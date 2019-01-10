Alabama’s federal employees affected by shutdown can apply for unemployment benefits

“I want to thank the Committee on Assignments for their work on these committees, they did a fantastic job of matching Senators with the committee that best takes advantage of their strengths and abilities,” Marsh said.

MONTGOMERY – Wednesday, the Alabama Senate Committee on Assignments announced the composition of the chamber’s standing committees for the 2019-2022 quadrennium.

Committee on Rules 1. Jabo Waggoner (Chair)

2. Clay Scofield (Vice Chair)

3. Gerald Allen

4. Linda Coleman-Madison

5. Vivian Figures

6. Jimmy Holley

7. Steve Livingston

8. Jim McClendon

9. Tim Melson

10. Arthur Orr

11. Greg Reed

12. Rodger Smitherman Committee on Finance & Taxation Education 1. Arthur Orr (Chair)

2. Tim Melson (Vice Chair)

3. Greg Albritton

4. Gerald Allen

5. Donnie Chesteen

6. Priscilla Dunn

7. Vivian Figures

8. Garlan Gudger

9. Jim McClendon

10. Clay Scofield

11. David Sessions

12. Bobby Singleton

13. Rodger Smitherman

14. Jabo Waggoner

15. Tom Whatley Committee on Finance & Taxation General Fund 1. Greg Albritton (Chair)

2. Gerald Allen (Vice Chair)

3. Billy Beasley

4. Tom Butler

5. Clyde Chambliss

6. Linda Coleman-Madison

7. Jimmy Holley

8. Steve Livingston

9. Jim McClendon

10. Arthur Orr

11. Malika Sanders-Fortier

12. Larry Stutts

13. Jabo Waggoner

14. Cam Ward Committee on Confirmations 1. Clay Scofield (Chair)

2. Jabo Waggoner (Vice Chair)

3. Gerald Allen

4. Will Barfoot

5. David Burkette

6. Vivian Figures

7. Sam Givhan

8. Andrew Jones

9. Greg Reed

10. David Sessions

11. Rodger Smitherman

12. Larry Stutts

13. Cam Ward

14. Tom Whatley

15. Jack Williams Committee on Judiciary 1. Cam Ward (Chair)

2. Will Barfoot (Vice Chair)

3. Greg Albritton

4. Linda Coleman-Madison

5. Vivian Figures

6. Sam Givhan

7. Arthur Orr

8. Malika Sanders-Fortier

9. Bobby Singleton

10. Rodger Smitherman

11. Larry Stutts

12. Tom Whatley Committee on Government Affairs 1. Jimmy Holley (Chair)

2. Chris Elliott (Vice Chair)

3. Greg Albritton

4. Clyde Chambliss

5. Linda Coleman-Madison

6. Sam Givhan

7. Garlan Gudger

8. Arthur Orr

9. Dan Roberts

10. Malika Sanders-Fortier

11. Shay Shelnutt Committee on Education Policy 1. Tim Melson (Chair)

2. Donnie Chesteen (Vice Chair)

3. David Burkette

4. Tom Butler

5. Priscilla Dunn

6. Chris Elliott

7. Vivian Figures

8. Jim McClendon

9. Randy Price

10. Shay Shelnutt Committee on Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry 1. Tom Whatley (Chair)

2. David Sessions (Vice Chair)

3. Billy Beasley

4. Chris Elliott

5. Garlan Gudger

6. Andrew Jones

7. Steve Livingston

8. Tim Melson

9. Randy Price

10. Clay Scofield

11. Bobby Singleton

12. Larry Stutts

13. Jack Williams Committee on Banking & Insurance 1. Shay Shelnutt (Chair)

2. Jack Williams (Vice Chair)

3. Will Barfoot

4. David Burkette

5. Donnie Chesteen

6. Chris Elliott

7. Andrew Jones

8. Steve Livingston

9. Randy Price

10. Dan Roberts

11. Clay Scofield

12. Bobby Singleton

13. Rodger Smitherman

14. Jabo Waggoner

15. Tom Whatley Committee on Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development 1. Steve Livingston (Chair)

2. Garlan Gudger (Vice Chair)

3. Will Barfoot

4. Tom Butler

5. Clyde Chambliss

6. Priscilla Dunn

7. Arthur Orr

8. Dan Roberts

9. Malika Sanders-Fortier

10. Clay Scofield

11. Shay Shelnutt

12. Cam Ward Committee on Transportation & Energy 1. Gerald Allen (Chair)

2. Dan Roberts (Vice Chair)

3. David Burkette

4. Tom Butler

5. Donnie Chesteen

6. Priscilla Dunn

7. Chris Elliott

8. Sam Givhan

9. Andrew Jones

10. Steve Livingston

11. Randy Price

12. Greg Reed

13. David Sessions Committee on Healthcare 1. Jim McClendon (Chair)

2. Larry Stutts (Vice Chair)

3. Billy Beasley

4. Tom Butler

5. Donnie Chesteen

6. Linda Coleman-Madison

7. Tim Melson

8. Greg Reed

9. Dan Roberts

10. Cam Ward

11. Tom Whatley

12. Jack Williams Committee on Children, Youth & Human Services 1. Larry Stutts (Chair)

2. Andrew Jones (Vice Chair)

3. Greg Albritton

4. Will Barfoot

5. Billy Beasley

6. Clyde Chambliss

7. Linda Coleman-Madison

8. Sam Givhan

9. Jimmy Holley

10. Dan Roberts

11. Malika Sanders-Fortier

12. Shay Shelnutt

13. Jack Williams Committee on Tourism 1. Del Marsh (Chair)

2. Randy Price (Vice Chair)

3. Billy Beasley

4. Priscilla Dunn

5. Chris Elliott

6. Garlan Gudger

7. Andrew Jones

8. Tim Melson

9. David Sessions

10. Bobby Singleton

11. Rodger Smitherman Committee on Veterans & Military Affairs 1. Tom Butler (Chair)

2. Sam Givhan (Vice Chair)

3. Will Barfoot

4. Billy Beasley

5. David Burkette

6. Donnie Chesteen

7. Jimmy Holley

8. Malika Sanders-Fortier Committee on Local Legislation (LL1) 1. Clyde Chambliss (Chair)

2. Del Marsh

3. Greg Reed

“I look forward to working with these members in the upcoming session. There are some tough issues facing the state and I believe these committees and their members are best equipped to address these issues in a way that benefits the people of Alabama,” Marsh added in the press release.

Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) emphasized that he was excited to see these new committees in action.

“Committees are the backbone of the legislative process, a place where bills are refined and improved and ideas are vigorously debated,” Reed explained.

“Like the entire Senate, the committee chairmen come from all walks of life and include small business owners, doctors, farmers, former teachers, and attorneys from every region of our state,” Reed said. “The 4.8 million citizens of Alabama deserve the best leadership possible, and I am confident that these citizen-lawmakers will ably lead the Senate’s fifteen committees during the new legislative term.”

Highlighting the chamber’s bipartisanship, Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) applauded the way committee assignments were handled.

“Because we are in the minority we’re only going to get so many seats on committees. However, I think what has been done was fair based on the percentage of people that we have,” Singleton said. “There were only two committees that we didn’t get seats, the Committee on Assignment and the Local Legislation Committee, but I would have liked to have representation on those as well, and of course we would love some chairmanships.”

‘Happy people’

The optimism and collegiality purveyed in the three leaders’ respective statements echo the sentiments Marsh and Reed relayed to Yellowhammer News in a recent interview.

“Senator Reed, who was in charge of trying to put the puzzle together with the organization and committee assignments and everything else, he and some other members that were involved did a masterful job,” Marsh told Yellowhammer News.

While committee assignments were announced Wednesday, the second and likely final day of the legislature’s 2019 organizational session, all of the senators knew of their committee assignments well before their orientation meetings in December. In fact, Reed personally called each member to inform them of their pending assignments before Thanksgiving.

Marsh advised, “We’ve got truly 27, in my opinion, happy people [in the Senate Republican Caucus] and all the Democrats – let me tell you, we work with them, we’ve always made an effort to make sure that everybody is treated with respect in the Senate.”

“All is good,” he concluded. “And Senator Reed, I have to give him credit on that. He’s the one who worked day in and day out with that.”

Reed added, “Well, and I appreciate Senator Marsh and his engagement in the process as well. And certainly his wisdom and advice as Pro Tem, in regards to things that worked well [in the past] and how we could put it together.”

“I think that as we wound up understanding who our members [in the Republican Caucus] were going to be, and also who were going to be the members of the minority caucus, trying to look at all these different backgrounds, with all the different elements of their experiences and what they were bringing to the table, to try and look at the big, giant puzzle of the organization of the Senate – who functions best in different roles – was something that we looked at with a keen eye and tried to understand where people could best serve,” Reed explained.

The majority leader said, “Being able to work on it together with a good quality group of men and women, we’ve been able to have a good outcome.”

The state legislature’s regular session kicks off on March 5.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn