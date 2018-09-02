Alabama’s Grand Hotel completes $35 million renovation, rebrands as Autograph resort

The “Queen of Southern Resorts” has added more sparkle to her crown.

The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Point Clear has completed a three-year, $35 million transformation that is marked today by a rebranding from Marriott to Autograph Collection Hotels.

“What that means is we will be able to more of what we want to do and what we want to be to be independent as a hotel,” said Scott Tripoli, general manager of the Grand Hotel. “That’s really the moniker of Autograph: ‘Exactly like nothing else,’ and we feel like the Grand Hotel brings that right to the forefront.”



Autograph Collection Hotels are part of Marriott International Inc. but reserved to more than 150 one-of-a-kind hotels that have established their own identities.

An official reflagging of the hotel is scheduled to take place Wednesday morning.

The recent transformation has been among the most extensive since the Grand Hotel first opened in 1847. All of its 405 guest rooms have been renovated, as have its meeting and conference spaces, its spa, golf course, pool, pier grounds and restaurants.

Signature cocktails can be enjoyed at Bucky’s Lounge while everything from burgers to steaks and specialty craft beers can be enjoyed at the Bayside Grill.

The main dining room is home to Southern Roots restaurant, featuring fresh, farm-to-table seasonal Southern cuisine.

While much has changed, Tripoli said he wants longtime fans of the Grand Hotel to know that the important elements of Southern charm and great service are intact.

“We want to make sure that we continue with our Grand traditions – creating some new ones but at the same time holding on to those that are very important to our members and our guests and our generational guests who have been coming to the Grand for years and years,” he said.

For instance, the cannon still fire every afternoon as a salute to the property’s history and in honor of past and present military. The sunsets over Mobile Bay are still beautiful.

The Grand Hotel has hired a historian who will give tours and share the history of the property with guests.

The pool area has added 11 cabanas and a splash pad. The recreation and games area with putting greens and other lawn games has been moved from behind Bucky’s to the pool area.

The Grand Hotel is part of the Resort Collection on Alabama’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, which is owned by the Retirement Systems of Alabama.

“With this stunning transformation nearly complete, the historic Grand Hotel enters its next chapter with its Autograph Collection distinction,” said Tony Davis, president of the RTJ Resort Collection. “We are debuting a modern sanctuary of golf, tennis, beach, pools and spa filled with gracious Southern charm and attentiveness.”

The renovation was designed by Goodwyn Mills & Cawood and implemented by JESCO Construction.

“Here, as it has for over 170 years, the Grand life beckons with hospitality and warmth flowing through the resort in cheerful abundance,” Davis said. “With our Historic Hotels of America designation, the affiliation with the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail and Autograph Collection signature, the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa will appeal even more to group and leisure guests.”

The grounds were restored and landscaped with the signature live oaks remaining as centerpieces.

“We take great pride in the live oaks, protecting them, and everything we do is around those and making sure they’re preserved,” Tripoli said.

Designed as an all-in-one destination, the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa features a full-service spa, two RTJ Golf Trail courses, seven restaurants and lounges, two beaches, multiple pools and 37,000 square feet of renovated meeting space on 550 acres along Mobile Bay near Fairhope.

Though it has taken time, Tripoli believes guests will appreciate the combination of modern amenities with classic charm.

“It’s been a long run, but I think the ‘Queen of Southern Resorts’ is better than ever,” Tripoli said.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)