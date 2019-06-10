Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 hour ago

Backers aim to connect communities on Tennessee River trail

Tourism officials in northwest Alabama say they hope the Tennessee RiverLine project happens soon.

The Tennessee RiverLine is a planned system of trails along the Tennessee River from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Paducah Kentucky, The TimesDaily reported. The proposed trail would provide access points for people kayaking or canoeing the river.

The main goals of the project include connecting communities to each other and creating economic investment in each area, said Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area Director Carrie Barske Crawford.

“It’s about making our community more friendly to river travelers while connecting to other cities,” Crawford said at a recent meeting of the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Board.

In the Shoals region of northwest Alabama, students at the University of North Alabama are helping to come up with ways the region can tie into the trail.

“One of the main goals at the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area is to seek out opportunities and projects that enhance the educational experience of students at UNA,” Crawford said in a news release. “The Tennessee RiverLine project will engage students across campus as we move forward with mapping potential trail locations, creating interpretive signage about the history of our region to be placed along the trail, and developing outdoor recreation programs related to the RiverLine.”

Students in the outdoor recreation, public history and geography programs are a few who may benefit from this experience, Crawford said.

The Shoals is among five Tennessee River “pilot” communities working to create the continuous regional trail system.

Others are Roane County, Tennessee; Bridgeport, Alabama; Benton County, Tennessee; and Paducah-McCraken County, Kentucky.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

9 mins ago

Auburn unveils $24 million expansion on campus

Auburn University’s astronomy and physics students are getting a new place to call home.

WSFA-TV reports university officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the 62,500-square-foot (5,806-square-meter) Leach Science Center addition.

The expansion cost $24 million and includes a lot of features that students can look forward to starting this fall.

College of Sciences and Mathematics Dean Nicholas Giordano says the addition includes the astronomy terrace — a rooftop set up so that it can hold 18 telescopes that students can use for their astronomy classes.

It also features multiple group study areas and nine new labs.

Giordano says prior to the new addition, different parts of the physics department were housed in various places on campus.

Now, he says, they’ll all be under the same roof.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

State Rep. John Rogers says he is still primarying Doug Jones (VIDEO)

Notorious State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) says he still intends to primary U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020.

Yellowhammer News was the first to report on Rogers’ intentions in the wake of his viral abortion comments during the Alabama legislature’s 2019 regular session.

Now, with the session over with, Rogers has had time to think more about the potential candidacy and, at least so far, he has not been dissuaded from running against Jones.

While at the Alabama Democratic Conference’s (ADC) meeting Friday in Montgomery, Rogers spoke with a tracker and said financial considerations would probably decide his potential campaign’s fate.

“Well, I haven’t filed with the [Federal Election Commission] yet,” Rogers said when asked if he still intends to primary Jones. “But I am going to do it.”

Rogers then added that he was trying to reach a certain monetary threshold of campaign contribution commitments before making the final announcement on his candidacy and filing with the FEC. He mentioned Jones’ “war chest,” which has almost entirely been stockpiled with out-of-state contributions and donations from overseas, as the obstacle to a Rogers victory.

Speaking of the need for funding, Rogers emphasized his commitment to being “a credible candidate” if he does run. He has previously said he would run to win, not just to make a statement.

Watch:

Rogers has previously challenged Jones to a public debate, but the junior senator from Alabama has ducked public questions on the potential primary challenger.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

University of West Alabama freezing tuition

The University of West Alabama is freezing its tuition rates in an effort to maintain enrollment.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that trustees recently decided to keep the annual tuition rate for in-state students at about $8,450 for the fall and about $16,000 for out-of-state students.

President Ken Tucker says increasing tuition could hurt enrollment, which is currently listed at about 2,300 students.

He also says higher costs would put a burden on first-generation college students, who are a significant part of West Alabama’s student body.

Trustees at the school approved a roughly 1% tuition hike a year ago.

According to Tucker, positive revenue projections allowed the school to avoid another increase.

Tucker says enrollment in online programs increased by about 550 students compared to last year.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

YHPN expands podcast lineup with new series — Living Life on Purpose with Matt Wilson

The Yellowhammer Podcast Network is thrilled to announce the launch of its next podcast series.

Host Matt Wilson sits down with some of the best and brightest entrepreneurs and leaders in their professions to find out how their faith has helped them confront the type of challenges we all face in life.

Living Life on Purpose will inspire listeners through these uplifting stories told by Wilson’s guests.

“I’m really excited about this partnership with Yellowhammer as I have been able to have some incredible conversations with very successful people who choose to do things differently than most people,” said Wilson. “These conversations will encourage listeners and help them walk through tough situations in life and business.”

Wilson felt the call to explore the stories surrounding the faith of others and the impact their beliefs have had on their everyday lives.

“God gave me this idea to share these stories and he keeps connecting me with amazing people that I will continue sitting down with until all of these stories get told,” remarked Wilson.

Wilson, himself a successful financial planner, and his wife Jamie have two daughters and are members of Church of the Highlands.

Episode one is currently available on iTunes, TuneIn and GooglePlay. Future episodes will be released twice monthly.

4 hours ago

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey balks at Amtrak funding

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she needs more information before the state commits funding to help restore Amtrak train service.

Her comments on Saturday came a day after the project to return passenger train service from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, took a big step forward when officials announced a $33 million federal grant for needed improvements.

Amtrak suspended service east of New Orleans after Katrina caused heavy damage in 2006.

Ivey told AL.com that she wants to know what the project’s long-term financial commitments will be after a federal grant is spent.

She also wants to understand its impact on the Port of Mobile.

“My administration will be working closely with the city, county, port authority and other entities to make certain that this is truly a win for the people of Alabama,” she said. “We’ll be in a better position to evaluate this after further conversations with these different entities.”

The project is estimated to cost about $66 million. Louisiana and Mississippi have also committed money to it.

Mississippi’s commitment — estimated at more than $15 million — was also announced Friday, AL.com said.

Mississippi has four stops on the route, including Gulfport and Biloxi.

In Alabama, Jimmy Lyons, CEO of the Alabama State Port Authority, has long expressed concerns about intersecting Amtrak trains with freight cars in Mobile, according to AL.com.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

