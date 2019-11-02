Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Code the Classic connects Birmingham-area companies with talent from HBCUs 2 hours ago / News
Birmingham is the backdrop in ‘Line of Duty’ movie trailer 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Trump Jr.: Alabama ‘knows better’ than to toy with the ‘craziness’ of Roy Moore again 4 hours ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: Continuing the fight against the opioid epidemic 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Mayor Randall Woodfin: New Birmingham stadium to level playing field with other cities 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
CWD seminars keep public updated on disease 7 hours ago / Outdoors
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 20 hours ago / Sports
Montgomery couple first from south, central Alabama to be inducted into Rotary International’s Arch Klumph Society 20 hours ago / News
13th annual Semper Fi Heroes’ Week in Huntsville to be held November 6-12 21 hours ago / Faith and Culture
The lessons Mike Lutzenkirchen learned from his late son, the Auburn football star 22 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama Democratic Party awaits ruling ahead of weekend leadership elections 23 hours ago / News
Shelby urges Democrats to stop blocking military funding 1 day ago / News
Blind spots on Alabama’s Workforce Super Highway 1 day ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Impeachment process formally starts, Alabama votes ‘no’ on impeachment, Trump talks the Alabama Senate race and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Shelby spearheads first major FY2020 appropriations package to Senate passage 1 day ago / News
Introducing Yellowhammer’s Legacy Series — A sneak peek at Pursell Farms 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
100-year-old Alabama WWII veteran celebrates birthday in style 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Republicans in Alabama’s U.S. House delegation oppose impeachment resolution 2 days ago / News
AHSAA Thursday ‘Game of the Week’ changed to Auburn at Park Crossing 2 days ago / Sports
2019 DrunkAubie Spooktacular 2 days ago / Podcasts
Birmingham is the backdrop in 'Line of Duty' movie trailer

Downtown Birmingham serves as the backdrop for the latest action thriller. Familiar sites around the city can be seen in the first trailer for “Line of Duty.”

The film stars Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight”) as officer Frank Penny, who goes on a rogue mission to find the chief of police’s abducted daughter. After killing the police’s only lead on the case, Penny is followed by reporter Ava (Courtney Eaton), who is live streaming his entire mission. Dean Keller (Ben McKenzie), the brother of the man he killed, is also after Penny.

Directed by Steven C. Miller, “Line of Duty” also stars Jessica LuDina Meyer and Giancarlo Esposito. The film will be released in select theaters and will also be available digitally and on demand on Nov. 15, according to ET Online.

Eckhart and the cast filmed in Birmingham in May and June of 2018. A number of familiar downtown locations can be seen in the first trailer that was released Oct. 22.

“Line of Duty” is produced by Hassik Films, the Solution Entertainment Group and Sprockefeller Pictures, and distributed by Saban Films, which also distributed 2016’s “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage,” which filmed in Orange Beach and Mobile.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Code the Classic connects Birmingham-area companies with talent from HBCUs

More than 100 students and dozens of companies came together Friday for Code the Classic, an initiative designed to link area employers with diverse talent from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) hosted the sixth annual event that coincides with the Magic City Classic football game between Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University. The event took place at Innovation Depot, the highly regarded business incubator and coworking space in downtown Birmingham.

“Over the next 10 years, Birmingham is expected to have six times as many job openings in computer science and engineering-related positions that require a bachelor’s degree than we have candidates to fill those roles,” said Waymond Jackson, BBA senior vice president of public policy.

Code the Classic brings together HBCU talent and Birmingham companies from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“This event helps connect companies needing to fill their talent pipeline with students across the state who could be a great fit for the role. Opportunities like this serve as a good first step towards increasing local companies’ access to talent and provides college talent a fresh look at Birmingham,” Jackson said.

The event included the Code the Classic Tech Career Expo, with companies looking to recruit developers, programmers, IT project managers, analysts, graphic designers and engineers, as well as professionals interested in accelerated tech training and coding bootcamps.

“Alabama institutions produce world-class talent, and we are excited to expose future graduates to the potential of careers in technology right here in the Magic City,” said Katie Inabinet, senior recruiter at Shipt, one of the participating companies. “We are proud to sponsor this wonderful event again this year.”

During the gathering, Alabama State and Alabama A&M faced off in an innovation pitch, which was followed by a leadership roundtable with business and government leaders, including U.S. Sen. Doug Jones and Vulcan Materials Co. CEO Thomas Hill.

A student debate and immersive networking studio, facilitated by The YARD, a new HBCU platform that funds student ideas and collaboration with industry leaders and communities. The YARD launched at the U.S. Conference of Mayors with a $1 million commitment from founding partner Vulcan Materials to fund scholarships, internships and grants to HBCUs.

“The Magic City Classic is the epicenter for tech, talent and culture in the Southeast and provides us with the perfect opportunity to connect our HBCU talent with prospective employers,” said Erskine Chuck Faush, CEO and cofounder of The YARD. “We have industry leaders from today’s top companies joining us for this special event because they believe in the value of diversity and inclusion and see opportunities for investment to build more sustainable career pipelines and drive positive economic impact. We hope that employers will join us by investing in tomorrow’s generation today.”

In addition to The YARD, partners for Code the Classic include Innovate Birmingham and TechBirmingham.

“The BBA has been instrumental in reimagining our regional workforce development efforts, and Code the Classic is another example of their commitment to work,” said Deon Gordon, president and CEO of TechBirmingham. “As the regional tech council, we’re excited to join them in this effort to lift up our vital HBCU institutions and students to better connect them to local employers. The more diverse our talent pipeline, the more resilient and robust our tech economy will be as well.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

Trump Jr.: Alabama 'knows better' than to toy with the 'craziness' of Roy Moore again

Donald Trump, Jr., son of President Donald Trump, remains solidly in the “anyone but Roy Moore” camp with regards to the Republican nominee for the 2020 Alabama U.S. Senate race.

During a follow-up on his interview with Yellowhammer News and ahead of his visit to Birmingham next week, the younger Trump echoed his remarks from earlier this year on former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and his candidacy for U.S. Senate during an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN.

Trump, author of the forthcoming book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” told “The Jeff Poor Show” he thought Alabama knew “better” than to go with Moore once again.

“I think the Roy Moore line speaks for itself,” he said. “I think you have a couple of people that could do a really good job. I wouldn’t run an accused — you know, you’ve seen all the accusations. I don’t need to restate them. I don’t think that is leading with our best foot. And I think Doug Jones bringing his liberal policies into Alabama, was able to win. Given what he was up against, it is probably understandable. But I think Alabama knows better.”

Trump urged voters to consider the other candidates, which he said nominating any of them would lock in the GOP regaining that U.S. Senate seat.

“I think Alabamians are smart enough to figure that out and pick a really good candidate who can actually win rather than toying with this craziness,” he continued. “But it is part of the problem of certain primaries, right? The most ardent go out there, right? Even though they may not represent all the people the best way. So, I would say make sure you pick the right guy because if you do that, you’re going to win back that Senate seat in about two seconds. If you make another mistake like Roy Moore, which really happened after he was chosen — you don’t have to repeat that mistake. So, you know between Bradley [Byrne] and those guys — you have great options, guys that will do a great job there. And I think it’s a no-brainer. We have got to get them in there initially.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

4 hours ago

Rep. Martha Roby: Continuing the fight against the opioid epidemic

The opioid epidemic is one of our country’s most dire ongoing issues. The term is one that has become too familiar in our everyday lives. Unfortunately, this epidemic is tragically taking the precious lives of Americans across the country, including those of Alabamians in the Second Congressional District.

As an elected official, I believe that we must do all we can to help bring attention and awareness to this serious problem. I also believe it is our duty as leaders to educate the public on the proper resources that are available to help fight this battle, both on state and national levels.

Governor Ivey recently announced that the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) under the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has been awarded over $1.4 million by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat illegal drug use. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer these grants to ADETF’s seven regional offices across the state. Each regional office accounts for eight to 12 counties, which allows them the opportunity to focus their efforts closely on a designated area of the state. Federal grants are an important resource in which state and local governments, law enforcement agencies and related organizations can apply for funds that aid in the fight against the opioid crisis.

Additionally this week, the White House released an update to the website FindTreatment.gov to improve the resources it can provide to those battling drug abuse. The website outlines services to drug abusers who are interested in seeking help through treatment programs. The site can also set up search filters to make navigation more easily accessible for specific users such as veterans. Resources like this website are crucial tools for those who want help overcoming drug addiction.

It is imperative that leaders on all levels are dedicated to ending this crisis that is tearing apart homes and families across our nation. We cannot continue to let this devastating epidemic steal hundreds of thousands of American lives. My hope for all those suffering is to reach out and use the various resources put in place. However, we all must be knowledgeable about the care available, and not just those who are suffering from addiction and abuse, but also those who are willing to act against this epidemic. I remain committed to fighting against this plague to ensure it comes to an end.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

6 hours ago

Mayor Randall Woodfin: New Birmingham stadium to level playing field with other cities

When it came to building a new stadium in the city, the proposition for Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was simple: “Either we’re going to do it or we’re not.” After decades of talk in the Magic City about a new stadium, Woodfin said he had had enough.

“The stadium is not just a stadium. It’s all about supporting the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), which includes convention space, a basketball arena and a multipurpose arena,” said Woodfin, elected in 2017. “We’re either going to support tourism or not, … attract tourism or not. … One of the best ways to do that is [by supporting] your convention space.”

The stadium project is already under way.

The $174 million, open-air Protective Stadium will sit between the Topgolf event venue and the Birmingham Sheraton Hotel; it will seat about 45,000 people and be part of the BJCC. The stadium is set to be complete by the 2021 UAB Blazers football season and will be the future home of the defending Conference USA champions.

Given the history of inaction on a new stadium in Birmingham, building a multipurpose facility downtown became one of the mayor’s early projects after he took office.

“The BJCC had a plan of how to move the project forward, which [involved] convening power and bringing everybody to the table,” Woodfin said in a recent interview with the Birmingham Times. “If the city is willing to bring this much amount of money, where are we going to get the other funds from?”

The mayor proposed that the city contribute $3 million per year for 30 years to help the BJCC finance the $300 renovation and expansion with an open-air stadium.

“The other part was the county: $30 million. The next part was the state through leveraging a bill that had already passed,” Woodfin said. “So, that was a large portion of the money. And then, … corporate Birmingham played a role.”

The combination of a four-way partnership among the city, the county, the state and the private-corporate sector is what got the ball rolling, the mayor said. “If the city is going to be successful at any major project, [we] can’t go at it alone. [There has to be] a joint private-public partnership, and the partners came to the table.”

Money for neighborhoods

Throughout the process, Woodfin has faced criticism. He had campaigned on helping the city’s neighborhoods, but he seemed to pivot to a stadium once in office, according to critics. He said they are wrong.

“If there are going to be additional economic-development dollars from supporting tourism, sports and entertainment … that money flows back into the neighborhoods. One hundred percent of these funds go to the 99 neighborhoods,” Woodfin said. “We want to make sure the surrounding neighborhoods get some of this growth.”

Projected revenue from the expansion and construction of the stadium will create a neighborhood revitalization fund, the city has said. The revenue can go to paving streets and installing more streetlights, as well as boosting the potential for residential growth by helping to raise property values and create the spinoff of an increased public-safety presence. Woodfin cites Carraway Hospital, not far from the new stadium site, as an example of that potential growth.

“It’s privately owned, and the person that privately owns it may want to negotiate with possible developers if, all of a sudden, [the area] looks different because it’s in proximity to our convention, entertainment and tourism space,” he said.

Magic City Classic

There also have been discussions about what the new stadium could mean for the annual Magic City Classic football game between Alabama A&M and Alabama State University, which has been played at Legion Field every year since 1946. Woodfin said he is aware of the talk, but the only opinions that matter to him are those of the presidents of AAMU and ASU “because they decide where they want to play, [and] people need to respect that. … If they want to stay at Legion Field, they’re going to stay at Legion Field.”

And there’s a bigger issue that many may miss, according to Woodfin.

“I don’t care where they play, as long as they play in Birmingham,” he said. “Other cities are attracted to the Magic City Classic, and we need to know that people are trying to lure them away. The best way to do that is by talking about the amenities they offer in their cities with their sports complexes. The city of Birmingham needs to be in a position, if we want to keep hosting the Classic, to stay tight and continue relationships with those presidents. … I’m not going to get caught up in the semantics of people bashing a new stadium for tenants who haven’t even opened their mouths about where they want to play.”

Moving the ball forward

The worst thing that can happen for the future of the Magic City Classic and the investment in Birmingham’s neighborhoods is for the city to fall behind other progressive municipalities, such as Atlanta, Nashville and Charlotte, N.C., Woodfin said. Atlanta has convention space, basketball and football arenas and eateries all in the same space. Soon, Birmingham will be no different.

“In Birmingham, [we] have convention space, Legacy Arena, this new stadium, the Uptown [Entertainment District], hotels — no different,” Woodfin said. A visitor to Arlington, Texas, walking out of AT&T Stadium, where the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys play, will see “a complex that combines 30 restaurants and bars and a hotel right in the middle of that. I could go on and on, … but you connect your tourism space to your sports space to your hotels and eateries.”

Birmingham on the map

The construction and completion of the new stadium has potential to brand Birmingham as an even more progressive city, Woodfin said.

“We talk about a lot of things we want to do, but we have to do it or shut up and move on,” he said. “I think completing this project sends a signal to the people who live in this city and to the world that Birmingham is progressive, we’re open for business and can compete with any other city as it relates to attracting tourism and conventions.

“The city of Birmingham should invest in and support its convention space. The city should invest in and support its entertainment space in this new stadium and the renovation of Legacy Arena. We … are a city that’s already dependent on its tax base with a heavy dependency on sales tax, occupational tax and business licenses, [so] we need to make sure those areas grow. The best way to grow in those areas is to be competitive in tourism and conventions.

“I don’t want our residents to have to leave Birmingham to drive to Nashville or Atlanta to be entertained, because they deserve to have the same opportunity in the city they live in,” he continued. “They might as well keep their local money in our local economy.”

Woodfin said he is proud when visitors from around the state come to the Magic City.

“They come here to play and have fun,” he said. “They come here for our renowned restaurants, for concerts, for events. Its family fun … for everybody: black people, white people, people in every socioeconomic status. It’s for Walker, Blount, Shelby, St. Clair and Tuscaloosa counties. … People want to be here. They see the progress, and they want to be a part of it.”

The partnership also bodes well for other initiatives in the area, such as the Birmingham Promise, a public-private effort that launched this summer through which Birmingham City Schools students get apprenticeships at local businesses.

“If we can do a public-private partnership around a stadium and if we can do one to support the Birmingham ZooMuseum of ArtBotanical Gardens and Vulcan, then don’t tell me we can’t do those same partnerships to support our children,” Woodfin said. “I’m not deviating from that. I think it’s all mutual benefit. … We support a stadium not just because we believe in sports, but we believe in economic development and tourism. Birmingham Promise is no different as it relates to a continued example of the next big deal in Birmingham around a public-private partnership.”

This story originally appeared on The Birmingham Times’ website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

CWD seminars keep public updated on disease

With archery season underway and the opening day of the gun deer season on the horizon, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division is traveling the state to give hunters and the general public updates on chronic wasting disease (CWD) that affects members of the deer family.

First, CWD has NOT been detected in Alabama’s deer herd, which is estimated at about1.5 million animals.

However, CWD has been confirmed in the neighboring states of Mississippi and Tennessee, which caused the WFF’s CWD Response Plan to be implemented. Positive tests near Pontotoc, Miss., and Franklin, Tenn., were within a 50-mile radius of Alabama, and a specific response plan was initiated for those areas in northwest Alabama.

“We have had a CWD Response Plan in place since 2012,” said Amy Silvano, Assistant Chief of the Wildlife Section, at the recent seminar in Prattville. “When CWD was confirmed in Wisconsin, the first time the disease was detected east of the Mississippi, our agency started surveilling for the disease then and formalized the response plan. This is a fluid document. We are learning things every day. As we do, we update our plan.”

Visit www.outdooralabama.com/CWD-Info and scroll down the page to view the Alabama CWD Strategic Surveillance and Response Plan. CWD has only been shown to affect members of the deer family, including whitetails, blacktails, mule deer, elk, moose and caribou.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease, called transmissible spongiform encephalopathy (TSE), which affects the deer family and causes lesions on the brain. As the disease progresses, the affected animal will develop holes in the brain and eventually die. Infected animals may be 5 years old or older before they show symptoms.

“There is a lot of misinformation about what a CWD-infected deer looks like,” said Chris Cook, WFF Deer Program Coordinator. “Some of the deer that have been found positive for CWD look perfectly healthy. Most of the CWD-positive deer have been hunter-harvested deer with no outward signs of CWD.

“When the deer start showing symptoms, it can be a wide range of symptoms. The most common is just abnormal behavior. They don’t act right, because it’s a disease of the central nervous system. They have a drooping, sick posture. You will see that in a deer that’s been wounded by a hunter or hit by a car, so that alone doesn’t indicate a deer has CWD. Other symptoms include trouble with balance, excessive salivation or the loss of weight, but there are a lot of reasons deer lose weight. ”

Cook said the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is charged with managing the wildlife resources of the state for the benefit of the public now and for future generations.

“Any disease like CWD has the potential to affect any wildlife population,” Cook said. “Anything like that gets our attention. That’s why we do all we can to head it off. And once it shows up, we do everything we can to minimize its impact. It not only affects the wildlife resources but also our hunting heritage. A lot of rural areas in Alabama depend heavily on income from hunters and hunting-related activities. Hunting generates an impressive $1.8 billion economic impact in Alabama.”

The first case of CWD was discovered in Colorado in 1967. Over the next 30 years, the disease spread very slowly, only taking in a 15- to 20-county region on the Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming borders. In the late 90s, CWD was detected in Saskatchewan. That incident was traced to live elk from South Dakota that were transported to Canada. CWD continues to spread and now has been found in 26 states and three Canadian provinces. South Korea and Norway also have detected CWD. South Korea’s CWD-positive animals can be traced back to the live transport of deer from infected areas. Over the past decade, the movement of live cervids or infected carcasses by humans has contributed to the increased spread of the disease.

Alabama has long had regulations that banned the importation of live deer. The regulations were amended a couple of years ago to prohibit the importation of deer carcasses from all states and countries. Visit www.outdooralabama.com/cwd for regulations about importing deer parts from out-of-state.

Regulations allow for the importation of certain parts of the deer but not whole carcasses. Permitted parts include:

  • Meat from the family Cervidae (white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, moose, fallow deer, red deer, sika deer, caribou, reindeer, etc.) that has been completely deboned
  • Cleaned skull plates with bare attached antlers, if no visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present
  • Unattached bare antlers or sheds
  • Raw capes, if no visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present
  • Upper canine teeth, if no root structure or other soft tissue is present
  • Finished taxidermy products or tanned hides
  • Velvet-covered antlers are prohibited unless part of a finished taxidermy product.

The disease is primarily spread by body fluids such as saliva, urine and feces. The infectious agent, called a prion, can even survive outside the animal’s body.

Cook said there is no evidence at this time that CWD can be transmitted to humans.

“Officials have been following hunters who have been hunting in these CWD areas for a long time and, to date, there has not been any connection between human illness and consuming venison from CWD-positive deer,” he said. “We are not a food safety agency. We defer to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations.”

The CDC recommends that hunters who harvest deer in areas with CWD should have the deer tested for the disease before consuming the meat. If the test comes back positive, the CDC recommends the proper disposal of the venison. That venison should not be thrown out by the individual; rather, contact a WFF official or enforcement officer who will ensure its proper disposal.

The WFF’s sampling program will include hunter-harvested deer, roadkills and reported sick deer with a goal of testing 1,500 animals for CWD. WFF is working with Cornell University to help identify areas with the highest likelihood of infection.

Hunters can aid the WFF sampling program by dropping off their deer heads at the WFF CWD Sampling Station freezers located around the state. The goal is to have at least one freezer in each county.

“Our district offices will have freezers,” Cook said. “A lot of our WMAs (wildlife management areas) will have them. People who want to have their deer tested can bring the heads with 3 to 4 inches of the neck intact. The antlers can be taken off. For deer the hunters want to mount, they can go ahead and cape it out. The samples that we use come from the lymph nodes in the upper neck.”

Hunters who drop off deer heads are required to fill out tags that include contact information and location where the deer was harvested. A tear-off tag has an identification number that the hunter should retain. A list of locations will be posted on the CWD page on outdooralabama.com.

“We also started the Sick Deer Report last year,” Cook said. “If you see a sick deer or a deer that doesn’t look or act right, call our district office and give the information to the people who answer the phone. Provide your contact information, location and the symptoms you observed. Somebody will follow up to see if that deer can be sampled.”

Lt. Michael East, the WFF officer in charge of the game breeders program, said the disease is an issue that affects both captive deer and wild deer.

“CWD does not discriminate,” East said. “We have to protect the resource for all involved.”

East said a recent case was made in 2016 for the illegal importation of live deer in Alabama, and the violator was fined $750,000 and lost his game breeder license.

The WFF Enforcement Section has also implemented procedures to intercept the potential illegal importation of deer carcasses into the state with surveillance along state borders in an effort to keep CWD out of the state.

Florida is the latest state to implement a deer carcass importation ban. With exceptions for Alabama and Georgia, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner (FWC) issued an executive order that bans the importation of deer carcasses, effective Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. The executive order allows exceptions for white-tailed deer legally harvested in Georgia or Alabama with certain requirements. The person who harvested the deer must possess an FWC Georgia/Alabama Carcass Importation Permit prior to the carcass being imported into Florida. The hunter must report the carcass importation within 24 hours of entering Florida using the FWC’s online Georgia/Alabama Carcass Importation Reporting Form and must dispose of any remains using FWC-approved disposal options outlined at www.myfwc.com. Also, white-tailed deer legally harvested from Georgia or Alabama properties that are bisected by the Florida state line and under the same ownership are exempt from importation permit, reporting and disposal requirements.

Meanwhile, the Alabama WFF Division is promoting a campaign titled “Don’t Bring It Home” to highlight the ban on the importation of deer carcasses.

Concerned citizens have numerous opportunities to come to a town hall-style meeting to ask questions concerning CWD. Go to www.outdooralabama.com/node/2747 for a list of upcoming CWD seminars.

As WFF Assistant Director Fred Harders said earlier this year, “We don’t have it. We don’t want it.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

