Amazon breaking ground on Birmingham-area facility

Amazon is marking the start of work on a distribution center that will employ about 1,500 people near Birmingham.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Tuesday afternoon at the site of Amazon’s new facility in Bessemer. Workers at the $325 million center will use robots to fulfill Amazon orders for smaller consumer items.

Employees of the online retailer will receive full benefits and an average hourly wage of $14.65, and Jefferson County Commission David Carrington says the project could help convince young people to stay in the area.

Gov. Kay Ivey is among the officials scheduled to attend the groundbreaking.

The fulfillment center will be Amazon’s second facility in Alabama. It already operates a sorting center in Mobile.
Third annual Garry Neil Drummond Day of Service affirms Jefferson County town’s status as a recreation destination

Employees of the Drummond Company, Inc. recently participated in the third annual “Garry Neil Drummond Day of Service,” which was highlighted by a major cleanup project that will help the Jefferson County town of Brookside’s ongoing efforts to become a must-visit destination for outdoor recreation enthusiasts from Alabama and beyond.

Since the legendary chairman and CEO’s passing in 2016, the Drummond Company has held the yearly day of service event in memory of Garry Neil Drummond. This year, the company partnered with the Freshwater Land Trust (FLT) to perform a cleanup for a one-mile section of Five Mile Creek, near the Brookside Greenway and Ball Park.

This area was chosen for the project because the small, former coal-mining town of Brookside now operates a recreation area with campsites, walking trails, canoe adventures, bird watching and related activities. The town had extensive needs for cleanup work to improve the economically crucial aesthetics of Five Mile Creek, according to FLT’s stewardship director, Jeffrey Drummond (no relation).

“There were tons and tons of tires and large debris throughout Five Mile Creek – this stretch of Five Mile Creek is downstream from Birmingham and Tarrant and some of these heavily industrialized places,” he explained to Yellowhammer News.

Besides the environmental impact of the cleanup, “the biggest difference this made was that, since many of the coal mines closed in Brookside, there’s not a whole lot going on out there and the mayor [is trying to develop it into] a new recreational destination and I think a lot of folks go out there to enjoy that but people don’t enjoy that as much when there’s tires and trash everywhere,” Jeffrey said.

Hence, why the location was chosen.

“You’re not only improving water quality, but you’re also perpetuating that use for recreational purposes … to help out with the economy,” he continued.

FLT is a nonprofit dedicated to the conservation of land and water in central Alabama. They often partner with companies and other community groups to enhance the impact of their important work, but the Drummond Company’s efforts really went above and beyond.

“I’ve never seen a group of people work so hard in my life,” Jeffrey added. “They pulled out 212 tires and it made a big difference. I’ve walked through that stretch since then, and it’s much more scenic – you can actually notice some of the scenic beauty that comes with it without seeing shopping carts and tires. And I know that the mayor really appreciated it, as did the community.”

Krystal Drummond, the company’s director of employee and community engagement and Dwight Hicks, the company’s director of reclamation and environmental compliance, managed the project along with FLT.

Several days prior to the cleanup, the Drummond Company’s reclamation department applied herbicide for vegetation control and leveled and cleared access points to the creek. They also gathered the necessary tools, equipment, safety supplies, boats and other items needed for the cleanup day.

Utilizing canoes and small boats, approximately 30 volunteering employees removed the massive number of tires from the section of Five Mile Creek, along with a washing machine, multiples bicycles, car parts and other large debris.

The employees collected trash and debris from the riverbanks and walking path near the creek and planted grasses and legumes along some designated areas of the creek bank. At the end of the cleanup day, all 212 retrieved tires were properly stockpiled to be picked up for recycling or disposal according to an agreement between Freshwater Land Trust and Bridgestone Tire.

Krystal Drummond, who is the granddaughter of the day of service’s namesake, outlined why the company is so firmly dedicated to being active in community-building and philanthropic endeavors.

“We coordinated the first Garry Neil Drummond Day of Service in 2016 to commemorate my grandfather’s legacy of giving back and helping others,” Drummond said in a statement. “The year of his passing, we chose to start with Glenwood, an organization that was close to his heart, and followed with a beautification project for Wenonah High School the next year.”

She continued, “We have great people at Drummond. Anywhere from 30 to 150 employees donate their Saturdays to volunteer at each of these events, and they come from all companies and divisions of Drummond in the U.S. As a confirmation of the culture he fostered within Drummond, I think my grandfather would be proud to see the generosity of our employees and their dedication to improving their community through days of service like these.”

This third successful edition of the annual day of service will have a lasting impact for the town and those who live in the area.

“We were excited to partner with Freshwater Land Trust to clean up the area, so that others can continue to enjoy the natural beauty this community has to offer. Not only were we able to provide much-needed service to the community of Brookside, we all had a lovely time doing it!” Drummond concluded.

You can check out the town of Brookside and its outdoor recreation offerings here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Python on the loose in downtown Birmingham

Forget about snakes on a plane.

As reported by WBRC, the streets of Birmingham have a Python on the loose.

Caleb Louis, a 21-year-old, explained that he brought his new Ball Python snake to the Dannon Project, where he is a participant in the non-profit that helps at-risk young people in search of employment, those with addictions on the road to recovery and non-violent returning citizens on the edge of society.

Lisa Cole, of the Dannon Project, said Louis was advised to take the snake out the building because it was scaring the office staff.

“I guess the snake was afraid because it started balling up in his hand,” Cole remarked.

Louis took the snake back to his parked car, which was located in an alley near 2nd Avenue North, and cracked the window. After going back inside for approximately ten minutes, the young man realized what had happened.

“I wasn’t thinking about it,” he said. “I let the window down so it can breathe.”

The short period of time that Louis was gone from the car means the snake could not have gotten very far.

He wants anyone who spots the snake, which Louis has only had for a week, to feel that they should not be afraid of it.

“It’s not vicious, it’s not poisonous,” he said.

If you know where the python is, contact the Dannon Project at 205-202-4072.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Alabama congressional candidate Tabitha Isner has no clue how deficits work

Long-shot Alabama Democratic congressional candidate Tabitha Isner wants to raise your taxes. Granted, she won’t say it like that. Instead, she will argue we need to end the tax cuts.

This argument is quite different than most Democrats were arguing during the debate over these tax cuts, they were arguing that the tax cuts were permanent for business and only temporary for individuals. Not that Isner knows this but that was due to budgeting rules and the plan was to make those cuts permanent all along.

Now it is happening and Isner is not happy about those tax cuts being made permanent.

She’s not the only Alabama Democrat who doesn’t understand what is going on. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) slammed President Donald Trump’s tax cuts that were passed last year and criticized the new tax cut legislation.

The reality is far different from her understanding of how the federal government works and how tax cuts have impacted the federal budget.

Tax revenue is actually up since the tax cuts have taken place. According to CNSNews.com, “The federal government collected a record $1,521,589,000,000 in individual income taxes through the first eleven months of fiscal 2018.”

The reason our deficits and debt are growing is that we continue to spend more money than we bring in.

Per CNSNews, “[T]he federal government also ran a deficit of $898,112,000,000 for those eleven months.”

Again, we are bringing in more money than ever, but we are spending more than we bring in.

Obviously, that means we have a spending problem instead of a tax problem.

Isner’s analysis is just plain wrong. Additionally, and more importantly, she isn’t actually concerned about budget issues at all. She is still pushing the insane “Medicare for All” program with no real plan to pay for it.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

2018 POWER & INFLUENCE 50: Alabama’s most powerful & influential government officials

Today, we introduce the second segment of the 2018 Power & Influence 50 on Yellowhammer News.

Our team has spent weeks talking with key operatives and analyzing recent developments in public policy and politics. The intersection between business and politics in our state is undeniable, and our list is meant to provide you with an inside look at who wields the most power and influence in Alabama state politics.

The list is being released in three segments: elected officials, lobbyists and consultants and today’s segment, government officials.

Don't miss Yellowhammer's 4th Annual Power of Service reception honoring the men and women on the Power & Influence 50 list who have utilized their stature to make a positive impact on the state. The event is set to take place Thursday, October 25 at Ross Bridge Resort in Birmingham.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets please click here.

Thank you for being a loyal reader of Yellowhammer News.

State Rep. Will Ainsworth

Those looking for the next generation among Alabama political figures, look no further than Will Ainsworth.

Ainsworth has already served a full term in the Alabama House of Representatives. Now, he stands ready to expand into a legitimate statewide power base.

Ainsworth is currently the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. Having already received nearly 400,000 votes, his profile has quickly elevated across the state and in Montgomery. With only token opposition, Ainsworth is poised to become first in the line of succession to the governor’s office.

He is known for taking strong conservative stands which will continue to endear him to the conservative base in Alabama. He is a former youth pastor with a business background who will be lined up with the electorate on social and fiscal issues.

Ainsworth is forward thinking and has shown that he is not scared to step into the fray. So, expect him to cut out a role for himself in policy debates at the statehouse. This will only increase his power and influence.

State Rep. Steve Clouse, chairman, General Fund Budget Committee

While Steve Clouse hails from the small southeastern Alabama town of Ozark, this veteran state legislator oversees one of state government’s biggest annual headaches – the general fund – for the House. This budget funds the state’s most controversial functions, including Medicaid, prisons and mental health. With all of that thankless responsibility comes considerable power and influence.

Having served in the House since 1995, Clouse has achieved a statesman-like leadership status in the lower chamber. He also helps lead the Wiregrass’ delegation, which is steadily growing in influence with the help of Reps. Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) and Paul Lee (R-Dothan). With Alabama’s General Fund Budget always a focal point of attention and political gamesmanship, Clouse figures to be an eminent political player for years to come.

Kay Ivey, governor of Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey has demonstrated raw political power unseen in state politics in quite a while.

In the Republican primary, she received 56 percent of the vote and avoided a runoff in a field of four. To put in perspective how resounding a victory she achieved, her opponents collectively outraised her by nearly $200,000 and still did not come close to holding her under 50 percent.

However, if campaigns are supposed to provide voters with a window into how a prospective officer holder will govern, then Ivey has shown she is a focused, confident leader. She has never strayed from her message and, when confronted with controversy, she responds with a decisiveness and clarity that should be in campaign consulting textbooks.

And we have seen this discipline in her governance. Ivey concentrates on what matters and does not get caught up in meaningless debate.

The state’s economy is roaring under Ivey. She is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

And she has the power and influence of executive branch resources at her disposal. Those state agencies affect the lives of every Alabamian in every community.

Most importantly, Ivey connects with people. She connects naturally with people of all backgrounds, ages and geographic locations.

These components are the perfect recipe for success and place Kay Ivey in a truly special position of power and influence.

State Rep. Mike Jones, chairman, House Rules Committee

The chairmanship of the House Rules Committee brings with it substantial clout in the Alabama statehouse. Mike Jones has maximized that opportunity to become one of the building’s key political players.

As chairman of the committee that determines the order of bills taken up each legislative day, Jones has the ability to set legislative priorities, which in turn provides him substantial leverage in dealing with lobbyists as well as his own colleagues.

Jones is a political animal who enjoys the machinations of the statehouse.

He is also just as likely to dive into the details of legislation as he is the House political apparatus.

His chairmanship allows him to have control over the ebb and flow of the debate on the House floor. When legislation gets bogged down, Jones has tremendous leeway in determining its fate. He has a strong voice in whether to move on or fight through.

Jones is among those who may actually see his influence increase during the new term as new members enter the ranks. Look for him to stay on the list of Alabama’s power players.

Del Marsh, Senate president pro tem

Del Marsh is the kind of public servant for which the current electorate craves and our founding fathers envisioned. Marsh originally ran for office simply because his state senator was not responsive to the needs of small business.

Once elected, Marsh became a tireless advocate for smaller government. He is as comfortable in a tree stand as he is a committee room and feels as much at home in his machine shop fabricating gun parts as he does working in a boardroom.

Marsh has built a long record of seeking conservative solutions to the problems facing our state. He led the charge to provide education freedom to Alabama families; he formulated the largest reductions to the size of state government in history, and no one has cut taxes and red tape for small businesses quite like Marsh.

This approach has propelled Marsh into one of the most powerful and influential positions in Alabama politics. As Senate president pro tem, he oversees every aspect of the legislative process in the upper chamber. From committee assignments to legislative priorities to the time of adjournment, Marsh remains in control.

Del Marsh remains one of the most powerful and influential people in state politics for a reason.

 

Steve Marshall, attorney general of Alabama

After Marshall last year was appointed as the 48th attorney general of Alabama, Yellowhammer News wrote, “Marshall will likely meet some formidable opponents when he seeks his first state-wide election in 2018.  His ability to capitalize on the benefits of incumbency may prove he is one to watch in Alabama’s political future.”

Ever since Marshall’s first press conference as the state’s top law enforcement official, the former rural-county district attorney has handled the bright lights of Alabama’s political stage like a seasoned professional. With an even-keel demeanor and a genuinely warm personality, Marshall’s understated charisma is matched only by his legal intellect and political instincts.

Alabama has had a bevy of influential attorneys general in recent decades, with Marshall already making his own mark and then some. And his meteoric rise is not nearly over. He continues to get more and more involved with hot-button national issues such as immigration, abortion and oversight of tech companies, with his power and influence now extending beyond the Yellowhammer State’s borders thanks to a growing number of White House appearances.

 

Mac McCutcheon, speaker of the House

True leaders shine in times of chaos, and Mac McCutcheon’s rise to become Speaker of the House is bested in this department perhaps only by Governor Kay Ivey’s similar achievement in recent years.

One of the nice guys at the statehouse, McCutcheon has garnered power and influence even beyond his lofty position due to the sheer authenticity of his personality. With this comes the trust that legislators have in McCutcheon – if he promises something, you can take it to the bank. For his selfless, lifetime of service to Alabamians and significant contribution to the betterment of our state, McCutcheon this year will be presented with Yellowhammer’s Power of Service award.

With a new quadrennium on the horizon, McCutcheon will find himself in the political spotlight, as proposals regarding prickly issues like new infrastructure funding, the lottery and sports betting are all expected to come before the state legislature. Look for McCutcheon and the legislature’s leadership team to ably navigate several minefields in 2019.

 

State Rep. Bill Poole, chairman, Ways and Means Education Committee

Many refer to Bill Poole as a United States senator in waiting, and you can see why with a quick glance at his historic rise as a freshman legislator to chair the powerful committee in the House tasked with appropriations and revenue sources for the important Education Trust Fund – the state’s budget that handles K-12 and higher education funding.

Not only was his ascent impressive enough, but Poole has proven his merit and more since then, steering the education budget with such machine-like efficiency that you would miss what really sets him apart. When fellow legislators are asked about Poole’s talents, they cannot help but praise his intelligence, drive, vision and savviness. Yet, it’s that undefinable “it” factor that has political pundits and power brokers abuzz – Poole’s genuine, infectious likability.

Whether his future will continue to be in Montgomery or move to Washington, D.C. or elsewhere, Poole will undoubtedly be serving the people of Alabama in exemplary fashion for decades and decades to come.

State Sen. Arthur Orr, chairman, Senate Education Budget Committee

Now in his fourth year as chairman of the Senate Education Budget Committee, Arthur Orr has carved out a particular place of power and influence in state government.

The education budget in Alabama is a $6 billion chunk of money. And those who have any measure of control over state funds have a chance to exercise considerable leverage over policy-making. Orr has seized the opportunity before him.

An exceptionally smart and engaging lawyer by trade, Orr has an attention to detail which allows him to know every single line of the budget and every nook and cranny of state government to which that money flows. Orr makes anyone advocating for even the smallest portion of dollars from the education budget justify the expense.

As a result, other members of the legislature are highly attentive to Orr’s own legislative priorities which, in turn, only expands Orr’s power and influence even further.

Steve Pelham, chief of staff to Governor Kay Ivey

The success of the Ivey administration is undeniable. Governor Ivey has been a commanding figure during the term she filled and will likely enjoy a full term starting in January. However, that type of success for any political figure is a team effort. And the person coordinating that team for Ivey is Steve Pelham.

Pelham is a natural fit for his role as chief of staff to the governor. He is loyal, focused and selfless in his approach. Even though he sits in a position of significant power and influence, Pelham is rarely the subject of interviews or publicity. He understands the need for one voice representing the administration and the distractions that occur when that is not the case.

And, yet, no one outside of Governor Ivey, herself, plays a bigger role in the day-to-day operations of the governor’s office and has a greater say in the long-term vision for the administration.

Pelham has shown near perfect execution of the duties and role of the governor’s chief of staff. The result will be even greater opportunities for him to expand his power and influence in the future.

Greg Reed, Senate majority leader

Leading a majority party in the Alabama legislature is no easy task. It seems with any issue or strategy there will be conflicting motives, ideas, geographical concerns and – yes – egos. Under these conditions, being able to move the body forward toward any objective would seem a nearly impossible task. Furthermore, any person leading that effort leaves themselves vulnerable.

Greg Reed, however, can pull it off. Reed possesses exceptional personal and organizational skills which have helped him keep his caucus on track and still remain a popular figure with his colleagues. Reed is also a dogged competitor who, once his caucus sets off toward an objective, will work tirelessly to see it across the finish line.

Reed’s political career has accelerated at a rapid pace. His skills are a natural fit for Senate leadership. With numerous new Republican senators taking office in the upcoming term, Reed stands to become an even more trusted and influential player in statehouse politics. Greg Reed’s stock is only going up.

State Sen. Jabo Waggoner, chairman, Senate Rules Committee

The road to success in the Alabama Senate travels through the office of Jabo Waggoner.

As chairman of the powerful Senate Rules Committee, Waggoner sets the daily agenda for his chamber. He has the ability to move legislation forward at the timing of his choice. Or, he can stop a piece of legislation dead in its tracks if he so chooses.

And that is not the only source of his considerable clout.

Waggoner represents the conservative, business-minded district that occupies much of the territory in over-the-mountain Jefferson County. Many of the executives from Alabama’s largest employers live in Waggoner’s district. They are the type of power brokers for which other members of the legislature clamor to represent. And he has always been responsive to the needs of this constituency. A staffer at a large business organization once wrote in a pre-election assessment of Waggoner, “Send me more like Jabo Waggoner.”

The truth is, though, there are no others like Jabo Waggoner. His power, his influence and his legacy are unique in Alabama politics.

State Sen. Cam Ward, chairman, Senate Judiciary Committee

Cam Ward was made for politics. He started his career as a congressional staffer before quickly moving on to bigger and better things.

Ward’s victory in a House of Representatives seat in 2002 marked the beginning of a noteworthy career in office. He has served in the Alabama Senate since 2010. His district includes a large part of the areas just south of Birmingham where he remains incredibly popular. Ward has faced very little opposition on the home front his entire time in office. Much of this is a result of his constant work on the local level and his attentiveness to his constituents.

In Montgomery, Ward chairs the all-important Senate Judiciary Committee, which is a committee that takes up more pieces of legislation than any other committee in the chamber. And Ward controls the throttle on all of it.

Ward is hard-working, ambitious and always mindful of every political angle. This, combined with the amount of legislation that falls within his control, makes him a real power player in state government.

Cullman County man sets Alabama record with massive watermelon

An Alabama record has been set as Daniel White weighed in his 288-pound watermelon at the 2018 Pumpkin and Watermelon Weigh-Off at Bear Wallow Farm in Nancy, KY.

Per a WHNT report, the watermelon, which White had been growing since April, was grown on White’s 30-acre farm in Battleground, AL, and is named Don. White also entered another watermelon, named Harold, into the competition and it placed fifth at 255 pounds.

“It’s easier to keep up with the melons’ daily statistics if they’re named,” he told WHNT. “Plus, it adds a little fun to it.”

White set out on his journey of growing watermelons in 2013 when he became curious of the process. He ordered seeds from Arkansas and began growing the melons. He explained that he would trade seeds with other growers as he traveled to different competitions, yet the seeds he used this season were mostly his own.

“You’re not really competing against each other,” White said of the competitions he enters.”You’re competing against Mother Nature more than anything.”

(Daniel White)

White likes to grow something hardy, like mustard greens, in the winter months. He then tills the soil and adds compost into it. He also added that he strays from synthetic fertilizers.

He begins his process with the seeds inside his home and then transfers them outside and pollinates them by hand. Once the melons begin growing, White said he picks out the one that has the shape and size he is seeking.

“You kind of look at certain areas on the plant where you might want it to be,” White told the news station. “The shape of the melon — you can kind of tell when they’re small.”

White spends around two hours a day in the garden during growing season, which concludes around mid-October.

On top of growing massive watermelons, White has started growing large cabbages.

“It’s just fascinating to watch the progression of it,” he added.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor

