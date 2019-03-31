Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Anne Moore is an Alabama Maker crafting simple but stunning jewelry

After finding her vibe as a metalsmith, Anne Moore creates simple and clean jewelry for everyday use.

She started making beaded pieces for family and friends but wanted to start adding metal elements. That’s when she started taking metalsmith classes.

“I can pretty much tell who my client is when they walk into my booth,” Moore said. “They like simple, clean lines and nothing too busy or extravagant.”

Moore’s jewelry includes bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings all handcrafted by her.

She primarily works in gold-filled, rose gold-filled and sterling silver jewelry. The cost of each piece has more to do with how much time she spent working on it than the materials.

“A lot of times my customers will have ideas which are really good ideas and I am able to run with that,” Moore said.

Moore said her clients are all about simplicity and having something they feel comfortable wearing every day.

“That’s what I like to do, simple things.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Vending machines, toilets, prosthetic leg: Renew Our Rivers volunteers recall stuff pulled from Alabama waterways

As Renew Our Rivers celebrates its 20th year, longtime volunteers are remembering the early days of the campaign and how it has changed Alabama’s waterways for the better.

Many of the earliest Renew Our Rivers volunteers got plugged into the program through civic groups and home owner and boat owner associations (HOBOs). The organizations provide a solid base of volunteers who care about Alabama lakes and want to keep them beautiful.

Barbara Dreyer has lived on Lake Jordan since 1973 and has been active in her local HOBO for decades.

Judy Jones began working with Renew Our Rivers on Lay Lake even before she moved to the lake full time. In the program’s first year, she helped organize a picnic to celebrate the end of a cleanup. The picnic was such a success it has become an annual tradition to thank volunteers for their hard work.

When John Kulbitskas moved to Smith Lake in 2005, he joined the Smith Lake Civic Association (SLCA), which has partnered with Renew Our Rivers since the program’s inception.

They say each lake has its own unique needs and goals that Renew Our Rivers helps accomplish.

A strange haul

For the Kulbitskases on Smith Lake, a significant amount of time focuses on picking up pieces of Styrofoam that break off from boat docks. The team uses pontoon boats with special winches to pick up heavy, waterlogged pieces.

In the early years of Renew Our Rivers, pieces of white Styrofoam were commonly found across the lake; now Styrofoam is mostly encased in coverings. The covered style prevents smaller pieces from breaking off and becoming a danger to fish and other wildlife.

“We find less Styrofoam now after moving to the covered style, but even today when the water is low we’ll still find old pieces of uncovered white Styrofoam,” Kulbitskas said. “The Alabama Power team has been a big help in making sure big pieces of Styrofoam and other trash are removed. They have the equipment we need to maximize coverage of the lake and get debris onto the boats that would otherwise be difficult to collect.”

Over the years, volunteers on Lake Jordan have discovered some unusual items, including a refrigerator, Coca-Cola machine and toilets. Once, Dreyer said, they found a prosthetic leg, which was so realistic the team wondered if it had stumbled across a crime scene. One brave volunteer was able to pick up the limb in a net to determine it was in fact a prosthesis.

Once, a team of volunteers on Lay Lake found more than a leg. They came back claiming to have discovered a skeleton.

“They said they hadn’t called the police, so I asked if they moved it,” Jones said. “I was starting to realize they weren’t being serious, so I played along. Eventually, they told me that it wasn’t a real skeleton but just a Halloween decoration that had washed up on the shore.”

In its 20 years, Renew Our Rivers volunteers have collected more than 15.5 million pounds of trash and debris from across the Southeast, including more than 1 million at Smith Lake, 500,000 at Lay Lake and 140,000 at Lake Jordan.

Legacy of service

One of the greatest legacies of Renew Our Rivers is how it has created connections among volunteers, marinas, businesses and other organizations across the state. The lake residents say partnerships between Renew Our Rivers and local groups allow lake cleanups to become more effective and cover more ground.

Both Dreyer and Jones said Scout troops, school groups and business teams are reliable sources of volunteers. Each year brings new volunteers. Dreyer said participation has grown in the past two decades.

“We probably had 30 or 35 people at our very first cleanup, but now we have around 300 to 400,” Dreyer said. “There’s also a lot of young people joining now, which is great for the lake and the program.”

Jones is grateful for Renew Our Rivers, not only for its dedication to keeping Alabama’s waterways clean, but the relationships it fosters. The cleanups have helped her meet many people, and she looks forward to new faces every year.

“I love seeing all the volunteers coming to participate,” Jones said. “Doing these cleanups has helped me meet so many wonderful people over the years, and our partners, like Alabama Power, the county and local marinas, are such a big help.”

As Renew Our Rivers enters another decade, Jones, Dreyer and Kulbitskas hope to see the program continue to grow stronger and showcase the beauty of rivers and lakes across Alabama.

This story originally appeared in Alabama Power’s Shorelines.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Episode 04: It’s elite eight to be an Auburn Tiger

Drunk Aubie talks Auburn taking down UNC in the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 and losing Chuma Okeke, roasts Auburn haters and introduces its first segment: “Big, If True.”

Port Authority’s Lyons: Everyone that voted for Rebuild Alabama will be running on it in four years

On Friday’s broadcast of “Capitol Journal,” Alabama Port Authority director Jimmy Lyons praised the Alabama legislature for passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act.

The bill, which was passed by overwhelming margins in the House and the Senate, was signed into law early this month by Gov. Kay Ivey, and it sets aside money for the dredging on Mobile Bay, which is part of an expansion plan for the Port of Mobile.

Lyons predicted that despite opposition from some legislators and constituents, the law would be a political winner before the next election cycle.

“I think it is probably one of the most significant pieces of legislation that has come out in my 20 years as being Port Authority director for the state of Alabama,” Lyons said. “It’s a true gamechanger. I know a lot of the legislators are taking heat from some of their constituents. But I pretty much guarantee that everyone that voted for it will be running on it in four years.”

Lyons told host Don Dailey he anticipated work would start in October 2020 on the project.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Jeanie Thompson of the Alabama Writers’ Forum finds the best connections are unscripted

Jeanie Thompson, executive director of the Alabama Writers’ Forum in Montgomery, never planned to write a book of poems on Helen Keller. In 2016 she did just that, publishing “The Myth of Water.”

The poetry collection, a culmination of a decade of Thompson’s work, paints pictures through the mind of Helen Keller. Thompson created the collection using a writing style called persona poetry, where the writer takes on another person’s voice and makes it their own.

The book is getting a fresh look (and its author getting new opportunities to speak on it) as Keller is among the icons being acknowledged during the state’s bicentennial celebration.

“I’m from Decatur, which as the crow flies is 70 miles east of Tuscumbia, where Helen Keller was born,” Thompson said. “When I was growing up, I read about her in Alabama history, I knew about her, but I had no pull to Helen Keller.”

Though Thompson said she recalls seeing “The Miracle Worker,” a movie about Keller at a Decatur drive-in theater as a child, she still didn’t find herself drawn to Keller until Thompson later read her book, “Light in My Darkness.”

“I didn’t know what an advocate she was and I didn’t know the depth of feeling in her life, that she had her heart broken because she was in love and her family wouldn’t let her marry the man,” Thompson said. “I didn’t know that she had traveled all over Europe and, like me, had fallen in love with Italy.”

Thompson said she also felt connected because Keller had a progressive mindset for the time in which she lived.

“As I began to know more and more about her, I felt this affinity with her,” Thompson said. “I just kept going back to her, and I knew that there was something I wanted to write about her life.”

While Thompson helps to keep the legacy of Alabama’s writers alive through her poetry and the AWF Writers Hall of Fame, she also works to support budding writers from the state. AWF does this by giving yearly grants to new writers through the Harper Lee Award and the High School Literary Arts Awards Competition.

“Alabama is so rich in talent,” Thompson said. “People across the country tend to think about Harper Lee and Truman Capote, but there’s talent times a thousand after those writers. Yes, (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) is an important story, but there are other stories being written that expand a lot on what (Harper Lee) started by talking about race in Alabama. It’s per capita in our state that our literary talent is really strong, just like our football and our basketball.”

In addition to supporting new talent, AWF works to cultivate the love of writing in Alabama youths through the Writing Our Stories program. The nine-month program teaches incarcerated youths to write poems and allows the chance to be published in the yearly publication, “Open the Door.”

“The program gives kids, who are sort of the thrown away children in society, a skill, which is writing, that they can translate across many different job opportunities,” Thompson said. “It also gives them tremendous hope and encouragement that they can go back to their homes or to wherever they’re going to live and be productive citizens.”

When it comes to upcoming projects, Thompson has a few on the horizon. She has thoughts of writing about her grandfather as well as Anne Sullivan, Helen Keller’s longtime teacher and friend.

AWF is also working on putting together a book about the Writing Our Stories program.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Saban’s fireside chat with students yields sage wisdom

Nick Saban had just told nearly 2,200 people how he ultimately became a football coach when Jeremiah Brown stepped to the microphone, asking Saban’s inspiration to be a coach.

Rather than repeating his earlier comments, Saban ultimately provided the 10-year-old member of Boy Scout Troop 478 with some advice.

“Nobody’s ever going to remember anything about what you said (or) did,” the coach said. “They’re only going to remember how you made them feel. I hope you can live your life and make people around you feel good about you being a part of their experience.”

Jeremiah, a Tuggle Elementary student and resident of Elyton Village public housing community, was among hundreds of Scouts on hand as Saban was the featured guest at the annual American Values Luncheon of the Boy Scouts of America Greater Alabama Council.

The Crimson Tide football coach and Alabama broadcaster Eli Gold sat in elevated crimson armchairs for a fireside-styled chat, fielding questions from Scouts and providing life lessons for the youngsters in attendance.

Ten-year-old Ellison Hicks of Troop 86 Green and Homewood’s Hall-Kent Elementary School inquired about the toughest part of being a coach. That, Saban said, is creating a mindset in which “a whole bunch of people” buy into being dedicated to doing what they need to do, what he calls “The Process.”

“Self-discipline is really what I’m talking about,” Saban said. “It’s the decisions and choices we all make. There’s something I know I’m supposed to do that I really don’t want to do. Can you make yourself do it? Over here, there’s something you’re not supposed to do, but you want to do it. Can you keep yourself from it?

“If you can make those choices and decisions from a self-discipline standpoint, you’ll always be able to stay on a path to accomplish the vision and the goal that you have.”

Saban said that boils down to choice.

“You have to choose to do the things you have to do to accomplish the goals that you have.”

Walden Knott, another Troop 86 Green member, asked Saban whether he likes being famous. “I don’t see myself as being famous,” he replied.

Later, the coach said a loss of humility can cause people and teams to not do what had made them successful.

He said he thinks last year’s team, which remained undefeated until it lost the national championship game to Clemson, “got to the point, down the stretch,” where it became focused on winning itself more than on doing the things it needed to do to win.

Saban recalled that a repeated theme of Alabama football seasons had been climbing the mountain.

“What people also have to understand is if you’re in a successful organization and you have a successful company … you become the mountain,” he said, trying not to sound arrogant.

“That’s a different mindset. Now everybody tries to do it the way you do it or do it better than you do it. That’s very challenging.”

Time didn’t permit all the Scouts with questions to query the coach. Alabaster’s Jon Baggette, 15, was among them.

The Thompson High freshman plays euphonium in the school band. The Life member of Troop 548 wanted to know Saban’s favorite genre of music.

“I feel like he might like country,” Baggette said.

Gold asked a few questions of the coach, including an assessment of ongoing spring practice on the Capstone. Saban’s answer included his concern about the future of college football.

That concern is centered on the sense of free agency created by graduate transfer rules and the increase of players leaving school early to declare for the NFL Draft.

Half of the players who left college early either went undrafted or had very short careers. And most of those, Saban surmised, didn’t go back to get a degree.

“There’s not 140 first-round draft picks. I can tell you that,” Saban said. “I don’t think it sends the right message for people who make commitments, that they can just jump ship as soon as things don’t go the way they want them to go.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

