2 hours ago

ASU event marks 60th anniversary of sit-in against segregation

A three-day event is marking the 60th anniversary of the first Alabama sit-in against racial segregation.

Five of the surviving demonstrators will be on hand Monday for a remembrance at Alabama State University in Montgomery. Civil rights lawyer Fred Gray also will participate.

A student sit-in began on Feb. 25, 1960, at the Montgomery County Courthouse snack bar.

Thirty-five black women and men asked to be served in defiance of the city’s segregation law.

They were inspired by similar sit-ins in North Carolina.

Then-Gov. John Patterson made Alabama State expel any students who participated by threatening its state funding.

 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

5 mins ago

Alabama Senate committee votes to eliminate Office of the State Auditor

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday approved a bill as substituted that would eliminate the Office of the State Auditor.

The committee vote was 6-5. The bill, SB 83, now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

SB 83 would not affect the current officeholder, State Auditor Jim Zeigler. As a constitutional amendment, the bill would go on the November general election ballot for a referendum if passed by the legislature; upon a successful referendum, SB 83 would go into effect following Zeigler’s current term. He is term-limited.

The state auditor’s duties and responsibilities would be transferred to the existing Department of Examiners of Public Accounts; additionally, the state auditor’s duty to make an appointment to each local board of registrars would be transferred to the lieutenant governor.

Tuesday’s committee action came after the committee last week carried the bill over for the second consecutive week.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Three Jackson County first responders honored for heroic actions during marina fire

The Scottsboro City Council, Scottsboro Police Department Chief Ralph Dawe and Scottsboro Fire Department Chief Gene Necklaus joined to present awards to three men who recently went “above and beyond the call of duty,” according to a Facebook post by the Scottsboro Police Department.

The awards stem from actions taken on January 27, 2020, when a boat dock in Scottsboro caught fire killing eight people and destroying dozens of ships.

The three men honored for their actions during that emergency were Police Sgt. Brian Eakin, Lt. Landon Baker of the Scottsboro Fire Department and Robert Shook of the Jackson County Rescue Squad.

According to the post, Eakin and Shook, after hearing the emergency come over the radio, grabbed a rescue boat and set out to rescue people from the icy waters.

The Scottsboro Police Department credits them with rescuing seven lives that night.

Upon inspection the next day, it was discovered that the heat felt by Eakin and Shook was so intense it had partially melted the plastic seats of the boat.

The Department credits Baker with arriving on the scene quickly and also braving the January waters to help those in need.

The post concludes, “Their actions have made them heroes, and [they] deserve our respect.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

4 hours ago

Living Life on Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 19: Interview with Taziki’s Keith Richards

Keith Richards founded Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe with one restaurant 22 years ago in Birmingham, AL. They now have 93 locations in 17 states with more to come. They started with hope and a dream. It took guts and a lot of faith. Now, they have a great American success story and they are giving back in so many ways.

From hiring special needs employees to using the herbs they grow locally, they are truly blessing others as they have been blessed. A very inspiring story that you don’t want to miss.

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

5 hours ago

AL-02 candidate Terri Hasdorff touts knowledge of Washington, bashes socialism in final pitch before election

Former congressional staffer Terri Hasdorff wants the voters of Alabama’s Second Congressional District to know that she will not have a learning curve if elected to Congress because she already knows the ways of Capitol Hill.

In a phone interview with Yellowhammer News late Monday afternoon, Hasdorff argued her experience working for former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04), among others, would make her the best U.S. Representative of the choices on the ballot next week.

The Montgomery native has lagged the rest of the field in fundraising and support in the polls but dismissed polling.

“Polls can say whatever you want them to say,” she said. “I don’t go by polls.”

Hasdorff lags behind Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman, Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Representative Barry Moore (R-Enterprise), all of which bring some name identification to the race.

“I’m the only candidate in this race who has ever had any experience working in the United States Congress,” Hasdorff replied when asked about what separates her from her competition.

“I’m excited about being able to hit the ground running to get things done for this district,” she added. “This is a serious time in our country. We need people who are serious leaders.”

Hasdorff touts her efforts to cut government waste. She explained to Yellowhammer News the reforms she helped to implement under then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich had “saved the people four billion dollars.”

She also said her expertise in cutting waste will always be available. However, her main priority, if elected, would be serving on the House Agriculture Committee and House Armed Services Committee.

The economy of Alabama’s second district, which includes the suburbs of Montgomery and the Wiregrass area, is dominated by farms and the military.

Hasdorff was born and raised in the Montgomery area. After starting her career in Washinton, she returned to the area a few years ago after taking a new position with Convoy of Hope, a faith-based humanitarian organization.

“My heart and my home have always been here in Alabama,” she said.

Hasdorff has earned endorsements from prominent former military brass, including Air Force Lieutenant General Thomas McInerney, U.S. Army Major General Bob Dees and CEO of James Kennedy Ministries Dr. Frank Wright.

She said she had met Wright through a Bible study on Capitol Hill, and he has remained “a mentor and friend all these years.”

Hasdorff said of McInerney that it was “quite an honor to have an endorsement from him.” The two met while working on various projects.

The congressional staffer-turned-congressional candidate warned of the rise of socialism in the country, cited by self-described socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

During Hasdorff’s teenage years, then-Governor Guy Hunt’s office selected her to be part of a foreign exchange program that would travel to Russia.

“I was able to see firsthand what communism and socialism look like. It was horrific. The poverty, the lack of hope, the oppression of people; it was so upsetting to me,” Hasdorff remarked about her trip.

Hasdorff expounded on what she believes is driving the increase in favorability for socialism.

“A lot the younger people are thinking that socialism equals social justice,” Hasdorff stated. “It doesn’t. Socialism means everybody is poor. It is the worst thing that could ever happen to this country.”

“Capitalism is the single most effective tool for lifting people out of poverty around the world,” she argued.

“I was so grateful to be an American when I landed at John F. Kennedy airport I literally got down on my hands and knees and kissed the ground,” she explained.

“I went to Russia in 1987 as a high school student, Bernie Sanders went to Russia in 1988 on his honeymoon,” Hasdorff continued. “So you have two different trips, two different people. When I came back, I was horrified.”

Hasdorff also had high praise for President Donald Trump. She worked for both Presidents George H.W. Bush and George Bush.

“I support President Trump,” she said. “I’ve been honored to work with each of the other administrations, but I’m fully on board with President Trump.”

“I’m excited about being able to stand up for him when elected,” Hasdorff added.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

6 hours ago

Byrne: We can’t let up in the fight against gun-grabbers

The Second Amendment is under attack like never before in our nation’s history, but I am leading the fight to preserve your constitutional rights.

Last year, just weeks after taking power, House Democrats passed a bill to limit the constitutional right to own guns. Their misguided legislation would do nothing to address the underlying problem behind actions of mass violence. That bill, H.R. 8, would prevent lawful gun owners from selling their guns to other law-abiding Americans. If that bill became law, anytime a gun owner like me wanted to transfer or sell a gun, he or she would have to go through a government-sanctioned middle-man. Of course, this process would be prohibitively time consuming and expensive. The authors of this bill’s true intent not only was to freeze all gun transactions through the power of a slow and inefficient federal bureaucracy but to subject millions of Americans to federal prosecution. Even transferring a firearm to a family member or friend could require federal permission!

Let’s not kid ourselves. Criminals are not going to put their illegal enterprises on pause while waiting for permission to buy or sell a gun. H.R. 8 does nothing to stop crime and only burdens lawful citizens. And it does nothing to address the mental health crisis behind so much of the mass violence we have seen. During the debate on that bill, I introduced an amendment to strip out this anti-gun legislation and replace it with nationwide concealed carry reciprocity. My amendment actually could make our country safer. Unsurprisingly, Speaker Pelosi blocked my amendment.

Fortunately for gun owners, we have a true friend in the White House. President Trump has been the biggest advocate for the Second Amendment ever to sit in the Oval Office. To appreciate the significance of that, contrast his Second Amendment policies with those of his opponent in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton.

In 2008 in District of Columbia v. Heller, in a major victory against zealous gun-grabbing liberals, the Supreme Court ruled against a District of Columbia law criminalizing handgun ownership. That law made it illegal to possess an unregistered firearm in the city but also effectively prohibited registration itself, a blatant attempt to block constitutional rights to own a gun. Clinton, however, disagreed with the Supreme Court’s ruling! Can you imagine if we had a president in the White House who thought it should be illegal to own a gun? Unfortunately, her beliefs are now standard for Democrat politicians.

The battle to preserve the second amendment continues in the courts. Last year, I wrote an amicus brief, often called a “friend of the court” brief, to the Supreme Court. The Court is working on a case, N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. City of New York, to determine if New York’s ban on transporting a handgun to a home or shooting range outside city limits is constitutional. Like the District of Columbia law found unconstitutional in Heller, this law is a backdoor attempt to weaken your Second Amendment rights. I was proud to have 120 lawmakers sign onto my brief as well as the support of the NRA and Gun Owners of America.

Last week, I signed on as an original cosponsor to an important bill to strengthen and protect gun rights. The Lawful Interstate Transportation of Firearms Act would ban states from prosecuting lawful gun owners simply traveling through their state. This commonsense legislation would protect against liberal states’ sneaky schemes to circumvent the Second Amendment. I’ll continue fighting for this bill with my colleagues, including Mo Brooks of Alabama who introduced the bill.

The gun-grabbers aren’t letting up, so we can’t stop fighting either. Rest assured I will keep leading the fight in Washington to protect your Second Amendment rights.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

