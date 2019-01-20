Sign up for Our Newsletter

Auburn University’s Kyes Stevens honored for prison education program that changes lives

Kyes Stevens has been a part of educating some 5,000 students since 2002, and they’ve all been the epitome of nontraditional.

In fact, they’ve all been prisoners or inmates with the Alabama Department of Corrections.

“Prisons are complicated,” Stevens said. “All kinds of people are there. Whatever their circumstance, I assume they want to learn. They want a better future and have dreams and goals. Their situation doesn’t mean we should stop treating them like human beings.”

Stevens has never asked what her students did to land behind bars. It has never mattered to her and it never will.

“They want to learn. That’s it,” she said.

For her work as founder and director of the Alabama Prison Arts + Education Project at Auburn University, Stevens was recognized with the Award for Excellence in Faculty Outreach at the 2018 Faculty Awards.

Starting from somewhere

It’s a series of fortunate events, really, that led Stevens to prison. That may seem peculiar, but there is a perfectly reasonable explanation.

Born and raised in the tiny, rural town of Waverly, Alabama, Stevens was the product of what she calls a “middle-class, nerdy family.” Generations before her put so much stock in education — the family’s connections to Auburn University date back to the early 1900s — it is no surprise that her two grandmothers earned advanced degrees, despite societal expectations that they be nothing more than homemakers.

This “long line of very strong women” and intrinsic value for education prompted the family to send Stevens to Brookstone School, a private college preparatory school in Columbus, Georgia, for two years of high school.

She followed her family line to Auburn before striking out on her own for graduate school at Sarah Lawrence College in New York City, where she earned a master’s in women’s history and a Master of Fine Arts in poetry. Stevens returned to Bronxville last May to deliver the graduate commencement address.

While finishing her time in New York, she realized she “had the perfect mindset to go home and make change.” So with two graduate degrees, tons of student loans and no job, she returned home to Alabama.

Stevens said she worked any job she could find until 2001, when the Talladega Federal Prison received a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts and the U.S. Department of Justice for someone to teach poetry in prison. But no poet in Alabama wanted to teach in prison.

Except Stevens.

Providing access

Stevens didn’t shy away from the opportunity. She could teach poetry, a medium she loved since she was a “little bitty kid.”

Prison was simply the classroom, a means to encourage creativity through access.

Stevens may have grown up idealistic, but all her years in Alabama and New York exposed some hard truths about the world. There is a disconnection between the poor and the middle class, the haves and the have nots. A lack of access — to jobs, education, assistance and the like — perpetuate this great divide.

Some people struggle to feed their family or pay the power bill. Some will break the law in order to provide basic needs like food, shelter and clothing.

That year in Talladega confirmed to Stevens that inequity exists, particularly between classes and race, and access is a luxury.

“How do you create access to those society doesn’t give access to?” she questioned.

This awakening prompted Stevens to create what would become the Alabama Prison Arts + Education Project, or APAEP, in 2002.

Initially it was just her, teaching poetry, at Tutwiler Prison in Wetumpka. APAEP is now in 10 of Alabama’s 18 prisons. Classes in the arts, humanities and STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and math — are offered.

Since Jan. 1, 2017, students at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County have had the opportunity to take Auburn University credit classes, taught by Auburn faculty. Twenty-five students are enrolled and 15 more will begin classes soon.

Through the Second Chance Pell program, Auburn and other colleges and universities across the country are offering postsecondary educational programs to incarcerated people by providing them access to financial aid. By increasing access to high-quality educational opportunities, the goal is to help these people successfully transition out of prison and back into the classroom or the workforce.

“It’s the responsibility of a university to help people, and not just the easy ones,” Stevens said.

NPR Online and NPR Radio recently shined light on the program as part of its ongoing series, The Changing Face of College.

Stevens is no longer the only teacher. Since its inception, APAEP has used more than 175 faculty members from Auburn, Auburn University Montgomery, the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The faculty and students are part of an educational process that reaches far beyond the confines of each prison. Besides the students themselves, the families are heavily influenced by the program. Stevens said having a parent in school opens doors for the children.

“They talk about math equations over the phone,” she said. “That’s what they talk about with their kids.”

A further example of the reach of APAEP is drawing class. Students started taking drawing in 2004, and by the following year their work was on display at a public art show.

Pieces have been sold every year since and the profits always go back into the program.

“Those students who donate their work are investing in someone else’s ability to have an opportunity,” Stevens said. “That’s pretty powerful.”

Changing lives

The National Endowment for the Arts continues to fund APAEP because the agency recognizes the value art has on people’s lives.

Just look at what art did for Stevens. Her family was the driving force behind her formal and informal education, but she steered her future. Poetry made her a teacher, the kind of teacher who welcomes every student into the classroom and encourages them all to try.

Stevens has used the APAEP model to help build the national Alliance for Higher Education in Prison. She met several times with members of the Obama administration at the White House to discuss the role of higher education in criminal justice reform. This spring, she was invited to a conference at Harvard University to help the administration envision what higher education in prison could look like for the institution.

Back home, Stevens is known for saving animals, primarily cats. She estimates she has rescued more than 150 felines. She recently found two dogs.

“What was I supposed to do?” she asked. “Leave them to be run over on [U.S. Highway] 280? No. I have to try. I cannot not try.”

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Roby: Commemorating the 2019 March for Life

Forty-six years ago this month, the Supreme Court of the United States offered its infamous Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion on demand in this country. While many abortion activists celebrate this anniversary as a victory for so-called “women’s health,” it represents a very somber occasion for those of us who advocate for life at all stages.

Since that 1973 ruling, more than 60 million unborn children have had their lives ended by abortion. To say this is a tragedy is an understatement. I don’t think it’s any secret that I am unapologetically pro-life. I believe life begins at conception and that our laws and policies should protect it.

Of course, not everyone shares my convictions about life or the rights of unborn children, but still, our pro-life momentum is strong – especially around this time each year. On Friday, January 18, thousands of Americans gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to participate in this year’s March for Life. As you may know, this is an annual event where the pro-life community comes together to advocate for the lives and rights of unborn children.

423
I had the opportunity to speak on the House floor to offer encouragement and thanks to participants of this year’s march. I’m truly grateful for the individuals who made the trip to Washington out of dedication to what I believe is a deeply worthy cause.

When Republicans held the majority in both the House and the Senate during the 115th Congress, we made great progress in our pro-life efforts. In the House, we passed a number of important bills to protect the unborn, such as the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would prohibit abortions after 20 weeks based on the medical evidence that babies can feel pain at this point.

We also passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to require that medical care be given to any child who survives an attempted abortion and the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, which makes the Hyde Amendment permanent and government-wide. If you’re not familiar, the Hyde Amendment is a longstanding measure directing that no taxpayer dollars be used to perform abortions.

During the Obama administration, the Department of Health and Human Services finalized a rule that prevented states from redirecting Title X dollars away from abortion providers like Planned Parenthood. In the 115th Congress, we passed H.J. Res. 43, which I proudly cosponsored, to overturn this rule. President Trump signed the measure into law in April of 2017.

Of course, now that Democrats gained the majority in the House, our pro-life efforts will likely face significant challenges. So, I recently joined 168 of my House colleagues in sending a letter to President Trump asking him to reject any legislation that would weaken our existing pro-life policies. For some background, Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush both promised, in writing, to veto any legislation that weakened pro-life laws during their presidencies. I believe this type of commitment is a great way for President Trump to underscore his dedication to the pro-life cause, and I am eager to see him make this promise.

Regardless, as I said during my most recent speech on the House floor, my commitment to the people I represent and to all pro-life Americans is that I will continue to use this platform I have been given in Congress to be a vocal advocate for the unborn. This is a very important responsibility, and it’s one I do not take lightly. We’ve made some real progress, but a lot of work remains, and I won’t stop fighting until our laws and policies protect life at every stage.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February

Unfortunately, complicated health insurance rules, stipulations, expensive bills and long waits at doctor offices are often today’s norm when seeking health care solutions for ourselves or our family. However, thanks to Alabama physician Dr. Kre Johnson, these issues will now mostly be a thing of the past.

Beginning February 1, 2019, Dr. Johnson’s current practice, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics will become the third medical practice in Birmingham to see patients under a new affordable membership-based system known as direct primary care.

Direct primary care members enrolling with Brownstone will pay a flat $70 monthly fee which will cover an unlimited amount of office visits with no co-pay or deductible charges.

Additionally, up to four family members can enroll for $185 a month. Under direct primary care, insurance is not required but is recommended in case patients wind up needing surgery or hospitalization.

In a recent interview on ABC 33/40’s Talk of The Town, Dr. Johnson describes her new practice as, “a direct relationship between the physician and the patient.”

Dr. Johnson’s office will only accept up to 1,000 members, which in conjunction with the elimination of excessive insurance filings, will result in a more individualized, inexpensive and streamlined healthcare experience for all patients.

“Like the stories we hear our grandparents talking about, the doctor was a part of their family. I want to be part of your family,” Dr. Johnson said.

Along with regular office hours, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics members will have around the clock virtual access to Dr. Johnson. Her patients will have the ability to ask questions and receive diagnoses from her through phone, email, text or virtual doctor office visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dr. Johnson said she hopes that by eliminating visits to urgent care and the ER, this new system will help save her patients time and money.

Interested in learning more about or becoming a member of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics? Visit their website here or call (205) 202-5650.

Doug Jones ‘optimistic’ about good-faith efforts to end shutdown; Says ‘the issue for border security is not a wall’

HUNTSVILLE – With the total number of people affected by the federal government shutdown estimated to be in the thousands in North Alabama, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) hosted a town hall meeting in the Rocket City to discuss with constituents efforts to find a solution.

A crowd of nearly 300 packed the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Charger Union Theater — some to express their displeasure over the shutdown and others to ask Jones to sound off on issues of the day.

Jones reacted to the proposal President Donald Trump offered, money for the border wall in exchange for three years of legal status for the so-called DREAMers and called that a “good faith” effort.

Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator called for a reopening of the government, and then negotiations could take place to resolve differences ultimately.

“The only way I’m viewing this, and it’s the only way I can optimistically view this is saying the president is demonstrating that he in good faith will talk about border security and a bigger issue. And the House Democrats – who have been just as entrenched and are nothing until we open the government – are saying, ‘OK, we want to talk, too,’ in good faith. So my point of all that is this: As you’re talking to the media, as you’re talking to people, or as you write your senators or your congressman or whoever, talk about the fact this is good-faith movement.”

“Let’s do this: Let’s take that for what it is – as good faith on everyone’s part, and let’s open this government up tomorrow,” he continued. “Let’s open it up tomorrow and let these people talk because it’s going to take a while to get to where we really need to be and get that issue resolved. But while we’re doing it, and we’re doing it in good faith. If it takes one week, great. If it takes a month, fine, but let’s open the government up and continue to talk.”

Jones also addressed border security and said a focus should be on ports of entry.

“I will tell you, from my standpoint I recognize that our borders are not as secure as they need to be,” Jones said. “We need to fortify those borders some. It’s not feasible. I don’t think anybody believes we’re going to put a 2,000-mile 30-foot wall, you know, across our southern border. There is so much misinformation that has come out about drugs, things like that. You know, the drugs are not coming across our border on mules, or in a knapsack across a remote area. They’re coming across ports of entry – not all, but that’s where most of them are coming across, at least from the southern border. There’s a lot of misinformation. There’s a lot of misinformation about effective a so-called wall would be. The border security agents will tell you they don’t want a concrete wall. They want to be able to see what’s on the other side. And if you watched the news, you see it’s not too hard to dig under walls.”

“The issue for border security is not a wall,” he added. “It’s the best effective way we can spend your money to try to secure the borders the best we can with technology, barrier, with additional agents. We can stop the backlog of immigration cases because so many people today, as opposed to 15 or 20 years ago, when border apprehensions were at about a 1.6 million a year – they’re down to around 300,000 now.”

Following the event, Jones elaborated on the “good faith” aspect during a gaggle with reporters.

“I think anything needs to be considered,” Jones said to Yellowhammer News. “What I said is I take that as a movement that he is willing to sit down in good faith and talk about this. The problem is going to be this – and likewise, the problem with the $1 billion the Democrats in the House are putting forward, which doesn’t contain any kind of border wall is still a good faith effort to try and find common ground on an important issue.

“The president keeps talking about a wall, but he’s never sent over to Congress in this shutdown what he’s talking about,” Jones said. “I hear it off of Twitter. I hear it in the media. But I’ve never seen what he’s talking about. I don’t think he is talking about a concrete wall that is 2,000 miles long. That would cost a lot more than the money he is asking for. So one of the things I’ve been asking for is show me the plan. How are you going to spend it? If he was just wanting to build barracks at military installations around the country, he’d give me a plan for it to exactly how they’re going to go and what they’re going to do. We haven’t seen that. That’s part of the problem now – I want to get back to the Senate’s regular order. Put that plan in front of a Senate committee. Let them talk about it. See what works, what doesn’t work. Find that common ground. That’s the main thing.”

Jones identified technology – sensors, drones, etc. – as another element for bolstering border security.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

There is more to Alabama deer hunting than pointing and shooting

With hunting season in full effect, there are many hunters waiting for the perfect opportunity to take their shot.

The state’s deer hunting season started in October with bow-and-arrow season, followed by firearm season in mid-November. Deer season ends Feb. 10 in Alabama.

For officials, the season is an ongoing focus on both safety and population management.

“Deer management is complicated. Simple, but complicated, because it’s real specific based on your property, your deer density and genetics,” said Steve Maxwell, outfitter with Master Rack Lodge.

Most hunters are looking to shoot a big buck, Maxwell said, but in proper management hunters should wait to shoot a deer until it is 3 or 4 years old. Maxwell said that’s when it’s possible to tell the health of the deer and allow the buck to mature.

Master Rack Lodge’s Steve Maxwell lays out some dos and don’ts of deer hunting from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Maxwell said the key to having a successful hunt is a clean, well-maintained gun. So is properly storing and caring for ammunition as well as siting scopes to ensure an ethical shot.

Once the gun is ready to hunt, it’s about the hunter and his or her gun, Maxwell said. After making a shot, make sure the safety is clicked and continue to ensure the gun is clear of ammunition when not being used.

“It’s all up to the human being,” Maxwell said. “Guns are guns, and it’s all on how they are handled.”

Most hunters hunt for food, serenity and because it is good for the environment, he said.

“If hunting is done properly, it’s the best thing that can happen to wild game no matter what species you are hunting,” Maxwell said.

How is hunting the best thing for wild game? Maxwell said it has to do with doe population, food sources and does adventuring out on their own. With proper skills, hunting can be successful for the hunter as well as the environment, he said.

If you’re interested in hunting or fishing in the Alabama Black Belt region, visit alabamablackbeltadventures.org/outfitters-lodges to find a great place to book a hunt.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

South Alabama attorney’s pageant coaching inspires another TV series

One day, Andalusia’s Bill Alverson was an attorney whose accidental hobby was just something he loved to do.

The next day, a seven-page feature in The New York Times, chronicling his pageant-coaching story of Miss America wins, suddenly crowned Alverson as the “Pageant King.” Before you know it, there’s a front-row seat into his world on TLC’s “Coach Charming” and the CBS network buys the series rights.

Today, it’s a scripted show on Netflix – “Insatiable” – which has been picked up for a second season.

An accidental hobby

Alverson is a Dothan native and Auburn University graduate who earned his law degree from the University of Alabama. He began practicing in Andalusia in the early 1990s, specializing in family law and criminal defense.

He did not make a practiced entrance into the pageant coaching world. Instead, he discovered the talent when prompted by his church choir director nearly two decades ago to help a local teen. Soon, word spread.

Over the years, Alverson honed his craft, making his way into the Miss Alabama Pageant system. When three of his clients earned back-to-back-to-back Miss Alabama titles, he transitioned to the national stage. Today, his client list includes three Miss America winners and scores of local, regional and national title holders.

“I feel that it’s our job to inspire those in front of us,” Alverson said. “When I look back on things, I can say that it’s been amazingly unbelievable. I never envisioned I’d be on a reality show, that I would have a TV show based on my life. Me? This small-town Alabama guy, who’d have thought it?”

But that’s exactly what happened. In 2014, Alverson’s rise as much-sought-after pageant coach landed him in The New York Times.

“I could not have planned it,” he said. “When I’ve done a lot of things to self-direct myself to create things, it has not been as successful. I do really well guiding others.

“I knew my path to go to law school and to become an attorney,” he said. “As an old-school Southerner, I guess when you have this dream, it takes a lot of faith.

“How I ended up on TV, it was completely out of my spectrum,” he said. “I met one person, who met one person who got an article written – seven pages in The New York Times. Angelina Jolie and Donald Trump haven’t even had that. Who else gets that? Me. Strange, right?”

That “unknown” factor played in Alverson’s favor. When the publication decided to accompany the written piece with a short video, Alverson was contacted by movie producers and directors all asking the same question: How does someone from Alabama wind up as a pageant coach?

Alverson’s quick wit, sharp tongue and all-honesty approach, which can be seen in the clip “Pageant King of Alabama” on YouTube, were all the makings needed for good television.

It just kind of happened

From there, the TLC show “Coach Charming” was born.

“Literally within 60 to 90 days after the article came out, I was signed by an agency and working with a production company for a nonscripted reality show,” Alverson said. “There is no way – and even as much as I like to create things to happen – could I have ever created a situation like that to happen.”

The TLC shows highlighted Alverson’s lawyerly approach to the clients he coaches, working on interview responses and perfecting their overall look and performance. It also gave insight into Alverson’s family life and how, while practicing law with his son, William, he managed to juggle the demands of a second career.

“The fun thing about (‘Coach Charming’) was I got to do it with my family,” Alverson said. “What a lot of people don’t know is that while that show was happening, we were simultaneously working on ‘Insatiable.’ It was crazy.”

Written by Lauren Gussis of “Dexter” and “Once Upon a Time” fame, the Netflix original series features Disney star Debby Ryan and Alyssa Milano, with Dallas Roberts filling the role based on Alverson’s experiences. It is the tale of a bullied teenager who – with the help of an attorney turned pageant coach who soon realizes he’s in over his head – turns to pageants to exact her revenge. The “darkly comedic” 13-episode series debuted Aug. 10 and has been picked up for a second season.

“It’s just fun,” Alverson said of the show and its creation process. “I get to do a cameo in the first episode. I did a few lines, but I think only one made it in. It was very surreal to sit on the set with all these famous people with a chair that said ‘Insatiable’ on the back and know this is my story.”

In its early stages, the show received strong criticism that it “fat-shamed” young women and was detrimental to their self-confidence. One woman led a petition for the show’s cancellation.

It wasn’t a surprise to Alverson.

“The woman is an international spokesperson on this issue and basically saw an opportunity,” he said. “After the show was released, her petition essentially died because it falsely represented the show and, in fact, the show does the exact opposite.

“The show is satire and is off-cuff humor, but it does show the negative effects of many different types of bullying and the results of being a victim of bullying,” he said. “It’s a comedy, but the show’s design is to evoke conversation, which clearly it has.”

His Hollywood moment

Since 2014, Alverson has traversed the strange path to Hollywood. Again, the word “surreal” comes to mind.

“I coach differently,” Alverson said. “I get why people say pageants are shallow and superficial. One of my lines in the (TLC) show was, ‘Life is a pageant.’

“It was true then, and it’s true today. It is. Everywhere you go. If it’s not, why are you dressing your kid cute for picture day? It’s how it affects you and what you do with it.”

Alverson described himself as “very lucky and very fortunate” to have met people who are successful. He credits his journey with those meetings.

“We all have ideas of what we would love for our life to be,” he said. “As a child, I wanted to be an ambassador. I remember watching TV and visualizing myself in it. Little did I know that one day, that would become true.

“When I coach, I tell my clients to be prepared for the unexpected, but also be prepared to move in any circumstances and direction you’re in,” he said. “That’s what I’ve tried to do – be prepared for what comes my way and be thankful for it all.”

So, what’s next on Alverson’s to-do list?

“My grandfather told me he always wanted to learn something new every day,” Alverson said. “If other opportunities present themselves to be on TV, I’m all for it. I want to travel more. I’m always intrigued with people. I want to spend more time with my grandchildren.

“I’m a big Romans 8:28 guy – ‘And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose,’” he said. “I’m not a celebrity. I’ve been to Beverly Hills and Hollywood. I’ve seen superstars, people who’ve been famous all my life. It was fun, but I hope – at the end of it all – I want to have made a difference when it counted the most.

“Because you know, the thing is, it could all be gone tomorrow,” Alverson said. “So, don’t get lost in who you really are. I am still the guy who likes to ski on Gantt Lake, who goes to Walmart. But today, I’m planning on going to a premiere for a TV show.”

This story originally appeared in Alabama Living.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

