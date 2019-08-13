Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

21 mins ago

Birmingham churches welcome illegal immigrants while completely missing the point

A group of churchgoers in Birmingham has declared that it is ready to take in illegal immigrants in response to the raids that have taken place in Mississippi at food processing facilities.

Reverend Paul Ecknes-Tucker, pastor of Pilgrim United Church of Christ, said raids were a “pivotal moment” for the group and they are all about “helping with kids, giving them a safe place to be.”

Portion of a statement released by “Concerned Clergy, Faith Leaders, and Faith Communities of Birmingham” as follows:

  • Our houses of worship will be sanctuary for those seeking refuge. We will not allow immigration authorities to enter into our houses of worship without a warrant signed by a judge.
  • Those of us who cannot safely offer sanctuary will actively and intentionally support those who do open the doors of their houses of worship to provide sanctuary to those who are being targeted by immigration enforcement operations.
  • Following the lead of the communities who are most impacted, we will take action and speak out when ICE raids target our neighbors.
  • We will challenge xenophobic, racist, and white nationalist rhetoric both inside and outside our places of worship. We will seek to create intentionally inclusive and accepting worship spaces that protect the rights and dignity of all human beings.

Delightful.

But stuff like this completely misses the point, and these entities join the long list of American institutions that once again place the needs of illegal immigrants over the needs of American citizens.

Americans are tired of this.

First, these illegal immigrants did more than just enter our country illegally. They also committed identity theft and fraud.

Second, parents were released if they were the main caretaker of their children.

That’s right. If you are in this country illegally and have children with you, we will let you out of confinement and let you continue breaking our laws.

All this does is incentivize people entering our country and using children as their “get out of jail free” card.

Third, there are people who want these jobs.

The jobs that were taken by these lawbreakers could and should be filled by Americans. There was a job fair that proves Americans showed up to fill those jobs.

Lastly, with this news and the news of the Trump administration using a President Bill Clinton-era law to potentially deny green cards to immigrants in the country, we are finally putting American citizens and taxpayers first.

These are good things that should be applauded for helping Americans better their lives. It would be nice to see our leaders be as concerned for Americans as they are for illegal immigrants.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 a.m.weekdays on WVNN.

2 hours ago

Alabama announces two additional days of red snapper season for private anglers

After completing a review of the 2019 private angler red snapper season through August 5, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has determined two additional days can be added to the private angler recreational season. The additional days will begin 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, and run until midnight on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

84
Keep reading 84 WORDS

Landing estimates are derived from mandatory angler reports submitted through Alabama’s Snapper Check Program. Anglers are reminded that greater amberjack is available for voluntary reporting through the Snapper Check app.

Detailed red snapper landing information from the 2018 and 2019 seasons is available at www.outdooralabama.com/saltwater-fishing/exempted-fishing-permit.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com.

Show less
3 hours ago

Merrill: We don’t have a gun control problem — We have a spiritual deficit problem

The Democrats and the liberal media love to point fingers and assign blame. They attacked me when I pointed out the trash they put on television that our young children are watching. From wife swapping shows to the sexualization of the primetime network hour or promoting certain philosophies and ideologies out of touch with the mainstream, or creating an issue out of something that isn’t there, Hollywood is ruining the family unit 30 minutes at a time.

The attacks in El Paso and Dayton last week, and the senseless acts of gun violence that preceded these horrific events, have no place in America. They are carried out by cowards who have no regard for our culture of life. They represent the worst elements of society – from white supremacists to leftist radicals – and they deserve the harshest penalties for their acts.

518
Keep reading 518 WORDS

But, for the radical Democrats and the liberal media to blame Donald Trump for these massacres is wrong. Unfortunately, that has become all too common for the media elite – they place blame on our conservative institutions, our churches, and our culture.

In the days following the tragic Charleston church shooting, the families who lost loved ones surrendered to their faith and actually welcomed the Charleston shooter to their Wednesday night bible study with open arms. As victims of a senseless and horrific crime, they prayed, and they trusted their faith in the Lord. I can’t imagine the anguish and hurt they felt and oftentimes wonder if I could have invited this murderer back to my place of worship, but they did.

While prayer did not bring back their loved ones, it was a marked change from the wedge the liberal media is trying to drive just a few years after that event.

The media mocks us for our faith. They ridicule us for placing an emphasis on a culture that values life. They want to tell us thoughts and prayers don’t matter, but if we can get back to the power of prayer and make faith in the Lord more central to the family unit, nothing else will really matter.

The blame for what happened in Texas and Ohio this past week is not at Donald Trump’s feet but at the feet of those who create the news – they are looking for an easy scapegoat instead of confronting the real problem.

In Alabama, we are mocked for allowing prayer in school, but the prayers we offer allow a discussion on life and respect for everyone.
We are mocked for standing for the pledge, but to stand shows respect for a culture that gives us life and liberty.

Hollywood and the film industry are forcing a liberal agenda on us that markets violence to our children, puts more money behind the marketing of video games with a purpose of killing, and they have changed family-friendly prime-time viewing into several jam-packed hours of violence and out of control socialist agendas that tear apart the family unit.

What we need is more prayer that teaches what Matthew 7:12 speaks of when he said, “Therefore, however you want people to treat you, so treat them.” We need more thoughts that teach our children to respect life and call out bullying, violence, and aggression. And we need to renew our faith because more gun laws will not solve a moral problem.

Is this an end-all-be-all solution? No, and there are many areas that deserve our attention like mental health and sinister ideologies that promote racism, bigotry, and white supremacy that we must defeat. But what we have on our hands right now is what some have described as this problem of evil, and the liberal media would rather politicize these tragic shootings and assign blame to our president.

We do not have a gun control problem, we have a spiritual deficit problem, and by making this a matter of faith, we can confront evil head-on.

John Merrill is Alabama’s secretary of state and is a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama

Show less
4 hours ago

Ensuring access to dental care for all Alabamians

There is a rural health care crisis in America, and certainly in Alabama. As president of the Alabama Board of Dental Examiners, I am painfully aware that our rural communities are underserved.

“My practice can’t survive here.”

That’s a popular refrain I’ve heard too many times to count from dentists that want to serve rural and underserved areas. They can’t make it work financially. Whether small volume of patients, inadequate insurance reimbursement rates, or the crush of student loan debt, the result is the same. Dentists invariably gravitate to larger population centers, leaving people in smaller towns and rural communities with limited access and/or long drives to dental care.

350
Keep reading 350 WORDS

In-state tuition and fees at the University of Alabama School of Dentistry average approximately $40,000 per year. That’s not including room and board. For many, that obligation leads to student loans. The national student loan crisis is known to all, as well. With that debt hanging over the heads of newly minted dentists, again, it is unsurprising that they avoid underserved areas so that they can generate enough business to repay their loans.

The best strategy moving forward is to incentivize dentists to establish practices in underserved areas. This can be best accomplished with scholarship programs with service requirements in rural areas. The state currently has a dental scholarship program, but it has no requirement for service affiliated with the scholarships. The program has a loan feature within it as well. In fiscal year 2020, the Alabama legislature appropriated $231,000 for the program. I’m grateful, but that does not fully address the problem – especially when there is no rural/underserved requirement in place.

To make a dent, we need a multi-faceted approach – revamping the program to create a scholarship program for future dentists that will have service requirements in rural/underserved areas, increased funding for the program, and other incentives to help bring dentists to rural Alabama. Other incentives? State income tax credits are one way to achieve that – and may even help recruit more experienced dentists to areas of greater need.

Clearly, the federal government needs to take a leadership role in this, but we can take first steps at home. I am encouraged that Gov. Kay Ivey is making rural health care a priority this term. Her leadership is crucial to help bring to fruition strategies that will increase access to care and improve citizens’ lives.

But she cannot do it alone. It will take those of us in the dental professional, legislators, community leaders, the state’s dental school at UAB and other health care professionals to work through the issues to ensure access to care from a dentist all throughout our state.
It is worth the effort.

Dr. Thomas G. Walker is president of the Board of Dental Examiners of Alabama.

Show less
5 hours ago

Lockheed Martin’s Huntsville operations given big boost

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) recently awarded Lockheed Martin a major, $240 million contract to support the modeling and simulation framework for the Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS), a crucial national security program.

Through this contract, the Modeling and Simulation Contract – Framework and Tools (MASC-F), Lockheed Martin will ensure the BMDS remains ready for modern evolving threats by continually assessing system configurations, engagement conditions and target phenomena.

In a press release, the company said that the work on the MASC-F program will be performed at Lockheed Martin’s Huntsville facility.

279
Keep reading 279 WORDS

“Testing the different elements of the Ballistic Missile Defense System together is an extremely complicated process,” said JD Hammond, vice president of C4ISR Systems for Lockheed Martin. “MASC-F will enable the MDA to run ‘what-if’ scenarios before fielding new configurations to ensure the warfighter gets the most effective system possible.”

(Photo: Missile Defense Agency)

Working with the MDA, Lockheed Martin’s team will enhance the system’s foundational simulation framework.

The Lockheed Martin-led team also includes Huntsville-based Dynetics and more subcontract teammates, such as: Northrop Grumman, CohesionForce, PeopleTec, Penta Research, Corvid Technologies, Archarithms, ISYS Technologies and M&M Technical Services Inc. The team will mature capabilities and develop common interfaces to join digital and hardware-in-the-loop representations into one modular, scalable, reconfigurable system.

Additionally, MASC-F will provide additional products and tools to support the MDA’s modeling and simulation enterprise and provide critical data to assess the operational effectiveness and survivability of the BMDS and its elements.

Through computer-based tools, modeling, algorithms and analysis techniques, MASC-F will enable the integration of real-world hardware and constructive models from each of the BMDS program elements into one system that accurately represents the performance of fielded BMDS equipment. These will then be used to evaluate fielded and conceptual BMDS architectures against a variety of threats in realistic environments.

Lockheed Martin also has a campus in Pike County, which recently broke ground on a new production facility. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, where it is led by University of Alabama alumna Marillyn Hewson.

RELATED: University of Alabama grad named nation’s most powerful woman in business

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Black Belt Adventures founder honored as Conservationist of the Year by Alabama Wildlife Federation

Monday, the Alabama Wildlife Federation announced that Black Belt Adventures founder Thomas A. Harris was honored as the Conservationist of the Year in the Alabama Wildlife Federation’s 2019 Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards.

Harris, of Montgomery, was recognized along with other award winners at a banquet last Friday at the Montgomery Marriott Prattville Hotel & Conference Center at Capitol Hill.

258
Keep reading 258 WORDS

“I am humbled to receive this award,” Harris said. “To be recognized by such an important organization as the Alabama Wildlife Federation is truly remarkable.”

“Improving wildlife habitat is important to me and to my family. Working on these conservation and economic development projects has been a labor of love for me and for many others who have been major contributors in making the Alabama Black Belt
Adventures Association and the Alabama Quail Trail successful,” Harris added. “I ask that they accept this honor along with me.”

The Alabama Wildlife Federation said in a press release, “The AWF Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards have been presented for more than 40 years to individuals and organizations that make great contributions to the conservation of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources. The purpose of the awards program is to promote leadership by example and, in turn, increase conservation
for the natural resources of the state of Alabama – its wildlife, forests, soils, water, and air.”

A native of the Black Belt, Harris worked to create the ALBBAA to spotlight the abundance of outdoor activities available in the region of the state, to ensure outdoor tourism was a leading economic driver for the area. In order for his idea to take hold, landowners in the Black Belt had to make conservation a priority and with his leadership – and that of others – they have. Harris also founded the Alabama Quail Trail to work to help restore the Northern bobwhite quail population in the state.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less