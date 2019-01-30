 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Alabama's Mercedes plant getting a new CEO

Tuscaloosa County-based Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI) will soon have a new chief executive.

According to Birmingham Business Journal, Jason Hoff, who has served as president and CEO of the Vance manufacturing plant since 2013 and also serves as head of production SUV/sports cars for Mercedes-Benz, has been named the new leader of quality management at Mercedes-Benz Cars worldwide.

He will be replaced in his current roles by Michael Göbel, currently head of compact cars production for Mercedes-Benz Cars.

The staffing changes, reportedly announced in conjunction with several others, are effective July 1 and just the latest example of the executive pipeline flowing between Mercedes’ Alabama operations and the company’s home base in Germany. A number of leaders from MBUSI have went on to hold major executive positions in Europe, including the Vance facility’s previous CEO, Markus Schäfer.

Göbel is already familiar with the MBUSI operation, having served as head of planning at the Tuscaloosa County plant in 2008. He started his career at Daimler in 1990 at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Mannheim and moved to Rastatt in 1994. From 1998 to 2007, Göbel held various management positions in production, planning and logistics at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen, Germany, most recently as head of assembly. In 2014, Michael Göbel took over the management of the global compact car production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

In his new role, Hoff will remain closely associated with all Mercedes-Benz Cars production plants worldwide.

The leadership change comes at a time when MBUSI has a number of major projects in the works in the Yellowhammer State, including launching electric vehicle production and new operations in Bibb County. The plant is one of the major drivers of Alabama’s economy, as the state’s auto manufacturing sector continues to surge, with the new Mazda-Toyota plant in Huntsville under construction, too.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Air Force innovation hub MGMWERX celebrates grand opening in Montgomery

MGMWERX, a new innovation hub that brings military, academia, government and industry together to solve key issues facing the Air Force, celebrated its grand opening in downtown Montgomery on Tuesday.

Local leaders and national military officials have advised that this unprecedented partnership between regional public and private entities is part of a joint effort between industry leaders to provide businesses the opportunity to grow and propel Montgomery forward as a city of innovation and collaboration.

National nonprofit DEFENSEWERX operates the center, which serves as an incubator for broader innovation projects as part of a unique collaboration with Air University (the leadership-development center for the Air Force), the City of Montgomery, Montgomery County and the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. DEFENSEWERX has successfully deployed similar models like SOFWERX – with Special Operations Command based in Tampa, Fla. – and AFWERX, teaming with the Air Force out of Las Vegas.

As part of this partnership, the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce has donated office space for MGMWERX in the chamber’s current building at 41 Commerce Street in the heart of downtown Montgomery and near Air University.

Offering the space to MGMWERX allows the chamber the opportunity to diversify the regional economy and attract more technology talent to the area, as well as preserve regional military programs already in place. In a press release, the chamber said it will also continue to improve the city’s quality of place, grow Montgomery’s image and foster trust, communication and collaboration among elected leaderships throughout the River Region.

“MGMWERX is the latest milestone in our technology and innovation strategy that is focused on connecting and leverage Montgomery’s unique technology related assets – with IT talent being one of the top. The hub will drive collaboration and innovation and will leverage talent from across sectors to come up with creative solutions,” Lora McClendon, the chamber’s vice president of strategic initiatives and federal affairs, said.

The MGMWERX collaboration space uses the Montgomery Internet Exchange and boasts state-of-the-art technology and equipment surrounded by a highly modifiable environment designed to provoke the collision of ideas – harnessing the best industry, academia and non-traditional collaborators have to offer in support of answering some of the toughest issues facing our nation’s warfighter.

Air University CFO Michael Gray advised, “The dream of MGMWERX is to harken back to our legacy as the Air Corps Tactical School and once again deliver groundbreaking solutions to the warfighter and become the breeding ground of innovative thought to the Air Force.”

U.S. Air Force veteran Steve Werner serves as the business center director at MGMWERX and has over 30 years of experience working with the Department of Defense. Most recently, Werner served as an instructor for the Air Power Research Task Force for the Air War College at Air University. During this time, he also served on the Air University Integration Cell, responsible for administering the universities various research programs, including the Research Task Forces, the Air University Research Grant Program and the Air University Strategic Issues research topic list.

“MGMWERX has quickly flourished in supporting Air University initiatives. This Grand Opening is our opportunity to expose a greater audience to the meaning and value of the WERX ecosystem, show the power of innovation when immersed in a collaborative environment, and inspire community involvement in championing new ideas and solutions,” Werner said.

As part of the grand opening festivities, the center hosted an open house for the potential partners to expose interested people to opportunities in working with MGMWERX to support Air Force challenges. The event also featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

You can take a virtual tour of MGMWERX here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Jefferson County teenager arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Pleasant Grove High School

A 13-year-old Jefferson County student has been arrested for terroristic threats against Pleasant Grove High School, with arresting officers finding multiple firearms in the student’s possession.

According to a spokesman with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, school resource officers took the teenager into custody at his residence at approximately 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The arrest came after administrators at the high school notified the sheriff’s School Resource Division around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday that the student had made a threat to “shoot up” the school.

Officials said the accused individual made the threat via Snapchat. The post reportedly showed him posing with a rifle.

Officers were able to locate and take possession of his weapons at the time of arrest. The JCSO spokesman said this included two rifles being confiscated. Prosecution will proceed through family court.

There is no threat to the school at this time.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Palmer introduces bill to restore congressional appropriations oversight

Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6) introduced legislation Tuesday which would require unappropriated funds collected by federal agencies to be transferred to the U.S. Treasury and subject to the congressional appropriations process.

H.R. 850, the Agency Accountability Act, was referred to four House committees: Oversight and Reform, Judiciary, Budget and Rules.

“This legislation would bring needed transparency and oversight back to our government and would hold federal agencies accountable,” Palmer said in a statement.

He explained, “Though agencies are allowed to collect money outside of their appropriated funds, Congress has little say in how it is spent. While passage of the Agency Accountability Act would not necessarily deprive agencies of these funds, it would reestablish the responsibility of Congress to appropriate them. Passage of H.R. 850 would be an important step toward restoring congressional oversight through the appropriations process. Congress must reclaim its power of the purse as granted by the Constitution, and this legislation would be progress towards that.”

Over time, Congress has granted federal agencies the authority to collect fines, fees and other revenues outside of duly appropriated funds. According to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the federal government collected $516 billion in user fees alone in 2015. Some of these funds are used by agencies to self-fund, making agencies unaccountable for certain acts and has considerably limited congressional oversight. For example, fines and penalties make up 15 percent of the total budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ). Of the $63.7 billion in funds collected, the DOJ retains almost $27.4 billion.

Palmer also introduced the Agency Accountability Act in the previous two Congresses. The legislation has received support from FreedomWorks, Heritage Action, R Street Institute, Americans for Tax Reform and Americans for Limited Government.

H.R. 850 has 62 House cosponsors, including Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) and Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5).

Palmer, who is now serving as chairman of the Republican Policy Committee, represents parts or all of Jefferson, Shelby, Chilton, Coosa, Blount and Bibb counties. Through this important leadership position, he is the fifth highest-ranking House Republican.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Mo Brooks says existing law authorizes border wall construction

During a House Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) questioned Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood concerning the deployment of U.S. military assets to America’s southern border.

Rood confirmed that existing federal law (10 U.S.C. 284) permits President Trump to direct the military to construct a border wall without having to declare a national emergency, that President Trump has not yet directed the military to provide border security and wall construction pursuant to 10 U.S.C. 284, and that the military would abide by presidential order for border security and wall construction, should the order be given.

A portion of Congressman Brooks’ questioning as follows:

BROOKS: I want to direct your attention to 10 United States Code § 284 which authorizes President Trump to deploy the United States military to the southern border to build fences and to do a lot of other things, and for clarity, if you look it up in the dictionary the word fence includes the word barrier and the word barrier includes walls made of a wide variety of different materials. So that having been said, it seems to me that 10 U.S. Code § 284 can be used by the president of the United States to direct the United States military to build a wall. Now as of today, you’ve mentioned military forces along the southern border, have any of them been deployed pursuant to 10 U.S.C. § 284?

ROOD: Congressman, I don’t believe any of our forces have been deployed pursuant to 10 U.S.C. § 284. You are correct, however, that that use of authority would authorize the secretary of defense to erect barriers, roads, fencing, those types of materials to disrupt drug smuggling.

BROOKS: Does 10 U.S.C. § 284 as you understand it, require the declaration of a national emergency before it is implemented?

ROOD: No.

BROOKS: It does not?

ROOD: No.

BROOKS: Has President Trump, to your knowledge, ever used 10 U.S.C § 284 to direct the military to build the wall that is necessary for border security?

ROOD: No, not to my knowledge, congressman.

BROOKS: If President Trump were to direct the Pentagon and the United States military pursuant to 10 U.S.C § 284 to build such barriers as are necessary to secure our southern border from drug trafficking and international crime cartels would the United States military obey that order?

ROOD: If we judge it to be a lawful order, yes, sir. And I assume it would be.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Sewell calls for expansion of Social Security, Warns GOP tax cuts lay groundwork for cuts to it, other entitlements

In a video posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday, Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) touted congressional Democrats’ effort to shore up Social Security, a government program she said was not an entitlement.

According to Sewell, Social Security generates $23 billion in economic activity in Alabama.

However, she warned that it was Republicans looking to cut Social Security, in addition to Medicaid and Medicare, with the tax cuts that they implemented in 2017.

“As a co-chair of the Expand Social Security caucus, I am a strong believer that Social Security should not only be protected, but it should be improved and expanded,” Sewell said. “Now let’s be clear: Social Security is not an entitlement. It is a retirement plan that seniors earn and pay for their entire careers. One in three of Alabama’s seniors rely on Social Security as their only source of income. It is sound policy, and it makes good economic sense. It generates over $23 billion in economic output in Alabama alone.”

“Last year, Republicans passed a tax bill that will add over $2 trillion to the deficit and lay the groundwork for cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security,” she continued. “Well, I’m glad my Democratic colleagues and I are working to reverse that attack and strengthen these programs. The Social Security 2100 Act provides an increase for all beneficiaries, protects low-income workers, improves the stability of the program and would give an almost 12 million recipients a tax cut.”

“We must honor the commitment we’ve made to our workers and our seniors to ensure that those who pay into Social Security receive the benefits that they’re due,” she added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

