’t remember anything.”

Franklin was rushed to a hospital after suffering a tonic clonic, more commonly known as grand mal seizure. She visited a neurologist several weeks later to undergo a series of tests but no cause for the seizure was immediately uncovered.

Sara Franklin leads Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama to educate, guide others from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“That was a blessing because cancer and tumors can sometimes bring on seizures,” Franklin said. “But it was also a setback to life as I knew it because state law forbids anyone to drive for six months after a seizure. I was a new mom with a 6-month-old baby and was determined not to let anyone around me down, whether it was my husband, my baby, my boss or even my extended family and friends.”

Franklin experienced several partial seizures in November, which prolonged the ban on driving. The logistics of relying on family and friends to get her to work, and organizing childcare for her infant son, became an increasing challenge. Franklin decided to step away from work until doctors could diagnose her condition and find ways to deal with it.

In April, just weeks before Franklin would be allowed to drive, the family hit another wall.

Franklin’s husband, Drew, began suffering from excruciating headaches and numbness in his arm and face. After six emergency room visits and two stays in intensive care, it was determined that he had a life-threatening brain infection. Although Drew fully recovered thanks to antibiotics, the situation took a toll on Sara, causing another partial seizure.

Meanwhile, Sara was diagnosed with epilepsy, a condition that affects more than 54,000 people in Alabama, and she began receiving medication.

“The doctor thought the stress of my husband’s illness and the stress and lack of sleep that goes with having a new baby brought on my seizures,” Sara said.

About that time, Sara, who had been scouring the internet for information about her condition, saw a posting for the position of executive director of the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama. She was hired after being recommended by the board chairman. Sara went to work in September. This organization, in coordination with the Epilepsy Foundation of America, works to provide treatment, support and resources; fund research and training for specialists; and educate the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid.

“I couldn’t believe that what I once saw as a tragedy has turned into an opportunity to walk with others and encourage them through their own journeys of epilepsy,” Franklin said. “My heart goes out to them. I want to walk alongside them as they seek to end seizures in their lives.”

Nearly two months later, Sara is heading up the foundation’s Walk to End Epilepsy on Nov. 2 – its biggest fundraiser of the year. The Birmingham walk will mobilize people from across the state to affect change through care, advocacy, research and education. More than 400 people are expected to take part in the walk at Railroad Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 10 people will have a seizure during their life, and one in 26 will be diagnosed with epilepsy. More people have epilepsy than Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy, combined. But epilepsy receives one-tenth of the research funding of those other disorders.

“We are excited to hold the walk in Birmingham to further engage and mobilize the community to be a part of the fight to end epilepsy,” Sara said. “This annual event strengthens the current efforts of the foundation and generates funding to help families living with epilepsy and seizures.”

Along with the walk, there will be a face-painting station, music provided by DJ WellDunn and a booth where walkers can suit up in purple to show their support of people with epilepsy.

Sara is thrilled she has been seizure-free for six months and been given the go-ahead to get behind the wheel.

“This has been such a challenging year,” Sara said. “None of us are guaranteed a life without health scares. I’m thankful for my family, friends and church family who have helped me navigate through this journey, and the medical professionals who are helping keep my seizures under control.”

To sign up for the walk or for more information, visit WalktoEndEpilepsy.org/birmingham.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama Economic Growth Summit: More innovation and technology startups moving to Alabama

Alabama has quickly established itself as an attractive home for founders wanting to launch and grow startups.

The state’s momentum in helping technology and innovation startups flourish was the focus of a panel discussion Oct. 25 during the Alabama Economic Growth Summit in Hoover. Britney Summerville, vice president of community involvement at Shipt, moderated the discussion and said deliberate efforts to attract startups are helping the state grow.

“Technology is a huge part of our thriving ecosystem right now, and we are seeing no signs of that slowing down,” Summerville said. “We want to continue to remind our legislators and supporters of business in the state that technology is here and growing and that we’ll do it better and do it more with everybody’s support.”

Experts discuss innovation and technology economic development in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Summerville praised Rep. Bill Poole, chairman of the House Ways and Means Education Committee, for leading efforts in the Alabama Legislature to pass new legislation that encourages startups, especially those based in technology and innovation, to locate and operate in Alabama. Poole said passage of the Alabama Incentives Modernization Act is just the beginning of the state’s strategic elevation plans.

“The results will inform the decision processes from a policy standpoint going forward,” Poole said. “We’re going to have opportunities to build on that success.”

Matt Hottle, founder of the Alabama Futures Fund, applauded strong bonds between government and business leaders across Alabama. Hottle said Alabama’s strong public-private partnerships are extremely attractive to startup founders looking for more than funding.

“We’ve made investments in five companies: one from Alabama and four of them we got to relocate from other places: Atlanta, Virginia and two from San Francisco,” Hottle said. “If you talk to those folks, they will tell you things like, ‘I’ve never had access to public-private partnerships like I have here. I’ve never had access to senior-level executives. I’ve not had access like Alabama Capital Network can provide to very seasoned, experienced people. I haven’t had advocates in our legislature like you have here. And, by the way, this place is pretty awesome.’ When we think about our ability to grow this state through startups, attracting them both from outside and fostering ones that are already here, understand we are way better positioned than most people realize.”

Hottle said Techstars’ decision to launch an energy technology accelerator with Alabama Power in Birmingham is one of the best examples of the state’s leadership in the public-private sector.

“Alabama Power did an unbelievable job,” Hottle said. “It took a lot of time and a lot of smart, ambitious people working on it, and they did that on behalf of the state and on behalf of the startup ecosystems. What an opportunity for us to capitalize on all of the things we have going for us. TechStars is a huge component of how that’s going to happen.”

Miller Girvin, CEO of Alabama Capital Network, said the ability of investors to successfully exit Alabama-based startups such as Shipt is also helping the state recruit more startups and more investors.

“People sit up and listen,” Girvin said. “They take note. They have circulated around the communities that are doing early-stage investing.”

Girvin said the state needs to make sure rural areas of Alabama are also included.

“A lot of us in the bigger cities have access to universities and corporate supporters,” Girvin said. “We need to continue perpetuate that in the rural areas and smaller cities.”

Poole said more emphasis on education will help.

“Investment in education is an investment in solutions,” Poole said. “We’ve got to continue to do better.”

Hottle said Alabama’s attractiveness as a home for startups will grow if Alabama attempts to elevate the region.

“Eighty percent of all venture capital is concentrated on the coasts,” Hottle said. “If we want to be relevant as a state, we have to be relevant as a region. That means we have to go across state borders.”

Summerville said these recruitment efforts also encourage businesses already in Alabama.

“The existing businesses that are here in Birmingham, especially in tech, are excited there is an emphasis on bringing more,” Summerville said. “They love the fact that, by doing so, it will attract more tech talent and retain tech talent that they have. When companies make it over to take a look at our city, they are wowed by what they see — that very natural, collaborative effort between public and private. The fact that it’s incredibly authentic is what gets their attention and what makes them want to stay.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Cam Ward in the Shoals: Pushes prison reform in AL Supreme Court justice campaign stump speech

TUSCUMBIA — For 17 years, State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) has been a fixture in the State House in Montgomery, eight years as a member of the Alabama House of Representatives and seven years as a member of the Alabama Senate.

Last month, the veteran lawmaker announced he was seeking a change of scenery with a bid for the GOP nod in the Place 1 associate justice seat up in 2020 on the Alabama Supreme Court. Saturday, Republican voters in northwestern Alabama got to see the recently announced judicial candidate give a campaign stump speech at the Helen Keller Public Library for a meeting of the Shoals Republican Club.

Ward spoke about a topic with which he was all too familiar as the chairman of the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee, which was prison reform. Prison reform is thought to be a significant priority for the Alabama legislature in 2020, given the state of Alabama received a warning from the Department of Justice alleging the state’s prison system was in violation of the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“What you don’t want in this state — I’m going to tell y’all people will go, ‘Prison reform? Does that mean y’all are loving up on the prisoners?'” Ward said. “No, here’s the problem we have: If you ever go into a federal receivership like we did in the 1980s — let me tell y’all what happens when that happens. Of course, as you’re running an unconstitutional system in violation of the Eighth Amendment, they can take over your system, and when they do that, your legislature just has no more say whatsoever.”

The Shelby County Republican explained when that happens, there could be any variety of consequences, including the release of “very nasty people” with no say from the local government and require a significant increase in what the state has allotted for the Department of Corrections.

“What you don’t want is a lot of murderers, rapists, child molesters back on the streets,” he said.

Ward also touched on abuses in the judicial system when judges sometimes incorrectly interpret the law to allow for frivolous lawsuits and said that could have a chilling effect on the state. He pointed to the arrival Airbus in Mobile, which he argued may not have happened had the legislature not taken proper measures to stop these abuses.

“That’s the kind of stuff,” he said of his candidacy. “There’s not always easy issues. If you want perfect, I’m not perfect. I’ll be first to tell y’all that. But if you want somebody who is going to take on tough issues and not be afraid of it, I’m not afraid.”

Ward faces two-term incumbent Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Greg Shaw on March 3, 2020 in the Republican primary.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Back Forty Beer Company Birmingham elevates bar food

Invariably, whenever someone mentions Back Forty Beer Company at the Sloss Docks in Birmingham the talk turns to food.

That’s because an award-winning chef with a fine dining background helms this open kitchen (next to the open brewing production) and is turning out dishes that are delicious and inventive, seasonal and locally sourced and perhaps more than you’d expect.

Owner and CEO Douglas Brown says the full restaurant is one thing that sets Back Forty Beer apart from other great breweries in the Magic City. That was part of the plan from the very beginning, and executive chef Russ Bodner has led the restaurant since before Back Forty Birmingham opened in summer 2018.

Bodner, a St. Louis native who studied at the French Culinary Institute in New York City, worked in the kitchen of the Michelin-starred, haute Greek restaurant Anthos with celebrity chef Michael Psilakis and restaurateur Donatella Arpaia. He was the sous chef with James Beard Award-winning chef Gerard Craft at Taste in St. Louis. Bodner honed his unique blend of fine Southern comfort food and exciting global influences on Lake Martin at SpringHouse (with acclaimed chef and Hot and Hot Fish Club alum Rob McDaniel – a five-time James Beard “Best Chef: South” semi-finalist) and then at Kowaliga as executive chef.

Back Forty Beer Co. Birmingham gives food the same attention as the brews from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“Our goal here,” Bodner says, “is to provide not just regular brewery fare but to have a restaurant that brews beer or a brewery that has a restaurant.”

Either way you look at it, it’s working.

Chef Bodner has created an impressive yet casual farm-to-table menu that is more than just pub food. Most everything here is made from scratch – the pickles, the mustards, the sausages and sauces. Bodner relies upon local growers like BDA Farm near Tuscaloosa and Ireland Farm for his seasonal produce. He visits farmers markets for smaller, specific quantities, and he turns to locally owned Evans for most of his meats and Gulf seafood.

“We try to take my fine dining experiences that I’ve had, whether it was in New York or at Lake Martin at SpringHouse, and take that same approach to the food here.”

So you’ll find a beet salad that’s colorful with mustard greens and radishes, or local butternut squash soup topped with pickled golden raisins and homemade crème fraiche. Pan-seared jumbo scallops might come with caramelized bok choy, local sweet peppers, carrots, shiitake mushrooms and radishes in a homemade dashi broth. The Niman Ranch pork porterhouse is paired with sweet potato hash, Benton’s ham, peppers and onions. Pastas are homemade, and Bodner is excited about the Asian noodle bowls and ramens guests can enjoy during the cooler months.

It’s comfort food, Bodner says, “but done in a really nicely presented way and using the best ingredients that we can.”

That approach gets you wings that are confit-cooked and perfectly spiced, whether you choose the mild Naked Pig sauce or Puck’s smoky-sweet heat.

Thin-crust pizzas are popular and range from a simple margherita with San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil, to a bright, flavor bomb of a pie topped with pancetta and broccolini, mozzarella, garlic, fennel pollen, Calabrian chilies, chili crunch and preserved lemon.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama Power volunteers go to bat for bats

Bats across the state of Alabama will soon have new digs thanks to Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) volunteers.

APSO chapters spent part of last week building and painting bat houses that will be installed in wooded areas. Some will also go up near Alabama Power lakes and rivers. The work was part of Southern Company’s Week of Service.

“We put them together and painted them and are going to decorate them,” said Tammy Reece, with the Magic City APSO chapter and executive secretary in Environmental Affairs. “Some will go to a Girl Scouts troop for them to install and some will go to our reservoirs and walking trails, and some will go to backyards and homes.”

Alabama Power volunteers build bat houses to help protect state’s bats from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

APSO volunteers built more than 50 bat houses, learning about bats and their habitats in the process.

“This was a very interesting and fun project to volunteer with and everyone learned a lot about bats, too,” said Brooke Goff, a community relations specialist in the Southeast Division.

The project is one of several ways Alabama Power works to protect bats and their habitats, including support of the “Bats to the Future Fund.”

The fund works to combat white-nose syndrome, a fungus that has led to significant bat population loss.

While there is no cure yet, research is being done for treatment and prevention through the fund, established by the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Southern Company, Alabama Power’s parent company, is among the supporters of the fund.

The Bats for the Future Fund has awarded 10 grants in its first two years, totaling 2.5 million. The next round of grants will be announced in January 2020.

Alabama Power also supports the annual Bat Blitz, when biologists, researchers and bat lovers across the Southeast converge to survey Alabama bat populations and check for white-nose syndrome.

Bats are voracious bug eaters and serve as natural controls on insect populations. Their eating habits help reduce insect damage to forests and crops, and in some parts of the world bats are important plant pollinators.

There are 15 bat species in Alabama. Three species – the gray bat, the Indiana bat and the northern long-eared bat – are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Code the Classic connects Birmingham-area companies with talent from HBCUs

More than 100 students and dozens of companies came together Friday for Code the Classic, an initiative designed to link area employers with diverse talent from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) hosted the sixth annual event that coincides with the Magic City Classic football game between Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University. The event took place at Innovation Depot, the highly regarded business incubator and coworking space in downtown Birmingham.

“Over the next 10 years, Birmingham is expected to have six times as many job openings in computer science and engineering-related positions that require a bachelor’s degree than we have candidates to fill those roles,” said Waymond Jackson, BBA senior vice president of public policy.

Code the Classic brings together HBCU talent and Birmingham companies from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“This event helps connect companies needing to fill their talent pipeline with students across the state who could be a great fit for the role. Opportunities like this serve as a good first step towards increasing local companies’ access to talent and provides college talent a fresh look at Birmingham,” Jackson said.

The event included the Code the Classic Tech Career Expo, with companies looking to recruit developers, programmers, IT project managers, analysts, graphic designers and engineers, as well as professionals interested in accelerated tech training and coding bootcamps.

“Alabama institutions produce world-class talent, and we are excited to expose future graduates to the potential of careers in technology right here in the Magic City,” said Katie Inabinet, senior recruiter at Shipt, one of the participating companies. “We are proud to sponsor this wonderful event again this year.”

During the gathering, Alabama State and Alabama A&M faced off in an innovation pitch, which was followed by a leadership roundtable with business and government leaders, including U.S. Sen. Doug Jones and Vulcan Materials Co. CEO Thomas Hill.

A student debate and immersive networking studio, facilitated by The YARD, a new HBCU platform that funds student ideas and collaboration with industry leaders and communities. The YARD launched at the U.S. Conference of Mayors with a $1 million commitment from founding partner Vulcan Materials to fund scholarships, internships and grants to HBCUs.

“The Magic City Classic is the epicenter for tech, talent and culture in the Southeast and provides us with the perfect opportunity to connect our HBCU talent with prospective employers,” said Erskine Chuck Faush, CEO and cofounder of The YARD. “We have industry leaders from today’s top companies joining us for this special event because they believe in the value of diversity and inclusion and see opportunities for investment to build more sustainable career pipelines and drive positive economic impact. We hope that employers will join us by investing in tomorrow’s generation today.”

In addition to The YARD, partners for Code the Classic include Innovate Birmingham and TechBirmingham.

“The BBA has been instrumental in reimagining our regional workforce development efforts, and Code the Classic is another example of their commitment to work,” said Deon Gordon, president and CEO of TechBirmingham. “As the regional tech council, we’re excited to join them in this effort to lift up our vital HBCU institutions and students to better connect them to local employers. The more diverse our talent pipeline, the more resilient and robust our tech economy will be as well.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

