Cherishable Items: Alabama collectors deck the halls in Christmas spirit 2 hours ago / News
Auburn researchers suspect more rules for player safety could decrease college football fandom 6 hours ago / News
Alabama Black Belt opens more lands for public hunting 8 hours ago / News
Larry Langford to be released from federal prison 21 hours ago / News
Alabama ranked one of the best states to retire on a fixed income 23 hours ago / News
How faith, Alabamians’ generosity brought about the ‘best Christmas’ for this Birmingham-area family 23 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2019 6 Week Challenge 23 hours ago / Sponsored
Ivey to reappoint Mendheim to the state Supreme Court 1 day ago / News
Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February 1 day ago / Sponsored
Review: Sorkin’s Broadway adaptation of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ doesn’t betray Harper Lee’s novel, definitely worth seeing 1 day ago / Analysis
Health officials investigate Hepatitis A outbreak in north Alabama 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Marshall probing ‘Project Birmingham’ and its misinformation campaign, Alabama’s pre-K program is the country’s best, Trump’s lawyer denies reports he went to Prague to meet Russians and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Report: ‘Russian tactics’ by Democratic operatives ‘had enormous effect’ on Alabama election turnout 1 day ago / News
Study: Benefits for Alabama’s First Class Pre-K students do not ‘fade out’ over time 2 days ago / News
Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2019 6 Week Challenge 2 days ago / Sponsored
AG Marshall exploring whether Democrats’ ‘Russian tactics’ in Jones election may have broken state law 2 days ago / News
Sixteen must-read books by Alabama authors 2 days ago / Faith & Culture
Three Alabama law schools ranked among ten most conservative student bodies 2 days ago / News
7 Things: Record stock market day follows a bad week, Trump visits troops in Iraq, billionaire somewhat apologizes for his role in misleading Alabama voters in 2017 special election and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
Trump greeted in Iraq by soldier’s giant Alabama flag 2 days ago / National Politics
6 hours ago

Auburn researchers suspect more rules for player safety could decrease college football fandom

News of traumatic brain injuries and suicides among professional and college football players has made many question the violent nature of the game. Rule changes, such as the NCAA’s targeting rule, have been imposed to promote player safety, and yet concussions continue to occur.

Using Auburn University’s functional magnetic resonance imaging or fMRI machine to study the brain functions of college football fans and non-football fans when they were exposed to violent imagery, a team of researchers suspect additional regulations that improve player safety and make the game less violent could affect fandom.

Auburn Associate Professor David Martin in the Department of Nutrition, Dietetics and Hospitality Management posed it as such: “If we have fans who are attracted to the violence aspect of the sport and we start to sanitize it to make it safer for the players, at what point do we start to lose fans?”

The team of researchers in electrical engineering, psychology, psychiatry and hospitality found fans to be less empathic to violence in the game and violence in general than nonfans.

“This finding does not demonstrate that football enthusiasts are more prone to violence or less sensitive to violent imagery, but instead, that violence within the context of football may provide less affective arousal compared to general violence,” the study reads.

While social and behavioral effects of violence in movies and video games have been studied extensively, much less is known about how sports affect perceptions of violence.

Areas of the brain that indicate emotion regulation, perception of others’ pain and the nerve origin of violent behavior were less active in football fans, according to the study, published in Frontiers in Public Health. This decreased empathetic response and perhaps altered behavioral responses in otherwise healthy people are often associated with increased or repeated exposure to violence.

With rising concerns over players’ health — such as the correlation between repetitive brain trauma and incidents of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, depression and suicidal risk — recent rule changes have been imposed to increase player safety. For instance, the NCAA instituted the targeting rule in 2013 that calls for a player to be ejected if he makes contact with a defenseless opponent above the shoulders. The National Football League adopted the NCAA’s rule in 2017.

Brain trauma is an issue for professional athletes, as well as youth football players, who may also be exposed to large numbers of repetitive head collisions. Therefore, concussions and sub-concussive blows to the head commonly found in football can be considered an urgent public health burden that requires a policy response either from the government or the sporting body.

So far, the NCAA targeting rule has been met with marginal resistance from football fans.

However, the research team found previous research that said fans find the most enjoyment in the unscripted, on-the-field violence of college football. Previous studies also indicated violence in sport to have a socio-cultural impact, meaning the exposure to violence and aggression makes sports fans more prone to acts of violence. Their impulsive behaviors may result in destructive acts of violence and their muted perceptions of pain may increase suicidal risk.

Martin’s own research also examines the consumer behavior side of college football.

“This issue of traumatic brain injury has really driven the changes that are happening in the world of sports,” he said. “I’m interested in what happens to Auburn University and the city of Auburn, or any college town, if college football gets regulated away.

“We know that when college football does well, corporate sponsorships increase, undergraduate applications increase and alumni support increases. So the success of football is very much tied to the success of the university as a whole. If football were to go away or if it were to change so dramatically that alumni and fan support is lessened, that has huge economic implications for the university, the city and the country.”

Regulations limiting the game of football may not be far off as researchers across the country are working on a non-evasive way to diagnose CTE. Currently, the only way to detect it is a post-mortem autopsy. Once the new testing method is available, Martin said youth, high school, college and professional football players can be tested and researchers will know, “with a high degree of certainty, what percentage of those players will have permanent brain damage.”

“To me, that will be a very important day,” he said. “I don’t know what the percentage has to be for there to be a major change in football, but it will either regulate the game out of existence or people just won’t play it anymore.”

The study was conducted by Martin, Electrical Engineering Associate Professor Gopi Deshpande and Psychology Professor Jeffrey Katz from Auburn; Psychology Assistant Professor Thomas Daniel from Westfield State University in Westfield, Massachusetts; Kyle M. Townsend, clinical assistant professor of hospitality at Georgia State University in Atlanta; and Postdoctoral Research Fellow Yun Wang at Columbia University in New York.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University's website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Cherishable Items: Alabama collectors deck the halls in Christmas spirit

Twinkling lights, brightly shining ornaments and Santa’s smiling face all greet visitors to Becky York and Mark Thrash’s home in Tuscaloosa.

But the real star of the couple’s great room is more than 130 lighted Department 56 Snow Village houses, shops and churches which evoke the memories of a snowy Christmas in America’s heartland. They even had shelves specially built to hold the collection.

“My mother actually started it, with four or five pieces. But she thought they belonged at my house. I like anything that’s Christmassy,” York admitted. “Mark and I have really enjoyed the collection because it’s something we do together. The snow village stays out all year round.”

With her love of all things Christmas, York said that she’s tried to curtail her habit.

“We pretty much had to stop ourselves from buying anything else, for lack of where to put it,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean if I saw one that really caught my eye, that it would stay in the store!”

Enjoy a peek into their home, which commemorates all the sweet moments of Christmas.

Department 56 Snow Village among Alabama couple’s Cherishable Items from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

If you or someone you know has a special collection and would like to be featured in Cherishable Items, contact Alabama NewsCenter at alnewscenter@outlook.com with subject: Cherishable Items.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

8 hours ago

Alabama Black Belt opens more lands for public hunting

Alabama sportsmen recently gained a new public hunting property – a very special one. Portland Landing Special Opportunity Area covers 4,744 acres in the famed Black Belt region, with another 4,000 acres set to open for limited public hunting in the 2019-20 season.

Located in Dallas County about halfway between Selma and Camden on Highway 41, the property borders Wilcox County. The varied habitats support diverse wildlife species including whitetail deer, squirrels and turkeys. The original 4,744 acres already held some special hunts this season with more opportunities to come. The addition will offer similar types of hunts beginning in the 2019-20 season.

“The property is right in the heart of some of the best hunting in the state,” says Chuck Sykes, director of the Alabama Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries Division.

“Habitats include cedar glades, the traditional Black Belt prairie habitat, pine stands, upland hardwoods and mixed forests with sloughs and creeks. The additional property has some frontage on the Alabama River. This area has absolutely produced some big deer in the past. The genetics are there. The numbers are there and the habitat is there. I was fortunate enough to hunt this property some years ago when it was private. It’s a special place.”

At Portland Landing and other SOAs, sportsmen can apply to hunt designated game on specific days. Sportsmen can still apply for small game and turkey hunts at Portland Landing and other SOAs from Dec. 3, 2018, through Jan. 3, 2019. If selected, that person and a guest gain sole access to hunt a section of the property for designated days, all for the cost of an Alabama hunting license and a wildlife management area permit.

“When people apply and are selected to hunt, they get a designated area of around 500 acres all to themselves, but they can invite a friend to hunt with them,” Sykes explains. “We do not hunt every unit on each property each day. We rotate the areas to keep pressure to a minimum. A property like Portland Landing is not big enough to just open the gates and let everyone hunt when they want. We want this to really be a special area.”

Other small Special Opportunity Areas offering similar hunts include the 6,400-acre Cedar Creek in Dallas County and the 4,435-acre Uchee Creek in Russell County. Crow Creek, a 400-acre property in Jackson County, offers archery hunts for deer and waterfowl hunts. For waterfowl hunts, the permit holder can invite up to four guests.

People can also apply to hunt the Fred T. Stimpson and Upper State Sanctuary properties. Both in Clarke County, Fred T. Stimpson covers 5,200 acres and Upper State another 1,920 acres. To apply for SOA hunts, see this link.

“We’ve had Fred T. Stimpson and Upper State Sanctuary areas for a long time, but they were not hunted by the general public,” Sykes says. “When we were trapping deer and turkey to relocate them in other parts of the state years ago, many of them came from that area. The SOA program has something for every sportsman in the state. We are looking at adding more waterfowl, dove and other hunting opportunities in the future.”

Adult mentored hunts

Sportsmen can also sign up for “mentored” deer, squirrel and turkey hunts. In a mentored hunt, program officials will pair experienced hunters with novices at least 19 years old. The partners will hunt together so the novice will learn woodsmanship skills from the experienced one.

“For the pilot program in 2017-18, 100 men and women applied,” Sykes says. “They ranged in age from 19 years old to 75. In the first six weeks of registration for the 2018-19 season, we had more than 250 applications including people from six other states. Everybody stays at the camp together and enjoys good fellowship.”

Besides hunting, AWFFD representatives teach the participants firearms safety and training, plus how to scout for game and other topics. If someone shoots a deer, participants learn how to track, find and finally process it to eat. In the evening, state officials present some seminars and everyone enjoys a wild game supper.

“For decades, every state has been doing programs to educate people and build its base of hunters,” Sykes notes. “Nationwide, hunting license sales are declining and have been for years. Our department gets its funding from hunting and fishing license sales, not the general fund. We looked at efforts on how to grow the hunting base. Most state agencies including ours offer youth hunting opportunities and special youth hunting seasons to recruit the next generation of hunters.

“We’re trying to connect with a segment of the population that’s kind of overlooked. Many young adults have made up their minds that they want to try hunting and usually have enough financing to continue doing it.”

Mentored hunts will take place in several SOAs and traditional wildlife management areas. At Portland Landing, participants can stay at a lodge on the property. For more on the Adult Mentored Hunts, see this link.

This story originally appeared in Alabama Living

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

21 hours ago

Larry Langford to be released from federal prison

Former Birmingham and Fairfield Mayor Larry Langford has been ordered to be released from federal prison in Kentucky and is set to return to Alabama to spend the rest of his days with his family.

U.S. District Court Judge Scott Coogler on Friday reduced Langford’s corruption sentence to time served. The 72-year-old is reportedly in critical health and has served eight years and eight months of a 15-year sentence for bribery, money laundering, conspiracy, honest services mail and wire fraud and tax fraud convictions stemming from his time on the Jefferson County Commission.

Langford was convicted in fall 2009 of taking approximately $235,000 in bribes in exchange for giving county sewer bond business to an investment banker.

While it is not yet clear exactly when Langford will be transported back to Birmingham, the judge wrote that he “shall be released from the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons as soon as his medical condition permits, the release plan is implemented, and travel arrangements can be made.”

The judge granted the compassionate reduction in sentence at the request of Trump administration official Hugh J. Hurwitz, acting director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Hurwitz’s request was made through Jay E. Town, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

In a statement, Town said,“After reviewing the information provided by the Bureau of Prisons, it was our judgement that compassionate release and reduction of sentence was appropriate under these limited circumstances.’’

Judge Coogler explained, “The defendant has been diagnosed with end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema, pulmonary hypertension, right heart failure, sickle-cell trait, plantar fascial fibromatosis, bursitis, esophageal reflux with esophagitis, dysphagia secondary to a cricopharyngeal bar and esophageal stenosis, sensorineural hearing loss, pterygium, and anemia. The defendant is considered debilitated under Federal Bureau of Prisons policy and, based upon recent deterioration in his health, his condition is considered by the Bureau of Prisons to be terminal, with a life expectancy of 18 months or less.”

Once Langford leaves the prison in Lexington, he will begin 36 months term of supervised release, which will include home confinement and possible electronic monitoring.

Langford’s sentence reduction was backed by significant media and lobbying efforts by some Alabama politicians, including Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7) and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Sewell released the following statement after news of the judge’s order became public:

“As I have said before, justice should be fair, but merciful. I am deeply grateful to all those who heeded our renewed call for the immediate compassionate release of Mayor Larry Langford. I want to thank the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay Town, Senator Doug Jones, our federal partners, and all those who worked side-by-side with our office despite the government shutdown to secure Mayor Langford’s release. The holiday season is a reminder of the importance of family, and the commutation of Mayor Langford’s sentence means that our former Mayor can spend his final days at home in Alabama with loved ones. My prayers are with the whole Langford family as they reunite and provide comfort to Mayor Langford in the days and weeks ahead.”

Representative Juandalynn Givan (D-Birmingham) specifically praised the Trump administration for their role in Langford’s release.

“This is a great day for the Trump administration. We have been working with the administration, the U.S. Attorney’s office, as well as Sen. Doug Jones and Congresswoman Terri Sewell to make this possible,” she said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

23 hours ago

Alabama ranked one of the best states to retire on a fixed income

According to a new TheStreet.com study, the state of Alabama is one of the best states to retire on a fixed income.

The results come after reviewing several factors, including the cost of living, the tax impact and the prospects of owning or renting a home.

While having an imposed state tax that caps off at five percent, the study found the Yellowhammer state to be to a relatively inexpensive state to live in.

The average cost of living in the state places Alabama at number nine out of all fifty states. According to the study, the median income in Alabama is $24,000. The retirement income of $48,000 goes a long way in the state, according to the study, where the cost of golf, dining, taxes, housing and medical care are among the lowest in the country.

The study also listed Decatur as one of the best cities to reside in Alabama and listed an array of parks for lifestyle benefits. The suggested parks and other areas for leisure include Malone Park, Morgan Lake Park, Decatur Day Use Park, Point Mallard Park, Rhodes Ferry Park, Delano Park, and Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.

In addition to the low cost of living, Alabama offers 60 miles of beaches and coastline and unique living benefits to U.S. armed forces veterans.

Earlier this year, a Bankrate.com study also found Alabama to be one of the best states to retire in.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

23 hours ago

How faith, Alabamians’ generosity brought about the ‘best Christmas’ for this Birmingham-area family

A story of faith in God and trademark Alabama generosity has led one Birmingham-area family to receive the “best Christmas gift” they ever could have asked for.

Jonathan McKinney explained to Yellowhammer News that the tale began to take shape about two months ago, when he and his wife were at their weekly Sunday life group meeting at Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church, where they have been active ever since moving to the area from the Shoals in June of 2014.

On this fateful fall Sunday, the McKinneys shared with the group that their son Jon Andrew, who has special needs, was having trouble with getting up in the middle of the night, which puts him in physical danger because of his condition.

Jon Andrew has Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), which is a rare, severe form of epilepsy that begins early in life. McKinney told Yellowhammer News that this presents with his son suffering from multiple seizure types, including grand mal and absence seizures.

Grand mal seizures result in the loss of consciousness, which can lead to serious and even fatal falls. This is why Jon Andrew wears protective headgear during the day. However, nighttime is a different problem, as the boy’s life is at risk anytime he wanders around without protection for his head.

Yet, given his condition, Jon Andrew does not understand this risk and cannot mitigate it himself.

“Jon Andrew is about a 14-month-old developmentally,” McKinney explained. “He’s a 13-year-old trapped in the mind of a baby, really. So, he is non-communicative. We’re still changing diapers and things like that. And that’s not me complaining or anything, that’s just a part of our life.”

And, as babies need cribs and other protection to keep them safe while sleeping, Jon Andrew has special needs of his own for nighttime – specifically, a specialized bed designed to keep him from getting up and wandering in the middle of the night while keeping him comfortable.

However, the necessary type of bed starts at about $10,000 retail, leaving Jon Andrew’s parents feeling “stuck.” They had come up with a temporary mesh-tented bed but knew they needed a long term answer to keep him safe.

Which is why at the Sunday life group meeting this fall, the McKinneys shared their need and prayed earnestly for a solution.

In an immediate reply, their faith payed off. Two members of their life group, Stephen and Anita Jackson, knew the very person for the job: Stephen’s dad, Travis Jackson.

“Little did we know that God would answer our prayer that night,” McKinney said.

Travis has worked in upholstery, woodworking and carpentry the majority of his life. In recent years, and primarily due to his own grandson’s respective special needs, he began to make rehabilitation equipment for other kids, becoming a go-to specialty craftsman for Huntsville Hospital and other hospitals in the state.

When Stephen and Anita shared this need with Travis, he took on the McKinneys project free-of-charge and truly made it his own, just like Jon Andrew was his own.

Travis came over within a week of the life group meeting to meet with the family and discuss their needs. From there, a plan and design for the project was made.

On two sides of the bed, half-inch-thick plexiglass was needed and eventually procured from a company in Pelham. The rest of the materials were gathered by Travis, with Anita’s dad, Tom Davidson, also pitching in some specialty material through his own work.

Through this family’s collective work and Travis’ craftsmanship, what would have cost well over $10,000 only saw the McKinneys paying for materials.

“Mr. Jackson spent, I would say, 20-40 hours over the last couple of months putting this bed together in his shop. And then taking it apart, bringing the pieces to our house and putting it back together again,” McKinney outlined.

He continued, “That was just the thing that was over the top for us: here’s a guy that we did not know – and that did not know us – that because his grandson has special needs and because he’s been touched by other people, other families that have special needs kids, he felt that a part of his personal ministry was to be able to provide us with something like this.”

Just in time to usher in joy for the McKinneys, the bed was completed days before Christmas, with Jon Andrew now able to enjoy newfound bliss during the night. And just like the entire project, the final installation was a family affair, with the McKinneys and multiple members of the Jackson family coming together to help Travis put the pieces in place.

“We got to talk and spend time together and know each other,” McKinney said.

The answer to the McKinneys’ prayers, the Jacksons have built not just a bed, but something that no-one could ever put a price on.

“Jon Andrew is sleeping a lot better, he’s…” McKinney reflected, trailing off as he started beaming thinking of the impact the bed has had. “He outwardly just loves it, smiling and having a big time. He’s really sleeping well, and it’s a huge blessing to our family.”

Not only is it helping potentially save Jon Andrew’s life and aiding his sleep, but the new bed is giving the entire family – the parents and Jon Andrew’s two little brothers – a better night’s sleep and overall peace of mind, too.

“We can sleep a lot better knowing that Jon Andrew is safe,” McKinney advised.

He emphasized that for he and his wife, with their deep faith coming first in life, “this, like everything, was a God thing.”

“This was the best Christmas gift for our family,” McKinney said.

He also stressed that it was not just a function of his and his wife’s own faith but of the Jacksons’, as well. As McKinney detailed, if everyone answered callings and lived out their ministries like Travis, it would feel like Christmas year-round.

“We’re very thankful for Travis and Carolyn Jackson. We’re grateful for Stephen and Anita and their boys. We’re grateful for our life group and our church. We’re grateful for a God who cares about our needs, hears us when we pray, and answers us in His perfect timing,” McKinney said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

