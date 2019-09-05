Alexander Shunnarah kicks off new ‘Teacher of the Month’ program for Birmingham-metro area

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

The law firm of Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys, P.C. on Wednesday announced the “Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month” initiative to spotlight outstanding K-12 teachers in the Birmingham-metro area.

The program kicks off this month and ends in May.

A press release from the law firm emphasized that the idea is to show the firm’s deep appreciation for the service teachers provide to the young minds of the community. The new program is an example of the firm’s gratitude and recognizes those leaders in the educational community that dedicate themselves to impacting the next generation for the better.

In a statement, firm president and CEO Alexander Shunnarah said, “Teachers go above and beyond daily to provide phenomenal learning areas and environments for our children.”

“In addition to educating young minds, they oftentimes have to provide their students with school supplies and other items from their own resources,” he added.

The initiative will honor recipients monthly with the title, “Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month,” and as a token of gratitude from the firm, gift recipients will receive a $200 VISA gift card and the opportunity to have their photo displayed on one of Alexander Shunnarah’s digital billboards for a day. All nominations will be reviewed by a selected panel of attorneys with Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys, P.C. to choose the highlighted teachers each month.

“We wanted to create an opportunity for students and parents to thank the teachers in our area for all that they do and remind them their selfless efforts do not go unnoticed,” Shunnarah concluded.

This program lines up with Shunnarah’s personal mission to consistently give back to the Birmingham community and the surrounding Alabama areas.

To nominate a teacher today, visit the initiative webpage here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Monday evening in Elkmont, Alabama, five family members were killed by a 14-year-old with a history of concerns that are being raised after the fact.

Alabama’s junior U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) has responded to the terrible tragedy by pointing out during a town hall in Rainesville that the crime could have been prevented, stating, “This one was clearly one that I believe was preventable somehow, some way.”

Bold statement, but how was it preventable?

Jones thinks a background check could have prevented this, arguing, “Universal background checks. We need to have some very narrow parameters on universal background checks.”

But, the father, a victim in this crime, possessed the murder weapon illegally because he was a felon.

That seems to be the end of the suggestions from Jones except for the common liberal trope about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that he shared: “What we need to do is study it and we can fund the CDC to do that.”

A study surely wouldn’t have prevented this, nor would a blue-ribbon committee or even an investigative committee.

Jones and I agree on one aspect of this: mental health. He told WAAY-31 that we need to focus on mental health concerns.

This killer was clearly mentally disturbed. Reports from his family members indicate he had gone off the rails in the last year after learning he was not the biological son of the person he viewed as his mother, he was acting erratically and killing animals.

But Jones’ fellow Democrats disagree with him. In fact, they think tying this issue of gun violence to mental illness is wrong. And their voters agree.

They also disagree with taking people’s guns.

Jones says that’s not the answer and that gun owners should not worry.

“Law-abiding citizens should not have any concern about reasonable restrictions that would save lives,” he advised.

For this to be true, Jones needs to lay out some plans of his own and describe what they would do.

His fellow Democrats have plans of gun confiscation.

Gun owners should worry about this a lot.

Excerpt from NBC:

In addition to the mandatory buybacks O’Rourke is championing, other 2020 Democratic candidates have sought proposals to make themselves stand out. This week, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for a threefold and fourfold tax increase on guns and ammunition, respectively. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, meanwhile, has made requiring a federal license to buy firearms a centerpiece of his campaign, and others, like O’Rourke, Warren, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, have adopted similar plans.

“You have 20 Democratic presidential candidates each trying to look more anti-gun rights than the other for their base, so they have to have different proposals,” Alan Gottlieb, founder of the pro-gun Second Amendment Foundation, said. “It’s more heated. It’s more in-your-face.”

If this is where Jones stands, he better talk to his colleagues because they are heading in the other direction quickly and voters will notice.

Watch WAAY-31’s report here:

The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Baldwin County is one of six finalists to be named America’s “best historic hotel.”

Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide on Thursday announced the exclusive nominees for their 2019 Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence.

The Grand, located in Point Clear and now part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, is known as “The Queen of Southern Resorts.”

However, it soon may be king of the country.

The beautiful hotel on Alabama’s gulf coast is competing against five other properties across the United States to be named the top historic hotel in the competition’s loftiest category — those with over 400 rooms.

The Grand opened in 1847 and, as such, is the oldest hotel named a finalist in its category.

Additionally, the Grand’s Susan Stein is one of six finalists to be awarded the title of America’s “hotel historian of the year.”

The 2019 Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence and Gala Dinner will take place at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina on Thursday, November 7. The award winners will be announced before an audience of owners, senior management, industry leaders and representatives from the finest historic hotels around the world. This is an official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

This week, gasoline taxes in Alabama went up six cents a gallon. The costs of maintaining cars and trucks, well, they certainly aren’t going down.

How can drivers save money – aside from staying off the highway? One great way is to join the move toward economical, clean electric vehicles.

More than 1.2 million plug-in electric vehicles (EV) – not including medium- and heavy-duty vehicles – have been purchased in the United States as of June 2019. Major automakers are cranking out thousands of electric vehicles every day, including manufacturers associated with Alabama – Mercedes Benz, Honda and Hyundai. The Mercedes manufacturing plant in Vance has been building plug-in hybrid electric vehicles for years and will begin turning out all-electric vehicles soon.

There are currently 58 EV models on the market, with many more on the way, although not all are available in Alabama yet.

Plug-in electric vehicles, unlike hybrids (which are also better for the environment), do not use any petroleum products. That means there are no emissions, which means the air is not polluted by driving an EV. Driving an electric vehicle costs about 25 percent less than operating a gasoline-powered car or truck. Those costs are even less if drivers are able to charge for free or at discounted rates during off-peak hours – which is the case at homes served by Alabama Power Co. – at their workplaces or at public chargers.

EVs have fewer moving parts than a vehicle fueled by gasoline or diesel. Fewer moving parts means relatively little servicing is necessary and no engine to worry about. There is no starter motor, fuel injection system, spark plugs, transmission, valves, fuel tank, catalytic converter or radiator – just to name a few – parts that potentially break down in petroleum-powered vehicles.

Most manufacturers provide batteries for electric vehicles that have at least an eight-year warranty. Battery life technology is improving every year, too, so we can only imagine what is on the horizon.

The technology for fueling an EV has been around for a couple of centuries. The “fill ’er up” request for an electric vehicle means you merely plug it into an electrical outlet at your home – or one of the thousands of charging stations across the nation. With a home charger, EV owners can save on their electric bill with a rider available in Alabama Power’s service area based on overnight charging.

Non-EV owners often point to a concern over the number of public charging stations available – commonly known as “range anxiety.” Not to worry. Technology in many electric vehicles allows you to plot your trip based on charging stations along your route. Remember, too, the median range for EVs is approaching 250 miles. Plus, the vast majority of your charging (more than 80 percent, nationally) will be done at home.

Electric vehicles are clean and quiet. The transportation sector in the U.S. accounts for almost one-third of our nation’s carbon pollution. Each year in the United States, we burn roughly 133 billion gallons of petroleum products in our passenger cars and trucks. Cars and light trucks on the road account for about 20 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions in the nation.

All-electric vehicles have no tailpipe emissions and, even taking into account the emissions from the electricity produced to charge EVs, these vehicles on average emit significantly less carbon dioxide than conventional vehicles. As we clean up the electric grid, electric vehicles will even get cleaner over time.

Electric vehicles do produce American jobs, including many in Alabama. Advanced technology vehicles and components are being built in at least 20 states, creating thousands of new domestic and well-paying jobs.

These smooth and quiet vehicles are fun to drive, too. EVs have high torque, even at low speeds, providing instant accelerator response.

You can get a hands-on look at new and used electric vehicles from Nissan, Chevrolet, Tesla, BMW, Toyota and Honda on Sept. 14 at The Market at Pepper Place (in the parking lot in front of Betolla’s restaurant on Third Avenue South) at Birmingham’s celebration of National Drive Electric Week. Talk with EV owners about the fun, excitement and cost savings they get from their choice in vehicles. The NDEW Showcase runs from 8 a.m. until noon.

This event is being facilitated by the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition, UAB Sustainability, Alabama Power Co., the City of Birmingham and ZEOG (Zero Emissions Owners Group).

Mark Bentley is the executive director of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition

Ten years ago, a unique partnership began between Southwire, a participant in the Alabama Workforce Council, and the Florence City School System. Since that time the impact this initiative has had on our students and our school system has been nothing short of phenomenal.

In 2009, Southwire saw a need in our community. Students were dropping out of school. Some were leaving school because they had no direction or guidance, while others were leaving just to get a paycheck for themselves and/or their families. To combat this negative trend, the team at Southwire approached school officials with an idea to implement a program that originated at its facility in Carroll County Georgia.

12 for Life was founded on the principle that if students completed high school and learned productive qualities such as work ethic, teamwork, and effective decision-making skills, then their opportunities for achieving success – whether entering college or going into a career placement – would be maximized.

During school, students participate in a soft-skills program, Ready-to-Work, and coursework from the Manufacturing Skills Standards Curriculum. At Southwire, students are paired with a mentor, given job coaching and work an actual four-hour-a-day job. These attributes of the program will enable the participants to gain credentials to be part of the extra 500,000+ highly-skilled workers that Alabama needs by 2025, as identified in the AlabamaWorks Success Plus initiative.

The students selected for 12 for Life must be at least 16 years old and be identified as having a need, whether that be monetarily, socially, emotionally or behaviorally. All students in the program are required to attend summer school in order to complete core classes where they can qualify for work shifts during the day.

School counselors gather data related to factors such as free/reduced lunch status, discipline, credit deficiency or declining attendance. Next, the students participate in an interview process to determine interest and four-hour shift eligibility.

Many participants also refer their friends. During any given time, as many as 200 students are placed on the waiting list for the program, which accepts 100 students per year. This creates a solid pipeline that may lead to permanent employment at the company.

While at Southwire, students earn a competitive hourly wage, along with significant monetary bonus opportunities. These reinforcement incentives are extremely effective tools for changing negative behavior patterns and conditioning students to consistently display positive actions. Bonuses can be earned for maintaining an A or a B grade-point average and for achieving perfect attendance during the nine-week grading period.

These incentives have served as catalysts for modifying negative attendance patterns and significantly elevating student performance in all areas.

Of course, the validation of any initiative’s success will always be determined by the results. The 12 for Life participant group averages a reduction of 134 days of absenteeism compared to the previous year prior to entering the program. This means that the group is present in school for 134 more days compared to when they were not in the program.

We have also achieved a tremendous increase in our graduation rate since the start of the program. In 2009, the graduation rate for the Florence City School System was 68%. In 2018, it had risen to 97%. For the seventh consecutive year, participants in 12 for Life have achieved a 100% graduation rate.

These outcomes have also garnered interest from other companies, like Elite Medical and Toyota, to launch similar programs with Florence schools.

By investing in our young people, we all reap the benefits of what they can and will do as productive members of our society. With programs such as 12 for Life, our future and that of our state, will grow and prosper for many years to come.

Dr. Corey J. Behel is the director of Partnerships and Workforce Innovation for Florence City Schools and Marcus Johnson is the Plant Manager of 12 for Life Southwire in the Florence City location.  

To learn more about this program, contact Dr. Behel at cjbehel@florencek12.org. You can also visit www.alabamaworks.com to find training and workforce development initiatives for people of all ages.

 

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill on Thursday held a press conference announcing that 12 individual instances of alleged fraudulent voting activity have been introduced to his office following last Tuesday’s Montgomery municipal election.

With a mayoral runoff for the city upcoming, these dozen cases all currently remain under investigation by the secretary of state’s office and no alleged voter fraud has yet been confirmed or refuted regarding Montgomery’s municipal election.

However, this is not to say that there is no cause for concern.

Speaking to the press, Merrill explained that a lot of consternation from constituents arose over the delayed reporting of results on election night.

While there is not at this time evidence of impropriety in the administration of that election, Merrill said “human error” definitely occurred, as election workers did not follow standard operating procedure or best practices at times, which led to the increased public scrutiny.

Merrill, citing several constituent concerns and the ultimate goal of upholding the integrity of the voting process in the state, announced that 10 election observers will personally monitor the upcoming October 8 runoff.

These election observers, broken into two teams of five, will be staff members of the secretary of state’s office. These individuals have been properly trained on election procedures and best practices. They will travel to all 46 polling locations in the Montgomery municipal race during runoff voting and will also observe the election reporting process after polls close at 7:00 p.m.

This action, Merrill advised, is not unique to Montgomery’s current election. During his tenure as secretary of state, he has authorized election observers in seven previous municipal elections across the state.

Merrill outlined that the Montgomery Election Center administers the City of Montgomery’s elections per a contractual agreement.

The Montgomery Election Center is a division of Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed’s office. Reed was the leading vote-getter in the city’s mayoral election and will face businessman David Woods in the runoff.

Merrill talked with Reed and Woods before Thursday’s announcement, as well as meeting with all election administrators in Montgomery, including the city clerk. Merrill also spoke with Mayor Todd Strange the day after the election.

“We met with him in the office of the secretary of state, we talked with him about what we had observed [at the Montgomery Election Center on the night of the election], what he had observed. At that time, a formal request was made by him and by the City for us to evaluate and examine what had occurred,” Merrill said. “And then, we reached the conclusion that it was incumbent upon us to have the election observers [for the runoff].”

During last week’s election, Merrill advised that standard pre-election testing of voting equipment apparently did not occur. This concern, along with other examples like poll workers prematurely removing the USB drive from voting machines (causing errors) and the printout of results not being physically posted outside certain precincts, is a focus to be fixed for the runoff, Merrill said. He stressed these things can be avoided if workers follow proper training and operating practices.

Merrill even provided the media with a handout that included some of these proper procedures, which can be read here.

It should be noted that according to the information currently available to his office, Merrill said he was “comfortable” with the accuracy of the reported election results from last week.

At this time, the secretary of state emphasized that they are not indicating that anyone did “anything wrong” besides simple human error from election workers.

“What we do know is that there were some things that happened that made people feel uncomfortable about the way that things were reported,” Merrill explained. “And we want to make sure that everybody that’s involved in the elections process follows the proper and appropriate training that they have had introduced to them. And if they follow those standard operating procedures, there should be no questions about the process or the results.”

“[W]e want to do everything we can to ensure the integrity and credibility of the elections process,” he remarked.

Merrill added that the City of Montgomery has had a contractual relationship with the county to administer its municipal elections since 2000.

“This is not a new agreement or a new arrangement. However, it is the first time that they have been interested in having someone from outside to come in and observe exactly what the process has been,” Merrill stated. “Our singular goal in this entire instance is to ensure that it’s easy for the citizens of Montgomery to be able to vote and difficult for anyone to be able to cheat.”

Why won’t Reed recuse himself?

Long before last week’s Montgomery municipal election, almost a full year ago actually, former Congressman Artur Davis called on Reed to recuse himself from being the lead election official in Montgomery County while running for the mayoral office at the same time. Davis was also a candidate in the mayoral contest.

Davis at that time expressed his worry that some type of opportunity for “impropriety,” or at least “the appearance of impropriety,” would be present.

Now that concerns about the election have materialized, people are again questioning why Reed did not indeed recuse himself — or at least take steps to bring in neutral observers to eliminate any and all appearances of conflict.

“As great as Nick Saban is, he doesn’t get to referee the games he plays in,” Davis outlined. “And that’s really what this comes down to here. If Nick Saban doesn’t get to referee games he plays in, then why should a candidate, in effect, get to referee the game he’s playing in?”

At this time, Reed has not recused himself from the runoff election either.

“What this comes down to for me and, I think, a lot of voters and people in this community, can you trust a player in the game to be the referee?” Davis added.

RELATED: Merrill rebuts SPLC claim that voter fraud is ‘non-existent’ — Cites six recent Alabama convictions

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

