AT&T expands high-speed internet in rural Alabama

High-speed “Fixed Wireless Internet” for rural and underserved locations is now available to residents and small businesses in parts of 39 counties across the state of Alabama, per a press release issued on Tuesday.

Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-4), whose district spans a vast, relatively rural stretch of the Yellowhammer State, applauded the news and stressed the importance of quality, affordable internet access for all Alabamians.

“In today’s digital economy, access to reliable broadband service is critical,” Aderholt said. “My colleagues and I are working hard to create an environment that supports private investment and enhanced broadband access for all Alabamians. I applaud AT&T’s continued investment and am pleased Fixed Wireless Internet is now available in parts of 39 Alabama counties.”

He continued, “With the use of multiple technologies across Alabama, we will close the access gaps that exist in some of our rural communities.”

Fixed Wireless Internet service delivers an internet connection with download speeds of at least 10Mbps and upload speeds of at least 1Mbps. The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer’s home or business. The company explains that this is an efficient way to deliver high-quality, high-speed internet to customers living in underserved, rural areas.

“AT&T’s Fixed Wireless Internet is offering my family more options in our everyday lives, at an affordable price,” Shannon Ary, a current customer, said. “With FWI, my husband and I can now work from home, which is life-changing, and our children have increased access to educational tools at home, not to mention videos and gaming with friends. We are excited to have access to this innovative technology and pleased AT&T continues to enhance high-speed connectivity in Arkadelphia and other rural communities across Alabama.”

The towers used to provide this important service are connected to AT&T’s network using the company’s fiber optics. AT&T has more than 2 million strand miles of fiber optics covering Alabama.

Parts of the following 39 counties in Alabama are now eligible for AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet service:

  • Autauga
  • Baldwin
  • Barbour
  • Bibb
  • Blount
  • Butler
  • Calhoun
  • Chambers
  • Chilton
  • Colbert
  • Coosa
  • Cullman
  • Dallas
  • Elmore
  • Escambia
  • Fayette
  • Franklin
  • Greene
  • Hale
  • Jefferson
  • Lauderdale
  • Lawrence
  • Lee
  • Limestone
  • Lowndes
  • Macon
  • Marengo
  • Mobile
  • Montgomery
  • Morgan
  • Russell
  • Shelby
  • Sumter
  • Talladega
  • Tallapoosa
  • Tuscaloosa
  • Walker
  • Washington
  • Winston

“Our elected officials have created an environment that welcomes this level of innovation from AT&T and others in the private sector,” Wayne Vardaman, executive director of the Selma-Dallas County Economic Development Authority, explained. “But, we must remember that the communications industry is rapidly changing. Alabama must remove barriers to infrastructure deployment – to pave the way for small cell deployment and future technologies such as 5G and AirGig, which could be a gamechanger for rural Alabama.”

AT&T Alabama’s president Wayne Hutchens praised the hardworking Alabamians who make their services possible.

“The thousands of dedicated men and women who work for AT&T and call Alabama home are proud to work with our state’s leadership to provide the connectivity Alabama’s residents and businesses demand,” Hutchens said. “Through this innovative service, we are helping close the remaining gap in our state.”

To learn more about Fixed Wireless Internet, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Birmingham fire departments rally around injured firefighter, initiate fundraiser

A Birmingham firefighter who sustained injuries while on the job is receiving help from other fire departments.

Lieutenant Greg Price’s leg injuries are so severe that he will need a second surgery to ensure that he recovers properly.

ABC 33/40 spoke with firefighters from other local fire departments about the assistance Price is receiving from his “fire family.”

Every firefighter knows the dangers that their job entails. It is no different for those that work at Birmingham Fire Station No. 2.

“Every day that we come to work we know there’s a possibility that we could get hurt,” Public Information Officer for Birmingham Fire and Rescue Sebastian Carrillo told ABC 33/40. “It’s a feeling you never get used to and it’s always one you hope you never have to experience but when it does happen it really hurts.”

While working to extinguish a fire, Lt. Price broke one of his legs and both ankles, making him unable to work and being without pay to support his family for a while.

“Once you hear a guy’s been injured you start thinking of your last shift or how that could have been one of the guys from your crew,” said Mountain Brook Fire Lt. Eric Meyer.

As a brewmaster at Cahaba Brewing Company, Meyer got the notion to create a fundraiser for Lt. Price.

“Knowing what we were doing is putting money in boots and raising money by drinking some beers because Cahaba is donating all the proceeds. Hopefully, he will recover perfectly and come back to work. Hopefully, we never have to do this again,” said Meyer.

On Monday night, Lt. Meyer reportedly raised a total of $2,000 through the fundraiser for Lt. Price and his family.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Sessions’ DOJ announces new school safety funding for Alabama

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday announced more than $70 million in grant funding to “bolster school security, educate and train students and faculty, and support law enforcement officers and first responders who arrive on the scene of a school violence incident,” according to a press release.

This funding included significant money for Alabama, which Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1), who is a member of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, applauded in a separate press release.

“I was proud to support increased funding for school safety grants earlier this year, and I am thrilled to see that Alabama will benefit from the funds,” Byrne said. “With these funds, state and local officials will have more resources for school safety training, mental health training programs, and school violence prevention. I appreciate the Trump Administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions for their help in securing this critical funding.”

The specific grants for Alabama are as follows:

  • $393,935 for the City of Mobile through the 2018 Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program;
  • $468,750 for the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency through the COPS School Violence Prevention Program;
  • $369,633 for the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency through the STOP School Violence Threat Assessment and Technology Reporting Program; and
  • $353,608 for the Alabama State Department of Education through the STOP School Violence Prevention and Mental Health Training Program.

These grants are in addition to the funding to the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO), announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week, to expand and update their curriculum to better support training programs. The grants combined will better protect students, teachers, faculty and first responders across the country.

Additionally, the DOJ is awarding more than $64 million to state agencies to improve the completeness, quality and accessibility of the nation’s criminal record systems, which will help law enforcement and increase the effectiveness of background checks.

“President Trump and his administration will ensure the safety of every American school,” said Sessions.

He continued, “Earlier this year he signed into law the STOP School Violence Act, which provides grant funding to develop anonymous school threat reporting systems, to implement school building security measures, and to train students, school personnel, and law enforcement on how to prevent school violence. Today I am announcing $70 million in these grants to hundreds of cities and states across America. These grants will go a long way toward giving young people and their families both safety and peace of mind.”

2018 POWER & INFLUENCE 50: Alabama’s most powerful & influential lobbyists, consultants and economic developers

Today, we introduce the third segment of the 2018 Power & Influence 50 on Yellowhammer News.

Our team has spent weeks talking with key operatives and analyzing recent developments in public policy and politics. The intersection between business and politics in our state is undeniable, and our list is meant to provide you with an inside look at who wields the most power and influence in Alabama state politics.

The list is being released in three segments: business leadersgovernment officials and today’s segment, lobbyists, consultants and economic developers.

Don't miss Yellowhammer's 4th Annual Power of Service reception honoring the men and women on the Power & Influence 50 list who have utilized their stature to make a positive impact on the state. The event is set to take place Thursday, October 25 at Ross Bridge Resort in Birmingham. Past events attracted a who's who of Alabama politics and business, including the governor, lieutenant governor, speaker of the house, pro tem of the Senate, members of Congress, dozens of state legislators and many of the state's top executives, lobbyists, opinion leaders and political activists.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets please click here.

Thank you for being a loyal reader of Yellowhammer News.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets please click here.

Thank you for being a loyal reader of Yellowhammer News.

Ginger Avery-Buckner, executive director, Alabama Association for Justice

With quiet efficiency, the Alabama Association for Justice is close to scoring one of its biggest political coups in recent history. With trial lawyer-backed Associate Justice Tom Parker on the cusp of being the state’s Chief Justice, Ginger Avery-Buckner has not only masterfully handled the legislature’s flip from blue to red, but she has reset the table on the traditional “Republican business” vs. “Democrat trial lawyers” judicial battle in the state.

To fully understand how remarkable that is, one must remember that the trial lawyers association not too long ago donated over 90 percent of its campaign contributions to Democrats.

While long-time Democrat groups like AEA were left on the outside looking in after 2010, Avery-Buckner’s stalwart leadership has kept the Association for Justice on the front lines of electoral and statehouse battles alike. They have not just survived, but as Parker’s imminent victory portends, they have thrived in the new Montgomery climate.

Josh Blades, lobbyist, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Alabama through-and-through, Sylacauga-born Josh Blades was named the city’s youngest entrepreneur after starting a full-service archery shop at the age of 15. Ever since then, his political star has been on the rise. After running for city council at age 19, being elected student body president in college and earning his political science degree, Blades began to leave his indelible mark on the Yellowhammer State’s political world.

Having served as communications director for a successful Alabama gubernatorial campaign, campaign manager for a successful race for Alabama Republican Party chairman, deputy chief of staff to the governor and chief of staff to the state’s speaker of the house, Blades has already built a resume at his young age that most would envy over a lifetime.

Blades now occupies a position in the private sector with the national law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, where he is a key member of the firm’s formidable lobbying team. Whether it’s in the executive or legislative branches or a campaign, Blades has the know-how to get the job done right. His place on the power and influence list could easily become permanent for decades to come.

Philip Bryan, partner, Swatek Howe & Ross

Philip Bryan has anchored himself to any list of the most powerful and influential people in Alabama politics. This is a result of the strength of the relationships he has built with those at the summit of power in Alabama, as well as his extraordinary political savviness and boundless energy.

Bryan has now moved into private practice where he is set to become an elite lobbyist. The transition should be seamless for him. Few can match wits with Bryan when it comes to navigating the critical Alabama State Senate. He knows the senators, staff and process possibly better than anyone else in Alabama politics.

Every lobbyist does their best to forge relationships with members of the legislature. However, Bryan’s are next level. In his former position as chief of staff to the Senate president pro tem, Bryan communicated with members in a way and with a frequency that sets him apart from others in his new world.

Based on his pure political talent and meaningful experience, Philip Bryan is among the most powerful and influential.

Brent Buchanan, president, Cygnal

In any industry or profession, you know someone has reached elevated status when references are made to them using only their first name. For pollster Brent Buchanan, that is now the case.

Alabama politicos and insiders can often be heard saying, “Brent has the polling.” Or, upon receiving some polling information, asking, “Is this a Brent poll?”

Buchanan saw an opening in the market for homegrown Alabama polling and took it. He has an impressive client list of candidates, trade associations and corporations, and his company has now expanded beyond Alabama. By the end of 2017, Cygnal had done work in more than 36 states for 170 clients.

In addition, Buchanan has developed a strong relationship with Governor Ivey and her team.

Some have called him Alabama’s Nate Silver, a reference to the renowned statistician. However, Buchanan’s place on this list is a result of all of the data and information he holds. Because, in politics, those in possession of information wield power and influence.

Greg Butrus, partner, Balch & Bingham

Greg Butrus and his place on this list are also a testament to the fundamental principle that information translates to value in politics. For insiders and corporate clients there is tremendous value in being able to consult with Butrus on a myriad of subjects they encounter in the political, regulatory or legislative process.

Butrus has vast knowledge in the areas of campaign finance laws, energy policy, ethics laws, executive branch rulemaking and regulatory affairs. His ability to file away information, opinions, events and random occurrences for later counsel and application is remarkable.

His experience in the Alabama political arena goes all the way back to his days as a staffer for Senator Howell Heflin in Washington, D.C. A conversation with Butrus is as enjoyable as it is edifying.

Butrus may not maintain the type of visibility for which others in Alabama politics work, but his power and influence is understood by those in the know.

Greg Canfield, secretary, Alabama Department of Commerce

As President Trump – and before him, Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh – loves to say, jobs, jobs, jobs. In Alabama, where the economy is booming like never before, it has been Canfield working day in, day out for the last seven years to make this success possible. Now, with Governor Kay Ivey’s pro-growth leadership, Canfield and the Department of Commerce are churning out jobs left and right.

Now, as evidence of his profound success, the biggest challenge for the state’s economy is producing more skilled and qualified workers. Alabama has gone from having a severe jobs shortage to not being able to nearly fill all of the quality jobs currently available. This is a good problem to have, and the governor, supported by trade associations and economic development partners across the state, has a plan to boost the state’s skilled workforce by 500,000 by 2025.

While more cabinet shakeups are expected in the coming months, people around the state will hope that Canfield remains in the position that has become synonymous with his name and his “Made in Alabama” branding campaign. If not, expect Canfield to continue to flex his power and influence in a new arena.

 

Mike Cole, principal, P. Michael Cole, LLC

Mike Cole is the type of behind-the-scenes power player about whom we enjoy informing our readers through the publication of this list. Cole has a client list that includes several of the largest employers in the state of Alabama. Their trust in him to get the job done speaks volumes about his influence and effectiveness in the realm of politics and policy-making.

A lawyer by trade, Cole has an uncommonly diverse governmental affairs practice. He moves about with ease in executive agency matters, regulatory affairs and legislative lobbying. To have the relationships and knowledge in those areas to the extent Cole does makes him a legitimate power player.

Cole has also capitalized on the growth and increased activity of the politically surging north Alabama region. As the area has seen its native sons rise to prominence in offices such as speaker of the house, lieutenant governor and attorney general, Cole’s influence has increased accordingly. And this is why he counts some of north Alabama’s most important entities as his clients and why Mike Cole remains powerful and influential in Alabama politics.

 

Joe Fine, partner, Fine Geddie & Associates

Joe Fine is a perfect exemplar of his alma mater’s “Where Legends Are Made” advertising campaign. A graduate of the University of Alabama both in undergraduate studies and law, the iconic, would-be “Lobbyist Hall of Fame” member perhaps perfected the modern governmental affairs profession in Montgomery.

Since Fine was elected to the first of his two terms in the state senate 48 years ago, governors have come and gone. Powerful associations and alliances have grown and crumbled. The state completely flipped from Democrat-controlled to Republican. However, Fine was through it all, and still is, at the forefront of policy making and political battles that shape the state’s success.

Along with his longtime lobbying partner Bob Geddie (see below), the gentlemanly Fine will be the state’s who’s who of lobbyists until the second he decides he is ready to pass the baton.

 

Bob Geddie, partner, Fine Geddie & Associates

Geddie is not only a top-tier lobbyist and the state House of Representatives specialist for his firm, but he is also a trusted adviser to some of Alabama’s titans of industry and other political power brokers as well.

Corporate executives from across the state have empowered Fine Geddie to doll out their political money through a network of Geddie-controlled political action committees. This includes some of the state’s largest, most successful businesses, in addition to individuals like prominent Power and Influence member Jimmy Rane. Geddie has just this past year added another powerful PAC to his arsenal, with the Auburn Board of Trustees’ Tiger PAW PAC under his chairmanship.

When it comes to the lobbying side of things, legislators of both parties will tell you, “It’s hard to say no to Bob Geddie.” That power of persuasion is a useful tool in the statehouse, which is only aided by Geddie’s meticulous knowledge of the process and the players. He knows every member, every rule and every tactic necessary to pass legislation through the lower chamber.

Geddie is most often seen quietly observing from a small hallway off the main lobby on the fifth floor. From there he can see everyone who comes and goes, and he has ready access to members as they walk to and from the House chamber. Many have tried to emulate Geddie’s tried-and-true formula, but few even compare.

C.J. Hincy, executive director of governmental affairs, Auburn University

A newcomer to the Power and Influence list after being a Who’s Next member previously, Hincy has Auburn’s governmental affairs and political operation humming like perhaps never before. Along with Geddie, Hincy’s counsel has been integral to Tiger PAW PAC’s emergence as a political kingmaker, and the university’s sway in Montgomery is closing in on a peak level, with Governor Kay Ivey as an alumna along with soon-to-be Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth.

Hincy, while relatively young for a lobbyist of such power, carries himself like a seasoned veteran. He has been working hard throughout this campaign cycle to make friends and stockpile influence, with his status in the capitol poised to reach an unquestioned top-tier level in 2019. Look for this star to keep rising as Hincy and Auburn plays a major political role in the years ahead.

 

Robbie McGhee, vice chairman, Poarch Band of Creek Indians

The rise of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians in Alabama politics has reached new heights in recent years, and much of that is because of the work done by Robbie McGhee.

McGhee has built sustainable relationships across the political and ideological spectrum. He has shown a knack for staying above the fray, but also a willingness to engage more forcefully when absolutely necessary.

McGhee has also been instrumental in highlighting the tribe’s commitment to good corporate citizenship with key influential leaders at all levels of state and local government.

His background and experience provide him with the type of authority that catches the attention of policy-makers. McGhee worked in Washington, D.C. at the U.S. Department of Interior-Bureau of Indian Affairs, the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and Troutman Sanders LLP-Indian Law Practice Group.

Robbie McGhee has left no doubt that he is among the most powerful and influential people in Alabama politics.

 

Paul Pinyan, executive director, Alabama Farmers Federation

ALFA, ALFA, ALFA. Need we say more?

While Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell steers the ship, Pinyan, a newcomer to the Power and Influence ranks, is the individual making this political juggernaut fire on all cylinders day-to-day. Coming off of an uber-successful campaign season for ALFA, many are murmuring of the increased role Pinyan took in the organization’s endorsement process and, later, the campaign season.

With a stacked governmental affairs and political team around him – highlighted by former Secretary of State Beth Chapman – Pinyan holds the keys to Alabama’s premier trade association and grassroots network. If you want to win a contested elected in Alabama, whether it is a statewide race or a legislative seat, you need ALFA’s support. And, to get this, you very well might first need Pinyan’s covert backing.

With all of their success this cycle, ALFA’s role in Montgomery, if possible, will be growing even more. At the forefront of this immensely powerful apparatus is Pinyan, and he does not appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

 

Steve Raby, lobbyist and political consultant

The king of north Alabama, Raby wields power and influence beyond his fiefdom now, serving as his friend and Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon’s political guru and chief advisor.

Like Avery-Buckner on this list, Raby’s guile and vision are affording him a resounding second act in Alabama politics. As a longtime Democratic activist and consultant, he was the Democratic nominee for Congress against Mo Brooks in 2010. A decent first act for sure, but after the GOP sweep, many pronounced Raby’s rise as dead on arrival.

Fast forward six years to when McCutcheon gets elected to serve as speaker. Seemingly out of nowhere, Raby was back on the scene playing a crucial role as a close confidant to one of the most powerful people in the state. Raby is a political animal and, as much as anything, an extra set of eyes that watches the speaker’s back.

Raby also runs the mighty political operation for the House Republican Caucus. This role sees him play a key part in incumbent Republican House members’ campaigns, which just grows Raby’s influence every year.

Clay Ryan, vice president for governmental affairs and special counsel, University of Alabama System

There are some people who walk into a room and you can tell they are in a position of power and influence by sheer presence alone. Clay Ryan is one of those people.

Ryan is a deft communicator who operates among elected officials and corporate executives with equal amounts of ease. And Ryan has put in the requisite work to become a select power player.

He is known for keeping a laser-sharp focus on the issues impacting the University of Alabama System. In representing a large entity like the UA System, a significant amount of time and effort goes into coordinating the work of staff, lobbyists and others protecting his employer’s interests.

When it is time to engage with decision-makers, Ryan has proven to be a determined advocate. His relationships extend to the highest levels of state government. When Ryan calls, they answer the phone, and they listen.

The increased political activity of the UA System in recent years has served to increase successful outcomes and only enhanced Ryan’s power and influence.

Houston Smith, vice president for governmental affairs, Alabama Power Company

Running point on governmental affairs in Montgomery for Alabama Power can be an overwhelming task. That person must be responsible for every piece of the company’s political and public policy agenda at the state level.

Houston Smith has met the challenge.

His ability to call on his years of experience dealing with a wide range of issues inside the company has been key. After several years practicing law, Smith joined the company as director of public relations. Soon, he was promoted to director of corporate affairs with responsibility over federal affairs, corporate relations and other public policy issues.

A difficult hurdle for many corporate lobbyists is being able to effectively communicate the more detailed aspects of their company’s business and how those aspects are affected by public policy decisions. Smith’s knowledge base and uncanny grasp of larger public policy issues, such as trade and economic development, serve him well in this role. As the company’s primary contact with state elected officials and cabinet members, communicating on these types of issues is essential to success.

Houston Smith has firmly secured a place among Alabama’s powerful and influential.

Dave Stewart, senior adviser for government affairs and economic development, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Another wunderkind working for Bradley Arant, Dave Stewart has an impeccable resume of his own. After an eye-catching performance as policy director for then-Governor Bob Riley, he was called up to serve as the administration’s Chief of Staff.  This key experience in the state’s executive branch left him with rarified perspective and knowledge, which Stewart has parlayed into his influential role in the private sector.

Stewart has one of the heaviest hitting client lists in the state, built off of not only his first-hand, in-the-trenches experience, but also expansive knowledge of policy and his lasting relationships within the legislature and state agencies big and small.

Stewart is also in the select club of lobbyists who understand both policy and politics. Far too many understand one but scoff at the other. Not Stewart – his elite ability to blend wonkish policy arguments and effective political messaging builds the best strategic approach possible for his clients.

Look for Bradley Arant’s dynamic duo of Blades and Stewart to continue appearing on this list for the foreseeable future.

Sommer Vaughn, partner, Swatek Howe & Ross

Sommer Vaughn is a person with the talent and drive which would have allowed her to choose any profession. Lawyer, doctor, engineer and banker are all well within her capabilities. Instead, she chose to be a lobbyist.

She chose wisely.

If you were forced to pick one person to shepherd your issue or piece of legislation through the Alabama House of Representatives – and you could only pick one – Vaughn would be an astute choice.

The depth and breadth of her relationships in the Alabama House are difficult to match. From the speaker of the house to incoming members who have yet to get sworn in, Vaughn knows the people and the strategies required for success. There are no partisan obstacles for her, either. Vaughn is able to leverage her relationships into influence on both sides of the aisle.

Vaughn is able to bring to bear years of experience working in the legislature and the governor’s office. There is not much that goes on in state government of which she is not aware.

Look for Sommer Vaughn to expand her power and influence in the years to come.

R.B. Walker, director of legislative affairs, Alabama Power Company

Rochester Butler Walker has the kind of name that was custom-made for the Alabama political arena. And, ever since he was a child, he has displayed the type of ambition, confidence and craft that it takes to get to the top.

A former SGA President at the University of Alabama, Walker has already thrived working for two of the state’s most powerful institutions: the Alabama Power Company and the University of Alabama System. Now in his second stint at the Company after leaving his beloved university this past year, at a young age he is not close to reaching the zenith of his political ascent.

With an infectious personality and the cunning intellect to grasp the nuances of any issue, it is really Walker’s unceasing drive that separates him from the pack. He has worked hard his entire life, essentially, to reach the top of the political ladder, and this lobbying machine is still climbing.

Look for Walker to keep building power and influence year-by-year. Who knows? It could land him in the governor’s seat one day.

Steve Windom, partner, Windom Galliher & Associates

If you’re running for high-office in Alabama, there is no better lobbyist to have on your team than former Lieutenant Governor Steve Windom. A fundraising savant, Windom knows which buttons to press and when. His unique, preeminent status as a Montgomery powerbroker stems from the fact that he has done it all himself – whether it is campaign work or being in the legislative trenches, Windom has the first-hand experience that you cannot replicate.

There is also not a craftier operator in Alabama politics than Windom. He is shrewd, charismatic and owns a room when he walks in. But what keeps Windom at the very highest level of power and influence is his unrivaled work ethic. Whether on a weekend, a family vacation or a holiday, Windom never rests.

He is always working, always on. Windom has taken the time to cultivate relationships in every nook and cranny of state government. He knows everyone from the maintenance man at an obscure state agency to the governor of Alabama – and each person in between. Steve Windom forgot more Alabama political secrets this morning than everyone else in the whole state knew to begin with. And he’s not showing any signs of letting up anytime soon.

Walt Maddox needs to get serious or he will get destroyed in November

It’s time for the media and Democrats to acknowledge that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox is in the last gasps of a dying campaign.

Recent polls continue to show that the Tuscaloosa mayor is down, and down big.

ALFA:

Maddox – 36%
Ivey – 56%

NBC/ Survey Monkey:

Results from the poll found that 51 percent of those surveyed said they would vote for Gov. Kay Ivey if the election were to be held today. Her opponent, Democrat Walt Maddox, garnered the support of just 26 percent of respondents. Another 22 percent said they are still undecided.

It’s clear the campaign and his supporters are never going to acknowledge these things, but the Alabama political press has an obligation to offer sober analysis during the coverage of the lead up to the election.

Instead, the silliness of the Alabama political media is apparent, no better exemplified by this clip of the “The V”:

Bill and Susan Britt on The V – 9/30/18

🚨A SCORCHING HOT TAKE FOLLOWS🚨The geniuses on "The V: The Voice of Alabama Politics" (even though most of you have never heard of them) have a brilliant take on the latest poll in the Governor's race.Ivey 56 – Maddox 36Bill Britt: A misstep by Governor Kay Ivey and Walt Maddox actually walks away with this thing.Susan Britt: And then the poll went on to say and two missteps he's definitely gone.Nailed it.Ivey 56 – Maddox 36No poll shows anything like what they are saying, nor could they,

Posted by Dale Jackson on Sunday, September 30, 2018

Yes, this is an opinion show, but the coverage by the leading political media in this state would lead those reading just those outlets to believe Maddox is a savior with a serious chance of upsetting Governor Ivey.

He’s not.

It is “Hail Mary” time for Walt Maddox.

Ivey is not Roy Moore.

If he wants to get close, he needs to do a couple of things.

First, he has to attack. And I am not talking about whining about debates — this makes him look like a little kid whose mommy won’t let him go outside to play with his friends. He needs to (metaphorically) draw blood.

Secondly, Maddox needs to explain how he plans on accomplishing his goals.

I have been asking his campaign for weeks about how they plan on paying for their Medicaid plan, and this is the best they have done so far:

But, it’s just not true.

The tax revenue generated by massive government spending doesn’t come close to paying for it.

A report in the Montgomery Advertiser laid it out pretty clearly, saying, “The 2012 UAB study estimated that Medicaid expansion could generate $2.2 to $4.6 billion of new economic activity in the state annually and between $12 and $26 million in new tax revenue each year.”

Mayor Maddox himself put the price tag at close to $200 million. He has no plan to close that, at a minimum, $124 million dollar gap.

Maddox better get serious or he is going to get wrecked come November.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Kay Ivey ‘health and fitness’ rumors are hogwash — Alabama political media might know that if they ever showed up

On September 20, it was 80 degrees in Monroeville. The humidity was 86 percent. Men gathered for an event staged by the county’s Republican Party in front of the old courthouse in the city’s town square were sweating through button-down dress shirts.

For a late September afternoon, it was fair to say that it was unseasonably warm in Monroe County.

Among the attendees in this stifling heat was Gov. Kay Ivey, wearing a suit as she posed for pictures and handed out “Ivey for governor” stickers before delivering a 15-minute speech to attendees — calm, cool and collected.

Wait, that’s not the Kay Ivey that is portrayed by the legacy political media intelligentsia that dominates Alabama. Are there not questions about her health? “Why won’t she debate?” “What is she hiding?” “What is she doing away from the nursing home without her nurse?”

The health question is one of the reasons AL(dot)com’s John Archibald, who has won a Pulitzer Prize, insists Ivey should debate her Democratic opponent Walt Maddox.

“I’d like to ask Gov. Ivey to address those claims that chief of staff Steve Pelham is the shadow governor, that she’s just the lifetime achievement governor who signs the resolutions and gets out of the way,” Archibald wrote in an August 3 column. “I’d like to see her stand up and put questions about her health and fitness to bed.”

Didn’t we try this already? In the Republican primary, Ivey opponents Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) tried making health a campaign issue.

Despite a letter from her doctor released to the media giving her an “excellent” bill of health, rumors persisted.

It didn’t matter. Ivey clobbered her GOP competition on primary election night.

The effort to portray Ivey as Hillary Clinton 2016 2.0 is stunning. If you recall, throughout the 2016 presidential election campaign the former first lady struggled to make it through her campaign schedule. She was missing in action for days at a time and had a few stumbles along the way that required help from her staffers captured on camera.

Alabama’s governor has had a full slate over the past few months that stretched from one end of the state to the other: Opp, Butler, Winfield, Talladega, Clanton, Elba to name a few – you know, places where the pseudo-intellectual wannabe media elites responsible for covering the state’s politics probably could not find on a map.

Here is an unanswered question: Where are the intrepid reporters from AL(dot)com, the Anniston Star and the Montgomery Advertiser? Where are these noble ink-stained wretches that proclaim doing journalism for the right reasons, that is until it’s time to binge-watch the latest Netflix series? Why aren’t they seen more on the campaign trail? Maybe there are questions about their “health and fitness” and ability to the responsibilities associated with the role of Alabama’s fourth estate?

Perhaps the idea of venturing somewhere that isn’t within a 15-minute proximity of a Starbucks is abhorrent and uncouth. Could it just be that the rural areas of Alabama are not as relevant in the big picture of Alabama politics in their view?

Ivey’s appearances are made publicly available in advance. There has been plenty of public access to the governor at these appearances. It doesn’t require a debate stage with her standing next to Walt Maddox, and someone like Archibald in the role of moderator rehashing the 2017 Roy Moore saga to ask questions of our sitting governor.

Whatever the reason, critics are not around to see Ivey make her way around Alabama’s 52,000-plus square miles. If they were, they would see that the rumors propagated by her opponents of her demise are greatly exaggerated.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

