57 mins ago

Alabama’s HudsonAlpha uses data from genomic sequencing to help patients better understand their dementia

The HudsonAlpha Institute in Huntsville announced Tuesday via a press release that their researchers had used information derived from studying genetic data to better and more thoroughly inform patients with early-onset dementia what their condition will entail. They recently published their findings in the scientific journal Molecular Case Studies.

Support from Daniel Foundation of Alabama allowed patients from the UAB Memory Disorders Clinic to undergo genetic sequencing. Following the UAB sequencing, a “genetic counselor” from HudsonAlpha walked them through their results with the goal of increasing the patient’s understanding of what their genome shows about how the disease will affect their life.

The project was led by Nick Cochran, Ph.D., in the Myers Lab.
“Both caregivers and people living with these devastating diseases are appreciative of receiving some kind of answer when we are able to provide it,” said Cochran. “For some patients, we are able to indicate with near certainty that there is a genetic cause to their disease, and for others, we identify risk factors that don’t fully explain their symptoms. Either way, the findings shed some light where they previously had no answers at all.”

According to HudsonAlpha, the researchers “knew that collecting and sequencing samples from early-onset patients could identify risk factors and early warning signs. Finding relevant genes has the potential to help with development of diagnostics and treatment tools.”

The researchers also felt that through this genomic information they could provide more context and information for the people in their care. As reported by HudsonAlpha, “the average age of onset for patients in the study is 54.”

The release adds, “More than 85% of them have some family history of dementia, and half of them have a strong family history. Diagnoses ranged from Alzheimer’s disease to frontotemporal dementia. In short, most of these patients were afflicted at a young age and have evidence that their family members are also at risk.”

Additionally, according to HudsonAlpha, “patients have more information if they want to get their families tested to see if they do harbor one of the near-certain disease-causing genetic changes, which can sometimes also qualify them for clinical trials.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

32 mins ago

Amidst Port of Mobile’s growth, Alabama State Port Authority recognized for performance

The Journal of Commerce last week recognized the Alabama State Port Authority and its partner APM Terminals for productivity achievements.

During the journal’s annual Port Performance North America conference in Newark, New Jersey, the Alabama State Port Authority received Most Improved Port Performance Overall in North America for the 2017-2018 cycle.

Additionally, APM Terminals Mobile came in second overall for Most Improved Terminal in North America.

The awards come as the Port of Mobile continues to grow at an impressive rate, showing that quality and quantity are both going up.

At the conference, Alabama State Port Authority deputy director Rick Clark and Wim Lagaay, president and chief executive officer for APM Terminals, accepted the respective awards.

Since its opening in 2008, Alabama’s container terminal at the Port of Mobile has been recognized for overall containerized cargo growth among North American ports, including fastest growth port in 2016, top-five fastest growth ports in 2017 and fastest growth import port in 2018.

Five container services now call at the Port of Mobile’s APM Terminals. The port handled 245,884 loaded TEU in the first nine months of this year, an incredible 32.7% increase over the same period last year, according to PIERS.

In a statement, Alabama State Port Authority director and CEO James K. “Jimmy” Lyons said, “We’re extremely pleased to see volume and carrier growth at Alabama’s only seaport, and it’s gratifying to be recognized by our industry peers.”

“Our terminal investments, the state’s commitment to harbor modernization, and added ocean carrier services for crucial trade lanes ensure Alabama shippers receive efficient and cost competitive service out of the Port of Mobile,” he added.

Lyons in recent weeks announced that he plans on retiring at the end of 2020.

The Alabama State Port Authority represents the State of Alabama’s public, deep-water terminals serving general cargo, container, over-dimensional and bulk cargoes supporting over 134,600 jobs and $22.4 billion in economic impact to the state.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Stolen gaming console offers serious break in Mobile murder case

A prosecutor in Alabama says authorities were able to trace a stolen gaming console to two suspects accused of shooting an Alabama college professor to death last month.

A Mobile County Assistant District Attorney said during a bond hearing Monday that a Nintendo Switch system belonging to University of South Alabama Professor Matthew Wiser was connected to a network by one of the suspects, allowing police to track it to Derric Scott and Tiquez Timmons and make their arrests.

The 20-year-olds are set to be arraigned on felony murder charges Wednesday.

Mobile investigators said they think Wiser was killed during a home invasion robbery.
(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

2 hours ago

Thanks to Alabama’s Mike Rogers, Space Force is finally happening

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday gave final passage to the conference report for the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), sending the measure to President Donald Trump’s desk.

This latest NDAA “contains major victories for Alabama and the nation’s defense and aerospace sectors,” Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) said in a statement after the Senate passed the measure on an overwhelming 86-8 vote.

In total, the NDAA authorizes $735 billion for national defense priorities. This includes authorizing a 3.1% pay raise for members of the Armed Forces, critical resources needed to carry out the most recent National Defense Strategy, reform of military housing and continued research and development into key technologies.

“This bipartisan, bicameral measure will help provide our troops with the tools necessary to best defend our nation,” Shelby added. “This is an important step in the process, and I look forward to securing critical funding for the Department of Defense through the appropriations process as soon as possible.”

Another highlight of the NDAA is the creation of the Space Force, a goal long championed by Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03). Rogers was a House conferee on the NDAA and was able to push the Space Force over the finish line.

In a statement after the House passed the conference report last week, Rogers remarked, “I was ecstatic that the project my friend Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN) and I have been working on for several years is finally becoming a reality. This is an important step for our national security. Our adversaries are moving quickly in space and this new service will allow us to quickly realign our resources and efforts towards countering them.”

The NDAA establishes the U.S. Space Force in Title 10 as the sixth Armed Service of the United States, under the U.S. Air Force. This was a top priority not only for Rogers, but for Trump. The Space Force will become the first new branch of the military since 1947. Additionally, the NDAA importantly recognizes space as a warfighting domain and authorizes the transfer of Air Force personnel to the newly established Space Force.

On the appropriations side of the equation, the two bipartisan, compromise FY 2020 funding packages agreed to Monday by Senate and House appropriators provides $40 million in operations and maintenance monies to stand up the U.S. Space Force.

While this is a cut from the $72.4 million that the Trump administration originally requested, appropriators stated that the lower number “reflects both the scaling back of the large bureaucracy associated with the Administration’s original Space Force proposal, and the delays in enacting the authorization and appropriations bills necessary to establish the Space Force.”

The House passed the FY 2020 funding packages on Tuesday in a 297-120 vote and a 280-138 vote. The Senate can now take the appropriations measures up. The packages are expected to pass the Senate on a bipartisan basis.

Shelby is the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and its subcommittee on defense. He led negotiations on the funding packages for his chamber, while House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY) spearheaded things for the lower chamber.

RELATED: Aderholt: Shelby-negotiated NASA funding bill is a big win for Alabama

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Alabama space prowess will be on display in scheduled Friday launch

Alabama is playing a leading role in the quest to take American astronauts back to space for the first time since 2011.

The launch of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner on an unmanned Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station is currently scheduled for Friday at 6:36 a.m. local time from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex-41.

The Starliner will be launched atop an Atlas V rocket, built at United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) world-class Decatur complex.

As previously reported by Yellowhammer News, this is not the only Yellowhammer State connection to the Starliner.

According to the company, Boeing’s design center in Huntsville provided all of the structural design for the Starliner capsule. Additionally, Boeing’s Phantom Works division, which has an operation in Huntsville, provided the power systems for the capsule.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is the only American-built capsule certified to land on land through a unique system of airbags and parachutes – allowing the capsule to be reusable up to 10 times.

The ULA Atlas V rocket involved is comprised of a booster stage and dual-engine Centaur upper stage, as well as a pair of solid rocket boosters. Modified specifically for the Starliner spacecraft, the Atlas V Starliner configuration does not include a payload fairing. Instead, ULA outlined that the Starliner’s own protective surfaces take the place of the fairing to protect the uncrewed spacecraft during ascent. The Atlas V configuration for this mission is powered by dual Aerojet Rocketdyne RL10A-4-2 engines, each producing 22,600 lbs. of thrust. The Centaur also includes an emergency detection system that monitors the health of the powerful rocket throughout flight.

This is the inaugural flight of this Atlas V configuration.

“We are bridging history as we prepare to launch astronauts again and the Orbital Flight Test is the first step in this process,” Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of government and commercial rograms, said in a statement. “We are excited to fly this mission-unique Atlas V in support of Boeing’s Starliner and NASA’s Commercial Crew program.”

This Orbital Flight Test will be the 81st overall launch of the Atlas V and will mark ULA’s 136th mission total. The Alabama rocket maker boasts a launch success record of 100% and has successfully delivered more than 130 satellites to orbit that provide Earth observation capabilities, enable global communications, strengthens the United States’ national security, unlock the mysteries of our solar system and support life-saving technology.

Upon a successful flight test on Friday, ULA’s Decatur-made rocket and Boeing’s Huntsville designed Starliner will be set for a historic mission: taking American astronauts back to space.

NASA previously relied on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft and rocket to bring its astronauts to the International Space Station and back to Earth since the end of the space shuttle program.

“This is critical to our future as a nation,” said Kennedy Space Center director Bob Cabana, per NASA. “We’ve got to get astronauts flying on U.S rockets from U.S. soil, and this is just a huge step forward.”

The unmanned Starliner spacecraft will be equipped with life support systems necessary for its eventual first crewed mission, as well as a test dummy named Rosie the Rocketeer (after Rosie the Riveter) outfitted with a number of sensors to monitor what an astronaut would experience during flight.

In keeping with the Christmas season, the Starliner will also deliver supplies to the astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station, including holiday presents, when it docks approximately 24-25 hours after launch.

Keep up-to-date with the scheduled Friday launch here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

UAB awarded grant for Atomic Force Microscope

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has granted the University of Alabama in Birmingham (UAB) funds to purchase an atomic force microscope.

According to a press release from UAB, the grant, totaling $314,912, will provide the highly advanced microscope for research and education purposes.

“The microscope plays a vital role in student education in the fields of chemistry, materials science, biomedical science and biomedical engineering,” said Eugenia Kharlampieva, Ph.D., professor in the UAB College of Arts and Sciences.

She added, “Educational opportunities are available for undergraduates, graduate students, and postdoctoral fellows on the campus and expand via outreach to local middle and high school students.”

The National Science Foundation is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1950. Today, the NSF has an annual budget of $8.1 billion. Congress’ stated reasons for creating the NSF were “to promote the progress of science; to advance the national health, prosperity, and welfare; to secure the national defense.”

“A high-caliber research environment is also vital to the regional economy in central Alabama through raising community awareness toward biomedical and soft-materials technologies,” said Richard A. Dluhy, Ph.D., chair of the UAB Department of Chemistry.

UAB asserts that its departments of “Chemistry, Medicine and Biomedical Engineering will benefit from the new microscope.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

