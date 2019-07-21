Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Auburn football players hungry for wins

Don’t be surprised to see some Auburn football players practicing at 2 a.m. this summer. Defensive end Marlon Davidson has already seen it from some of his defensive teammates.

“They’ll wake up at 2 a.m. to go get some work, and I’ll be like, ‘Man, 2:00 in the morning? What are you doing work for?’ They’re hungry for success this year.”

Auburn Tigers hungry for better season from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

This football team believes it will improve on its 8-5 record from last year, a season that began with high expectations which fell apart late in the season. Davidson still remembers the last-second loss to LSU.

“I was sick. We have a picture of how close we were to blocking the field goal. That tells me that you have to fight to end of the game.”

Davidson and his teammates are determined to be better this year.

“You’ve got to win the spring, and then you’ve got to win the summer, and then you’ve got to win the fall,” said offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho. “This team is planning to start strong.”

Wanogho said practices feel different now that head coach Gus Malzahn has taken back control of offensive play-calling.

“You can just tell going through practice, he’s more relaxed and himself,” Wanogho said. “He’s going around giving fist bumps.”

Wanogho said the defense is also doing their part in making him and his offensive linemen better.

“We are training against the best and they make you the best.”

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown said the goal is simple: play for a national championship.

“For anyone to sit here and say they don’t want to go to a national championship, they’re lying,” Brown said. “Everyone wants to be in that four-game playoff.”

Brown said achieving that goal requires one step at a time.

“The biggest challenge is for us to go out each week and, as coach always says, ‘be where your feet are,’” Brown said. “Even if they say you are No. 1, you still have to have that blue collar mentality. You got to look at it like you’re at the bottom and progress every week.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama Crimson Tide players looking ahead to new football season

The three Crimson Tide players who attended SEC Football Media Days 2019 are more interested in what the team can accomplish this year than they are in looking back on the loss to Clemson in the national championship game to end the season earlier this year.

That doesn’t mean they’re not learning from the loss.

A healthy Tua Tagovailoa, a more experienced Dylan Moses and an unsatisfied Jerry Jeudy weighed in on what awaits the Tide in the new season.

Crimson Tide football players at SEC Media Days 2019 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Get ready for a 100% healthy Tagovailoa

One of the biggest questions for Crimson Tide quarterback Tagovailoa going into the offseason was his health and fitness. After suffering injuries last season, Tagovailoa feels better than ever.

“I stayed off my legs as much as possible,” he said. “Of course, you’re going to gain weight and whatnot, but it was very important to me to get back into shape. I feel better than, probably, since I’ve got to the University of Alabama. I’m at 100%. Thank you, guys, for caring for me.”

He and Tide strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran have made some modifications to Tagovailoa’s workouts.

“We’re doing things a little different,” Tagovailoa said. “The next step for me is getting into the training room, whether I’m hurting or not. If you don’t get a tuneup for your car, it’s not going to work the same as it did when you drove it off the lot.”

The Crimson Tide has had amazing success with Tagovailoa, despite the loss to Clemson.

“We just didn’t finish the way we were supposed to finish,” Tagovailoa said.

“I think it’s good to both get the opportunity to win and have the opportunity to lose as well,” he continued. “I know this sounds bad, but I’m glad I had that opportunity to feel loss like that. What can you learn from winning? You can’t learn as much. When you lose, you start appreciating things a lot more and with a different perspective. Many lessons have been learned.”

Moving forward as a leader of the team, Tagovailoa talked about the philosophy moving forward into next season. “Our mantra now for our guys that we have as a leadership group is to ‘Never Be Satisfied,’” Tagovailoa said. “It’s the way to go for us. We have to keep going until we get what we want.”

One of the emerging leaders alongside Tagovailoa is linebacker Dylan Moses. “I can tell you one thing that Dylan has gotten really, really good at is being a leader for the defense, you know?” Tagovailoa said. “Dylan’s not a person that talks as much but him being able to come out of his comfort zone, his shell, being able to be open with guys, build a relationship with guys on the defense as well as the offense guys on the team, is what earns him respect from all these guys who want to listen to him.”

Moses grows into defensive leadership role

Moses is one of the team’s emerging leaders.

“I’m happy to be where I’m at right now,” he said. “I’m happy to be a leader for the defense, I’m happy to have guys depending upon me to lead them because I want to lead them. I want to be a great leader for them.”

Moses was asked about the difficulty of moving from home in Louisiana to Tuscaloosa.

“It wasn’t really that difficult,” he said. “My senior year I went to IMG Academy (Florida), so I had that experience of leaving home and having, just like, that pressure taken off of me. I was comfortable with leaving home after going to IMG, I was like ‘OK, I can do this.’”

Moses is a go-to contact for other athletes from Louisiana who are about to experience a big move, and he enjoys giving advice.

“I’m happy I was able to do that for a lot of guys and still to this day I have guys reaching out to me, trying to get advice from me on how I did it,” he said.

Moses has nothing but praise for the defensive unit the Tide will field this year, saying it is full of “very hardworking guys who are on the same page with each other. They’re very athletic, strong. Just having all those guys on the same team is a blessing.”

Moses’ policy is like others on the team: finishing strong. “I don’t want to leave the field. I’m very motivated. I don’t want to leave the field.”

Jeudy looks to add his name to Crimson Tide history

Jeudy is seen by many as the next great receiver in Alabama football. A confident Jeudy is motivated to be a part of “the best team to come through Alabama.”

“Working day by day, working on the little things, the fundamentals, things like that. I want to better myself as a player,” Jeudy said about the offseason work he’s put in.

That work is necessary to be that next legendary wideout, he said.

“When I got out of high school it was Calvin Ridley. When I was in high school it was Amari Cooper,” Jeudy said. “Now I like watching a lot of receivers in the NFL. I like taking things from other receivers and adding it to my game. It’s just a blessing being compared to those guys. It’s a great group of guys that came through Alabama who created a legacy for themselves and created a path for other young wide receivers at Alabama.”

The loss to Clemson showed Jeudy and the team what can happen if they don’t bring their best efforts for an entire game.

“Clemson took advantage of every opportunity they had to do so,” he said. “We just had to secure our plays better and play a better game, but we didn’t. My goal for this season is finishing the year strong and everybody finishing healthy – go back to the national championship, go undefeated, being a better team than we were last year.”

Finding the motivation to finish the season strong comes down to leadership, Jeudy said.

“We’ve got a lot of leaders on the team helping us with that. It’s very good to have leaders on the team to help motivate guys instead of the coaches. When you have coaches and leaders on the team who do that, it really motivates the team to try and be the best team possible.”

As unsatisfied as Jeudy is with how last season ended, he is excited to play a role in the next Alabama team to build on the modern dynasty.

“It’s a great team, a great coaching staff,” he said of this year’s team. “Just me being a part of Alabama means a lot. Twenty or 30 years from now you want to bring your kids back to Alabama to show them all the rings you won, the accolades, who was on the team, the type of players we had and stuff like that. It’s great playing for Alabama.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

City of Mobile partners to bring electric vehicle charging stations downtown

The city of Mobile and Alabama Power have partnered to bring the first residential electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to downtown.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Alabama Power Division Vice President Nick Sellers unveiled the charging stations at a news conference Monday.

“The addition of the EV charging stations ensures the city of Mobile is at the forefront of changes in energy and cleaner mobility,” Stimpson said. “Alabama Power continues to be a great partner for the city, and this investment only enhances amenities of our great downtown.”

EV charging stations Mobile from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Charging stations are in 11 locations across downtown: the Mobile Convention Center, Church Street parking lot, Cathedral SquareBienville SquareMardi Gras Park, the Mobile Federal BuildingStaples Pake Building, old Gayfers building, Buick buildingMobile Cruise Terminal and One Saint Lewis Center. Each station can charge two vehicles at a time.

Residents and visitors who want to use the charging stations should download the Charge Point app on their smartphones and follow the directions.

“Electric vehicles are the future of transportation and the future is happening today,” Sellers said. “In addition to environmental benefits, electric vehicles are cheaper to fuel than traditional combustion engine vehicles and they require less maintenance. We are pleased to partner with the city to bring EV charging stations to downtown. This partnership represents a great example of innovation as we continue to build the future of energy.”

By the end of 2018, a record 1 million electric cars were on U.S. highways. An Edison Electric Institute study projects that 18 million electric vehicles will be on highways by 2030. The projected increase is largely due to advancements in technology, faster charging times and the availability of affordable vehicle options.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Tuberville to the ‘kids in Congress’: Trump ‘exactly right’ — ‘If you don’t love it, go back to where you want to go’

SCOTTSBORO — On Saturday, Republicans in the northeastern corner of Alabama got one of the first glimpses of former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville on the stump.

Tuberville, a candidate for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up in 2020, spoke at the Young Republicans of Northeast Alabama before an audience of roughly 30 people, including three members of the Alabama legislature — State Senator Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro), State House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) and State Rep. Tommy Hanes (R-Bryant).

The former Auburn coach offered his usual meat-and-potatoes stump speech, hitting on his desire to support President Donald Trump, the need to address the illegal immigration and border crises, and correcting shortfalls in the education system. However, he also took a shot at the “kids in Congress,” apparently referring to the foursome of freshman Democratic congresswomen known as “The Squad,” who include Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

“I’ve been all over the world – I’ve had a chance to go all over the world,” Tuberville said. “I’m telling you, we would not take any other place to live other than where we’re living today. I’ll be danged if we are going to give it to people that want to give it away. We got veterans in here. Thank you for what you do. My dad died on active duty. He loved this country. He loved it. He fought in World War II – five Bronze Stars and four Purple Hearts. He landed at Normandy, drove all the way across Europe with Patton.”

“It really tees me off – I hear these kids on television – kids in Congress trying to talk bad about our country,” he continued. “Donald Trump is exactly right: If you don’t love it, go back to where you want to go.”

He went on to reiterate his participation in the U.S. Senate election as an outsider and vowed not to be politically correct.

“I’m doing this for you – the people of Alabama and the people for this country,” Tuberville added “I’m a politician’s worst nightmare. I don’t need a job. I don’t need the money. And I ain’t going to be politically correct. I am going to go speak my peace. They are going to have to listen to me. And that’s what I got against a lot of our people in the Republican Party. Now I’m a Christian conservative, OK? I believe the things that we stand for in this country have been God, family, and education. Think about it – God, family, and education – and we’re losing all three of them.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Rep. Martha Roby: Celebrating 50 years of Alabama’s role in Space exploration

Fifty years ago, on July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 became the first spaceflight to place humans on the Moon when Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin successfully landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle. Armstrong became the first person to ever step foot onto the lunar surface, and Aldrin joined him just minutes later. Command module pilot Michael Collins flew the command module Columbia alone in orbit while Armstrong and Aldrin were outside the spacecraft for more than two hours collecting lunar material to bring back to Earth.

This 50th anniversary is a special milestone for Alabamians because Apollo 11 was launched by a Huntsville-built Saturn V rocket. For decades, many of us have heard stories from family members, friends, and neighbors who watched the launch in awe or played a role in executing this historic mission. To this day, traces of Alabama’s impact on American space exploration can be seen across our state and country.

North Alabama is home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and continues to be a world leader in the space industry. This NASA center in Huntsville is very important to our state’s economy, as it supports approximately 22,000 jobs and provides $3.8 billion in economic impact. On top of this, more than half of Marshall’s contracts are sourced in-state and yield an additional $1.4 billion in economic activity.

As Alabamians, we are rightfully proud of the role we play in American space exploration, and I’m confident we will accomplish even more in the near future. The Trump administration has made it clear they are committed to supporting NASA’s growth and once again sending humans to the Moon.

In mid-May of this year, NASA unveiled its Artemis program, which aims to put astronauts on the lunar surface in 2024 and give history the first female moonwalker. Preparations for Artemis have already begun, as NASA plans for the maiden flight of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as soon as next year.

During my time in Congress, I’ve had several opportunities to meet with the companies who work on the SLS program, which is managed at Marshall in Huntsville. Notably, of the many jobs supported by NASA in Alabama, the SLS program accounts for 13,000 and generates $2.4 billion in economic output.

The goals NASA hopes to accomplish with Artemis are significant, and NASA will need support from Congress to get the job done. For Fiscal Year 2020, NASA asked the Administration for an additional $1.6 billion in funding, and it is up to Congress to authorize the request.

In my role on the House Appropriations Committee, I am honored to serve on the Commerce, Justice, and Science Subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over funding for NASA. I’m proud to have this opportunity on behalf of our state, and I will continue to push for strong support for space exploration.

NASA has already achieved the unimaginable, and with continued support from Congress and the administration, and with the help of hardworking Alabamians, we will make history again.

In Congress, I will always fight for NASA’s legacy as we aim to build upon Alabama’s storied history and once again send man – and woman – to the Moon.

As we celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Apollo 11, I encourage you to share your stories and memories from this historic event with younger generations as we look towards the promising future of American space exploration.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

How far should we take equal pay?

Whether the U.S. Women’s Soccer team should be paid the same as (or more than) the U.S. Men’s team is one part of gender pay equity. The debate highlights how determinants of pay in markets do not align with our notions of fairness and equity.

In the labor market, supply and demand set wages and salaries. Potential employers (the demanders of labor) make offers to potential workers (the suppliers). The two sides must reach mutually agreeable terms. Economists recognize that factors like the number of people with a given talent or the ability to learn a craft and the potential for machines to replace workers affect wages. Many of these factors, however, do not seemingly justify people earning different amounts of money.

For instance, LeBron James’s and Steph Curry’s unique basketball talents allow them to earn over $30 million a year. More people watch the Men’s World Cup than the Women’s World Cup, resulting in prize pools of $400 million and $30 million for the most recent tournaments. But we consider hard work, conscientiousness, and honesty as reasons why one person should earn more than another.

Do women make less than men? One widely reported statistic is that women make only 77% as much as men. Yet, economists know that earnings depend on education, experience, and hours worked among other factors. Controlling for these factors eliminates most of the pay gap.

Yet the absence of a pay gap does not leave us without concerns. Differences in educational attainment by gender, particularly in science and technology, may reflect biases. And women are less likely to leave the labor force to have and raise children, which may reflect stereotypes.

The interpretation of pay gaps, when they exist, is also complicated. The determinants of supply include personal values and decisions. The American Enterprise Institute’s Mark Perry and Andrew Biggs note that men hold 94% of jobs in the 20 professions with the highest on-the-job fatality rates. These dangerous jobs pay higher wages to compensate workers. Is it gender bias if women are less willing than men, on average, to take dangerous jobs?

The absence of a pay gap when controlling for relevant factors may seem surprising, but the profit motive can explain this. Suppose that airlines preferred hiring men over women as pilots. If pilots earned $150,000 a year, equally skilled female pilots shut out of the market might be willing to work for only $100,000 a year. A high-minded airline might break the gender barrier and hire women. But so would a greedy airline, to save $50,000 per pilot. Until the pay gap disappears, profit-seeking businesses should prefer hiring women.

What if bias affected access to education and training? Consider medicine, where arguably women were steered (or forced) into nursing, while men were encouraged (or allowed) to go to medical school. A nurse does not have all the skills of a doctor, but if not for bias, many women nurses would have become doctors.

Comparable worth laws mandate equal pay for jobs requiring comparable skill and responsibility. Some free-market economists worry that firms cannot afford the mandated higher pay for women. Yet married men’s earnings premium demonstrates that employers typically have some discretion on pay. They can give a raise to a married man to help support his family instead of a single man looking to buy a fancier car.

A bigger problem, I think, is that comparable worth changes the salary setting process. The labor market balances supply and demand; no one person or entity sets pay. Any gender pay gaps result from decisions by thousands of people. Enacting comparable worth requires a government expert to determine which professions deserve equal pay. Once the government decides some wages, any group of workers can demand that the government boost their pay.

Women have faced discrimination and restriction of their right to earn a living. This is unfortunate. Gender bias is, I think, disappearing, and where pay gaps still exist, greed in the market will help equalize pay.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

