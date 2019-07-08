Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Auburn trustees confirm Gogue as interim president

Auburn University’s board of trustees on Monday unanimously voted to confirm Jay Gogue as interim president, effective immediately.

Gogue returns to leading the university, having previously served as Auburn’s 18th president from 2007 to 2017, after having been recommended two weeks ago for the interim slot following the sudden resignation of his successor, Dr. Steven Leath.

“Susie and I love Auburn, and we’re honored to again serve the Auburn family,” Gogue said in a statement.

According to a university spokesman, Gogue will spend the next several days connecting with student, faculty, staff and alumni leadership.

University officials will soon launch a nationwide search for its next president, per board of trustees president pro tem Wayne T. Smith.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Russians coming to Alabama for Planned Parenthood, abortion benefit

A controversial Russian band known worldwide for their radical activism will perform in Birmingham this week to benefit Planned Parenthood and a local abortion fund.

According to French news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), the band “Pussy Riot” will be featured in a sold-out concert.

The event is being held at Saturn, with doors opening at 7:00 p.m on Thursday.

ABC News reported that Saturn’s co-owner, Brian Teasley, said discussions on holding the concert began before Alabama’s new abortion debate entered into the international spotlight. However, they became extra motivated to hold the performance after the Alabama Human Life Protection Act became law.

“It just gave it a little more of a layer of importance to them to come to Alabama and play this show, as opposed to it maybe just being a concert where Pussy Riot was playing. But [for] a band that kind of revolves around protests, it just kind of made sense,” Teasley told ABC News.

The concert will reportedly benefit Planned Parenthood and the Yellowhammer Fund, an Alabama-based group that provides funding to women seeking abortions at one of the state’s three operational abortion clinics.

The Yellowhammer Fund is not associated with Yellowhammer Multimedia or Yellowhammer News.

The Soviet Union in 1920 became the first state in the world to legalize abortion.

“It is ridiculous to me that it’s still a question in 2019 whether women can have an abortion,” Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova told AFP.

“We want to come to Alabama and support women who are in quite a critical and vulnerable position right now,” she added. “Many Americans, they believe that Russia is a patriarchal country — it’s true in a lot of ways, but when it comes to abortion rights, it’s not questionable.”

The Alabama Human Life Protection Act is not in effect and will almost certainly never go into effect.

Tolokonnikova’s interview with AFP further raised questions over whether she understands that Birmingham and Jefferson County are actually Democratic strongholds.

“I’m looking forward to meeting inspiring people, who are surviving in an environment that is not particularly open to progressive people,” she commented.

Tolokonnikova and two other band members were convicted in Russia in 2012 and jailed for an unwelcome political demonstration inside a church. This came after they held an orgy at a public zoological museum in their home country in 2008.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has called the law Pussy Riot will protest “extreme.” He believes abortion is “a constitutional right.”

Jones previously voted against banning using federal funds for abortions and even voted against banning late-term abortions through the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.”

This means Jones favors abortion rights that go well beyond Russia’s law, which allows abortion only in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, outside of certain exceptions.

This comes after Planned Parenthood spent approximately $1.5 million in dark money opposition to Amendment Two on Alabama’s general election ballot in 2018. Despite Planned Parenthood and other national pro-abortion groups railing against the pro-life referendum, Amendment Two was approved by the state’s voters by a 60%-40% margin.

RELATED: Birmingham pastors: ‘Planned Parenthood is not welcome and has no place in our city’

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Marshae Jones case an example of mob rule and political cowardice

Any time a woman who just lost her baby is charged with a crime, it will elicit a negative reaction. No one wants to see anyone punished further after going through such an ordeal, but the Marshae Jones manslaughter case was one that probably warranted a jury of her peers taking a look at it.

Most know the story: Jones and another woman were fighting over a man in a Dollar General parking lot. It somehow escalated to a point where the other woman was cowering in a car with a handgun. Jones was hit in the stomach by a ricocheted warning shot and ultimately lost her baby.

A grand jury was presented the evidence and decided not only not to charge the shooter, but to take it a step further and charge the person who got shot.

This was not an overzealous politically-motivated prosecutor taking a case and trying it in the media. It wasn’t a misuse of power. This was a grand jury hearing all the evidence presented and deciding the woman who was shot and lost her baby was the aggressor and cause of that death.

Then politics, the Alabama political media and the national media got involved.

Stories about how Alabama was engaging in yet another “War on Women” were back in the news and, even though it was completely unrelated, Alabama’s recently passed abortion ban somehow became part of the story.

None of that is accurate. None of it is relevant. What happened next was pure politics and nothing more.

Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington returned from a cruise to the Dominican Republican and buckled under the pressure. She returned home and decided they would be dropping the charges.

This is not conjecture. The pressure was real and effective — she said so while publicly deliberating on whether to continue with the case and declaring that she could “do what I please.”

AL.com reported the following statement about the press coverage and pressure:

There was a barrage of insults–desecration of my integrity, my character, my name—all the while I was in the Dominican Republic,” she said. “All the while my name was being desecrated across this…this nation.”

She announced there would be no charges while flanked by “local church leaders.”

Imagine if she had decided to continue to prosecute and brought pro-life preachers to the press conference. I think that decision would be discussed in a very different way than how this one is being discussed.

This doesn’t seem like justice. It sounds more like the modern version a mob breaking into a jail and letting a prisoner go. But it is OK in this case because the mob is made up of members of the media.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

7 hours ago

Byrne: Remembering the stories of our heroes

For Americans from coast to coast, Independence Day is a celebration of our nation’s birthday with friends and family. The day also offers an opportunity for reflection.

In Washington, President Trump held a “Salute to America” celebration on the National Mall in honor of our troops. The patriotic spectacle, featuring military bands, aircraft flyovers and fireworks, was highlighted by a speech in which President Trump praised our “truly extraordinary heritage” and recounted our unique American story.

“It is the epic tale of a great nation whose people have risked everything for what they know is right and what they know is true,” he said. “It is the chronicle of great citizens who never give up on the dream of a better and brighter future and it is the saga of 13 separate colonies that united to form the most just and virtuous republic ever conceived. As long as we stay true to our course, as long as we remember our great history, as long as we never, ever stop fighting for a better future, then there will be nothing that America cannot do.”

His speech was given during an important time in our nation’s history. Growing threats overseas represent significant challenges to our sovereignty and increasing danger to our military men and women and citizens at home.

In the Middle East, we have seen an escalation of Iranian provocations that began with repeated attacks on oil tankers and led to the Iranians shooting down an American drone over international air space. The United States came close to retaliatory strikes in Iran.

Iran now boasts it will continue enriching uranium in pursuit of a nuclear weapon. This longstanding threat will not go away soon.

During a time of so much geopolitical turmoil, it’s important for us to, in President Trump’s words, “remember our great heritage” of the men and women who fought and sacrificed so that this great American experiment can continue.

Like many of yours, my family has shared in this sacrifice.

On June 3, 1942, during World War II, my uncle Jack Langsdale, a merchant mariner, was stationed aboard the City of Alma as it was torpedoed by a German U-boat about 400 miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The explosion ripped a 40-foot hole in the side of the vessel, and she sank within three minutes. The radio operator, who died on board, did not even get a chance to relay a message.

Of the 39 men on board the City of Alma that day, 29 lost their lives. Sadly, my uncle was among the dead. I never got the chance to know him.

I recently had the opportunity to talk about my uncle’s story to the Captain Richard Phillips Lane Kirkland Maritime Trust as we honored three World War II veterans in attendance. It was a special experience to thank these brave men for their role in securing our freedoms and to hear their stories of crossing the sea to fight for our country.

Captain Phillips himself knows the dangers our merchant mariners face on the high seas. In 2009, as the captain of the USS Maersk Alabama, Somali pirates boarded and commandeered his vessel. After several tense days of negotiations, escape attempts and dangerous confrontations, Navy SEAL snipers eliminated the pirates and rescued Captain Phillips, who had heroically presented himself as a hostage to save his crew. A 2013 film starring Tom Hanks as Captain Phillips depicts his remarkable saga.

Countless sailors, soldiers, marines and airmen have given so much so that we can continue to celebrate Independence Day. Though we can never repay them, we must do what we can to remember their stories.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

9 hours ago

7 Things: Census fight goes on with Alabama’s backing, Marshae Jones gets a reprieve, Trump’s great weekend and more …

7. Trump offers congrats to ungrateful American soccer players

  • Despite controversy between United States women’s national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe and President Donald Trump, the president tweeted after the team’s win of the Women’s World Cup, “Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!”
  • Later, Trump was asked about the unequal pay between the men’s and the women’s national soccer teams, and he said that he would want to see the numbers on how much each team brings in year-round.

6. Everyone sees their enemies suffering as billionaire Jefferey Epstein is arrested

  • Republicans believe this will be the moment former President Bill Clinton and others connected to him will finally face the reckoning for decades of suspected misbehavior and criminal activities. Flight logs show Clinton traveled with Epstein dozens of times to a private island.
  • The media and their Democrats believe there are ties to President Trump in this situation, and it could cause him great embarrassment. Epstein was a member at Mar-a-Lago and the president referred to him as a “great guy” in the past, as well as saying there were problems with his island.

5. Kamala Harris wants to close the racial wealth gap

  • If elected, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) wants to use $100 billion federal tax dollars to invest in housing for black families in an effort to close the racial wealth gap. Her plan would include granting up to $25,000 to individuals to help with a down payment and closing costs.
  • According to Harris’ campaign, if the racial wealth gap in homeownership was eliminated, “median black wealth would grow $32,113 per household, and the wealth gap between Black and white households would shrink 31 percent,” but the plan is blatantly unconstitutional.

4. Iran abandoning nuclear deals

  • Despite the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran made with other countries, on Sunday they surpassed the limit allowed for uranium enrichment stated in the deal. Europe has had trouble responding to Iran’s increase uranium enrichment, despite the 60-day warning they received.
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has responded to Iran by tweeting, “Iran’s latest expansion of its nuclear program will lead to further isolation and sanctions. Nations should restore the longstanding standard of no enrichment for Iran’s nuclear program. Iran’s regime, armed with nuclear weapons, would pose an even greater danger to the world.”

3. Trump approval rating continues to climb

  • Good news this weekend for President Trump as he got his enemies to attack his 4th of July event which was a success. The latest jobs reports show a strong June, and his approval rating is the highest it’s been throughout his entire presidency at 47%, which is five points higher than April.
  • Despite Trump reaching such a high approval rating, he’s still struggling in polls against 2020 Democratic candidates, which still shows former Vice President Joe Biden beating Trump 55-41%, as well as Senators Kamala Harris (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) beating Trump by at least 6%.

2. Charges dropped against Marshae Jones

  • Prosecutors in Alabama have dropped the manslaughter charges against Marshae Jones, who was shot in the stomach while five months pregnant after initiating the altercation. The charges being dropped allows the rest of the country to paint Jones as an innocent victim.
  • The decision to drops charges only came after District Attorney Lynneice Washington’s office was bombarded with angry calls and messages expressing displeasure with her arrest and indictment; activists even attacked the case arguing that Alabama values the life of unborn babies over the life of a woman.

1. Alabama backs Trump on his census fight

  • At least three Alabama politicians want Trump to keep fighting to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill sent a letter to the Trump administration to show his support of including the citizenship question on the 2020 Census, Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) spoke of his disappointment in Justice John Roberts and Attorney General Steve Marshall reiterated the fear of Alabama losing a House seat.
  • All three Alabama leaders want the Trump administration to keep fighting to add the question back to the 2020 Census. The president has made it clear he isn’t done yet and Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services office, said, “I think the president has expressed determination. He’s noted that the Supreme Court didn’t say this can’t be asked. They said they didn’t appreciate the process by which it came forward the first time.”

11 hours ago

Paris Air Show nets major orders for Alabama Airbus facility

The recent Paris Air Show is already paying off in a big way for Alabama jobs, with Mobile’s Airbus manufacturing facility even being called the worldwide “big winner.”

In the latest purchase order for Airbus stemming directly from negotiations conducted during the show in late June, flyadeal on Sunday announced that it has finalized an agreement for 30 A320 NEO aircraft, with the options for an additional 20.

The A320 NEO, a family passenger jet, is assembled at Airbus’ south Alabama location.

Deliveries of the aircraft to flyadeal will commence in 2021. This order will result in the airliner operating an all-A320 fleet in the future.

Flyadeal is the discounted travel subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (SAUDIA).

The Wall Street Journal reported that the total order including options has a value of over $5.5 billion, based on Airbus list prices that do not include industry-standard discounts.

Several national outlets are pointing to this as the first concrete example of companies turning away from Boeing’s 737 MAX in the wake of that aircraft’s well-publicized troubles.

This could become a trend, which would mean huge new business for Airbus in Mobile, as well as supply chain and indirect beneficiaries in the Yellowhammer State.

It is estimated that Mobile will soon be the fourth biggest aerospace manufacturing city in the world.

RELATED: Ivey focused on continued growth for booming aerospace industry — ‘Alabama is an easy sell’

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

