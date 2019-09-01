ALFA’s Walker on tariffs: Alabama farmers accepting ‘short-term pain for long-term gain’ — ‘We’re farmers, but first and foremost we’re Americans’
The sector of the economy perhaps hit the hardest by President Donald Trump’s tough tack on trade, in particular, with China, has been agriculture. Alabama is no exception to that reality.
However, according to Alabama Farmers Federation national affairs director Mitt Walker, that is something most Alabama farmers are willing to accept if that stance on trade means a better outcome for the country.
During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, Walker explained how despite hardships, farmers continue to support Trump throughout the dispute.
“I think here in Alabama, that’s absolutely the case,” Walker said. “I will say that some of the states, particularly in the Midwest that may not be quite as red as Alabama, frankly, but also do depend on export markets maybe more so than even we do – I think some of that support may be starting to level off. But in Alabama, in particular, every farmer that I’ve talked with, and you know I’ve been from Cullman to Dothan this week visiting with different farmers on different things we have going on – universally, they will tell you, you know, we know it’s causing us some stress. It’s certainly impacting our markets. But in the long run, they do believe that we’re going to get to a place where we’ve got a long-term agreement. The expression I hear quite often is ‘short-term pain for long-term gain.’ That’s what I hope.”
“I’ll share something one of our members in Morgan County shared with me this week and I’ll kind of paraphrase his statement, but we were talking a lot about what’s going on with trade,” he continued. “And he said, ‘Mitt, at the end of the day we’re farmers. But first and foremost, we’re Americans. And we’re hoping that this ends up working to the advantage of all of the American people.’ And so, that’s kind of the mindset that our farmers have. They have stayed hitched. They continue to be supportive, and we just hope again that we don’t have to hold on much longer before we see some resolution.”
Walker said Alabama’s top three commodities produced for export have traditionally been broilers (poultry), cotton and soybeans.
“They’re typically going to be three of the top five year in and year out,” he added. “A lot of cotton is exported overseas – not just to China, but to other countries around the world. They’re manufactured into clothing and sent back here. We hear a lot about soybeans in the national media, but certainly cotton has taken a blow here in Alabama. Poultry is not something we typically send to China, but cotton is one of those that has been impacted here.”
Labor Day was established as a national holiday 125 years ago, championed by labor unions. Despite unions’ recent decline, we should still celebrate work. The market for labor is an important element of the liberal society, and peoples’ willingness to work for a living makes our economy function.
The decline of unions in America has been remarkable. Over 30% of workers were unionized in the 1950s, versus 10% in 2018. The private sector unionization rate is only 6.4% – about one out of 16 workers. A number of factors explain this change, like the decline in manufacturing employment; America still manufactures as much as ever, just with fewer workers due to automation. The shift of jobs to Southern right-to-work states has also contributed.
Less remarked is a more conciliatory approach to labor relations by management. The U.S. labor movement was always more about job conditions than politics. Americans formed unions over specific grievances; when management stopped offending workers, the demand for unionization declined.
The existence of a market for labor is significant, regardless of whether unions represent workers. Liberalism, in both its classical and modern forms, views individuals as possessing moral value, not means to other peoples’ ends. Liberalism transformed politics, from people serving the emperor, king, or dictator, to government for the people.
Throughout most of human history, some people have forced others to work for them as slaves, serfs, or conscripts. Forced labor implies unequal moral worth; Egypt’s pharaohs could make thousands of people build pyramids. Slavery persisted in the United States (and other nations) until the 19th Century. Twentieth Century authoritarian governments forced citizens to do their bidding.
The labor market assumes that everyone is free. The rich and powerful cannot force others to work for them; instead they must offer enough compensation to secure willing assistance. An unpleasant or dangerous task will require greater compensation. And people can leave one job for a better one.
Markets ensure that commercial interactions are based on mutual agreement. We need food, clothing and shelter to survive, and want more than the necessities of life. In the market, the suppliers of goods and services cannot be forced to produce for us. We must trade for the things we want, and for most of us, what we have to trade is money earned from a job.
The functioning of a market economy requires that people accept working for a living. We face a lifetime of working to afford the things we need. Accepting the need to work is a moral choice, to live through production and exchange as opposed to begging, borrowing, or stealing. One beneficial trend over the past fifty years has been the emergence of jobs resembling play more than work, like freelance writers, college football recruiting gurus, and YouTubers. But for millions of Americans, work is hard, exhausting, stressful, boring, and dangerous.
Widespread acceptance of the work imperative may be eroding. One sign of erosion is the decline in labor force participation for men aged 25 to 54. Anecdotes of college graduates living with their parents and not working are also troubling. And interest in a Universal Basic Income for all Americans reflects, I think, a hope that work may soon be optional.
Working for a living entails many costs: being away from family during the day, commuting to and from work, and being tired after work. It means relegating many enjoyable activities to weekends and vacations. Of course, work can also be a source of challenge and accomplishment as well as where we meet new friends. But it is called work for a reason.
Erosion of the work imperative makes our economy less productive and may undermine the freedom underlying the labor market. Our nation has relied on an all-volunteer military, the appropriate way to defend a free nation, since 1973. The willingness of enough volunteers is crucial here; failing to meet recruiting targets would likely produce pressure to reinstate a draft. The same dynamic could be in play in the larger economy. This is another reason to celebrate work this Labor Day.
Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.
Montgomery plans for the future at Smart Cities Readiness Workshop
Tech-based entrepreneurs and thought leaders joined community leaders integral to Montgomery’s smart cities efforts earlier this month to discuss and strategically plan the next round of initiatives at the Smart Cities Readiness Challenge Workshop.
The workshop is part of the Smart Cities grant awarded to the city of Montgomery this year from the Smart Cities Council. The grant includes a yearlong readiness program to develop a tailored smart cities roadmap, with coaching and mentoring from the Smart Cities Council. In basic terms, a Smart City is one that incorporates technology to better serve its residents.
“We consider the Smart Cities Readiness Challenge Workshop a success,” said Lou Ialacci, chief information officer for the city of Montgomery. “Our partners provided an excellent technical charter for our local participants, the Smart Cities Council and subject-matter experts the luxury of something to look at and provide input to either build upon, add new programs or change them to better meet the community’s needs.”
The activities kicked off with presentations from community leaders on the three focus areas identified for Montgomery’s challenge:
Digital City Services: Leveraging Technology to Enhance Quality of Life.
Economic Development: Advancing Smart Infrastructure to Impact Development.
Education and Workforce Development: Expansion of Extracurricular STEM Programs.
The second part of the day included breakout sessions to develop strategic plans for the three challenge areas, facilitated by representatives from the Smart Cities Council. Discussions included short-term and long-term plans.
Participants explored ways to enhance digital city and county services to improve overall quality of life, leverage data to spur economic development and expand extracurricular STEM offerings for Montgomery students.
Throughout the workshop, ideas and new solutions were fleshed out for future implementation in the Smart Cities Council Project Activator Tool, an online platform that lowers risks associated with new technology investments by offering guidelines, reviews and best practices on similar projects.
The goal of the workshop was to identify steps for putting into action the vision of the Smart City Community Alliance, a public-private partnership focused on advancing smart city initiatives.
“The Smart Cities Readiness Workshop provided an opportunity for us to map out the next phases of our smart city work, with great input from the Smart Cities Council to help guide our path,” said Leslie Sanders, Alabama Power’s vice president of the Southern Division.
Sanders said smart cities efforts are important for growth and economic development in Montgomery.
“Our mission is to use technology to help enhance the community for its citizens, visitors and businesses, while also looking to future businesses that may call Montgomery home,” Sanders said.
The Alliance was formed in January to advance smart city initiatives by incorporating innovative, data-driven approaches into projects.
As part of the January announcement, the Alliance unveiled the Smart City Living Lab, a nine-block corridor in downtown Montgomery that features fiber-optic infrastructure, expansion of the city’s Open Data Portal, free public Wi-Fi, conversion of street lights to LED, a public safety initiative and deployment of smart parking solutions.
“Alabama Power was one of the leaders in this endeavor, providing infrastructure and expertise to help make the next big step to make the Montgomery region smarter,” Ialacci said.
The Smart Cities Readiness Challenge marks another technological achievement for the community. Montgomery was among four winning communities selected from more than 100 applications.
Business leader called to build partnerships across racial lines — ‘Race relationships became a part of our journey in life and in our faith’
Tommy Brigham, Jr. points to the discipleship of three men who helped him grow one particular aspect of his faith.
“Really helping to understand how to put your faith into action has really been by the shaping of others in my life,” he told Matt Wilson in a recent episode of Wilson’s Living Life on Purpose podcast.
Brigham credits his late business partner Molton Williams, Drayton Nabors and a man he calls his closest friend, Richard Simmons, with guiding him to understand that putting his faith into action is a calling and essential to spiritual growth.
And Brigham’s call began to lead him in a direction which carried him across societal lines and behind locked doors.
“Early on in my walk with Christ I got involved with Prison Fellowship,” he explained. “It puts you in a paradigm where I’m coming from one socio-economic circumstance into the prisons.”
Brigham is one of Alabama’s most accomplished real estate developers, a recipient of countless awards in the business community.
Yet, that experience with Prison Fellowship allowed him to look at his own city and state from an entirely new vantage point.
“It gives you a different perspective,” he recalled. “And then along the way we got involved with going to an intercity church. Our kids got exposed to worship with the African-American community. One of my partners today is an African-American woman. That all started back then.”
Brigham’s outreach became an enduring part of his life and that of his family.
“Race relationships became a part of our journey in life and in our faith,” he emphasized. “That led to being part of starting First Priority with a group and involved with kids. That was a foundational part of my own personal experience that caused me to recognize that there’s a lot out there to be involved with.”
Developing a friendship with one pastor in Birmingham set in motion events which would allow Brigham to undertake one of the more unique partnerships in his successful career in business.
He became friends with Tom Wilder, pastor of Bethel Baptist Church, a church Brigham called “the most bombed church in America” as a result of it being a target of Klan bombings during the civil rights movement.
“We became friends and built a personal relationship trying to make sure that we understood each other as who God made us out to be not how we looked through the political lens,” said Brigham. “How we looked through our core values and our common faith.”
After years of friendship with Wilder, Brigham felt called to a new venture real estate, even while admitting to himself it was getting a little late in his career.
So Brigham approached Wilder’s wife, Mechelle, with whom he had worked previously.
“That whole thing was what would it look like if we formed a real estate company with a white boy from Mountain Brook and a black girl from Montgomery,” remarked Brigham.
Mechelle Wilder was the youngest of 11 kids and a scholarship graduate from Samford University.
Brigham recollected his pitch to Mechelle Wilder.
“’This is the time in life where we have got to take a risk,'” he remembered saying. “‘Our community needs to hear this, see this. They need to see a white guy and a black woman, gender, race, the whole deal, and how do we do this and do it in a meaningful way because we share the same core values, we’re good friends, you’re an unbelievable professionally-talented person, and I just think it’s the right time for our city and who knows what God would do with that. And we don’t always share the same views politically, and that’s okay, because we love each other through our differences.’”
Together they formed ARC Realty.
For the company partners, their mission is in the name. ‘ARC’ stands for ‘A Relationship Company’ and is built on the message of Philippians 2:3-4:
Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others. (ESV)
The meaning of those verses is clear to Brigham.
“That means that when our agents walk in the door, when our employees walk in the door, we’re serving them,” he said. “Our first and foremost focus is to serve them with whatever tools, technology, training, professional standards we can provide because we want the buyer and seller to feel the same way. We want our agents serving above self.”
He explained that this approach works regardless of your beliefs and people always agree.
For him, it comes back to Augustine’s instruction to “preach the gospel at all times, when necessary use words.”
“Just try and live it,” said Brigham. “If the Lord opens a door for you to engage in a conversation, it takes place. But you have got to the best of your ability try to figure out how to live it.”
Part of that is opening your heart to the circumstances and experiences of people much different than ourselves, according to Brigham.
“If you’ve never worn the shoes of the other person, it’s hard to really understand him,” he said. “So you’ve got to try and figure out how to wear those shoes, and it just takes hard work. It’s not easy. I have a lot of really good African-American friends, and I love my brothers and sisters in the African-American community. And we have some tough conversations. I need to hear the voice that they have because it’s different than the way I grew up.”
Listen to the rest of Matt Wilson’s conversation with Tommy Brigham:
For more stories of how people have lived their lives with a purpose, listen and subscribe to Living Life on Purpose with Matt Wilson on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, Spotify and Google Play. Matt’s guests include Andy Andrews, UAB head football coach Bill Clark and many others.
Johnny’s gives an Alabama twist on a ‘Greek-and-three’ restaurant
Johnny’s restaurant in Homewood is more than a meat-and-three. It’s more than a Greek-and-three, too. It is, in fact, one of the best places in the entire country to get this type of homegrown cuisine, and chef-owner Timothy Hontzas has three consecutive James Beard Foundation nominations to back that up.
The restaurant specializes in local Southern ingredients with Greek influences, and it just celebrated its seventh anniversary. Hontzas’ fresh, inventive approach to familiar foods is one reason for the lines out the door every day. The restaurant’s consistency is another.
“I’m proud of the fact that we’ve been able to stay consistent in what we do; that’s so important to me,” he says. “I’ve been writing recipes since 1993 and designing them and tweaking them and changing them, and there’s no reason for us not to be consistent. I’m proud of the work ethic of my staff and for them buying into me. They work really hard.”
The menu at Johnny’s is written in chalk for a reason. It changes seasonally, of course, but it also changes weekly and daily, depending upon what’s absolutely fresh. There are two of these chalk menus, and you’ll want to make note of both. The first one you’ll see on the wall that faces the door is “Tim’s menu.” It’s the one that lets this classically trained chef shine with dishes like fried chicken thighs drizzled with chipotle- and coriander-spiked Eastaboga honey.
The menu above the cash registers showcases Southern favorites like squash casserole, lady peas, turnips, fried catfish, the ever-popular chicken potpie and Parmesan grit cake. (Do not pass up that grit cake.) There’s usually a daily special, too, and it is always special: This chef’s take on a tuna stack features sashimi-grade ahi tuna marinated in Creole spices and served with seaweed salad, chipotle sticky rice (from the Mississippi Delta), pickled shrimp from Bayou La Batre and a smoked sungold tomato compote with a ponzu-Dijon vinaigrette.
The vegetables Hontzas serves come from his farm partner, Dwight Hamm, who has farms in Cullman and Hanceville. “He dictates the chalkboard for us,” Hontzas says. Sometimes Hamm brings in ingredients Hontzas didn’t order (like those sungold tomatoes), and Hontzas says, “That pushes me to be better and to create.”
Hontzas has been loyal to Hamm since the beginning.
“He’s old school,” Hontzas says. “He’s not (growing) micro arugula and horseradish frisee; he’s growing collards, turnips, cantaloupes and okra and watermelons. I had one of his watermelons last week, and it was one of the sweetest watermelons I’ve ever eaten. No irrigation system, (he) depends upon God for the rain, and he just does an unbelievable job.”
To Hontzas, though, local is about more than location. It’s about knowing the actual provenance of your food.
“I can tell you where everything came from,” he says. “I can tell you where the molasses came from that’s in our barbecue sauce; it’s from Scottsboro, Alabama. … I can tell you that the eggs come from Gillsville, Georgia. I can tell you where the fish comes from: Bayou La Batre, Bon Secour, Apalachicola. That’s what I want to give to our customers – for them to know what they’re eating.”
Johnny’s is named for Hontzas’s grandfather Johnny Hontzopolous, who, at age 19, traveled to the U.S. on a cattle boat in 1921 with $17 in his pocket. Hontzopolous (the family’s last name was shortened to Hontzas in the 1950s), like many of the immigrants from the tiny Greek village of Tsitalia in the Peloponnese, found a job in the restaurant industry. He worked hard and made a name for himself and a living for his family with a series of successful eateries in Mississippi, the last one being a 325-seat restaurant in Jackson called Johnny’s. Interestingly, this same Hontzopolous family made their mark on Greek-influenced meat-and-threes in Birmingham, too, with Niki’s West being one of the most famous and beloved.
And so Tim Hontzas cooks what he grew up eating: spanakopita, souvlaki, rolo kima (Greek meatloaf with lamb), and tzatziki and cheesecake made with homemade yiaourti (Greek yogurt). Born and raised in Mississippi, he also grew up eating Southern foods like field peas (which they grew and shelled themselves), cornbread and turnips, so he cooks that, too, but in ways that are healthy and fresh.
“We just treat that product with respect,” he says, “and try to let the product itself shine.”
Instead of relying upon ham hocks for flavoring peas, Hontzas uses bay leaves grown in his backyard from a tree that originated in his Papou’s village. Instead of adding sugar to temper the bitterness of turnips, he caramelizes onions to sweeten them naturally. The okra, available only during summer, is never any bigger than your pinky and it’s fried whole in a light and crispy panko breading. There is a 15-hour pot roast.
And because this is his place and he can do what he wants, Hontzas cooks with the fine-dining methods he learned while working with James Beard Award-winner John Currence at City Grocery in Oxford, Mississippi, and while apprenticing with classically trained chefs like Erling Jensen, Chris Nason and Rick Kangas.
Sometimes Hontzas’s food traditions and cooking skills come together in an unusual, yet still delicious, way. The roasted tomato soup on the menu is made from the tomato-rich braising liquid left over from the fasolakia (Greek-style green beans). “My Papou’s brother died of starvation in World War II,” Hontzas says. “We don’t throw anything away.” The leftover sauce from the green beans is a beautiful product on its own, so he toasts coriander, caramelizes some garlic and onions and adds a touch of cream to create a soup.
For the past three years, Hontzas has been a James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef South. He says the recognition never gets old, and it’s also not all about him.
“I was proud for myself, but I was proud for my staff. They deserve just as much of the recognition: number one for putting up with me, but number two for being there alongside me. I always thought that I’m just going to work harder and I don’t need anybody and I’ll be able to do this, but that’s not true. I need those … gentlemen and ladies back there to help me. I need their support and I feel sometimes, well, they need my direction and I hope that they’re learning from that direction.
“But I was truly honored and flattered. For us to be a meat-and-three, you know, those accolades and nominations are usually reserved for white-tablecloth, fine-dining restaurants. We’re starting to see some other people come out with a story to tell … I just want to keep – to quote Jason Isbell – ‘keep dropping the hammer and grinding the gears.’ Just keep pushing to be better.”
As for the coveted Beard award, he says: “It’s about us but not about us. It’s for y’all. It’s for the customers. I tell everybody, ‘It’s not about me. It’s about the food, and it’s about y’all’s experience.’ … (Awards) drive business and they’re great, but it’s almost like I’m proud to be nominated for our clientele, if that makes sense. I want it for the city. I want it for the customers. I want it for the staff. I want it for all of us.”
These James Beard nods, stories in Food & Wine and Garden & Gun and a Southern Foodways Alliance video have brought Johnny’s national recognition, but what happens here every day at lunch is much more personal. The restaurant’s mantra – written on the wall for all to see – was Hontzas’ Papou’s mantra, too: “We prepare food for the body, but good food to feed the soul.”
“Our food has a story to tell,” Hontzas says. “I want you to taste that. I want you to taste our history. I want you to taste our past, our culture, because it’s very similar to Southern hospitality. The two cultures are very similar.
“Greek-Southern cuisine,” he says, “it’s family. It’s breaking bread together. It’s community.” There are very few differences, he adds, that can’t be put aside for collard greens and cornbread.