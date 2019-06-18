Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

No, Secretary of State John Merrill does not need to resign to run for U.S. Senate 8 mins ago / Opinion
Texas longhorn in Alabama sets Guinness World Record 1 hour ago / News
Hollywood Doug Jones donor accused of ‘horrifying’ abuses 2 hours ago / News
Roy Moore to announce decision on U.S. Senate bid Thursday 2 hours ago / News
America’s impending divorce 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama team seeks to build on $3 billion in aerospace projects 4 hours ago / News
Meth-fueled ‘attack squirrel’ seized in north Alabama raid 4 hours ago / News
Ensuring parity for all Huntsvillians 6 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Merrill files FEC paperwork for U.S. Senate campaign 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: ‘Fake news’ smears Alabama, more troops to Middle East, deportations to start ‘next week’ and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
State Sen. Elliott on new Mobile Bay Bridge funding: Shelby hamstrung by changes in earmarking, Federal money not as readily available 8 hours ago / News
Mobile County treasurer: ‘Freaking queers have gotten too much sympathy’ 9 hours ago / News
Alabama’s retail sales soaring 9 hours ago / News
ALGOP holding Trump reelection announcement watch party on Tuesday night 10 hours ago / Politics
Alabama has one of the nation’s strongest … campus free speech laws? 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Biden: I was ‘only’ national Doug Jones surrogate ‘not a person of color’ 23 hours ago / News
Dale Jackson: Tommy Tuberville needs to stop repeating false stories about the border — The truth is bad enough 24 hours ago / Opinion
Byrne: Border crisis needs lawful fix, not amnesty 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
‘Fake news’: State Rep. Dismukes slams WaPo, Alabama Media Group for claiming rapists have parental rights in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Day 1 for Alabama’s Paris Air Show team features 9 meetings 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

America’s impending divorce

The New York Times recently published a very insightful article pointing out the political polarization among America’s state governments. We read that a full 29 state legislatures are dominated by Republicans. Democrats control 18. The Times pointed to a specific example of Illinois and Alabama to show the extreme contrast in social policy.

In Illinois, the Democrat-dominated legislature recently declared abortion a fundamental human right. In Alabama, the Republican-controlled government voted to ban nearly every abortion. Other polar opposite decisions on drugs, gambling, and tax policy were also cited. Extrapolate this across the country and what emerges are two distinct Americas struggling to make the national marriage work. But what the Times did not say in the article is that this is nothing new.

America has always been pretty diverse on a social level— much like Europe. Some states had religious tests for those wanting to serve in local government. The right to vote was restricted on the basis of race, or sex, or property ownership or all the above. As an extreme example, slave and free states existed simultaneously for decades.

In other words, states in the early days of the Union retained great latitude to organize their communities in such a way as uniquely represented their peculiar interests, or even prejudices — except in one critical area which would later challenge the young Republic in a way not perceived when the Constitution was ratified in 1789: the national economy.

Late 18th century America pretty much looked the same to most observers. Yes, there were some marked differences between each state. But every state was similar in that they had a relatively small population, were mostly rural, and benefited from open immigration and a free-trade economic policy.

So it made perfect sense for the Framers to create a common market between the States, and a largely free-trade policy with other nations.

But as chattel slavery disappeared in the North —replaced by an industrial economy— and slavery (with its reliance on exports) expanded in the South, a tug-of-war developed in the federal government over whether the country’s economic policy would favor protectionism or laissez fare free trade.

Since the Constitution empowered Congress — and Congress alone — to rule on this issue (which actually impacted people’s pocketbook depending on where they lived), America began to divide. In 1860, this internal friction led to the bloodiest war in American history. So it’s important to note that America’s first “state divorce” was precipitated, not by slavery per se, but by two diverging economic systems vying for control of a single common market.

Following the defeat of the Confederacy, a uniform economic policy of protectionism was enacted, and the South began to industrialize. When a monument honoring Southern Commander Robert E. Lee was erected in Richmond in 1890, several Northern newspapers protested Southern “disloyalty,” but the New York Herald scoffed at such a charge, noting that the only real rivalry then existing in the country between North and South was the same “as between the East and the West. It is based on commercial prosperity, products, and money-making. [Today] we are all hunting for dollars…” [emphasis added].

Space does not allow us to go into the details of the post-Civil War history of America’s economic rise. Suffice it to say that America’s rapid industrialization, population growth, and westward expansion created unprecedented economic growth and development — which went into overdrive following the devastation that World Wars I and II caused among traditional European competitors.

With the growth of America’s influence, and the emergence of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, America’s economic policy shifted from domestic to international. America became a global super power — and America’s industry and finance likewise jumped the border. This was good for business if you owned shares in General Electric (or its debt). Less so if you built cars for GE.

In 1970, America’s median household income, in today’s dollars, was $63,877. In 2018, it was $62,175. But that’s not all. In 1970, roughly 60% of households had a single income earner. In 2012, those numbers had flipped, and 60% of households had two earners.

This cursory glance at basic census data shows that most American households today work twice as long to achieve less income than they did nearly 50 years ago.

Of course, this economic bleed-out of American households took place when average CEO compensation rose from $1.5 million to $16.3 million.

All of these factors and more should have warned America’s political ruling class about the storm approaching. But they weren’t paying attention, and in November 2016, a hurricane hit Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump won because he tapped into the very heart of the gutted-out American landscape. He spoke to people who actually remember what it was like living in a single-earner household, and the enormous “social capital” it produced in communities with more parents (mostly mothers) able to take care of the myriad of community responsibilities now either provided by cash-strapped government agencies, or just ignored altogether.

A generation ago, people didn’t just have more money, they had a higher quality of life. More families were intact. Kids were less medicated. There wasn’t as much divorce, single parenthood, obesity, depression, chronic diseases, etc. Don’t believe me? If you’re over 40, how many pharmaceutical commercials do you remember as a kid?

The UK has experienced a mirror-image of this story. Likewise, Britain is also in the midst of a major political transition. The economic promises of the EU common market have not created a net-gain for the British economy or British society. Brexit was the UK suing the EU for a divorce.

Like the European Union, the American Union has also not achieved its stated objectives of “securing the blessings of liberty” to its people and their posterity. Simply put, America has become too big to succeed. Spread over 50 States, 3.5 million square miles of diverse landscape, and containing a population of 330,000,000 souls, how can one central government not turn into a colossal battleground between polarized extremes fighting for supremacy over an ever-stretched pie chart of budget resources?

America is the Western Hemisphere’s EU. The sooner American States realize this, the less messy the divorce will be. If people in Illinois cannot abide a society in which someone in Alabama is denied an abortion, then perhaps Illinois should start seeing other people, because, love ‘em or hate ‘em, most Alabama voters (both men and women) heavily support their state’s abortion policy — and don’t care how people in Illinois feel about it.

The trouble comes with the reality that the Constitutional wall separating a national economic policy from a state’s social policy was torn down a long time ago. America’s economic consolidation, and later globalization, led to an attempted social amalgamation using the billy club of federal power — not the “consent of the governed.”

For the American Union to survive, it must politically downsize and allow states to once again govern their own social policy. This means Illinois gets to marry gays and Alabama gets to ban abortions. The trouble is getting the political Genie back into the bottle.

As the Times article illustrates, American states are already culturally divorced. States disagree on the most fundamental of social policies. Whether it is education, or the environment, or family, or tax policy, there is no compromise. Even words like “personhood,” “justice,” “equality,” “choice,” “tolerance” or “rights” have disputed definitions.

The importance of a dominant culture is that it provides a “moral dictionary” of terms. Without this common moral dictionary, people living in a community find it hard to even have a conversation, much less find consensus on social policy. Imagine how this challenge compounds when it’s scaled up to 50 States and 330 million people? America has become a new Tower of Babel simply because people in Alabama don’t speak the same cultural language as people in Illinois.

And the danger of today’s two Americas is that the growth and scope of federal power is much greater than it was in 1789 — and far greater than the EU. Brexit may be a messy affair, but no one in Brussels is seriously advocating rolling tanks down Piccadilly Circus to stop it. But just ask Democratic presidential hopefuls in America how far they’re willing to go to stop Alabama from outlawing abortion, and their answers may shock you.

American states are headed for divorce. The only question is when it will happen, and how messy it will be.

For a marriage to be tolerable, it requires give and take from both parties. It means he gets his bowling nights and she gets her Downton Abbey. What doesn’t work is when one party gets to win 100% of the time. But that is the reality of America’s political forum today. It’s winner-take-all. There is no compromise. No middle ground.

Remember what I wrote at the outset: America’s first state divorce was caused by two diverging economic systems vying for control of a single common market. The second divorce will most likely be caused by two diverging cultures seeking control of a single “common market” of social policy.

It’s good news that more Americans are waking up to the disaster of economic globalism, which eliminates borders, destroys the middle class, rapes the environment and profanes green meadows with the exact same big box mart stores in every other community (then measures human happiness based on a nation’s GDP!).

But the question remains: when will America’s states realize that Washington has done to their social capital the same level of damage as globalism has done to their economic capital?

We may get our answer in 2020.

Jamie Carmichael is a writer in Alabama

8 mins ago

No, Secretary of State John Merrill does not need to resign to run for U.S. Senate

Now that Secretary of State John Merrill has taken steps to enter United State Senate race, we can all get ready for the first step in the Democrat playbook: John Merrill must step down or he will steal the election.

It is already happening on social media.

271
Keep reading 271 WORDS

The next step is that the mainstream media will echo the argument. The media and their Democrats tried to use this play in Georgia for the entirety of the gubernatorial race in 2018.

This, of course, is absurd.

This same media that went on about this for months in Georgia could not produce a single instance of actual voter suppression. None.

In Alabama, they can’t do it either. None.

Merrill has invited Democrats and the media to show him where there is suppression, but they can’t. None.

But that doesn’t stop them. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), Merrill’s potential future opponent, claimed there was voter suppression in Alabama. He took this smear national by appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” saying Republicans “do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote.”

Any evidence? None.

Merrill responded to this with facts.

He explained that Jones and others are promoting a premise that is just not factual. He highlighted that Alabama’s record-breaking voter registration and Merrill stated for the record, “Since January 19, 2015, we have registered 1,229,399 new voters, we now have a record 3,470,811 registered voters in Alabama.”

Furthermore, there was record turnout among “suppressed” groups in the midterms.

If voter suppression is a real problem, then the media should expose it, name names and embarrass those involved.

They can’t. Instead, they repeat innuendo and boost pathetic frauds like Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams who can’t accept that they lost.

This is a dangerous attack on our representative republic and the media and their Democrats should put up or shut up.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
1 hour ago

Texas longhorn in Alabama sets Guinness World Record

A Texas longhorn in Alabama has broken the Guinness World Record for longest horns, with a horn span wider than the Statue of Liberty’s face.

News outlets report Guinness World Records announced last week that Poncho Via’s horns measured just over 10-feet-seven-inches as of last month, beating all previous records.

99
Keep reading 99 WORDS

The seven-year-old steer belongs to a family in Goodwater, just southeast of Birmingham.

Poncho’s owner Jeral Pope says he brought Poncho into the family when the steer was six months old.

The organization says the Pope family first noticed the potential of Poncho’s horns when he was about four years old and his horns were growing straight out instead of curving upward.

Pope says Poncho is a gentle giant with a soft spot for apples, carrots and marshmallows.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News

Show less
2 hours ago

Hollywood Doug Jones donor accused of ‘horrifying’ abuses

A prominent member of Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) donor network, Hollywood filmmaker Max Landis, has been publicly accused of “wide range of emotional, physical and sexual abuse” by eight women.

The Daily Beast on Tuesday broke the story of “horrifying” allegations against Landis.

In addition to the eight women the outlet spoke with, receiving firsthand accounts, actress Anna Akana said that the total tally of Landis accusers would be too many to count.

224
Keep reading 224 WORDS

After the news broke, Yellowhammer News discovered that Landis donated three times to Jones in 2017 in the immediate aftermath of allegations made in The Washington Post against then-Republican nominee Roy Moore.

The contributions came on the same dates (November 14, 21 and 28 of 2017) that other Hollywood elites shoveled large amounts of money into Jones’ coffers, including ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel.

Jones faces reelection in 2020.

He has received more money from (and had more individual donors in) California than Alabama.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are the credible candidates who have formally announced Republican candidacies to unseat Jones thus far.

Moore will announce Thursday whether he will join that field.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is expected to make an announcement on his potential Senate bid next week after filing his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday.

RELATED: Doug Jones: ‘I don’t know how’ you can compare Virginia Democrat, Kavanaugh sexual assault allegations

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Roy Moore to announce decision on U.S. Senate bid Thursday

With just over 250 days until Alabama Republicans head to the polls to cast a ballot who they want representing them on the general election ballot against presumably incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), another well-known candidate could be adding his name to the list of choices.

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who came up short against Jones in a 2017 special election contest, could be taking another shot at a U.S. Senate bid.

If Moore does enter the fray, he will be joining already declared candidates, which include U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, State Rep. Arnold Mooney and others, and possible candidate Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

66
Keep reading 66 WORDS

In a statement provided to Yellowhammer News, Kayla Moore, wife of Roy Moore, said to expect an announcement on Thursday.

“Judge Moore will be making an announcement about his decision regarding the senate race on Thursday,” she said. “Details forthcoming. Enjoy the Trump rally!”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
4 hours ago

Alabama team seeks to build on $3 billion in aerospace projects

Alabama’s aerospace and defense industry added more than 1,400 new jobs and $653 million in new investment last year, advancing the state’s robust lineup of operations that develop leading products and innovative technologies for markets around the world.

Highlights of the 2018 announcements include Airbus’ second production line for A220 aircraft at its Mobile plant, a $264 million project that is expected to create more than 430 jobs.

Other major moves are DynCorp International’s plans to execute its $152 million maintenance, repair and overall contract for U.S. Navy helicopters in Andalusia and Lockheed Martin’s latest expansion of its missile assembly operation in Troy.

778
Keep reading 778 WORDS

“The aerospace and defense industry is a cornerstone of Alabama’s economy, and many of the top international players continue to deepen their roots here,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Since 2011, we’ve seen more than $3 billion in new investment and nearly 11,000 new jobs announced for this industry, bringing prosperity to communities across the state.”

The timing is right for Alabama’s aerospace growth story.

Secretary Canfield joined Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Monday for high-level meetings with aerospace industry decision-makers at the 2019 Paris Air Show, the industry’s most high-profile event this year. The Alabama team is seeking to lay the groundwork for future aerospace investment projects.

Employment in the sector is growing. Aerospace manufacturers added 1,200 jobs in Alabama between April 2018 and April 2019, according to figures from the state Department of Labor. More are on the way, thanks to expansion projects by Aerojet Rocketdyne and others.

‘SOFT LANDING’

While expansions by global aerospace manufacturers drove most of last year’s growth in the state industry, smaller, new-to-the-state firms are also finding homes in the sprawling network of support businesses, according to Commerce Department data.

Among them are Resicum International, an aviation training and maintenance provider that is setting up its headquarters and a new hangar facility in Gulf Shores, a $2.5 million, 18-job project.

Elsewhere in the state, American Plane Painting Co. announced six jobs and a $35,000 investment in Selma.

And in Ozark, home to Fort Rucker and the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, California-based Coast Flight Training and Management Inc. said it would create 40 jobs and invest $880,000 in a new satellite training site for its Rotor Transition Program (RTP).

Ozark was the next logical move for the company, said Dan Verda, Coast Flight’s director of operations for RTP. The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence is the primary training site for Army helicopter pilots.

“There are a number of Army helicopter pilots who transition into the civilian workforce from Fort Rucker every year,” Verda said. “This new satellite site will afford them the opportunity to work on their civilian fixed-wing ratings while they’re still on active duty, drawing a paycheck.

“It keeps from putting our veterans in a tight financial bind and grants them the ability to have a ‘soft landing’ into the civilian workforce as an airline pilot.”

Verda said Ozark was a great fit because of its proximity to Fort Rucker, an airport that exceeds all of the company’s needs and is primed for expansion and strong support from the community and the Ozark-Dale County Economic Development Corporation.

BUILDING ON GROWTH The Wiregrass region has become a major aerospace hub for Alabama, populated by key names such as Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky, along with a host of suppliers and highly-regarded flight training and aviation maintenance programs.

Last year, Dale County alone landed six aerospace and defense economic development projects.

The region’s biggest asset is the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark, an FAA-certified Aviation Maintenance Technician School that offers programs such as Airframe Technology, Powerplant Technology and Avionics, said Veronica Crock, President of the Ozark-Dale County EDC.

While the number of FAA-certified schools fluctuates, Crock said recent data shows only about 160 schools of this kind in the U.S., which gives the local industry and community a distinct advantage in workforce training.

Moreover, the college and the college system have been proactive in developing customized training programs that meet industry needs, she said. As a result, programs have been and are being put in place to meet specific industry needs with companies such as Bell Flight, M1 Support Services, and Sikorsky.

“It goes without saying that aviation is an important industry in Dale County,” Crock said. “We’re fortunate to be home to the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and to have companies such as M1 that employ over 3,500 people in support of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence.

“The jobs created by all of our aviation companies, and supporting companies, are high-wage, high-demand jobs. The increased spending power seen by citizens moving into these high-wage jobs results in increased interest in industrial, commercial, residential, and community development.”

The goal is to keep building on that growth.

Crock said the county’s leaders are focused on ensuring their existing industry has the tools it needs to succeed and grow while they work to attract additional business.

“We’re capitalizing on and improving upon community assets to encourage an environment that is not only a great place to work, but also to play,” she said.

“We’re continuing to work with our workforce partners to ensure existing industry needs are met and to ensure programs are in place for industry we’re trying to attract. We’re also working closely with our regional partners to better market our area as a whole.”

(Courtesy Made in Alabama)

Show less