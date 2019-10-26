Alabama’s Lake Thurlow to refill with new spillway gates
Lake Thurlow is coming back up following completion of a two-year project to replace spillway gates at Thurlow Dam.
Lake levels are scheduled to begin rising on Tuesday, Oct. 29, reaching normal full pool by Thursday, Oct. 31.
The drawdown was needed to replace the dam’s 36 spillway crest gates, known as flashboards, which were installed in the 1920s. The replacements, called Obermeyer gates, are more efficient than the old system and will provide greater control to manage water resources, according to Thurlow Dam Superintendent Joel Johnson.
“These new gates will allow us to maintain better control of the water flow over the spillway,” Johnson said.
The new design will feature four spans that operate independently across the top of the dam but will mimic the historic look of the original dam. Decades ago, local boosters promoted Thurlow Dam as the “Niagara of the South” for the way the Tallapoosa River spills over the dam when all the gates are open.
“With this project, we wanted to do our best to make sure the improved Thurlow Dam keeps its historic look and feel. This will resemble the Thurlow Dam we all know and remember,” Johnson said.
The work was done over the summers of 2018 and 2019 to take advantage of drier weather.
Alabama Power reminds individuals with boats and other water-related equipment and facilities to always be alert to changing conditions on company reservoirs and be prepared to take necessary steps to protect property.
UAB website tells how to prevent, treat flu and safeguard loved ones
More than 42 million people were affected by the flu during the 2018-2019 season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Flu season has started in the United States and is expected to run from October through late March.
In response to high flu rates from previous years and in preparation for the peak of the upcoming flu season, the University of Alabama at Birmingham is taking extra measures to promote flu education and prevention through its one-stop flu resource website, uab.edu/flu.
Visitors can find information on uab.edu/flu about where to get the flu shot, what to do if they have the flu, how to avoid spreading it and other frequently asked questions. It also includes resources such as informational “myth vs. truth” videos and posters that can be shared by schools, churches and other public places. The site is UAB’s primary flu resource center and will be kept up to date regularly throughout the season.
UAB experts agree that a flu shot is a simple way to avoid the flu. Not only can getting the flu shot keep you from getting the flu, but it can help reduce any symptoms you may experience should you end up having the flu. Another important reason to get the flu shot is that it protects people you come in contact with from becoming infected.
The CDC recommends getting the flu shot before the end of October if possible, as it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to take effect. While you can still get a flu shot in January, experts urge that getting vaccinated earlier in the season better prepares your immune system to fight off any contact with the flu virus, whereas getting it later in the season can lead to less protection.
According to UAB Hospital Epidemiologist Rachael Lee, M.D., the flu can strike with zero warning.
“You will have fevers, body aches, a sore throat and coughing, and then you can have other symptoms as well, such as shortness of breath,” Lee said. “You can feel dehydrated, meaning you may be dizzy, and you may be a little bit confused.”
Once you have the flu, what can make you feel better?
Do not underestimate the power of ibuprofen or acetaminophen. For older children and adults, it can make a world of difference in relieving symptoms.
Rest.
Drink plenty of fluids.
Take an antiviral medicine if prescribed by your doctor.
A humidifier, steam from a hot shower or saline spray will help with sinuses temporarily and do not have many side effects. The more sinuses drain, the less likely you will get a sinus or ear infection.
Lozenges or anything to suck on will help the throat feel better. Your throat hurts because of sinus drainage, and keeping it moist helps reduce that pain.
For more information and helpful tips regarding the flu, visit UAB’s flu resources at uab.edu/flu.
This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.
ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington on record employment figures: ‘The collaboration right now with Gov. Ivey’s administration is humming on all cylinders’
Last week, the Alabama Department of Labor reported a new record low unemployment rate of 3% and additional historic bests for the number of people working and in the labor force.
In an interview with Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Alabama Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington touted the 3% seasonally adjusted figure for September, which was down a tenth of a point from the previous record set in August.
He credited Gov. Kay Ivey for her commitment to employment.
“I would have to say I look up to the governor,” he said. “Gov. Kay Ivey has a strong commitment to job creation, to workforce development. So right now, in my opinion, the relationship we are afforded through Gov. Ivey’s leadership is building really strong public and private partnerships. I think that is a direct result of all of these milestones that we’re hitting. Look at the fact that our unemployment rate is at a historic low, 3%. It was almost unheard of in years past. But look at where we are right now. There are jobs out there available, and one of the responsibilities for our agency is to make sure we raise awareness with job seekers and connect them with employers that want hire for specific positions.”
Washington explained there are efforts underway to get the number even lower. He said his agency serves as a mechanism to connect job seekers and employers seeking to fill positions that require specific skill sets.
“The collaboration right now with Gov. Ivey’s administration is humming on all cylinders,” he added. “As you heard me mention, the state’s unemployment rate is at a historic low – 3%. But also, one challenge is the number of people that we documented as unemployed is at an all-time low, which is good. But that 66,000 people that we reported as unemployed, in my opinion, they are facing barriers to get into the workforce. We want to push those job seekers who are unemployed to one of our 50 career centers around the state who will do an assessment. If they need specific training, we can move them into training programs and get them into some of these in-demand high-wage jobs.”
“My grandfather opened up in 1922 right down the street,” Leege said. “I started working down here when I was in high school, and then after I got out of the Navy in 1968, I came back to work for my father. We worked together until 1985 when he passed away, then my mother and I ran it until she passed away 12 years ago.”
Leege runs the business now, serving customers with the same smile and friendly help their parents and grandparents received from his father and grandfather before him. Leege says folks drive from all over Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida to see him.
“I’m real proud of that reputation,” Leege said. “It’s nice when you go somewhere, walking through the store and somebody says, ‘Hey Mr. Dauphine! How you doing?’”
Leege mainly fixes shoes, purses and luggage, although he says he’ll try to fix anything that you can bring through the front door. The most memorable item he’s been asked to fix?
“A leather G-string,” Leege laughed.
Leege says his customers inspire him to keep working, despite reaching and passing the traditional retirement age.
“I’ve got great customers,” Leege said.
Dauphine Shoeteria is located at 208 Conti Street and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.
On a journey that began in her hometown of Chattanooga in the early 1990s, the then-high school senior visited Auburn and made it her home for four years, putting her career path in motion. Her route back home to east Tennessee started after graduating from Auburn in 1994 with a degree in park and recreation management.
“The National Park Service has the best mission of any federal agency, in my opinion,” Hendy said. “It is the guardian of the nation’s treasures and we want all of this to be here for our kids.”
Hendy is the first female chief ranger at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but she downplays that aspect. “I was one of three female chief rangers from other parks who applied for this job, so it’s not an anomaly to have a female chief.”
As for her literal hat, people are drawn to it and want pictures with Hendy and her fellow rangers.
“That’s the good side most of the time, but for park rangers, who are federal law enforcement officers, we must deal with the occasional person who doesn’t follow the law,” she said. “We go to the same training facility as all other federal law enforcement, which serves us well. People tell us things they might not tell a normal officer.”
When asked what causes more problems, people or bears, Hendy left no doubt: “People cause more problems than bears, hands down, like a thousand to one in call volume, literally. When a bear causes a problem, it is usually because of a person getting too close to it.”
Hendy, whose office is in the park headquarters near the Gatlinburg entrance, oversees 45 park rangers as well as the Wilderness Office, which provides visitors with information on backcountry traveling and camping. She also supervises the Appalachian/Piedmont Zone Wildlife and Land Fire Program that serves 22 parks around the Southeast and is headquartered at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“The majority of my time is spent checking in to make sure that everybody else is getting what they need,” Hendy said. “I usually work in my office or go to meetings.
“My best days, though, are in the field with my fellow rangers, but those days are not typical. Being able to listen to them and provide them with what they need and make their jobs easier in whatever way we can, that’s what I live to do. That’s my favorite part of the job. I know what it’s like to be out all night cold and miserable and wet, and I know what it’s like to be scared on an incident where a drunk is giving you a hard time and is violent with you.”
But those rare cases don’t diminish the overall enjoyment of providing a place where park visitors can enjoy the outdoors. She also encourages others to pursue their dreams of working with the National Park Service.
“Be willing to start as a volunteer,” she said. “You can get a volunteer job with the NPS at volunteer.gov, Student Conservation Association or Job Corp, or go to a local state park and volunteer. Just get out there and see what all those places have to offer.
“Then narrow down what you like to do. Big western parks are like small towns. They have their own roads crew, jail, school and post office. You can literally have a job in the NPS as an asphalt paver. So figure out what you like to do and then figure out what place offers it.”
As a student at Auburn, Hendy did a summer internship at Yosemite National Park in its Wilderness Office.
“I started [at Auburn] in criminal justice and realized eventually I did not want to be stuck in a city,” she said. “Dr. Bob Crabtree and I had a discussion one day and he recommended I look into the land management agencies. Once I did that, I changed my major to park and recreation management, and I took a lot of forestry classes and have used them much and throughout my career.”
In addition to her Auburn degree, Hendy earned a master’s degree in biomechanics and exercise physiology from Utah State. “I use the anatomy and physiology constantly as a paramedic, and the physics of biomechanics is the same physics of high-angle technical rescue and helicopter rescue.”
But it wasn’t all classrooms and studying while in school, said Hendy, as she reminisced about going to Auburn football games and being active in sports on the Plains.
“I went to every home game,” she said. “My first year I lived in Helen Keller Hall and it was right across from the eagle’s nest, and so when waking up in the morning, the vibe outside was all about the ballgame.
“I also really enjoyed working with the Intramural Department. I worked there for four years and was a manager when I left. That was my crew. I loved being out on the football fields in fall. Our women’s flag football independent team won the campus championship three years in a row. Those were some big highlights for me.”
For high school students considering Auburn, she recommends they “get down there and walk around on campus. I just went down there to check it out. As soon as I got on campus, I knew.”
Today, just like fans going to an Auburn ballgame, Hendy is at a major tourist destination where 11 million park visitors each year go to relax and get away from their routines. So how does she relax on her off days?
“I go boating and I like to travel,” she said. “Those are probably the two biggest things I like to do. I also like to go fishing, kayaking, camping, climbing and motorcycle riding. There’s some world-class fishing in this park and I’m excited I finally got my Tennessee driver’s license so I can finally go get a fishing license. I think I’ll be doing some fishing this fall, so that’ll be nice.”
About the hat
The National Park Service hat is called a “flat hat” and is a nod to the U.S. Cavalry who were the original guardians of the National Park Service. The leather hatband features needles and the cone of the giant sequoia tree in recognition of the Yosemite Mariposa Grove, the first land set aside for preservation and initially guarded by the Buffalo Soldiers, the all African-American cavalry unit formed just after the Civil War. In 1864 President Abraham Lincoln signed legislation protecting the Mariposa Grove and Yosemite Valley for “public use, resort and recreation,” according to the National Park Service. For the first time, the federal government set aside scenic natural areas to be protected for the benefit of future generations.
AL-2 GOP hopeful Jessica Taylor: ‘I’m sick of watching folks in my generation talking about socialism like that’s an ideology our nation should embrace’
There is no doubt that the U.S. House Democrat foursome known as “the Squad” gets low marks among Republican primary hopefuls in Alabama.
Jessica Taylor, one the candidates vying for the GOP nod in Alabama’s second congressional district race, is making the most out of that unpopularity to set herself apart from the other candidates.
The Prattville resident announced her candidacy earlier this week and joined Huntsville’s radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Friday to elaborate on why she seeks to be a counterbalance to extreme elements in the Democratic Party.
“I’m sick of watching folks in my generation talking about socialism like that’s an ideology our nation should embrace,” Taylor said. “That’s exactly why I’m running because, as a young female, I think I can go toe-to-toe with that ‘Squad’ better than any other candidate in this race. I’m running because we need a conservative that can take on those radicals in the Swamp, talk about protecting life, the Second Amendment and making sure we back up President Trump as these liberals attempt this coup in the House.”
Also, during the WVNN appearance, Taylor highlighted what she saw as priorities for Alabama’s second congressional district, which stretches from Autauga County in Central Alabama to Houston County in extreme Southeast Alabama.
“This district is about peanuts and propellers,” she added. “We’ve got fabulous farmers, and then our military bases here and our defense contractors, a very important sector to this community and to you guys, too, up north. I would certainly make it a priority to help those communities, both active duty military and their families. Spousal reciprocity is something very important when you’re a military spouse, and you’re moving around state to state, and you can’t continue to work. So, I think there are lots of things you can continue to do to support our military families and certainly those defense contractors to strengthen that sector. It’s very important to our economy.”