5 hours ago

Birmingham airport adds free electric-vehicle charging stations

Visitors to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport who drive electric vehicles now have a place to charge up their rides.

Officials with the airport and the Birmingham Airport Authority this week unveiled nine electric-vehicle charging stations, newly installed in the airport’s parking deck. Three chargers are on Level 3, in the hourly parking area. Six are on Level 6, in daily parking.

There is no cost to charge electric vehicles, although customers pay for parking.

“We want to incentivize our customers,” Miguel Southwell, interim president and CEO of the airport authority, said during a brief media event to show off the chargers.

“Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport has been a leader in sustainability,” said Michael H. Bell, airport authority board chairman, noting that the airport has received a LEED gold rating from the U.S. Green Building Council. LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

The electric-vehicle chargers for airport visitors are the latest environmentally friendly feature at the airport, which already boasts an all-electric, high-efficiency heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system, sophisticated building automation systems, energy-efficient lighting, solar water heating and a rainwater harvesting system. The airport also has charging stations for electric-powered ground-service equipment.

Electric vehicles produce no emissions, versus gasoline- and diesel-fueled vehicles.

Alabama Power worked with the airport to install the electric-vehicle chargers for airport customers, as well as those used to support ground-service vehicles.

“We are privileged to partner with Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and the Birmingham Airport Authority on this project,” said Cedric Daniels, Alabama Power’s Electric Transportation manager. Daniels said that in addition to the environmental benefits, electric vehicles are cheaper to fuel than traditional combustion-engine vehicles and require less maintenance.

He said the installation at the airport “shows the world that we are ready” for the continued growth of electric transportation.

So agreed Mark Bentley, executive director of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition, who attended the airport event. He noted that all major carmakers are producing all-electric or gas-electric hybrid vehicles, with electric vehicles expected to take an increasing share of the global market in coming years.

At the event, local plug-in electric vehicle owners brought several models to plug in at the airport for the first time, including cars and SUVs from Chevrolet, Honda, Cadillac and Tesla, as well as an Alabama-produced Mercedes-Benz.

Auto manufacturers “have decided that electric vehicles are the future,” Bentley said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Check out a video of the electric charger unveiling on the airport’s Facebook page.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

55 mins ago

Alabama coal company reopens, names $2.7 million excavator after President Trump for ending ‘war on coal’

An Alabama coal company is crediting President Donald Trump for its reopening after being idle since February 2014.

In a news release, RJR Mining Company, Inc. announced the purchase of a $2.7 million Hitachi 1900 excavator that it named “Trump” in honor of the president’s efforts to end the “war on coal” started by former President Barack Obama

“This will be the largest capital investment we have ever made,” RJR shareholder Randy Johnson said in an attached copy of a letter sent to President Trump. “We will provide more jobs than we ever have. You have restored our confidence, our excitement, and our desire to stay involved.”

The company, based out of Cullman, said it expects to spend around $900,000 a month to operate what it says will be its largest surface mine to date. The new mine will produce both traditional steam coal and met coal, which are used to make steel.

(Alabama Coal Association)

“We are grateful for President Trump strengthening the economy, creating jobs, and encouraging investment in all sectors, including the coal industry,” said Alabama Coal Association president Patrick Cagle. “We also thank the President for ending the war on coal, but there is still work left to do to keep future administrations from targeting our industry with punitive regulations.”

Letter to President Donald Trump as follows:

3 hours ago

Rep. Roby: Touring Southeast Alabama farms with Ag Chairman Conaway

With Congress recently out of session for the Independence Day district work period, I took the opportunity to travel throughout Alabama’s Second District to share an update from Washington and hear directly from the people I represent. I spent time in Clayton, Eufaula, Andalusia, Montgomery, Troy, Slocomb, and Brundidge, just to name a few. Throughout my recent time on the road, one issue that came up frequently was agriculture policy, and I was glad to be able to share a timely update about the lay of the land as it relates to farm policy.

During one day of this district work period, I had the privilege of hosting House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway (R-TX) and his wife Suzanne for an agriculture tour of Alabama’s Second District. Together we held a large farmers’ roundtable discussion in conjunction with the Alabama Farmers Federation at the Pike County Cattlemen Association in Troy. This was a truly valuable opportunity for the farmers I represent to ask questions and get some answers. During the roundtable, we had conversations about the status of expanding access to rural broadband, possible solutions for our country’s feral hog problem, the importance of strict work requirements for welfare recipients, maintaining a strong crop insurance program, and more.

After the roundtable, Chairman Conaway and I visited two family farms in Coffee and Geneva Counties for tours and briefings on their respective crops and operations. In Coffee County, we stopped by a beautiful farm that produces a variety of crops, including peanuts, cotton, and corn. In Geneva County, we visited a cotton farm that just recently planted a crop in early June.

Chairman Conaway’s visit comes during a key time for agriculture policy in this country. As you may know, the House and Senate have passed our own different versions of the farm bill, and we will soon go to conference committee to work out the differences. In the House, we passed a conservative farm bill that includes strict work requirements for welfare recipients. I believe it’s important that we offer assistance to the most vulnerable Americans when they truly need it while providing tools to help them improve their circumstances. I have always said that we absolutely must encourage able-bodied individuals to work instead of incentivizing them to remain dependent on the federal government. The House farm bill reflects our conservative position on this issue, and I was proud to support it.

Since the Senate is currently bound by a 60-vote threshold to pass legislation, their farm bill is considerably different than our version and doesn’t include conservative work requirements. When we go to conference to work through our differences, the bill that we ultimately pass will likely be a mixture of both versions. As I told the farmers in southeast Alabama, I am eager to continue working alongside my colleagues in Congress to get the work done and send a smart, strong farm bill to the President for his signature.

I deeply appreciate Chairman Conaway and his wife Suzanne for making themselves available to the farmers I represent. We were able to have many one-on-one conversations with the hardworking men and women who are impacted by agriculture policy each and every day.

I am also grateful to every farmer who attended the roundtable, asked meaningful questions, and hosted us on their properties. As Chairman Conaway said, “The decisions are made by the people who show up.” Thanks to the farmers who showed up, our day of agriculture policy discussion was very successful. I will continue to work alongside the Chairman and my colleagues to deliver agriculture policy that gives fair treatment to our Alabama commodities while making the farmers’ work easier, not more difficult. At the end of the day, my goal is for our farm bill to enable the farmers I represent to do the work they do best: provide the food and fiber that feeds our state, our country, and the world.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

7 hours ago

Alabama athlete Montaeus Bell seeks to inspire others after getting back on his feet from paralysis

The fact Montaeus Bell was standing before the 2018 graduating class of Montgomery’s Park Crossing High School was remarkable.

“Me only being 20, two years removed from school, what do I really have to say?” Bell pondered. “Then, thinking of my story, I have a lot to say.”

Bell began by recounting the 2015 fatal car accident involving four Park Crossing baseball players. One of those players, Bell said, was paralyzed from the chest down.

“He was told he would never walk again,” the speaker said. “Seventeen years of age and a life ahead of him he can barely imagine in a wheelchair.

“Would you believe this same man stands before you today?”

Thus, Bell recounted a three-year life journey back from paralysis. It’s a journey he initially doubted he could complete. But because of the encouragement of his mother, physical and occupational therapists and his mentor Timothy Alexander, Bell is walking toward a bright future. And guiding others.

Just 24 months before talking to graduates at his high school alma mater, Bell was sitting where the graduates were.

A black cane was the only indication that Bell wasn’t still the Park Crossing Thunderbirds ballplayer who was at home at nearly every position on the diamond. But that fateful car ride from practice for the American Legion Post 133 team on May 11, 2015 changed his world.

Bell was behind the wheel. A scant two minutes from their exit, horseplay yielded a loss of control and Bell swerved into a tree.

His friend Trayvon Dixon was killed. Bell was alive but knew he had not escaped injury. It would be two months before he got the news he most dreaded.

The technical term was T4 ASIA A – no motor or sensory function from his chest down. He had fractured his spine at the thoracic level.

Suddenly aspirations of playing baseball in college – or beyond – faded away. He thought his girlfriend would leave and other friends would stop coming by.

“I would just sit back and watch (everyone else) go on with their lives, go to college, start families, get jobs, travel.”

Montaeus’ mother, Andrea Bell, cried when she heard the news about her son, feeling, she said, as though she had been stabbed in the heart. Five minutes after processing the diagnosis, she spoke to him.

“Montaeus, this wheelchair will not be you,” she began. “You will work and you will walk.”

Andrea Bell recalls always telling her son to listen to the doctors and nurses but have total faith in God.

“I had to let Montaeus know that anything was possible, that I believed in him and I believed in God,” she said. “If he would work hard, believe and not give up, anything was possible. I felt if he would not give up in his mind, he would be OK.”

A number of surgeries and medical procedures followed, including a stay at Birmingham’s Spain Rehabilitation Center. It was there that staffers told Bell about Timothy Alexander, the paraplegic athlete who had become the face of UAB football.

Initially, Bell wanted nothing to do with Alexander.

“I don’t want to meet him,” he said. “He’s in a wheelchair.”

Two weeks later, he asked for Alexander to visit him. By this time, Bell had regained some sensation in his legs.

“I went in there and said, ‘Man, what’s up? Get up!’” Alexander recalled, asking if Bell could feel and move his legs. “He said, ‘Yeah, I can.’ I said, ‘That means you’re about to be walking soon. Forget what the doctors told you. How bad do you want it?’”

Alexander said he knows exactly how Bell felt. He was given the same grim news after a car crash in October 2006.

“That’s why I do what I do,” the former Erwin High football standout said. “The doctor comes in the room and tells you, ‘You’ll never do this’ or ‘You’ll never do that.’ I know how it feels to be depressed and suicidal and down because they gave up on you just like that.

“I told myself once I got myself well and got myself free and got my life back to a place of happiness, I would remember those dark times and I would use those dark times to inspire the world.”

He certainly inspired Bell, now a UAB junior taking summer classes at Lawson State Community College. The former baseball player had planned to study physical therapy; now he has a major in communications and a minor in business.

The Park Crossing product decided to tell his story, and the 2018 Park Crossing graduation was where he would step out. He contacted the faculty for the opportunity to speak, and later invited his mother and grandfather to be there, but he didn’t tell them why.

“I cannot believe that Montaeus did that,” said Andrea Bell, who only realized her son’s role when he took a seat on the platform. Once he sat, he sent her a text: “Record this.”

“I was in tears,” she recalled. “I knew that he struggled within with some things but he didn’t want me to worry. Some of the stuff I knew, but he’s a closed book, kind of private.”

The wheelchair Bell feared might define the rest of his life has been donated to Children’s of Alabama hospital. That’s only one connection to Children’s, where he mentors patients who have injuries similar to his own.

Said Bell, “That’s what I see myself doing. Not to take the light away from the graduating class, but that was also my graduation, to go out and speak in front of all those people.”

Alexander couldn’t have been happier to see the man he mentors step across the stage to inspire the graduates.

“I feel great,” said Alexander, an inspirational speaker and the director of character and education for UAB Football. “I’m walking through people in this world who are using my words that I tell them. They’re taking action through the words that I gave them. That means the world to me.”

Alexander got married about a month ago to the former Kayla Marie Bryant. He didn’t walk down the aisle, but he did provide another inspiring moment.

“I was able to stand up for the first time ever (since his accident) for about 15 to 20 minutes,” he said. “I didn’t walk down the aisle, but I surprised my wife when I stood up for our ceremony.

“She cried,” Alexander recalled. “She was in shock.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

9 hours ago

Gulf State Park Pier expands shark fishing

Anglers at Gulf State Park Pier who expressed frustration after reeling in pieces of desired fish species that had been attacked by sharks have gained some relief.

The Alabama State Parks System managers instituted a pilot program to allow a limited number of anglers to fish for sharks on the octagon end of the pier on consecutive Tuesday nights recently.

The first night was relatively slow as several sharks were hooked but only one undersized (minimum of 54 inches fork length) fish was landed. The shark was released back into the water.

The action on the second Tuesday night and the overwhelming interest of anglers and spectators prompted Parks officials to expand the shark-fishing opportunities in July. Numerous sharks were hooked last Tuesday, and a 130-pound spinner shark was hauled onto the 1,540-foot pier.

The next chances to fish for sharks on the pier will take place on the south end from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. the following morning on Sunday and Tuesday nights on July 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31. The previous shark-fishing times had been 8 p.m. to midnight. Parks officials realized anglers had a great deal of success just as the sun was setting and decided to start the fishing an hour earlier. Anglers said the sharks were causing problems at daybreak as well.

To accommodate the shark anglers, the octagon will close to routine use 30 minutes prior to these events and reopen to routine use 30 minutes following. During the events, the octagon area of the pier will be reserved for the exclusive use of participating anglers and their designated assistants. Other anglers and pier guests can use the remainder of the pier as usual.

Another adjustment by Parks officials is an increase in the number of anglers allowed and a decrease in the number of assistants. In the last session, 10 anglers were designated to fish, and they were allowed two assistants each. Anglers were also allowed to use two rods.

During the July shark-fishing events, 15 anglers will be allowed to fish per occasion with only one rod and reel per angler in use. Each angler may have one assistant. A maximum of 30 individuals will be allowed on the octagon area during each event. Anglers are encouraged to assist each other while fishing.

Anglers are required to provide their own gear. Larger reels are allowed during the shark event. Other pier rules regarding equipment will remain in effect.

The husband-wife duo of Melvin and Kayci Dixon of Gulf Shores teamed up to hook and fight the only shark landed during the second Tuesday. Kayci, who is six months pregnant, had a live bluefish for bait when she hooked the fish. She soon handed the rod and reel to her husband. Melvin fought it until other anglers and assistants were able to get snatch hooks into the shark to laboriously lift the fish over the railing and onto the pier deck.

“She fought it about five minutes and then handed the rod to me,” Melvin said. “When she first hooked up, I didn’t think he was that big. When he was way out there I didn’t think it was much and we were going to have to break him off. But when he got within 100 yards of the pier, it changed. It ended up being 70½ inches long.

“Luckily, there were some great guys out here who jumped in to get the fish over the rail. Everybody worked well together to get it. It was great team spirit.”

When the shark comes over the rail is when those on the octagon must be most careful, as Lamar Pendergrass, State Parks Regional Manager, told the anglers before the start of the event.

“Our biggest concern is safety once a shark is brought up on the pier,” Pendergrass said. “Everybody needs to stay clear of the shark until it is identified and dispatched if it is a legal shark.”

Also on that second Tuesday, Stephanie Langston of Foley, a regular at the pier along with her husband, hooked but lost a shark that went under the pier, cutting the line on the sharp barnacles. And the brother-sister team of Grayson and Greta Graves both had sharks on during the night but, like Langston’s, both fish escaped when the fishing line snapped at the pier.

Pendergrass and other Parks officials said it is too early to tell how the pilot program will affect the sharks’ impact on pier anglers.

Several sharks that make the northern Gulf of Mexico home are protected, and the Alabama Marine Resources Division had officers on hand to help identify the species. When the Dixons’ shark was hauled onto the deck, it was thought to be a black-tipped shark. Marine Resources officials used a shark identification chart to identify it as a spinner shark because, paradoxically, the spinner shark’s anal fin has a black tip, while the black tip has a white anal fin.

Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein said he’s not really surprised by the interest in shark fishing, which had previously been prohibited on the pier.

“We’ve been hearing for a while that people wanted the opportunity to catch sharks out here,” Lein said. “What has surprised me is the diversity of interest. There are some people who want to catch sharks to eat them. There are some people who just want to hook one for the sport of having a shark on the line. Others want to catch sharks to remove them because they think there are too many sharks around the pier.”

Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship added, “The number of spectators crowding the pier to watch these events has been interesting. On both nights we had hundreds of people who came out to the pier to see what would be caught. At one point on Fox 10 Facebook Live there were over 880 people watching the first night. Sharks are fascinating creatures, as evidenced by the participation and the crowds. That is why the Discovery Channel has a whole week of programming dedicated to sharks every July.”

This year, Gulf State Park Naturalist Kelly Reetz is partnering with the Alabama Marine Resources Division and state universities to provide hands-on educational information and activities during Shark Week July 23-27. More information can be found here.

Lein said after monitoring the shark-fishing events in July, the State Parks staff will evaluate the program and determine whether to extend the fishing for upcoming months.

Registration for the shark-fishing events continues. Anglers are selected in the order in which applications are received. To register for the special events, visit www.alapark.com/shark-fishing. Applicants are required to provide contact information for notification of selection. Those chosen will be notified a week or more in advance of their designated fishing date.

Visit here for the latest information on shark-fishing and other pier events.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

23 hours ago

Where to find the best doughnuts in Birmingham

Happy National Doughnut Day! Have you been wondering where to find the best doughnuts in Birmingham? Today, my son and I will be taking you on a magical journey to all the best local doughnut shops in the ‘Ham. We’ve tasted doughnuts big and small to prepare you and your family for this magical day!

Note: Shops are listed in no particular order.

We Have Doughnuts

–Location: 2821 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233
–Hours: Open Tuesday – Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (or until sold out)
–Also Available: O’Henry’s, Cahaba Cylce, and Redmont Hotel
–Online: Website Instagram Facebook and Twitter
–Kid Favorite: Birthday Cake
–Mom Favorite: Birthday Cake

We Have Doughnuts is the doughnut shop you didn’t know you needed. Tucked away in a corner of Pepper Place, We Have Doughnuts is the Steel City Pops of doughnut shops. The same family that brought you Savage’s Bakery has gifted Birmingham with another delicious gem, this time led by daughter Elizabeth Scott Wright. Made from scratch, these doughnuts start off with either a vanilla cake base or chocolate cake base. Brown Butter and Buttermilk are the classic “glazed” flavors, but you’d be remiss to miss out on their more seasonal flavors, such as Lemon Lavender. With coffee available (or kombucha if you’re feeling hip), you can pop over to their Instagram-worthy doughnut wall and take a break before heading over to the farmer’s market.

The Heavenly Donut Co.

–Location: 4911 Cahaba River Rd #105, Birmingham, AL 35243
–Hours: Monday – Closed, Tuesday – Thursday 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday 6:00 a.m. – midnight, Saturday 7:00 a.m. – Midnight, Sunday 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
–Online: Website Instagram Facebook and Twitter
–Follow their Twitter account to see where their food truck will be!
–Kid Favorite: Classic doughnut holes and M & M
–Mom Favorite: Chocolate glazed and Long Johns

The Heavenly Donut Co. is your classic go-to local Birmingham doughnut shop. Everyone knows about Heavenly Donuts, and for good reason! Not only can you grab a doughnut at your local Birmingham events from their food truck, they have some of the most creative kid-friendly doughnut combos in town! From classic glazed, to fun combinations such as Oreo and Reese’s, there’s something for the whole family. Heavenly Donuts also offers free Wi-Fi. What better way to get some work done than to grab a doughnut with the kids, some coffee for mom (provided by O’Henry’s), and find a nice plush chair to sit in? Not to mention the books and games to keep your kids busy while you work! This shop has all the makings of the perfect family-friendly atmosphere.

Hero Doughnuts

–Location: 3027 Central Ave, Homewood, AL 35209
–Hours: Monday – Sunday 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
–Online: Website Instagram Facebook and Twitter
Also Available: Big Bad Breakfast, Friday – Sunday
–Kid Favorite: Classic glazed
–Mom Favorite: Strawberry

Although Hero Doughnuts are pricey, you won’t regret saying, “Take my money!” to take a bite out of these giant doughnuts! About as big as your face, if you’re looking to be stuffed to the brim with nothing but doughnuts, look no further. Just one of these bad boys will give you an adorable food baby. Feeling guilt over your food baby? Then have no fear, because this shop is located right across the street from Homewood Park. You can go for a quick run around the park, and then return to Hero Doughnuts for a delicious sandwich and something cold to drink. If your kids enjoy the magic behind doughnuts, take a look behind the counter to see the bakers hard at work preparing fresh doughnuts before your eyes.

Crestline Bagel Co.

–Location: 4117 Crosshaven Dr, Cahaba Heights, 35243
–Hours: Monday – Friday: 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Weekends 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
–Online: Website Instagram Facebook and Twitter
Kid Favorite: Glazed Doughnut with Sprinkles
–Mom Favorite: Pumpkin Muffin

Now I know what you’re thinking. Why am I including a bagel place in a post about doughnuts? But hear me out! We all have that one member in our family who doesn’t really care for doughnuts. Crestline Bagel Co. is a great compromise for the whole family! Not only do they offer delicious doughnuts, they also make other amazing bakery items, along with fresh breakfast meals. If you enjoy a view with your meal, look no further! Crestline Bagel Co. is located next to a flower nursery. You can sit outside and enjoy the floral aroma or stay inside and just enjoy the view.

Yo Yo Donuts, Etc.

–Location: 1919 28th Ave S, Homewood, 35209
–Hours: M-S- 6:30- 8:00, Closed Sunday
–Online: Website
–Kid Favorite: Powdered Doughnut Holes
–Mom Favorite: Cinnamon Ring

Yo Yo Donuts, Etc. is the quirky doughnut shop we all need to visit at least once in our life. Located in Homewood, this cute cafe has an eclectic menu, featuring square doughnuts and coffee, to tacos, and bubble tea. This two-story doughnut shop offers cute and creative decorations that your kids will love! From soft doughnut pillows, to a map of the city along the staircase, a Harry Potter themed mural, and paintings of Vulcan, it’s the perfect get-together location! You can easily grab a bite to eat (or two), connect to their free Wi-Fi and get some work done, or just enjoy catching up with friends. Yo Yo also offers a free doughnut when you buy a meal, so if you can’t make up your mind between sweet and savory, you can get both!

Looking For More Doughnut Fun?

Swing by your local bookstore and pick up a copy of Please, Mr. Panda. It’s the perfect companion for your doughnut exploration!

Was your favorite local shop on our list? Tell us where you like to get doughnuts in Birmingham with your family!

