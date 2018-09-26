Subscription Preferences:

57 mins ago

Birmingham deserves a Public Safety Partnership committed to a long-term promise of safe communities

The Northern District of Alabama is part of a nationwide offensive against violence in America’s cities. Last year, in response to President Trump’s directive to reduce crime and improve public safety, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the National Public Safety Partnership, an alliance of local and federal law enforcement agencies coordinating with community organizations to reduce violent crime in areas long plagued by it. The Attorney General selected Birmingham as one of the initial 12 PSP sites.

As the United States Attorney, I have brought together members of law enforcement across the spectrum of agencies, complemented by strategic community service providers, all assembled to address Birmingham’s high level of violent crime.

As we know from our experience in this city, the most serious offenses tend to concentrate in small, combustible areas. The challenges we find in our metro area are unlikely to mirror those in another community. PSP relies on hyper-accurate crime data, while tapping federal and local expertise to design crime-fighting strategies tailored to a specific community’s needs.

Since Birmingham became a PSP community, I have convened two task forces charged with reducing crime, especially violent crime.

The Birmingham Public Safety Task Force works to target the worst offenders in high-crime areas. Through this task force, my office, the Birmingham Police Department, Birmingham Mayor’s Office, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Birmingham Housing Authority and Alabama Pardons and Parole, are working regularly with ATF, DEA, FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service to improve data and intelligence sharing.

This task force has been instrumental in identifying the worst violent offenders in the area for arrest and prosecution. Members of this task force actively pursue identified alpha criminals engaged in criminal activity and, after capture, seek the legal forum with the greatest available sanction so that those worst offenders are out of our neighborhoods for as long as the law will allow. Those communities may then return to their rightful owners – the law-abiding citizens who, for too long, have lived under the oppressive thumb of violent crime.

My office also established a new process to review and refer gun cases to determine whether state or federal prosecution is most appropriate. Charging offenders at the federal level can mean swifter prosecution and a sentence without the sanctuary of parole. This unprecedented level of coordination between state and federal prosecutors has spurred a rise in prosecutions, with bed space reserved for violent criminals at whichever penitentiary offers the longest stay.

In recognizing that we cannot simply incarcerate our way out of our troubles, I also have convened the Birmingham Safe Neighborhoods Task Force, which is developing robust prevention and outreach programs for our youth and our citizens.

Neither of these task forces would be possible without the partnerships developed with our local and federal agencies. Preventing recidivist behaviors is a great thing, but preventing criminal activity in the first place is a greater virtue. Providing opportunities and positive alternatives to a criminal lifestyle will pay dividends as an investment in our next generations.

PSP is breaking down barriers among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Task force members, all principals in their agencies, have committed to sharing crime intelligence, collaborating in criminal investigations, and relying upon each other for operational success.

We cannot make crime disappear overnight in the Magic City, but we are establishing processes and methods that will reduce violent crime and ensure that the reduction is not a short-lived success.

Birmingham deserves a Public Safety Partnership committed to a long-term promise of safe communities. Thanks to Attorney General Sessions, we have one.

Jay E. Town is a United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

Dem congressional hopeful Mallory Hagan backtracks on initial claim to NYC roots — ‘To be called a New Yorker is silly’

It has been a decade since Alabama Democratic congressional hopeful Mallory Hagan grew dissatisfied with Alabama’s culture and left Auburn University for New York City’s Brooklyn borough. As a resident of the Big Apple, she would go on to become Miss New York, and then the 2013 Miss America.

Immediately after her win, Hagan embraced the “New Yorker” moniker.

“I’ve lived in like six different Brooklyn neighborhoods, so I definitely consider myself a New Yorker,” said Hagan in a 2013 interview. “I’m as New York as they come. I’m just wrapped in a more delicate Southern charm.”

In a subsequent interview, Hagan added that she was seeking to “lay down roots in New York.”

“No matter what happened, I was going to come back to New York,” Hagan said according to the New York Post in a January 15, 2013 article.

Fast-forward five-and-a-half years later: Hagan has since returned to Alabama and is the Democratic Party’s choice to replace incumbent Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks).  But she is no longer touting her New Yorker credentials.

In an interview with the Anniston Star’s Tim Lockette published on Tuesday afternoon, Hagan dismissed her earlier statements about being a New Yorker. After blaming her opponent’s polling for her 2013 remarks proclaiming her status as a New Yorker, she defended her attack on Alabama’s “culture,”

“[W]hen I talk to college kids on our 11 college campuses in this district, that’s what they say too,” said Hagan according to the Star. “What is there to stay for? And many say that if there was something to stay for, the culture in this state leaves much to be desired … to be called a New Yorker is silly. I would not have made it in New York if I had not grown up in Alabama.”

When asked by Lockette what she specifically meant about “Alabama culture,” Hagan replied by saying her remarks were referring to race relations.

“I think that we are still living along very strict racial lines,” Hagan said to the Star. “I think we’ve seen that in Anniston. I think we see that between Tuskegee and Auburn. While we are integrated, very little integration is happening. Look at the way we are gerrymandered, look at our school zones. We have sought to stay separated, and to me that is the greatest disservice that we could ever do to our kids and our communities.”

Hagan’s interview was part of her meeting with The Anniston Star’s editorial board and reporters, as noted by Lockette in the article.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less
Nonprofit KultureCity is creating a more inclusive and accepting community for children with autism

KultureCity is a nonprofit that works with children on the autism spectrum to help families better the future for their children with autism, one of the most common developmental disabilities.

KultureCity strives for acceptance and inclusion for all individuals, no matter their abilities, in education, the workplace and in the community.

Watch KultureCity’s mission here, and share for the world to see. Doing so could help them win $25,000 in the Children’s Charity Spotlight Challenge.

Geneva County Commission strips funding for school resource officer program

The Geneva County Commission has placed the Geneva County School system in a bind after it pulled funds committed to the school resource officer (SRO) program.

Per a Dothan Eagle report, the county commission voted in June to give $15,000 to the SRO program this year, including an additional $60,000 next year.

After commissioners found that the budget would not balance, they realized that the promised funding for the SRO program could not be provided.

Fred Hamic, chairman of the Geneva County Commission, sent a letter informing Superintendent Becky Birdsong of the decision and included a $15,000 check.

Birdsong said she was “disappointed,” but assured she will work hard to ensure the SRO program remains in place.

“I am disappointed, but I am still committed to doing what’s right for our students,” Birdsong told Dothan Eagle. “We don’t want parents to be concerned that this is going to make our schools less safe. I’m not saying we have the money now, but I am going to work on this and try to secure funding for this.”

Birdsong said that she is working with parents to increase security on school campuses in the schools she oversees.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Show less
Steve Marshall talks liberal tech bias, joins select group of national officials tackling the issue

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Tuesday joined a select group of state attorneys general for “a productive dialogue” led by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other Department of Justice (DOJ) officials regarding perceived discrimination against conservatives by leading tech companies.

Per a DOJ release, “The discussion centered on ways the Department and state governments can most effectively safeguard consumers using online digital platforms. Each state attorney general’s office shared their views of the important issues for federal and state authorities to consider when addressing these evolving technologies. The discussion principally focused on consumer protection and data privacy issues, and the bipartisan group of attendees sought to identify areas of consensus.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Marshall – who joined the meeting by teleconference – made it clear that there was a long way to go before reaching a consensus on how to tackle the complicated issues of tech transparency and bias, saying, “To the degree that there was any consensus, it is that we still have a lot to learn about how to best protect consumer interests in this context.”

“Today I participated in a bipartisan meeting of several state Attorneys General, hosted by Attorney General Sessions, to discuss consumer protection concerns related to the tech industry. The conversation covered many of the same concerns raised in recent Congressional hearings,” Marshall outlined.

He continued, “I appreciated the invitation to participate and was interested to hear the perspectives of the various states represented. To the degree that there was any consensus, it is that we still have a lot to learn about how to best protect consumer interests in this context.”

The DOJ, which was represented at the meeting by Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore and other senior staff, explained, “Many shared the view that it is essential for federal and state law enforcement authorities to work together to ensure that these challenges are addressed responsibly and effectively.”

Sessions’ DOJ will review the information and insights shared by the state attorneys general and expects the constructive dialogue will continue moving forward. Marshall, in an interview earlier Tuesday morning with Talk 99.5’s Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg, made it clear that he prefers a market-based solution as opposed to stifling government regulation.

“It is a field that I think we need to tread very lightly,” Marshall explained. “You look at the ability of government to regulate – I think we do the military well and everything else is a struggle. So I think we need to be very, very careful in how we tread in that regard.”

The argument from some is that social media platforms are like modern-day utilities.

“You hear it coming more from Democratic AG’s across the country … it’s why, I think, you have to be very careful, because the market itself has the ability to regulate and one of the things that we have to do from the government side is do not tread into the world of antitrust lightly,” Marshall outlined.

Alabama’s attorney general used Google as an example, saying consumers have multiple choices in search engines, free online email providers and the web browsers themselves (Safari, Chrome, Internet Explorer, Mozilla, etc.).

“It is important, however, when you do hear the stories of internally that Google may be directing people for political purposes that otherwise is not disclosed. That is concerning,” Marshall said.

For Marshall, the questions of whether these tech companies should allow their left-leaning biases to affect consumers “need to be asked, whether or not government needs to get involved in that, however, is a different story.”

Marshall summarized that his overall view is the tech services need to be held accountable to being open and honest with what they are doing and then the market can effectively take care of the rest. If consumers do not like what the services are doing, competition, not the government, should be the counterbalance.

“To the extent that there is transparency, I think it’s a good thing. Across the spectrum, whether it be private business or in government, and in this field particularly, if they are able to respond to questions about how it is that they control content and what they do, then I think we all have knowledge and then can make decisions ourselves,” he advised.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
Strong like Samson, tough like Benaiah and wise like Solomon -Thomas Cox reveals his plan for himself and raising his kids

Finding the time to do everything in a day is tough, but Thomas Cox shared his secrets on “The Ford Faction.”

In this episode, Thomas Cox from Mealfit.co discussed where his parenting techniques come from and how he finds time to execute them. He breaks down the processes he does with each of his children.

First, he teaches them to be strong like Samson. He wants his kids to be strong in many ways: mentally, physically, socially and spiritually.

Second, Thomas wants his kids to be tough like Benaiah.

He said, “Toughness is one of the biggest parts of our lives we have to get better at so we can adapt to what’s happening around us.”

Finally, you have to be wise like Solomon.

Thomas told host Ford Brown, “I think if you’re not spending a lot of your day on self-development, you are missing the boat.”

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Show less