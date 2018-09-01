Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Alabama’s largest county looks to continue economic development momentum 3 hours ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: Hearing from constituents ‘enables me to better represent your views’ 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Prepare to vote on constitutional amendments, Alabama 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama drone pilot airs it out for ESPN’s College GameDay 9 hours ago / News
Alabama named the most ‘hated’ college football team 11 hours ago / News
How Nick Saban’s diet sets him up for success on and off the field 12 hours ago / Sponsored
Mentored hunt starts Welch’s outdoors journey 14 hours ago / outdoors
President of the Universal Society of Hinduism calls for Alabama to end ‘highly insensitive’ yoga ban 1 day ago / News
Trump, supporters set expectations too high for Jeff Sessions as AG 1 day ago / Opinion
Lohr North America bringing plant, 140 jobs to Alabama 1 day ago / News
Protesters demand Arab City Schools reinstate fight song — ‘Put prayer and Dixie back in the game’ 1 day ago / News
Save the date: Oct. 25, 2018 Yellowhammer Power of Service reception 1 day ago / News
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin under fire for ‘sanctuary city’ remarks — ‘Didn’t he pledge an oath to uphold the laws?’ 1 day ago / News
Governor Ivey highlights Alabama ranking among top states for manufacturing 1 day ago / News
Three Alabama men arrested for stealing vases from cemeteries 1 day ago / News
United Airlines adds flights to ‘top college football markets’ 1 day ago / News
Police storm Alabama Democratic state representative’s home in overnight raid 1 day ago / News
Three people accused of running Alabama pill mill 1 day ago / News
Alabama Democratic infighting continues as Election Day draws nearer 1 day ago / News
‘Jefferson County is leading the nation in school safety’: Sheriff Mike Hale unveils new school safety plan 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Alabama’s largest county looks to continue economic development momentum

With the recent announcements of thousands of jobs coming into Jefferson County in connection with Amazon’s advanced robotics fulfillment center, DC BLOX’s data center and Shipt’s decision to keep its corporate headquarters in Birmingham, local officials are working from a playbook that has four steps, they say.

It all begins with Alabama’s business climate that has been ranked as best in the United States for growth potential and workforce training by Business Facilities magazine, said Commissioner David Carrington, chair of the county’s Finance, Information Technology and Business Development Committee.

The second is that Jefferson County is the economic center of the state, with the largest population and number of jobs.

In 2016, companies announced they were going to create 14,500 jobs and invest $5.1 billion in Alabama. The Birmingham-Hoover metro area accounted for about 20 percent of those jobs and 25 percent of the capital investment. Jefferson County alone was responsible for 1,436 announced jobs and $506 million in capital investment.

“In fact, the metro area’s gross domestic product is greater than Mobile, Montgomery and Huntsville combined,” Carrington said. “In 2017, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce, Jefferson County led the state with 2,200 new announced jobs in targeted industries.”

The next step is collaboration among partners that often include the Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA), University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and, if a proposed site is in a city, the city.

“As in most successful projects, it was a well-coordinated community effort that led to a successful conclusion, and we’re very grateful to our partners and allies for their great work on this project,” said Lee Smith, East Region CEO for BBVA Compass and 2018 chairman of the BBA, after the area secured Amazon’s $325 million investment.

“The county actively listens to the prospect’s needs and then participates in the development of an aggressive marketing plan with (those) partners,” Carrington said.

Fourth, a project team is in place that “leverages our community’s assets,” Carrington said. “. . . We will talk about our enviable road and rail transportation network when talking to a distribution company; or UAB, Southern Research and Innovation Depot when talking to a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) company; or our central, geographic proximity to Mercedes, Honda, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Kia and the soon to be open Toyota/Mazda plants when talking to an automotive supplier.”

All of those steps are done under a positioning umbrella, he said.

“Even if we don’t win a project, we want the company and their consultants to ‘have a good feeling’ about the community so we will be considered for a future project,” he said.

Carrington pointed to the community’s Amazon HQ2 “BringAtoB” campaign.

“The primary project team knew that Birmingham was at best a long shot, but, despite the odds, we put together an innovative vision and proposal for the company to consider,” he said. “While we didn’t win the headquarters, we caught Amazon’s attention and less than a year later announced an 855,000-square-foot advanced robotics fulfillment center in Bessemer.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 hours ago

Rep. Martha Roby: Hearing from constituents ‘enables me to better represent your views’

Over the last month during the August district work period, I have had the opportunity to travel throughout Alabama’s Second District to meet with constituents, local leaders and business owners. Having this time to hear firsthand from the people I represent is tremendously important, and I believe it enables me to better represent your views in Washington.

I recently wrapped up my district travel for the month, and I would like to briefly share with you an update on some of my visits and meetings I had towards the end of August.

552
Keep reading 552 WORDS

I met with leaders from Ingram State Community College in Deatsville. We had a great conversation about our state’s excellent community college system and ways we can continue to improve higher education and opportunities for AL-02 students. I also sat down with some folks from the Alabama Association of School Boards, and they updated me on some of the issues our local school systems face. I appreciated hearing from them and learning more about their perspective.

One afternoon, I had the privilege of speaking to the Montgomery chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers during their monthly luncheon. We discussed a number of important topics, including efforts in Congress and the Trump Administration to reinvigorate our nation’s aging infrastructure. I appreciated this opportunity and everyone who took the time to visit with me.

I also visited the Army Aviation support facility in Hope Hull for a briefing and an overview of their facility. I enjoyed talking with General Gordon, Colonel Bass, and others during my time there.

I stopped by Sabel Steel to meet with company leadership, including owner Keith Sabel. As you may know, Sabel Steel recently announced that thanks to our historic tax overhaul, they will use their significant savings to provide pay increases to all employees, invest in new equipment, expand their existing facilities, and hire additional workers. I enjoyed visiting this outstanding company, and I wish them continued success as we work to implement even more pro-growth policies to assist job creators across the district.

In Dothan one afternoon, I visited the Dothan Behavioral Medicine Clinic where I talked with staff and received a briefing on the Clinicom technology that is used to diagnose mental illness. Mental health is an acute problem facing our country, and I was pleased to learn more about their work.

One morning, I had the opportunity to speak to the Squadron School at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base. We had a great conversation about leadership qualities and my role in Congress as an advocate for our military. I really appreciated the many thoughtful questions I received and am already looking forward to my next visit!

One day, I sat down with Jay Moseley, Teresa Collier, and John Hamm from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Fusion Center. They updated me on the status of the human trafficking problem in our state and their efforts to eradicate this horrendous plague on our communities. I appreciate these leaders and their work to combat this atrocious problem.

I also toured Common Ground Ministries’ Mercy House and helped serve lunch one afternoon. I really enjoyed meeting some wonderful people and having several deeply meaningful conversations. We are fortunate to have Common Ground and all its dedicated volunteers as a resource in the River Region.

These are just some of the many productive, informative meetings I had over the second half of this August district work period. Now that the month is behind us and fall is quickly approaching, I would like to extend a sincere “thank you” to all the individuals, businesses, local officials and others who hosted me and visited with me over the last several weeks. It is always a true joy to visit various communities in AL-02, and I look forward to more opportunities to learn from the people I represent.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

Show less
7 hours ago

Prepare to vote on constitutional amendments, Alabama

The drought, as they say, is over. Football season is back in Alabama.

To no one’s surprise, the Alabama Crimson Tide was ranked number one in both the AP and Coaches preseason polls.

Almost simultaneously as the return of college football, however, is the beginning of another all-too-familiar season for Alabamians.

That season, of course, is election season. In this season, as in the college football season, Alabama earns a number one ranking. This ranking isn’t for being the state with the most elections, however. No, this additional number one ranking is for our massive state constitution, the longest constitution in America and, perhaps, the world.

Our constitution is well over 300,000 words–that’s forty times longer than the U.S. Constitution. The only governing document that rivals the size of Alabama’s is that of India, although it is still less than half as long.

Our constitution’s depth, it seems, is due to the 928 amendments that have been added since the constitution’s inception in 1901.

Although some amendments are substantive and generally applicable to the entire state, a large portion of the amendments only deal with a singular county. This is because the Constitutional Convention of 1901, in an effort to regain control of the state after Reconstruction, concentrated power so heavily in Montgomery that many local decisions were, and still are, not legally permitted without an explicit change in the constitution, e.g. a constitutional amendment.

This means that anytime a county wants to, for example,  levy a minor tax, institute local term limits, or create a toll road, a constitutional amendment is required.

In November, Alabamians will have the opportunity to make the state constitution even longer. This year, residents will vote on four statewide constitutional amendments, a relatively small number in light of the fourteen voted on in 2016.

Included on the ballot will be constitutional amendments concerning the public display of the Ten Commandments, abortion, the University of Alabama’s Board of Trustees, and special elections for legislative vacancies.

Although it is easy to treat constitutional amendments as an afterthought (they are, in fact, at the end of the ballot), it is important to understand the potential impact of a change to the state’s most significant document.

Unfortunately, the language describing constitutional amendments on the ballot is often difficult to understand. Additionally, there is no description of the effects of a proposed amendment. This can be disheartening to voters taking their voice in the electoral process seriously while at the same time encouraging split-second decisions and absent-minded bubbling. Neither of these cases are desirable.

That’s why, in the upcoming weeks, the Alabama Policy Institute will release op-eds on the constitutional amendments in easy-to-understand language, including the possible effects, or lack thereof, on the state. We will also release a one-stop Guide to the Issues that will explain the amendments concisely and in a readable format that voters can take into the polling stations.

Stay tuned.

Parker Snider is Manager of Policy Relations for the Alabama Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

1

Show less
9 hours ago

Alabama drone pilot airs it out for ESPN’s College GameDay

For Dave Smith, a one-off equipment installation job turned into the chance of the lifetime.

“It was going to be a weekend gig,” Smith said of his first role on College GameDay. “The Monday after, I got a call asking if I could do that the entire football season. That was 24 years ago.”

Smith’s skills as a drone pilot earned him the full-time position each Saturday on ESPN’s top-rated show. Over his long career, Smith has won 10 Emmy Awards, and has met hundreds of football players and celebrities. It was an unexpected role for this lanky Southerner, whose slow-spun drawl earned him the moniker “Bama Dave” on set.

1605
Keep reading 1605 WORDS

“Call it a 24-year weekend,” he said.

Smith, who has always loved electronics, said it’s the perfect job.

“My whole life, I’ve played with expensive, remote-controlled toys,” he said. “But some guys have told me they’d give their manhood to have this job.”

Those toys have put Smith square in the sights of many big-name talents on GameDay, namely football analysts Kirk HerbstreitRece Davis, Desmond Howard, Chris Fowler and even Paul Finebaum, who traded a sports opinion column for talk radio and a founding spot on ESPN’s SEC Network. Among the friends Smith has made along the way, he calls coach Lee Corso “one of the greatest guys.”

Corso, a Florida State quarterback in the 1950s who went on to hold head-coaching jobs for nearly two decades, is well-known for a favorite GameDay stunt: At the end of each show, Corso predicts the winner by donning that team’s mascot head.

It was Corso who gave Smith his nickname during the cameraman’s first show.

“Very few people on the show know my real name. I’m just Bama Dave,” said Smith, who attended the University of Alabama and UAB.

Smith has forged an enduring friendship with Alabama coach Nick Saban – and not just because he roots for the Crimson Tide. During Alabama games, Saban comes up, picks up the football helmet, signs it and hands it to Smith on TV.

“He’s a friend, he’s among the best in the world,” Smith said. “I have hundreds of pictures of me and Nick.”

Smith has met every guest on the show. Smith’s standouts whom he’ll never forget meeting include “Broadway” Joe Namath, Lance Armstrong, Bill Murray, Charles Barkley and Condoleezza Rice. While those names evoke different images, they are all impressive in their own right, Smith noted.

In 24 years, Smith has never missed a National Championship Game. Once the football games start, he barely stops running. This season, Smith’s trek started Wednesday, Aug. 29, with a 5:30 a.m. flight to Southbend, Indiana, for the Michigan StateNotre Dame game on Saturday, Sept. 1. On Tuesday, Sept. 4, Smith will be at College Station, Texas, for the ClemsonTexas A&M University game.

“I’ll walk in my house around midnight on Saturday night,” he said. “After the game, it may take me 11 hours to go from the site to home.”

Price of the toys separates men from the boys

On College GameDay, football fans expect perfection.

To achieve that seamless, nonstop TV coverage, Smith selects from his veritable treasure trove of drones: the DJIS-1000, worth about $10,000; the smaller DJI Inspire II, worth about $7,000; and a DJI Phantom 4 PRO, in the $1,500 range. Smith has the DJI Mavic PRO, which ranges about $1,200, and a colorful Autel Robotics X-Star Premium EVO drone. The Autel retails at $799.

Brand-new on the market, the Autel was a gift to Smith, who usually buys his equipment from specialized hobby shops. Autel asked Smith to demo the machine.

“I’m hoping to use it at the first game on September 1st,” he said. “I’m hoping it will perform so well it becomes one of our main tools. It’s so small and nimble.”

College GameDay employees don’t know where they’ll be from one week to the next. It all depends on the schedules of the winning teams for the next week.

“We never know where we’ll be that weekend, until Sunday morning,” Smith said.

Football season is grueling for Smith and his co-workers, who put the fast-paced show together. Nine semi-trucks are sent to the location. About 125 people converge at a site every weekend to put together the three-hour show.

During football season, Smith said, “I hit the ground running. On College GameDay, all the guys are extended family, because during the season, we’re all together more than with our own families.”

In the middle of a Stanford University game a few years ago, Smith was surprised when someone tapped his shoulder. He turned around to see Condoleezza Rice.

“I understand you’re from Alabama,” Rice said.

After talking for a couple of minutes, Smith couldn’t hold back the question so many people want to know of Rice: Would she run for President of the United States?

“Her words were, ‘Never. I’m done,’” Smith recalled.

Getting an early start in Emmy-award-winning career

Smith’s drone-flying skills are in his genes. It goes back at least 50 years to his grandfather, a licensed pilot who gave his 13 grandchildren their first plane rides.

During World War II, Smith’s father, Walter, joined the Army at 16, by lying about his age. One evening a couple of years later, he was in the mess hall and saw the Army was seeking flight trainees for B-17 bombers. In no time, he was flying.

On his father’s 13th mission, he was given command of his own B-17. Walter Smith hand-painted Birmingham Jewell on the plane, in honor of his wife, Jewell.

“During Dad’s first 13 missions, for every three bombers, two didn’t return,” Smith said.

Upon completion of his 49th mission in 1943, with every crew member returning alive, Smith’s father was made a commanding officer at Kimbolton Royal Air Force Station in England. Birmingham Jewell went into the English Channel on her 128th mission. Seven men escaped, but three men went down with the aircraft.

When Smith’s father finally left military service after serving in the Korean War, he started his own flying business, Activation Airways in Birmingham. He was a dealer for several plant manufacturers, offering lessons and charter services.

Smith began flying model airplanes as a 6-year-old and remote-controlled planes in his teens. He and his brother, Walt, are licensed airplane pilots.

“I’ve  been involved in the remote-control modeling hobby my entire life,” Smith said. “When the drone industry was born, I had to be a part of it because I’m a professional videographer and a cameraman. In the beginning, it was photos from the air. When Go Pros became popular, I started shooting video from the drones.”

In 1980, Smith started Advanced Communications in Birmingham.

“We were a leader in installing satellite communications, both commercial and residential,” he said.

In 1994, Smith got a call from ESPN to install equipment one weekend, to enable their College GameDay talent – among them Chris Fowler, the host from 1990 to 2014 – to report on the games.

Smith said that being asked to be a part of GameDay will forever be etched in his mind.

“I was shocked to receive a phone call from Bob Braunlich, the company’s vice president of Remote Production Operations,” Smith said. “Disney had given ESPN the green light for the show.

“He said, ‘We want to know if you want to be a pioneer for ESPN. We want to know if you’ll be the first drone pilot for ESPN.’”

It took Smith all of five seconds to say yes.

“There’s seven and a half billion people in the world,” he said. “Being the first drone pilot for ESPN, bringing epic, low-altitude aerial video to the public every weekend for football season is, to me, the coolest job in the world.

“The year 1994 was a key point in my life and career,” Smith said. “It’s doesn’t get any better than that.”

The first ESPN GameDay show was at the University of Notre Dame.

“We’ve had so many stars,” Smith said. “Katy Perry, Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, the Duck Dynasty guys … we’ve had so many country music stars. The problem is, after 24 years, all the shows run together,” he said.

Along the way, Smith has picked up 10 Emmys – most stored in his “man cave” – along with a bevy of Alabama football helmets.

When football season ends, Smith returns to his spacious home on Logan Martin Lake, where expansive windows showcase the beauty of the sparkling east-central Alabama waterway. There, Smith and his wife, Reneé, enjoy his well-earned off days. The couple marked 40 years together on Aug. 26.

Smith said his work truly never stops. During the off-season, he runs the company he started 14 years ago, Spider Be Gone, which began as an effort to rid his home of pesky insects.

“All of a sudden, it wasn’t paradise because of the insects and mosquitos,” Smith said.

He researched the Texas-based Spider Be Gone and traveled to the Lone Star State to learn the business. After learning the techniques and installing the system in his own home, Smith started Spider Be Gone in Alabama. Being on the road so much, Smith handed off the daily operations of the business to his son, Cameron.

Helping keep his top-notch camera skills in order, for the past 14 years Smith has taken sunset pictures on Logan Martin Lake every evening he’s home.

“Ever since we moved in, if there’s a sunset, you’ll find me taking pictures right from my back deck,” Smith said. “I use my handheld Canon EOS 5D.”

One of Smith’s happiest times is sitting on his deck over the lake, showing his grandson, Calvin, how to fly drones.

“He loves to fly them, he sits on my lap,” Smith said. “He’s gonna be a little pilot someday.”

Smith keeps busy with his drone business, Star Aerial. A large part of his work is taking photos of homes for real estate companies, construction jobs and mapping. In the summer, it’s not unusual for Smith’s friends and neighbors to hire him to take drone photos of their families skiing Logan Martin Lake.

A higher power makes every show perfect  

Like many athletes, Smith has a ritual he undertakes before every show.

“I say a prayer to my Lord,” he said. “I ask him to allow me to do my job to the best of my ability and not screw up. I invoke the blessing of the deity before I do anything.

“It’s part of who I am,” Smith said. “I know where every blessing of mine comes from. So, I ask.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
11 hours ago

Alabama named the most ‘hated’ college football team

National polling released on Thursday claims that the Alabama Crimson Tide are the most “hated” team in college football.

The results, collected by the research firm Lightspeed at the request of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), showed that 16 percent of respondents “hated” Alabama the most out of any team in the nation. Nick Saban’s program was followed by Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan, Southern California (USC), Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska respectively.

The WSJ theorized why the top teams were included, saying, “Alabama and Ohio State, have won national titles in the last four years, while No. 4 Penn State is still emerging from the shadow of the Jerry Sandusky sex-abuse scandal.”

117
Keep reading 117 WORDS

They continued to note that, “Notre Dame irks the rest of the country by remaining independent instead of joining a conference like almost every other school. Michigan irks by simply being Michigan.”

Alabama opens its season Saturday at 7:00 pm CST against Louisville in Orlando. The game will be televised on ABC.

For the rest of the state’s games and how to watch, click here.

For a schedule of all the nationally televised college football games over Labor Day weekend, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
12 hours ago

How Nick Saban’s diet sets him up for success on and off the field

By Thomas Cox

How many times have you asked yourself the question: “What are we going to have for lunch?”

The most successful people have a habit of eating the same things, or the same few things, every day.

This means:

They make it mindless, so it is one less decision they have to make.
They have a system and fuel that their body is used to and they stick with it.

Successful people are successful not because of good luck, birth order, or family heritage, but because they have adopted the right habits. They do things differently than the rest.

Let us talk about one of the most successful football coaches to ever walk the planet: Nick Saban. Good ol’ Nick has won six national championships (one at LSU and six at Alabama), so you can for sure equate him with the word “success.”

If you speak to anyone on the inside, you will know that he is a machine – long work days and long weeks. He is characterized by many in his field as one of the hardest people to work for, but he pays so well that they take the long hours and all that goes along with it.

But over the long term, his success has been predicated off of hard work and a system, or “process,” that works for him. Many coaches and coordinators have come and gone, but he is the one that has been the mainstay the last 11 years. Part of that “process” is the fact that his daily routine and diet do not vary much at all.

Some of this stuff may not be healthy, but it works for him and it is something that has kept him in shape and able to still coach with tons of energy at 66 years old.

So, here is Nick’s daily regime:

Early Morning: Runs on the treadmill or works on the elliptical at his house. On the way to the office, he eats an oatmeal cream pie. Again, not the healthiest, but it is mindless and it is one less decision he has to think about every morning.

Lunch: It is a chicken salad that he gets from a local spot every day.

Off season, he and some of the staff play pickup basketball two to three  days a week – during the season, maybe one day a week. So, the most successful coach in college football sometimes exercises two times a day. Interesting… but that’s a another topic for another article.

Post practice: Oatmeal cream pie.

Dinner: Rotates between three different meals.

Why?

Why does a guy that makes $11.25 million dollars eat oatmeal cream pies and chicken salad?

Because it works.

Because it is mindless

Because it keeps him at a healthy weight.

It might sound boring, but eating the same thing for breakfast every day might be a good place to start. When you are busy, deciding what to eat when you first wake up in the morning is just one more thing to think about.

The most successful people follow daily rituals that keep them aligned and consistent, which frees their minds to think about more important things.

The majority of fit people say that they eat virtually the same meals every day; mostly the same breakfast, same lunch, same dinner, and when it comes to snacks and beverages, well, you guessed it, very predictable food. To clarify, they did not suggest that they eat exactly the same entree for every meal, but that they often choose from three, maybe four, things that they like for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It is one of the reasons I started mealfit meals – to make that routine even easier for my customers to not only start, but also maintain.

So let us look at some more examples of what some of the world’s most successful people eat:

Breakfast:

Best-selling author and blogger, Seth Godin, revealed to Tim Ferriss that he has the same smoothie, consisting of frozen bananas, hemp powder, almond milk, prunes and walnuts, every morning, according to Thrillist.

Chrissy Teigen – The Sports Illustrated model told Bon Appetit that she and fiancé John Legend stick to the same morning meal: two eggs over easy with turkey bacon and avocado — and she skips the coffee.

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen is a creature of habit. She told Bon Appetit, “I have the same thing for breakfast every day: vanilla yogurt with granola and fruit. And if I can get my hands on some boiled eggs, I go for those, too.”

CEO Brad Lande, Head of Birchbox Man, has a smoothie of coconut water, banana, blueberries, kale, bee pollen, almond butter and ice.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and a vegetarian, starts his day with toasts, an omelet for his daily proteins and tea.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has scrambled eggs, turkey sausage and grapefruit.

Beyoncé eats scrambled egg whites, a vegetable smoothie or whole-grain cereal with lowfat milk.

Arianna Huffington, Huffington Post founder and current CEO of Thrive Global, has fresh fruit, poached eggs and two hot cups of Bulletproof coffee.

Lunch:

Actor Mark Wahlberg (and co-owner of the burger restaurant chain Wahlburgers) typically eats a salad, turkey burger and sweet potato for lunch.

Entrepreneur, author and productivity guru Tim Ferriss recommends eating the same thing for lunch almost every day, which for him consists of organic beef, mixed vegetables, pinto beans and guacamole.

Oprah has soup and a salad every day. One of her favorite pairings is tomato soup and a Tuscan kale and apple salad

Gwyneth Paltrow has a big salad with grilled chicken.

Usain Bolt eats pasta with corned beef.

Andy Murray sticks with salmon and rice for lunch.

Why does this work?

Here are some reasons why this may help lead to some success in many areas of fitness and life:

1. Save your willpower for more important matters.

Unfortunately, willpower is a limited resource. How many times do you think you could say no to a chocolate chip cookie in a day? Willpower is like a muscle that gets tired the more you use it. To keep it strong, you have to find ways to limit its use. By having a few go-to meals that you eat on a consistent basis, you don’t have to think about your meals. This strategy helps you conserve your willpower for more important decisions — and it could help you turn down any junk food offers throughout the day.

2. Never stress about food
Do nor worry about what you are going to eat next and whether or not you are getting enough nutrients. Being overly stressed about your food choices can lead you down some very unhealthy paths. When we are stressed, we crave comfort food and could wind up snacking on a bag of chips while searching for a healthy option to cook. For a lot of people worrying about their diets can become very stressful when it does not have to be. By simplifying your diet you, take the worry out of the equation.

3. Save time and money
With fewer ingredients and a shorter grocery list, you will find yourself saving more money and spending a lot less time in the grocery store.

Will you be like Nick Saban if you eat oatmeal cream pies for breakfast? No.

Will you be as fast as Usain Bolt if you eat pasta with corned beef at lunch? No.

OK then, so what is the take-a-way? What we can take from all of these highly successful people is that routine in many ways keeps us focused on what we need to be focused on. For some, it is winning national championships, for some, it is writing books, and for others, it may be raising the best kids on your block. Whatever your job is, take one less decision off your plate so you can focus on killing the rest of your day.

Thomas Cox is the founder and owner of mealfit.co
He can be reached at thomas@mealfit.co
or on Instagram @mealfit.co
Facebook: Mealfit
on Youtube

1

Show less