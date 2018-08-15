Subscription Preferences:

Aubie and Big Al team up for a special cause

Patients at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham got a special surprise on Tuesday when the University of Alabama and Auburn University mascots paid a visit.

The visit by Big Al and Aubie, who were also joined by cheerleaders from the University of Alabama, coincides with the annual kickoff of Wells Fargo’s “Picks for Kids” program.

Going into its seventh consecutive year, “Picks for Kids” has raised over $216,000 for helping ill and injured children at the Alabama hospital.

Find out more about the program here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

How might Sen. Jones vote on Kavanaugh? Record on lower-court judges offers clues

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) is keeping mum on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but he has spoken — through his votes — on other judicial confirmations.

A dozen appellate court judges have been confirmed since Jones took office in January after winning a special election to finish the term of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Jones voted “yes” on six of those nominations, opposed five and did not vote on the 12th.

The senator has not made public statements about any of those votes, and his office did not respond to inquiries. Until he makes a declaration about Kavanaugh, the senator’s voting record offers the best guide to his thinking. He voted with a majority of his Democratic colleagues on all but two nominations.

Here is a closer look at those votes:

735
The “yes” votes

Jones voted to confirm Mark Bennett to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; Joel Carson III to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; Michael Scudder and Amy Eve to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court; Kurt Engelhardt to the 5th U.S. Circuit; and David Stras to the 8th U.S. Circuit.

Bennett was an unusual case. Every Democrat, and Democratic-leaning independents Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, voted for him, while 27 Republicans voted “no.” Republicans who opposed Bennett objected to his record on the Second Amendment.

Scudder and Eve had near-unanimous support. Carson’s nomination split the Democratic caucus. Jones joined 26 other Democrats in supporting him, while 21 opposed him.

Jones was one of 13 Democrats who voted to confirm Engelhardt in May. Opponents raised concerns about rulings he has made in sexual harassment lawsuits.

Jones lined up with Sens. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.), Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) in voting to confirm Stras. Like Jones, Donnelly, Manchin and Heitkamp are feeling heat as Democrats representing red states. Most Democrats voted “no.”

The “no” votes

Jones voted against Britt Grant to serve on the 11th Circuit; Andy Oldham for the 5th Circuit; John Nalbandian for the 6th Circuit; Michael Brennan for the 7th Circuit and Kyle Duncan for the 5th Circuit.

No Democrats voted for Oldham or Brennan. Only Heitkamp and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) voted for Grant, and only Donnelly, Heitkamp and Manchin voted for Nalbandian. And Manchin was the only Democrat to vote for Duncan.

The non-vote

Jones was not present for the Feb. 27 vote to confirm Elizabeth Branch to the 11th Circuit. Her nomination split Democrats, with 25 vote “yea” and 23 voting “nay.”

The record would suggest that if Kavanaugh draws just a few Democratic votes, as many experts predict, it is unlikely Jones would be one of them. He bucked his party only twice on appeals court votes.

Unlike Manchin, Heitkamp and Donnelly, he has declined to meet with the nominee ahead of hearings scheduled to begin Sept. 4.

Then again, experts said, the Supreme Court is different.

“I really don’t think it offers a clue. … Court of Appeals nominations just aren’t as important as a Supreme Court nomination,” said John Carroll, a former federal magistrate judge who now serves as a professor at Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham.

Jones has come under intense and competing pressures. On the one hand, polls suggest a majority of his constituents favor confirmation. And although he is not up for re-election this November, he will be on the ballot in two years. The Judicial Crisis Network and other conservative groups are spending millions of dollars targeting Jones and other red state Democrats with pro-Kavanaugh advertising.

On the other hand, activist progressives have declared war on the nomination, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has leaned on moderates in his caucus to at least hold off on announcing support for Kavanaugh until he sews up commitments from every Republican.

A woman at the senator’s town hall meeting in Birmingham this week tossed a pair of stuffed lips toward him and declared, “You can kiss my ass if you vote ‘yes.’”

Eric Ostermeier, a political science researcher at the University of Minnesota, said senators often can escape scrutiny of their votes on lower-court judges in a way they cannot with the Supreme Court

“He can’t hide when it comes to vote for a Supreme Court position,” said Ostermeier, who runs a website called Smart Politics. “That will be covered everywhere … and that will be a salient issue for his opponent if he votes against it.”

Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network, said she does not know what the senator’s votes on appellate nominations predict about Kavanaugh.

“We’ll see,” he said. “Unfortunately, Sen. Jones on many things has decided he wants to align himself with Chuck Schumer and the liberal wing over his own constituents.”

Severino added that Alabama voters are not likely to forget how Jones votes on Kavanaugh.

“This is a very significant opportunity,” she said. “Is he someone who wants to be independent, or knee-jerk Schumer?”

Carroll, the Cumberland School of Law professor, said the politics surrounding court nominations are a far cry for the congenial atmosphere that prevailed when he started practicing law in 1975.

“Back then, it was, is this person qualified?” he said.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

Gov. Ivey awards nearly $2 million worth of grants for transportation safety

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced on Monday that it will administer a series of grants to 35 different Alabama counties to be used for improving traffic safety in coming months.

One series of grants, totaling $791,838, will go toward increasing patrols and other highway safety measures in 17 north Alabama counties during the Labor Day weekend and other major traveling holidays during the next year.

That money will cover overtime salaries and special expenses incurred during law enforcement’s “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns, and during other busy travel periods.

Counties to receive grant allocations, made available to the state by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, are Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Pickens, Walker and Winston.

Another $1,189,899 has been awarded to 18 eastern and central Alabama counties for similar purposes, funding law enforcement participation in “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns, along with other localized enforcement initiatives based on “hot spots” where crashes often occur.

“These grants help put more officers on patrol during busy travel periods to keep people safe by removing dangerous drivers from Alabama roadways and enforcing traffic laws,” Ivey said in a news release. “I am pleased to support our law enforcement agencies as they protect and serve their communities.”

The second group of grants were also made available by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

AL.com is starting to telegraph how Democrats will attempt to use recent coal corruption trial in attacks this election season

This summer, a Democratic state representative, a lawyer and a major coal company executive were convicted of federal charges including conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery.

The coverage of this story had actually been pretty good. The facts are clear and the villains are easily defined, but now the trial is over and it is time to weaponize the story.

The bad guys? The same people the media always demonizes: Republican elected officials.

This photo is used by AL.com:

A wide variety of political and business interests testified or were otherwise involved in a trial over bribery regarding a cleanup at a polluted Birmingham neighborhood and who would pay for it. Oliver Robinson (center) pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from David Roberson (left-center) and Joel Gilbert (right-center).
al.com

The problem? Most of those people are not even mentioned in the story, while some have nothing to do with the scandal.

This mess has already been used in scurrilous and questionable allegations against Republican Congressman Mo Brooks, that are not substantiated by the facts.

What parts do Brooks and other Republican Congressmen play in this scheme?

The only link to the Congressmen pictured is a signature on a letter to the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), asking for a 60-day public comment period — a request that was granted by an EPA ran by Obama appointees.

There is no corruption there, there is no quid-pro-quo, there is nothing. This is just an attempt to smear them for no good reason.

This is innuendo for innuendo sake, and if you are a Democrat, there is no penalty for doing it.

The political media like to tell us how important their job is. Maybe they should start proving it by investigating false claims by political figures instead of enabling them.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Strength through peace: Business Council of Alabama announces reunification

The executive committee of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) Wednesday voted to adopt new bylaws for the organization, to reabsorb the companies who recently exited and to form a new executive committee.

On a conference call, the now-outgoing executive committee first finalized a crucial new organizational structure for BCA through the bylaw changes, which had been presented to the group previously and needed to undergo a 20-day waiting period before being adopted.

Next, the BCA leadership voted to bring the companies that recently resigned from the organization back into the fold – including Alabama Power Company, Regions Financial Corporation, Blue Cross Blue Shield, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative, Protective Life Corporation, Maynard, Cooper & Gale, Thompson Tractor (Caterpillar), Progress Rail and Parker Towing.

The timing of this reunification is especially important, as the Alabama Self-Insured Worker’s Compensation Fund, which contributes a significant portion of BCA’s budget, had recently provided their official 60-day notice that they were withdrawing from the organization.

Today’s conference call also kick-started the official search for a new president and CEO to replace longtime BCA chief executive Billy Canary, who left in July. BCA staff member Mark Colson has been fulfilling the day-to-day duties of the position since that time.

Canary’s departure coincided with a transition plan previously adopted by the BCA’s full governing board and capped off more than a year of controversy surrounding his leadership of the state’s largest business organization.

In addition to the businesses who previously left the organization, two long-time senior officials also resigned from the organization earlier this summer. Next-in-line as chairman of the board and current chairman of ProgressPAC, Mike Kemp, president and CEO of Kemp Management Solutions, LLC in Birmingham withdrew in June. BCA General Counsel Fournier “Boots” Gale, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Regions, also resigned before Canary’s exit.

Alabama Power Chairman, CEO and President Mark Crosswhite explained why the companies are rejoining BCA.

“The wholesale governance and leadership changes made today show what is possible when businesses come together with a common goal,” he said in a statement.

This sentiment was echoed by Bobby Vaughn, who represents the Worker’s Compensation Fund.

“At the end of the day, our members are our customers,” Vaughan said. “Our job is to serve the interests of our members, and the new structure will enable us to do that more effectively.”

Crosswhite also celebrated the occasion as a victory for the state, because efforts to create a more pro-jobs Alabama are most effective when all of its leaders are rowing in the same direction. However, there is more work to be done.

“While the hard work of moving this organization forward remains, I am pleased with this progress and look forward to working with businesses across our state for a stronger BCA and a better Alabama,” Crosswhite added.

A new BCA executive committee was also formed today and it will be comprised of 11 members in total – five from small businesses, five from larger companies (like the ones who left), and the final member will be a trustee of the worker’s compensation fund board. A new BCA Chairman was not elected today but will be selected from this newly-formed executive committee:

Rey Almodovar, CEO, Intuitive Research and Technology
Mark Crosswhite, CEO, Alabama Power Co.
Perry Hand, Chairman, Volkert Inc.
Denson Henry, Owner/Vice President, Henry Brick Co.
Carl Jamison, Shareholder, JamisonMoneyFarmer PC
Johnny Johns, Executive Chairman, Protective Life Corp.
John Mazyck, Principal, The Frazer Lanier Co.
Gary Smith, CEO, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative
John Turner, CEO, Regions Bank
Bobby Vaughan, Chairman of the Board, Alabama Self-Insured Worker’s Compensation Fund
Tim Vines, CEO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Former BCA chairman, and longtime leader on the executive committee, Carl Jamison applauded today’s vote and looked towards the future with tremendous optimism.

“This structure ensures that BCA’s governance structure will be focused on those core issues that are critical to businesses of every variety and size,” he emphasized. “Going forward, it will allow us to build on BCA’s finest traditions and take the organization to a whole new level.”

Heather Brothers New, chair of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama, also hailed the reunification, saying BCA’s success ultimately extends far beyond its membership.

“We are fortunate in Alabama to have a business community that understands the importance of providing strong leadership on matters that affect our state’s economic success,” New said.

She concluded, “Individuals, families and communities can’t thrive if our state doesn’t provide an environment where businesses can thrive. Everyone in Alabama benefits from this effort to ensure a unified and effective BCA.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Mobile quintuplets set to attend the University of South Alabama together

Five Mobile teens who were born together are now all going to college together.

Fox 10 News’s Lee Peck reports that the Zimlich quintuplets – Hallie, Sophia, Isabella, Amelia Rose and the lone brother, Shipley – will kick off their college career next Monday, continuing the family tradition of being a South Alabama Jag.

“We basically do everything together,” Hallie told Peck. “So it’s really exciting to actually be going to college and doing it together. That’s really exciting.”

The siblings have an older sister who is currently at USA. Their mother and father, Jeannette and Mark, both graduated from the school, as did their grandmother. Their grandfather, Dr. Eugene Aromi, was a long-time professor at South Alabama.

The university also did a profile on the Zimlich crew. Read it here.

