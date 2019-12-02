Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders addresses K-12 education, quality of life as reasons for explosive population growth 22 mins ago / News
Rosa Parks statue unveiled in Montgomery’s Court Square 1 hour ago / News
7 Things: White House isn’t participating in impeachment, Alabama growth is located in four counties, Merrill out of U.S. Senate race and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
Tide kicker apologizes for missing tying field goal in Iron Bowl — ‘A kick I should make in my sleep’ 3 hours ago / Sports
Auburn fan, Galu Tagovailoa brought together by faith — ‘No matter which team we cheer for, we are both united as followers of Jesus Christ’ 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Candidates react to Merrill dropping out of 2020 Senate race 4 hours ago / News
Merrill ends run for U.S. Senate — Says not to expect any endorsement in primary 14 hours ago / News
Rick Karle: A letter to Pat Sullivan, from everyone 15 hours ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: Democrats ready to send Trump’s impeachment to the Senate, ALFA/Mo Brooks, Birmingham loses confederate monuments case and more on Guerrilla Politics 17 hours ago / Analysis
Former Auburn Heisman-winning QB Pat Sullivan dies at age 69 18 hours ago / Sports
Alabama Power employees help disadvantaged have happier holidays 24 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Farm Bowl + Juice Co. amps up Alabama freshness 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Pastor Ed Hurley is an Alabama Bright Light leading interfaith Thanksgiving service 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Tide takeaways — Iron Bowl postgame 2 days ago / Sports
Tiger takeaways — Iron Bowl postgame 2 days ago / Sports
Tua Tagovailoa at Iron Bowl: Hip ‘a lot better than it was last week’ — ‘Wish I could play today’ 2 days ago / Sports
Alabama’s Cook Museum of Natural Science educates and entertains all ages 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Watch: Auburn AD Allen Greene discusses Iron Bowl with Pat Dye, Craig Ogletree 2 days ago / Sports
Flowers: Players are in place for next year’s election 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama Power Foundation shares strategies for securing best investments to support communities, workforce growth 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
22 mins ago

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders addresses K-12 education, quality of life as reasons for explosive population growth

AUBURN — Next year, Auburn High School will be 100 students shy of being the largest high school in Alabama, just behind Hoover High School, according to Mayor Ron Anders.

The growth of Auburn High School’s student population is a signal that the city of Auburn over the past decade has evolved from more than just a college town, home to Auburn University, to one of Alabama’s most thriving communities. Anders, who was sworn into office just over a year ago, acknowledges a big part of that is a result of its K-12 education. The Auburn City School System has consistently rated among Alabama’s best school systems, which has made it a bedroom community for those working as far away as Montgomery.

During a recent interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Anders said he would prefer that people choose to reside in Auburn because of the qualities of his city and not because of the failings of other communities but acknowledged it is a factor.

“That is going on,” Anders said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “It goes on a lot. There’s no question about it. Look, I would rather every community in and around Auburn be great communities. We don’t want people to leave somewhere because they’re not happy and come here. We would rather people come to Auburn because it is what they think is the best place, offers the best things for them. But that is a factor. There’s no question about it. People have lost confidence in some of the things in some of their communities, and they want to live here.”

“Look, by, and large Auburn is a cool place to live,” he continued. “The college provides a quality of life that you don’t get in most communities of our population size because there are things going on here that are different, unique, and they really represent a metropolitan area.”

Anders pointed to the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University, in which the city had also invested $1.5 million to improve the quality of life for his city’s residents.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

1 hour ago

Rosa Parks statue unveiled in Montgomery’s Court Square

MONTGOMERY — Not far from where enslaved African-Americans were purchased, where first Confederate States Secretary of War LeRoy Pope Walker issued the order to attack Fort Sumter in 1861 and where Rosa Parks was awaiting the Cleveland Avenue bus before she would make history on December 1, 1955, a few hundred people attended the unveiling of a new statue of Parks on Sunday.

It was shortly after that moment on December 1, 1955, that Parks was arrested for not giving up her seat to a white man on a city bus, and that initiated the Montgomery Bus Boycott that would challenge the institution of segregation.

Participating in the statue’s unveiling were Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean and Gov. Kay Ivey.

333
Keep reading 333 WORDS

“Rosa Parks is the face to injustice,” Ivey said. “Many people were able to come to understand her hurt and the need for cultural change when they heard her story. It was only fitting that we should establish a monument to her in the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement. Also, as one of Alabama’s female leaders, it is very fitting that we honor and remember Rosa Parks here in Montgomery, Alabama. There are people who say that folks who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

“That’s what today is all about,” she continued. “We’re here to be reminded of the struggle so future generations can be better and do better. No person ever stood so tall as did Rosa Parks when she sat down. And Rosa herself said one day she didn’t give up her seat on the bus because she was tired but rather because she was tired of giving in. We all should take a page from her book, and when we see injustice, we should find the courage to not give in.”

Reed, who had just recently taken the oath of office to be Montgomery’s first African-American mayor, reflected on Parks’ achievements and said the unveiling should serve as a reminder that there was still work to be done today.

“While we are here to commemorate an action that Mrs. Parks took, it was not a lone action,” Reed said. “She was taking a fight for fairness and justice with the decision that she made, one that would have made her a viral sensation today or a social media soldier, she shook the conscience of this seat and ultimately helped improve the soul of this country.”

Included among the attendees was Fred Gray, the attorney who represented Parks and the plaintiffs in the Browder v. Gayle case that would result in bus segregation being declared unconstitutional.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
2 hours ago

7 Things: White House isn’t participating in impeachment, Alabama growth is located in four counties, Merrill out of U.S. Senate race and more …

7. Harris aide claiming mistreatment

  • One of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) top aides, Kelly Mehlenbacher, has resigned. In her resignation letter, she claims that Harris’ 2020 Democratic presidential campaign “treats its staff so poorly.”
  • Mehlenbacher said that she’s never seen a campaign treat people the way Harris’ has, adding she doesn’t “have confidence in our campaign or its leadership” In her letter, she also pointed out how the campaign has asked people to move across states and then will “lay them off with no notice, with no plan for the campaign, and without thoughtful consideration of the personal consequences to them or the consequences that their absence would have on the remaining staff.”

6. Schiff will be the first witness

610
Keep reading 610 WORDS

  • U.S. Representative Doug Collins (R-GA), a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, has already said that he plans on making U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) the first witness during the committee’s role in the impeachment inquiry.
  • Collins said on “Fox News Sunday” that if Schiff chooses not to appear as a witness, “then I really question his veracity and what he’s putting in his report. I question the motive of why he’s doing it.” Collins went on to say that “If they have such a case, give us all the materials.”

5. An Auburn legend passes

  • Former Auburn Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan passed away at 69. The former star quarterback was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2003; a statement by the family noted he “fought a long and difficult battle as a result of his treatments.”
  • Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn noted that Sullivan was involved in his hiring and was appreciative of Sullivan helping him return to Auburn. He stated, “I will forever be indebted to Coach Sullivan for helping bring me back to Auburn to serve as the head football coach.” He also referred to him as “one of Auburn’s all-time greats on and off the field.”

4. Hunter Biden and Joe Biden had a weird Thanksgiving holiday

  • News stories surrounding the older Biden were rather odd over the last few days, but the former vice president continues to lead in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary as he bites his wife’s finger on stage and an old video surfaces where he makes a strange statement about kids playing with his hairy legs and jumping in his lap and then refers to black kids as roaches.
  • The younger Biden had a series of embarrassing news stories break about his penchant for strip clubs, smoking crack in strip clubs, having sex toys used on him in strip clubs, stacks of pre-paid credit cards and his ongoing issues with a former stripper he conceived a child with while in a sexual relationship with his brother’s widow.

3. Merrill is out

  • The crowded Republican primary for the United States Senate seat got a little smaller as Secretary of State John Merrill has made a decision to suspend his campaign. Merrill’s statement made it clear that he felt the GOP field was so large that current U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) was benefitting from the battle.
  • Merrill also cited former Attorney General Jeff Session as part of the reason for his decision, stating, “With the announcement by Sen. Jeff Sessions on November 7, the dynamics of this election have changed dramatically.”

2. Four counties account for a large portion of the state’s growth

  • Baldwin, Madison, Lee and Shelby are keeping the state of Alabama from shrinking over the last decade with massive population growth in areas that are booming, while 43 of the 67 counties are losing population.
  • Interestingly, according to U.S. Census Bureau, Alabama is gaining more population growth from international migration than other states in the country, which can be tied to all of the international business recruitment the state has sought.

1. White House won’t participate in House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings

  • In news that should surprise no one, the White House has announced that they have no interest in participating in the U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NJ)-led hearings, citing the unfairness of the situation.
  • In a statement, White House counsel Pat Cipollone said, “[W]e cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings.”

 

Show less
3 hours ago

Tide kicker apologizes for missing tying field goal in Iron Bowl — ‘A kick I should make in my sleep’

University of Alabama football placekicker Joseph Bulovas on Sunday posted an apology on Twitter to Crimson Tide fans.

Bulovas, a redshirt sophomore, had the opportunity with just over two minutes left in the game to tie Saturday’s Iron Bowl at 48 points apiece with a 30-yard field goal attempt, however his kick missed, hitting the left upright. Auburn would go on to win by three points.

“After reflecting on the game, I just wanted to express my apologies to the entire Crimson Tide nation,” he said. “Nobody was more disappointed than myself.”

“Regardless of the circumstances, that is a kick I should make in my sleep and nobody is as big of a critic as I am of myself,” Bulovas continued. “To the fans, my coaches, and my teammates; I promise you will never see a guy work as hard as I will for the entirety of my career because I owe that to all of you.”

160
Keep reading 160 WORDS

He concluded, “I refuse to let this be anything more than a bump in the road and I’m confident I will come back better because of it. I wear my emotions on my sleeve and this one was hard to take to say the least, but I have confidence in this team and in myself and that’s what’s motivating going forward. I have and will always give it everything I’ve got for this team which is something that will never change. God Bless and Roll Tide.”

Before that late miss, Bulovas in the Iron Bowl went six-for-six on PATs and also hit a 43-yard field goal.

He entered the season as the No. 2 kicker on Bama’s depth chart but has been the starter for a large portion of the year because of an injury to Will Reichard. Bulovas is now 8-11 on field goals this season.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Auburn fan, Galu Tagovailoa brought together by faith — ‘No matter which team we cheer for, we are both united as followers of Jesus Christ’

The Iron Bowl is perhaps the country’s fiercest college football rivalry matchup, as evidenced by this past weekend’s epic showdown. However, while opponents on the field, one Auburn alumnus has powerfully outlined what bonds fans of both teams together: their faith in Jesus Christ.

Chris Jennings on Sunday published a Facebook post featuring a picture of himself and Galu Tagovailoa, along with a caption explaining why they took the picture.

“I had a few people wonder why I (an Auburn grad) got a picture with Tua’s dad, Galu,” Jennings wrote. “So here’s the story: As my cousin and I were walking near the stadium, we saw Galu standing with some family members. Being star struck, I walked over and introduced myself and inquired as to how Tua was recovering.”

181
Keep reading 181 WORDS

Jennings reportedly told Galu that he “had been praying for Tua to have a full recovery.”

“Galu then proceeded to talk about how football is just a platform for Tua to share his faith in Jesus Christ,” Jennings explained.

He continued, “I took a couple things away from that brief 5 minute conversation. 1: Use whatever platform you have (big or small) to share your faith 2: Be ready for tribulation to come, but remain steady in the Lord Jesus 3: Football is just a game. No eternal things are won or lost by the outcome.”

“So, the reason I took this picture was to remember the brief conversation that I had with my brother in Christ. No matter which team we cheer for, we are both united as followers of Jesus Christ,” Jennings concluded, adding the hashtags, “#ironbowl2019 #Wareagle #rolltide #JesusisLord.”

As of Sunday at midnight, the post had over 37,000 reactions, 2,700 comments and 28,000 shares on Facebook.


Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Candidates react to Merrill dropping out of 2020 Senate race

In suspending his 2020 GOP campaign for the U.S. Senate on Sunday effective immediately, Secretary of State John Merrill made it clear what his main goal is: to see a Republican defeat Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November 2020.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Merrill outlined, “I have spoken to tens of thousands of Alabamians about the future of our nation and our need to replace Doug Jones with a conservative Republican Senator who represents Alabama thinking and Alabama values.”

“With Senator Sessions’ late entry into this race, we have come to realize that a crowded Republican primary only benefits Doug Jones and the out of touch liberal Democrats,” he added.

With Merrill out, Alabama’s GOP Senate field now consists of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) and evangelist Stanley Adair.

Merrill’s former opponents on the Republican side widely applauded his selfless decision to step aside for the advancement of his stated goal of defeating Jones.

279
Keep reading 279 WORDS

Byrne was the first to react to Merrill exiting the race, doing so in a tweet.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Mooney said, “[Merrill] is a man who cares deeply about Alabama and serving our state, and I appreciate his contribution. I continue to look forward to a great exchange of ideas in the primary to determine who is the best conservative to beat Jones.”

Tuberville stated to Yellowhammer News, “John’s a worker. He’s the only other candidate I saw driving across the state as much as me. Alabama will continue to benefit from his work ethic as Secretary of State.”

In a statement, Sessions commented, “I want to congratulate Secretary of State John Merrill for running a strong race, and for his tireless dedication to the people of Alabama. No one has worked harder than John as he has covered every corner of our great state. John has been successful in bringing common-sense reforms and has been recognized nationally for his work to fight against voter fraud.”

“Our campaign is picking up steam very fast; the outpouring of support has been overwhelming and humbling. We are adding thousands of new supporters each week, and we will be honored to welcome all of John’s supporters as well,” he added.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less