2 hours ago

Alabama’s first sandhill season in 103 years deemed success

Another warm winter left Alabama’s duck hunters frustrated, but those who were lucky enough to score permits for the first sandhill crane season in the state in 103 years were elated.

Although not all of the 400 crane permit holders were able to harvest one of the large birds, those who did raved about the new hunting opportunity.

Jason Russell of Gadsden, Alabama, and his 17-year-old son, Grayson, both drew permits, which allowed a harvest of three birds each.

The first order of business was to secure a place to hunt sandhills in the hunting zone in north Alabama. Fortunately, a friend from Birmingham had connections with a landowner near the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, and they were granted permission to hunt.

“We were excited to get an opportunity to hunt the sandhills,” said Russell, an avid duck hunter and award-winning decoy carver. “We’d seen them around for years. We really didn’t know the reality of what it would take to kill one. Once we were drawn, we thought we’d give it a shot. We bought decoys and got ready. What was interesting this year, everywhere I went, I saw cranes. I saw them near my house. At Weiss Lake, we saw cranes. At Guntersville, we saw cranes. Everywhere we went, we at least saw cranes flying.”

On the morning of the first hunt, the Russells saw several cranes in the field they planned to hunt and saw several more in the air. After setting up their decoys, both full-body and silhouettes, they settled into their blinds.

“Within 20 minutes we had a group of birds fly 15 yards over our decoys,” Jason said. “We ended up letting them go because we were so awestruck that our setup actually worked. We were kind of surprised. Another 20-30 minutes went by and groups of two and three came by. On our first hunt, three of us had permits, and we killed six birds on an afternoon hunt that lasted maybe two or three hours. We were pretty excited that you could actually decoy them. After duck and goose hunting for 30 years, this gives hunting a new twist and a new excitement.”

The Russells had planned to hunt cranes just like they would geese in an open field with layout blinds. They soon discovered natural vegetation helped them hide much better.

“There was some scrub brush sticking up,” Jason said. “I thought, well, let’s at least be comfortable. There was enough brush to where we could get hidden. We put our full-bodies out at 20 yards, hid our faces and kept our heads down. We were shooting decoying birds at 15 to 20 yards.”

The hunters left that area undisturbed for three weeks before attempting a second hunt. They were even more awestruck when they arrived at the hunting land. Jason needed two birds to fill his tags, while Grayson only needed one.

“When we got there, there must have been between 200 and 300 sandhills in the field,” Jason said. “After we got set up, three birds came in and I doubled up.”

With only one tag left, the cranes seemed hesitant to decoy. The Russells soon figured out that trying to mix crane hunting and goose hunting might not work very well.

“We had put out full-body goose decoys to try to kill a few geese while we were there,” Jason said. “It was interesting that the cranes seemed to be skirting our decoys. We decided either we were going to have to move or do something different. We made the decision to pull all the goose decoys. By the time we pulled the last goose decoy and got back in the blind, we had a pair of sandhills at 15 yards. My son rolled his out, and we were done. It could have been coincidence that we pulled the goose decoys and we killed one, but I feel like they flared off of the full-body goose decoys. We were just catching the cranes traveling from one field to another. I guess they decided to drop into our decoys to see what was going on.”

Before the hunt, Russell was afraid that it might be possible to mistake a protected whooping crane for a sandhill crane. That turned out to be an unrealized worry.

“One of my fears was being able to identify the birds if we were in low light,” he said. “Sometimes when you get the sun wrong, you can’t see color that well. I thought we were going to have to be really careful to look out for whooping cranes. But that was not a problem. The whooping cranes stood out like a sore thumb. We made sure there was no shooting at all when those were in the area. And we never shot into big groups of sandhills. We never shot into groups of more than four birds. I felt like we didn’t educate them for the most part. If people will be smart and shoot the birds in the decoys or really close, then it will be a good thing for years to come.”

Jason said it was “awesome” that he and Grayson both got permits in the first year of the new sandhill season.

“To get to shoot our sandhills together was special,” Jason said. “On our first hunt, we shot into a group of three birds and each of us got one. It was real exciting to get to have that moment of father-son hunting. It was just a neat, awesome experience that we will never be able to share again in waterfowling.”

Jason took his youngest son, 13-year-old Jonathan, on the second hunt to share the experience although Jonathan wasn’t able to hunt.

“I just wanted him to see it,” Jason said. “I was excited for him to get to watch and hear the sounds of how loud those birds really are. It was amazing. He carried one of the birds out of the field. It was a big, mature bird and he cradled that thing all the way out of the field.”

The excitement wasn’t over for the Russells when they prepared the crane for the dinner table.

“Cooking them was phenomenal,” Jason said. “We cooked some one night and took a little to a church group. One of the guys who doesn’t eat wild game said it was the best meal he’s eaten in his life. It was very flavorful. I thought it would be more like a duck, but it wasn’t. We enjoy eating duck, but I could eat way more sandhills. It was just so tender. I’ve always heard sandhills were the ribeye of the sky. Now I believe it. When you put it in your mouth, it tasted like steak. It was tender and juicy. Oh my gosh, it was so good.”

Seth Maddox, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division Migratory Game Bird Coordinator, said the duck season was indeed disappointing, but he was enthusiastic about the first sandhill season.

The final results of the sandhill season won’t be available for a couple more weeks to allow permit holders to complete their post-season surveys.

Maddox said he expects the final numbers to be in line with other states with sandhill seasons.

“From the hunters we’ve talked to, it seems to be a pretty successful sandhill season,” Maddox said. “We’re expecting a harvest rate of about 30 percent, which will be a little more than 300 birds.”

Maddox said the warm winter not only caused diminished duck numbers in Alabama but also affected the sandhill population.

“Sandhill numbers were a little below normal for the birds we typically over-winter here in Alabama,” he said. “Our 5-year average is 15,000 birds. This year, we estimated the population at 12,000, which made for a little tougher conditions for hunters. The birds tended to concentrate in areas closer to the refuges.”

Maddox said the sandhill season is the first of four as an experimental season under U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regulations. He said the number of permits (400) and tags (1,200) will be the same next year.

Alabama’s sandhill harvest rate is similar to that of Tennessee and Kentucky, which surprises Maddox a bit.

“Our season was probably a little better than I expected,” he said. “Our hunters had never done it before. They had to find people willing to give them access to hunting land. Hunters got to make new friends. I think it was a very successful season.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

49 mins ago

State Rep. Clouse: Would like to have lottery vote this November — Gaming commission should have been done 6-7 months ago

House Ways and Means General Fund Committee chair State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) thinks there is still a possibility that a referendum on a lottery could be on Alabama’s November statewide ballot.

During an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, Clouse said despite Gov. Kay Ivey naming a commission to study gaming earlier in the day, a lottery could be done separately from a discussion regarding other gaming, primarily the so-called legacy dog track gaming facilities and the casinos operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

The Dale Country Republican lawmaker said he would like to see the vote on this general election ballot to save taxpayers the cost of a statewide special election, especially given the November election is expected to generate the highest turnout of any election in a four-year time span.

“I would like to have this, and hope to have it still decided in this legislative session so we could be voting in November,” Clouse said. “You know, the November election, when we’re voting for president, is the most highly participated in election in the state, particularly this year when we’ve got a hotly contested U.S. Senate race. I would certainly rather do it in November, where there would be no additional cost to the taxpayers instead of having a special election on down [the road] that will cost about $3 million, you know?”

The clock could be ticking for Montgomery to move on a lottery. As the quadrennium winds down, the likelihood of the legislature taking on a big issue like a lottery will decrease. He added that Ivey’s gaming commission was “fine,” but said it was his preference for that to have been done earlier.

“I mean, this is the year to do it,” Clouse argued. “If you want to do a commission, that’s fine. But it should have been done six or seven months ago so it would be ready to go by the time we went into session. And even at that, I still don’t agree that the lottery should be a part of it. There are certainly a lot of things they can study with the Indian compact situation and with the local legislation that affects Greene and Macon, and Jefferson County dog tracks and Lowndes County. I mean, they’ll certainly have their plate full with those issues. But I just don’t think a lottery should be a part of it.”

Under Clouse’s education lottery proposal, half of the revenue generated would go to Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program, and the other half would fund need-based college scholarships.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

1 hour ago

Donald Trump gives Mo Brooks his ‘Complete Endorsement’

As the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate are waiting with bated breath in anticipation for if and when President Donald Trump will issue his judgment on their race, Trump made his position known on another GOP primary contest within the boundaries of Alabama.

Via a posting on Twitter, Trump gave his “Complete Endorsement” to U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) on Friday in Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District.

Brooks, a five-term incumbent, faces retired U.S. Navy officer Chris Lewis in the March 3 Republican primary. No Democrat candidate qualified to run in this November’s general election, therefore the candidate that emerges victorious on the GOP side will likely be a congressman through 2022.

“[Mo] Brooks is running for Congress in the Great State of Alabama,” the president tweeted. “He is a huge supporter of the #MAGA Agenda. Mo fully supports Securing our Border w/the WALL, he Loves our Military & Vets, & is Strong on the #2A. Mo has my Complete Endorsement!”

In a statement, Brooks reacted, “I thank President Trump for his endorsement in the March 3 GOP Primary. President Trump’s endorsement confirms what most Tennessee Valley voters already know: that I have been, and am, a very dependable and stalwart supporter of America’s foundational principals that have combined to make America the greatest nation in world history.”

“No question, President Trump deeply appreciates my unwavering support for strong border security,” he continued. “Too many Americans are dead, have lost jobs, or suffered from suppressed wages because of the illegal alien tsunami that crosses America’s porous southern border with impunity.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

7 hours ago

Episode 45: Name a more iconic duo than Auburn basketball and overtime

Your favorite couple reconvenes to react to Auburn’s overtime wins over LSU and Alabama, discuss the latest happenings in The Bachelor with Madi P and some other shenanigans going on in the college sports world.

Is the ‘Barn cheatin’ again? Can Arkansas football compete in the SEC West? Who would watch a sitcom about Paul Finebaum?!

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

15 hours ago

Dem State Rep. Rolanda Hollis doubles down on mandatory vasectomy bill

MONTGOMERY — State Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) is doubling down after she made international waves Thursday in introducing a bill that would require every Alabama man to undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.

Yellowhammer News first reported on HB 238, which laments in the bill synopsis, “Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men.”

Hollis, in a tweet sharing Yellowhammer’s original article on the legislation, confirmed HB 238 is indeed a reaction to pro-life legislation enacted last year, including the Human Life Protection Act.

“The Vasectomy bill is to help with the reproductive system,” she wrote. “This is to neutralize the abortion ban bill (Human Life Protection Act). The responsibility is not always on the women. It takes 2 to tangle [sic].”

“This will help prevent pregnancy as well as abortion of unwanted children,” Hollis claimed. “This bill is to help men become more accountable as well as women.”

In an interview with WSFA on Friday, Hollis reportedly pushed back on the notion that HB 238 is “an outrageous overstep.” She complained that “year after year the majority party continues to introduce new legislation that tries to dictate a woman’s body and her reproductive rights,” adding, “men should not be legislating what women do with their bodies.”

During the debate on the Human Life Protection Act in 2019, Hollis read from a poem “If My Vagina was a Gun,” comparing the Second Amendment rights debate to the debate over a woman’s right to an abortion.

In fact, debate on that bill last year in the upper chamber actually touched on vasectomy — just in a different way. State Sen. Vivian Davis-Figures (D-Mobile) offered an amendment to criminalize any man who gets a vasectomy with a Class A felony. An attempted vasectomy would have been a Class C felony. That amendment failed.

State Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison (D-Birmingham) went further during that debate, suggesting that “a castration bill” should be introduced.

Vasectomies under Hollis’ bill would be at the man’s expense. HB 238 has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee. The legislation is very much dead-on-arrival in the Alabama legislature.

On the same day HB 238 was introduced, State Rep. Ginny Shaver (R-Leesburg) reintroduced an anti-infanticide bill she first filed last session. Hollis on Thursday also filed a bill that would require local Alabama boards of education to provide feminine hygiene products in female restrooms at public schools in their respective jurisdictions.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

16 hours ago

University of Alabama names Myron Pope vice president for student life

The University of Alabama announced Friday its decision to name Myron Pope, an Alabama native and graduate from the Capstone, vice president for student life.

The decision to hire Pope, which will take effect on May 4, was praised by University of Alabama President Stuart Bell.

“As an alumnus of the University, Dr. Pope brings both a wealth of knowledge and leadership in higher education and a very special personal perspective to our administrative team,” President Bell said. “He will be a tremendous asset to our students and the campus community.”

According to a press release, Pope formerly had a higher education career in Oklahoma.

“He was in student affairs and enrollment management at the University of Central Oklahoma, including 14 years in vice presidential roles,” the press release noted. “Most recently he has served as chief of strategic engagement for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.”

Pope’s experience includes faculty appointments at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Central Oklahoma. While at the University of Oklahoma, he served as associate director of the Center for Student Affairs Research.

The press release also discussed some of Pope’s history with the University of Alabama:

Pope earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and a Master of Arts and Doctor of Education in higher education administration from the Capstone. The Sweet Water native was a walk-on member of the Crimson Tide’s 1992 national championship football team. He was also a member of the administrative staff at The University of Alabama, serving as director of recruitment programs/alternative certification from 1997 to 2000 and as a clinical assistant professor in the higher education administrative program.

Pope also released a statement, saying he is “honored and humbled” to return to the university.

“I am honored and humbled to return to the Capstone, and I look forward to playing a role in promoting the success of all of our students,” said Pope. “I want to thank President Bell for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with him, the division of Student Life and leadership to advance the mission of this institution that I love dearly. Roll Tide.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

