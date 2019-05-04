Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

HudsonAlpha uses genetics research to improve one of Alabama’s biggest crops 1 hour ago / News
Bo Jackson bikes across Alabama, raises millions for tornado victims 3 hours ago / News
Auburn University partners to train others statewide in fight against opioids 5 hours ago / News
Marsh: Lottery proceeds needed to ‘stabilize the general fund,’ protect education budget 6 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Literary Capital honors authors with new sculpture trail 7 hours ago / News
Rep. Roby: An Accurate 2020 Census is Vitally Important to Alabama 9 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus event draws crowd 11 hours ago / Outdoors
Byrne on Tuberville’s Florida voter registration: ‘We don’t like carpetbaggers in Alabama’ 20 hours ago / News
Byrne at naturalization ceremony: ‘We were founded on the basic understanding that all we have comes from God’ 1 day ago / News
Watch: Alabama high school coach takes time to teach life lessons – ‘Manly Monday’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
State Sen. Arthur Orr says Tommy Tuberville’s carpetbagging should be a problem for voters 1 day ago / Analysis
Rumors and Rumblings 2nd Ed. Vol. V 1 day ago / Analysis
Video: Doug Jones’ pro-choice beliefs compared with Dem. Rep. Rogers’ viral abortion comments 1 day ago / Politics
Mo Brooks not running for the Senate in 2020, would consider 2022 only if Shelby retires 1 day ago / News
Court to hear arguments in former House speaker ethics case 1 day ago / News
Former lawmaker gets 2 years’ probation in fraud case 1 day ago / News
Innovating good: How an Alabama nonprofit, KultureCity is creating a world of acceptance for individuals with sensory needs 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama Senate passes largest ever education budget — Record pre-k funding, teacher pay raise, rural broadband & more 1 day ago / News
Sen. Shelby to NASA administrator on Marshall Space Flight Center’s SLS: ‘What’s important is to build that rocket and build it right’ 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Rep. Rogers digs his hole deeper, Democrats want Barr in contempt and possibly jailed, there WAS spying after all and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
5 hours ago

Auburn University partners to train others statewide in fight against opioids

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy and the Alabama Department of Mental Health have joined forces in the battle against opioids, creating the Opioid Training Institute.

In 2017, there were 422 overdose deaths involving either prescription or illicit drugs in Alabama, an average of more than one per day, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The Opioid Training Institute addresses this crisis in a series of 16 one-day, free training programs spanning the state from May through September. The programs are divided evenly with eight aimed at health care professionals, such as physicians, pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, dentists and veterinarians; and eight focused on community members, such as educators, social workers, guidance counselors, behavioral health specialists, counselors, faith-based community leaders, state and local leaders and law enforcement.

“We know that many factors led to Alabama’s unfortunate position as a leader in opioid use in the United States. Accordingly, we know that a variety of strategies are necessary to address the opioid problem in Alabama,” said Brent Fox, associate professor with the Harrison School of Pharmacy. “The Opioid Training Institute will allow us to convene a diverse group of experiences, expertise and perspectives to advance the fight against opioids in our state.”

The opioid epidemic is one that knows no neighborhood, class or age and impacts every sector of the state, including health care, education, business and local government. Opioids are a class of drugs that includes heroin, as well as prescription pain relievers, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine and fentanyl. These drugs work by binding to the body’s opioid receptors in the reward center of the brain, diminishing pain as well as producing feelings of relaxation and euphoria.

Because of the variety of uses, one could come into contact with opioids from street drugs to prescription drugs. The problem is one that affects all socioeconomic statuses. It is for this reason that such a broad spectrum of people, from health care to law enforcement to leaders in the community, are needed to fight the problem.

“Opioid use disorder impacts those from the teen years to the older populations in our state. In 2017, more than 47,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses and in Alabama we see the need for education to reach everyone that may have the power to evoke change for our communities,” said Karen Marlowe, assistant dean of the Harrison School of Pharmacy. “Understanding the risk factors for opioid use disorder and overdose in your school, community and place of worship may help someone to connect with the appropriate resources in their community. We also hope to start more conversations across different professions to share information about programs that already exist in communities across the state.”

The programs begin May 20-21 with sessions for community members in Birmingham. Other stops around the state include Mobile/Baldwin County, Huntsville, Cullman, Montgomery, Auburn, Dothan, Troy and Tuscaloosa.

All sessions are free and preregistration is preferred. Speakers at the events include those from health care, law enforcement, government agencies and others. For health care professionals, continuing education credit is available.

“Mental health is an important piece in the fight against the opioid crisis and partnering with the Alabama Department of Mental Health allows us to combine our areas of expertise and have a greater reach in the state of Alabama,” said Haley Phillippe, associate clinical professor with the Harrison School of Pharmacy. “We are very thankful for the opportunity to work with ADMH.”

For more information and registration, visit AlabamaOTI.org.

 

1 hour ago

HudsonAlpha uses genetics research to improve one of Alabama’s biggest crops

Scientists at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, along with collaborators at the University of Georgia and USDA Stoneville, have created a reference genome for Arachis hypogaea, the species of peanut that has become an important food crop over the past 9,400 years.

By generating a reference genome and revealing the genetic mechanisms of the modern peanut, researchers at HudsonAlpha and their collaborators have helped speed the process of improving peanut crops.

Every year, roughly 44 million tons of this peanut are produced worldwide. Peanut crops play a major role in Alabama agriculture. Roughly half of the peanuts grown in the United States are grown within a 100-mile radius of Dothan. Alabama has nearly 1,000 peanut farmers. Alabama farmers produced 704 million pounds in 2017, ranking third in the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

234
Keep reading 234 WORDS

Crop breeding helps put healthier, more productive plants in the hands of those farmers. The process can move much faster with the assistance of genetics. Researchers can plant crops, sequence them when the plants are still small, then pick which plants have the desired genetic traits – such as disease or drought resistance – and use them to create the next generation of crops. A reference genome gives those scientists a point of comparison, which makes the process possible. Otherwise, the plants must be grown all the way to maturity to determine which ones have the desired traits.

The research, made possible by funding from the Peanut Foundation, was recently published in Nature Genetics. With this reference genome, scientists can understand the history of changes that have occurred to the plant’s genetics in a relatively short time since the peanut became a crop plant.

Selective breeding in agriculture allows farmers to plant crops with greater water efficiency, drought resistance and yield.

“Sometimes we see peanuts lose resistance to key diseases and pests. With a reference genome, we can pinpoint where that happens, then our partners can selectively breed to prevent it,” said HudsonAlpha faculty investigator Jeremy Schmutz. “We found pieces of the peanut genome changing in a novel way, which could open up a much greater understanding of how crops change over time, allowing us to grow even hardier plants with less resources.”

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

Show less
3 hours ago

Bo Jackson bikes across Alabama, raises millions for tornado victims

Clear, sunny skies greeted the more than 1,200 bikers who participated in the 8th annual Bo Bikes Bama.

Participants lined up for two races at the Auburn Arena on the campus of Auburn University, led by Alabama native, Auburn alum and former football NFL player Bo Jackson.

Jackson began the annual ride to help Alabamians devastated by the deadly storms of April 2011. The funds go to the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund, which helps provide crucial emergency management resources.

109
Keep reading 109 WORDS

Jackson was joined by Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings to kick off this year’s charity ride.

Aubie also greeted fans and engaged the audience in fun chants before the start of each ride.

Bo Bikes Bama aids in state’s tornado relief efforts from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Participants could take part in one of two rides – either a 60-mile ride, or a 30 mile ride.

After the rides, participants were served lunch at the Auburn Arena before heading home for the day. This was the sixth year Bo Bikes Bama was held in Auburn.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

Show less
6 hours ago

Marsh: Lottery proceeds needed to ‘stabilize the general fund,’ protect education budget

Earlier this month, the State Senate passed a version of a lottery bill that was put forward by State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) and State Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston).

The revenue generated from that lottery bill would go to the state’s general fund. That has drawn criticism from some for not being dedicated to education.

On Friday’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Marsh argued lottery money going to the general fund would protect the education fund.

192
Keep reading 192 WORDS

“It is estimated to generate about $170 million — money going to the general fund,” Marsh said. “It’s important that the listeners understand that there’s a reason for it to go there. The general fund is the fund with the least amount of money. You got a lot of services from prisons to the courts, DHR, mental health all get dollars out of the general fund. If the general fund is not sound and stable, there’s pressure to move programs … out of the general fund and put them on the backs of education.”

“We need to understand to that,” he continued. “Education has great growth. We had a half-a-billion dollars over last year — biggest education budget ever passed. If we can’t stabilize the general fund, there’s going to be more pressure to move programs over to education. I’m trying to protect that by securing the general fund. People need to understand that by doing what we’ve done, it makes the education [budget] more safe, those dollars more safe.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
7 hours ago

Alabama’s Literary Capital honors authors with new sculpture trail

A new collection of bronze sculptures in downtown Monroeville celebrates some of our country’s most famous writers whose roots originate in this historical area of southwest Alabama.

The Literary Capital Sculpture Trail unveiled Friday afternoon features 14 bronze sculptures created by University of Alabama sculpture students that are on display within a short walk of each other around the Monroe County Courthouse Museum.

“We have a legacy here and we want people to know what that is,” said Anne Marie Bryan, executive director of Monroeville Main Street. “These sculptures honor the 10 authors who made Monroeville and Monroe County Alabama’s Literary Capital.”

438
Keep reading 438 WORDS

The trail honors 10 writers from Monroeville: Harper Lee, Truman Capote, Cynthia Tucker, Mark Childress, Marva Collins, Rheta Grimsley-Johnson, Riley Kelly, Mike Stewart, William Barret Travis and Hank Williams. Of those 10, three won Pulitzer Prizes: Harper Lee, Cynthia Tucker and Hank Williams. Bryan said the exhibit was created to provide arts and culture for the community, something of interest for tourists and to inspire and educate the children of Monroe County.

“We wanted to provide that inspiration that you can be a poet, a journalist, a novelist, a short story writer or even an artist and follow a creative passion,” she said.

The trail unveiling was planned to coincide with the Alabama Bicentennial celebration and this year’s Alabama Writers Symposium, which was held Thursday and Friday in Monroeville. Alisha Linam, director of the symposium, said the goal is to celebrate Alabama’s writers.

“Our names are known throughout the world,” Linam said. “We’re known for creating and developing good authors.”

Several of those Alabama authors were honored at this year’s symposium, including Daniel Wallace and B.J. Hollars. Wallace, author of five novels — including “Big Fish,” which was later made into a motion picture and a musical on Broadway — was honored with the 2019 Harper Lee Award for Alabama’s Distinguished Writer, while Hollars, author of several books, including “The Road South: Personal Stories of the Freedom Riders,” was awarded the 2019 Truman Capote Prize for Alabama’s Distinguished Writer of Literary Non-Fiction or the Short Story.

“I’m kind of speechless,” Wallace said. “Because I’m an Alabama writer, this is the best possible recognition I could get.”

Hollars called his award “an incredible honor. It is so humbling. I feel like a kid in a candy store.”

Both men applauded the efforts to celebrate Monroe County’s rich literary heritage with the new trail.

“Literature has a two-pronged effect: it’s just entertainment on the one hand, but on the other hand it really does create better people,” Wallace said. “It really does create a more empathetic and imaginative populace. It would be my hope that this would bring more people to the books of all of the great writers in this state.”

Hollars said it’s nice to visit Monroeville, where reading and literature is valued so deeply.

“You can’t go 20 feet without seeing a placard about a writer or see a statue of a child reading a book or a mural from the book,” he said. “I hope the rest of the nation can take a cue from Monroeville and know that our books are our history and our future, too.”

For more information about the Sculpture Trail, contact Monroeville Main Street by visiting monroevillemainstreet.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

Show less
9 hours ago

Rep. Roby: An Accurate 2020 Census is Vitally Important to Alabama

Every ten years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a count of every resident in the United States, as mandated by Article I, Section 2 of our Constitution. This action is critically important to understanding current facts and figures about our country’s people, places, and economy. It’s hard to believe that a decade has almost passed, and we are just eleven months away from next year’s April 1 Census.

It goes without saying that a lot has changed over the last ten years, especially on the technological front. As times and trends change, it is important that the method by which we conduct the Census also evolves to ensure we are reaching the most people possible. That said, it’s no surprise that in 2020, we will largely depend on an Internet system to count Americans, relying heavily on digital advertising and social media platforms to spread the word.

612
Keep reading 612 WORDS

As the Census Bureau works to modernize its various platforms ahead of the 2020 Census, I was glad to hear about these efforts directly from Dr. Steven Dillingham, Director of the U.S. Census Bureau, during a recent Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee hearing. During this hearing, I had the opportunity to discuss with Director Dillingham how important it is that all Alabamians be accurately counted in 2020.

Back in 2010, our state did not do a great job accounting for all of our people, especially children below the age of six and those individuals in rural communities. As I told Director Dillingham, we must make sure that is not the case in next year’s count. You see, the Census doesn’t just decide the number of congressional seats Alabama has, it also decides our number of Electoral College votes. We currently have nine Electoral College votes, and if the 2020 Census is not accurate, that number will drop to eight. This is a very big deal, and it is something we Alabamians do not want to see happen.

The Census also determines the amount of federal dollars that come into Alabama, specifically to hospitals, job training centers, schools, infrastructure projects, and other emergency services. Inaccurate Census numbers force our state to do more with less, and that cannot happen again in 2020.

As we all know, Alabama’s Second District and the rest of the Southeastern corner of the state are made up of very rural communities. To achieve the most accurate count possible in next year’s Census, it is critical that we reach the men, women, and children living in the rural areas throughout the country.

During my conversation with Director Dillingham, I asked him how the Census Bureau plans to use its resources to partner with our state and community-based organizations to encourage participation in the Census, especially in hard-to-count, rural communities. I made sure Director Dillingham understands that a large part of our district, and many areas of our state, lack access to reliable broadband and thus may not utilize the Internet and social media enough to encounter online advertising about the upcoming Census. This will certainly be a challenge, but it is one we must address.

I also brought up another challenging reality that we must face: Over the last year, Alabama and other states in the Southeast have been beaten with hurricanes, tornadoes, and other powerful storms. There has been flooding throughout the Midwest and fires ravaging California. These disastrous events have caused thousands of Americans to be displaced from their homes, and we must ensure that they, too, are counted in next year’s Census.

To make sure the 2020 Census is as accurate as it can possibly be, it is important that leaders on all levels of federal, state, and local governments are communicating about ways we can spread the word and reach the most people. I believe the modernization of our Census process will lead to excellent results next year, but it is critical that we make every effort to reach those who have been displaced by severe weather as well as the people in rural communities who may not have reliable access to social media and online advertising.

The future of our state’s representation in Congress and the Electoral College are at stake, and we must ensure that Alabama receives its fair share of federal funding for numerous programs we all depend on. I encourage you to start spreading the word about the April 1, 2020, Census. It will be here before we know it, and Alabama needs an accurate count.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

Show less