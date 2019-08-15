Auburn implementing metal detectors at Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn Athletics has announced that Jordan-Hare Stadium will implement metal detectors at all gates beginning with the Tigers’ home opener against Tulane on September 7.
Auburn’s football gameday guide for the 2019 season details that all SEC schools will have to make the switch to metal detectors by the following season at the latest.
The new change means fans should arrive 30 minutes earlier than normal at Jordan-Hare.
For those unable or unwilling to pass through a metal detector at a gate, hand-held metal detector wands will be available as an alternative screening method.
Auburn’s guide states that the usage of metal detectors is being made “[t]o continue our university’s commitment to provide a safe and secure environment for fans, student-athletes, coaches and guests at our athletic facilities.”
While the guide’s frequently asked questions section advises that no prior threats have been made against Jordan-Hare, “like many stadiums and arenas, Auburn is implementing walk-through metal detectors along with other measures as means to enhance all safety and security procedures. Walk-through metal detectors are mandatory at all NFL and MLB stadiums. Several college stadiums across the nation already utilize walk-through metal detectors.”
The clear bag policy remains in effect.
You can read Auburn’s full metal detector policy here.
The University of Alabama implemented metal detectors at Bryant-Denny Stadium last season and will continue this policy, according to the Tide’s 2019 gameday guide.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn