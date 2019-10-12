Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 hour ago

Alabama’s newest shopping experience mixes fun with innovation

A parking lot on the corner of 2nd Avenue North and 19th Street in downtown Birmingham has been transformed into Alabama’s newest shopping experience.

Upswing Birmingham is a “demonstration project” designed by REV Birmingham to prove and improve downtown’s market for retail. David Fleming, president and CEO of REV Birmingham, says Upswing Birmingham is a modern twist on the old pop-up shop concept.

“There have been a lot of places around the country where people have done demonstration projects for retail,” Fleming said. “We’re all about taking those good ideas and applying them to Birmingham.”

Upswing Birmingham aims to prove and improve downtown’s market for retail from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Fleming said the owner of the parking lot was very willing to work with REV Birmingham on the project. Three former shipping containers — outfitted for retail, have now been installed on the lot, along with some outdoor swings and seating for shoppers to hang out and have fun.

“It’s intended to take a dead parking lot space and turn it into something more vibrant and a place where retail can incubate,” Fleming said. “We’re all about bringing good businesses to downtown.”

Five businesses are sharing space in the three shipping containers:

Each of the businesses operates weekdays and during special events. Fleming says the project will shut down mid-December for the winter, restarting in the spring.

“Our goal is to incubate more retail,” Fleming said. “Downtown is growing to the point where retail — which at one point thrived in this area, can come back in a really unique way.”

For store hours, event calendar and more information on the businesses at Upswing Birmingham, visit upswingbham.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 mins ago

Bama halftime update: Tagovailoa sets school record for most TD passes; Tide lead 24-13

The top-ranked University of Alabama Crimson Tide lead #24 Texas A&M at Kyle Field 24-13 at halftime.

The Tide will receive the kickoff to open the second half, but Tua Tagovailoa already set two more major career milestones before the teams even made their ways down the tunnel to hear from Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher respectively.

With three touchdowns in the first half, Tagovailoa set the university’s career record for touchdown passes, breaking his tie with A.J. McCarron. Those three touchdowns put Tagovailoa’s career passing TD’s at 80, while McCarron had 77.

Tagovailoa against Ole Miss two weeks ago already broke McCarron’s record for the most total touchdowns in school history.

In the first half against Texas A&M, Tagovailoa also threw his way into third place for Alabama’s most career passing yards record.

He moved past Brodie Croyle in career yardage with his second touchdown pass on the day, which went to DeVonta Smith for 47 yards.

However, one marker did not go Tagovailoa’s way on Saturday. Late in the second quarter, with the Tide in the red zone, he threw his first interception on the season. He had previously thrown 186 passes without an INT this season.

The game is being televised on CBS.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Is it payday for college athletes?

California recently passed a law allowing college athletes to receive compensation. This stokes anew the debate about paying college athletes and may provide an example of competition between governments producing legal change.

Whether college athletes should be paid provokes strong responses.

On the one hand, student-athletes already receive numerous benefits, including a scholarship and tutoring assistance in addition to recognition and fame from playing on television and in front of huge crowds. Do they really need more?

On the other hand, FBS football and Division I men’s basketball together generate billions in revenue. The fans pay to watch the players, not the university’s faculty or administrators. Why shouldn’t the persons doing the hard work and bearing the risk of injury get a share of the pie?

The bill was passed by the California legislature and signed by Governor Gavin Newsome in September. The law has sometimes been described as paying student-athletes, but this is not accurate. Athletes will be able to make money off their name and image, basically by legalizing endorsement deals. Athletic departments would not pay student-athletes. This arrangement would be good for universities because the payments will not come from athletics department budgets, but raises equity issues.

How many college athletes have marketing potential? Tua Tagovailoa certainly, but even most Alabama football scholarship players are pretty anonymous and largely interchangeable from an endorsement perspective. Teams could have stars with six-figure endorsement deals playing alongside others earning nothing. The seemingly limited potential endorsements for women athletes also raise Title IX gender equity concerns.

Economics provides a reason to downplay the pay disparities. In the market, the money to pay employees (or spokespersons) must come from their employer’s revenues. With sufficient competition for their services, workers get paid the value of what they produce for a business. Economists are very used to thinking in these terms. We see no problem with Men’s World Cup soccer players getting paid ten times more than Women’s World Cup players because the men’s tournament generates so much more revenue. Nonetheless, pay disparities trouble many people.

Competition between governments hastens social and legal change, and we may get to see competition in action. For example, 15 states gave women the right to vote before passage of the 19th Amendment. Research shows that Western states and territories enacted women’s suffrage to attract residents.

Let’s consider competition between states more closely. Politicians will balance the benefits of allowing player compensation against the costs. California’s legalization of payments changes the balance of benefits and costs for others. Universities now face a competitive disadvantage recruiting the best players, making other states more likely to legalize payments.

Florida legislators have already introduced a bill to follow California’s lead. Other states will likely join. Alabama legislators never enacted a lottery. I make few predictions here, but I suspect that our lawmakers will legalize these payments to keep Alabama and Auburn football competitive nationally.

Competition may not play out in this fashion. The NCAA may bar California schools from competing. If the NCAA carries through with this threat, then legalizing payments would keep a state’s universities from participating in the College Football Playoff or March Madness. This should deter competition between states. Congress could also preempt state-by-state legalization by legalizing the payments nationwide.

Whether the NCAA will kick out California schools is uncertain. It would be hard to imagine college football without USC or basketball without UCLA. An NCAA hardline would invite creation of a rival athletics association if just a few states legalized paying college athletes. The top talent would almost certainly gravitate to a rival allowing compensation.

California has acted to enable college athletes to receive compensation for generating billions in revenue. Even should the NCAA parry this thrust, California or other states might take other steps in pursuit of this goal. However the drama unfolds, college athletes seem closer than ever to being paid to play.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

5 hours ago

Alabama’s largest river cleanup celebrates 20 years

Twenty years ago, Gene Phifer approached his supervisor at Alabama Power with a simple idea: clean trash out of the Coosa River near Plant Gadsden.

“He really backed the program in a tremendous way,” Phifer said. “Not only him, but the executives got involved, too. They were staunchly behind it.”

The program was named Renew The Coosa and quickly evolved into Alabama’s largest river cleanup and one of the largest in the country before being renamed Renew Our Rivers. The company honored Phifer and dozens of other volunteers Tuesday for their efforts during a luncheon in Montgomery.

“Thank you for what you do to build a better Alabama,” said Zeke Smith, vice president of External Affairs for Alabama Power. “It’s just fabulous. It makes a difference.”

During the last two decades, more than 120,000 volunteers have collected more than 15.5 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways across the Southeast. The program has earned numerous awards including the 2019 Water Conservationist of the Year award from the Alabama Wildlife Federation.

“The waterways are so important to us and to the state of Alabama,” said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power vice president of Environmental Affairs. “Your dedication and your effort to see that they stay that way is an investment in all of our futures.”

Lynn Martin has volunteered 19 of the 20 years at cleanups around Alabama. She said her goal is to get more young people involved.

“I’ve got my 21-year-old daughter now involved,” Martin said. “We love it. It’s just an awesome feeling.”

Jim Eason leads cleanup efforts on the Winston County side of Smith Lake. He said the team effort is rewarding.

“I’m proud of the people I work with,” Eason said. “It’s sometimes daunting to see all the trash out there just a year or two after you cleaned it up, but they keep coming back and we keep picking up and cleaning.”

Phifer says he hopes the next 20 years will be even more fruitful.

“I hope it’s continuing on the same pace 20 years from now,” Phifer said. “I hope the educational component grows as fast as the other part does. I think that’s the part that we need to focus on going forward.”

Five more river cleanups are scheduled across Alabama this fall, including the final cleanup on Lake Martin Nov 1-2.

Remaining 2019 Renew Our River cleanups

Oct. 15: Dog River (Mobile County)
Contact: Catie Boss at 251-829-2146 or clboss@southernco.com

Oct. 22-24: R.L. Harris Lake (Tallapoosa River-Lake Wedowee)
Contact: Sheila Smith at 205-396-5093 or Marlin Glover at 770-445-0824

Oct. 26: Lake Mitchell (Coosa River)
Contact: Dale Vann at 205-910-3713

Oct. 28-Nov. 2: Neely Henry Lake (Coosa River)
Contact: Lisa Dover at 256-549-0900

Nov. 1-2: Lake Martin (Tallapoosa River)
Contact: John Thompson 334-399-3289 or lmra@lmra.info

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

Troy University unveils clock honoring Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr.’s 30 years as chancellor

“Time flies, but memories last forever.” Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. recalled those words during a ceremony honoring his 30 years of service as Chancellor of Troy University.

Thanks to the help of donors, the university dedicated a clock in front of Smith Hall in honor of Hawkins’ years at Troy. Hawkins became chancellor on Sept. 1, 1989, following the retirement of Dr. Ralph Adams, who served in the position for 25 years.

Over the last three decades, Hawkins has led the university through an era of unprecedented growth, said Maj. Gen. Walter Givhan, USAF ret., who serves as Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development.

“Dr. Hawkins has honored this university with 30 years of his time, talents and treasure and we have certainly reaped the benefits of that. It is only right and fitting that we honor him with this clock in recognition of those 30 great years,” Givhan said.

Hawkins called last Saturday’s ceremony humbling.

“Janice and I are so humbled and honored by this gathering,” Hawkins said. “Most of all, though, we are honored and humbled to serve a great university. It has been a remarkable time for us. The memories that we’ve been blessed to accumulate over these last three decades will last us forever. Life is about relationships, and we have certainly been blessed with the opportunity to build great relationships at this remarkable place.”

Gibson Vance, president pro-tempore of the university’s Board of Trustees, commended the couple for all they have done to grow and advance Troy University.

“When I thought about all of the qualities that it takes to be a great leader, the one I kept coming back to was vision,” Vance said. “When you think of vision, you don’t have to do anything more than walk from one side of this campus to the other – that was Jack’s vision. When you look at the quality of our students, the quality of our faculty and staff, the diversity we have on campus, the quality of our academics and sports programs, it’s remarkable and there is one reason for it – the vision of our chancellor, Dr. Jack Hawkins.”

Vance also expressed his appreciation for Troy’s first lady, presenting her with a bouquet of flowers.

“Troy University would not be the outstanding university it is without Janice Hawkins,” Vance said.

Also during the ceremony, the chancellor received proclamations honoring his service from the Troy University Student Government Association, the Troy University Faculty Senate, the City of Troy and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. The Sound of the South marching band also performed during the ceremony.

Before unveiling the clock, Hawkins said the future of Troy University is bright.

“I am convinced that the best is yet to be for this extraordinary university,” he said. “It is so unique and has so many great people. We are grateful to be a part of it and grateful to continue this journey with each of you.”

The Hawkinses were also honored with an on-the-field presentation during last week’s football game at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

8 hours ago

Watch: The stunning last-second play that vaulted Mountain Brook to win over Hewitt-Trussville

Fourth down. Six yards to go. The game about to end.

Mountain Brook trailed Hewitt-Trussville 10-3 on Friday night.

Then, that moment every player dreams about.

Mountain Brooks’s Strother Gibbs connected with Jake Thompson with 13 seconds left for a touchdown, making it a 10-9 game.

However, things only got more dramatic from there.

What happened next is being described as the “greatest play” in school history.

Mountain Brook went for the two-point conversion, with Paulson Wright tossing up a “prayer” after recovering a fumble near the sideline.

Watch:

It was again Thompson with the catch for the two-point conversion, giving Mountain Brook an incredible 11-10 win.

You can see other scores from around the state here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

