3 hours ago

Alabama’s Environmental Studies Center teaches more than nature

For the staff at Alabama’s Environmental Studies Center (ESC), one mission stands above all: to help others love nature as much as they do.

“I have been here for 26 years,” said Susan Clement, a biologist at ESC. “I still love it as much as the first day I started.”

The ESC is a natural sciences education facility owned and operated by the Mobile County Public School System. The center affords teachers, students and the general public an opportunity to experience first-hand natural resources found on more than 400 acres of pine and bay forests, swamps, freshwater streams, a carnivorous plant bog and 20-acre lake. Indoor facilities include an auditorium, library, reptile exhibits, saltwater aquarium and preserved animal specimens native to Alabama.

“We teach about the plants and animals that are in the environment,” Clement said.

Mobile’s Environmental Studies Center provides unique learning experiences from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The ESC operates a wildlife rehabilitation program, treating more than 600 animals each year.

“Our goal is to release them back into the wild,” Clement said. “On occasion they can’t be released, and a lot of these animals get to stay here and become a part of our educational program.”

Clement said the ESC relies on donations and volunteers to operate.

“We have a very small staff here at the ESC and we have a lot of exhibits, a lot of land, gardens that we can’t always maintain,” Clement said. “About twice a year — sometimes even more, Alabama Power will come out and do a major, outdoor workday where they are raking, trimming, repairing cages, cleaning cages, expansions on exhibits. It’s an amazing amount of work that these people can do in just one day.”

Jack Shaw, a journeyman for Alabama Power and a volunteer with the Alabama Power Service Organization, says he loves volunteering at the ESC.

“I volunteer because I love the fact that Alabama Power gives back,” Shaw said. “There’s a lot of animals and wildlife we don’t really get a chance to see, and to come out here and volunteer really shows that we can give back.”

Alabama Power Instrument and Controls Specialist Webb Bryant agrees.

“We love coming out here and doing the work,” Bryant said. “It’s rewarding for us and with the group that we send out here, we get a lot of work accomplished in a short period of time.”

The ESC is open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. For more information, visit mcpsesc.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

45 mins ago

University of South Alabama artist wins Girl Scout award

Grace Richardson, a University of South Alabama freshman, has won a Girl Scout Gold Award for the art work and environmental advocacy she combined in a high school campaign called “Project Aquarius.”

The 19-year-old from Hoover was inspired by a ninth-grade visit to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, a research and educational facility comprised of institutions including the University of South Alabama. She did paintings, created a website and spoke to community groups about ocean conservation.

“My thing is the Girl Scouts and art,” Richardson said. “I wanted to do something big with that.”

“Project Aquarius” wound up winning the Girl Scouts’ highest honor, which was announced this month.

“By earning the Gold Award, Grace has become a community leader,” said Karen Peterlin, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama. “Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.”

Richardson chose to study art at South Alabama because of its animation program. Her dream is to work at Disney on the kind of animated movies she loved growing up. She’s seen her favorite films dozens and dozens of times.

“‘Tangled’ – ‘Tangled’ is my favorite,” she said. “And ‘Treasure Planet.’ Nobody knows that one, but it’s one of my favorites, too.”

Richardson’s website welcomes visitors with a beach close-up and simple slogan: “The ocean needs you.”

A gallery of paintings offers titles such as “Red Tide,” “Bleached Reef” and “Plastic Jelly.” A section called “What You Can Do” recommends that people conserve water, refuse plastics and consume sustainably fished or farmed seafood. There are links to green retailers and marine advocacy groups.

At her high school, Richardson recruited fellow students to help paint an ocean mural on a cafeteria wall, which wasn’t even part of her project. At her church, she turned a gallery opening into an environmental program, convincing elders to stop using Styrofoam products.

At South, she keeps busy with classes and activities with the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She enjoys spending time around the courtyard of the Visual Arts Building. She likes living near the Gulf Coast.

This summer, Richardson will return to the Girl Scouts as a camp counselor. She’s known many of her scouting friends since they were in kindergarten. She’s a lifetime Girl Scout member.

“Project Aquarius” might not be her last attempt at art and activism. She isn’t sure where her career will lead.

“Animation is storytelling for all ages,” Richardson said. “You see it all the time in small ways.”

(Courtesy of the University of South Alabama)

4 hours ago

Birmingham’s innovation district expands, rebrands

Birmingham’s innovation district has a new name and a bigger footprint.

Tuesday night during the Velocity Accelerator 2020 announcement at Innovation Depot, The Switch was unveiled as the city’s new epicenter of innovation. David Fleming, CEO of REV Birmingham, said The Switch brings partners across 14 Birmingham organizations together in harmony with Birmingham’s new City Center Master Plan.

“The Switch is a collaborative effort between economic development agencies and stakeholders to really cement the innovation economy and ecosystem in Birmingham,” Fleming said. “Innovation happens everywhere around our region, but it is very clear we need to have a place that is focused and branded as the place where innovation happens and where we have the collaborations and the community that leads to greater growth of our tech, innovation and startup ecosystem.”

The Switch expands Birmingham’s innovation footprint beyond the walls of its growing Innovation Depot to include several city blocks around the startup incubator, connecting the innovation district with Birmingham’s Civil Rights District and Fourth Avenue Business District. University of Alabama at Birmingham President Ray L. Watts, who chairs Innovation Depot’s board of directors, said The Switch is the next step in helping entrepreneurs and startups succeed.

“Entrepreneurs and startups are building a new economy in Birmingham,” Watts said. “This city’s educational institutions, corporations, governmental organizations and others in the ecosystem are committed to helping them succeed. The Switch will provide a place for people, ideas and resources to come together and create a destination for innovation in our community.”

Fred McCallum, interim president and CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance, said The Switch will help Birmingham attract and retain more businesses.

“With its connection to BhamBizHub, we continue to bridge the gap and make it easier to start and grow a business in Birmingham as we compete in an innovation economy,” McCallum said.

To learn more about The Switch, including the resources available, visit theswitchbham.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

Alabama’s ULA making final preparations for launch of NASA’s Solar Orbiter

Engineers and technicians have positioned Solar Orbiter in its rightful place atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket ahead of its launch in a little more than a week.

The spacecraft’s stated mission is to examine how the Sun creates and controls the space environment throughout our solar system.

Built at ULA’s 1.6 million square foot Decatur plant, the Atlas V rocket will accelerate Solar Orbiter to 27,000 mph as it makes its way to the inner solar system. The spacecraft will then reside in an elliptical orbit and make a close approach of the Sun every six months, going within 26 million miles of the star’s surface.

As part of a joint mission between NASA and the European Space Agency, Solar Orbiter will spend the next decade gathering new information about the Sun.

This is the second mission in as many years that ULA has powered to the Sun. In 2018, one of its Alabama-built Delta IV Heavy rockets launched the Parker Solar Probe. That historic mission saw yet another milestone this week when the probe passed within 11 million miles of the Sun. No spacecraft had ever flown that close before.

Launch of Solar Orbiter is scheduled for a two-hour window beginning at 11:03 p.m. EST on February 9 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

5 hours ago

Rain can’t dampen enthusiasm at Buckmasters Life Classic

The consensus was that the recent 2020 Buckmasters Life Classic event may not have been the warmest at around 70 degrees for the three-day January deer hunt, but it was probably the wettest.

Persistent rains during the event at one of Alabama’s premier wildlife properties, Sedgefields Plantation near Safford, failed to dampen the enthusiasm of the hunters who deal with a variety of challenges on a daily basis.

It was fortunate for Colton Woolbright of Gordo, Alabama, that the weather was not frigid because of his battle with cystic fibrosis.

Colton’s dad, Rodney Woolbright, said his son was diagnosed with the malady just a few days after his birth.

“We deal with it the best way we can,” Rodney said. “They’re always making improvements with the medicine and treatments, and it’s all in God’s hands. He’s been doing real well lately. He’s had different bacteria growing in his lungs that we’ve had some tough battles with. But our pulmonologist and everybody at the hospital come up with the best treatment plans. It’s working right now.”

The elder Woolbright said they have to pick the days when it’s prudent for Colton to go hunting.

“We try not to hunt when the weather is bad,” Rodney said. “We’d rather stay at home for those two hours of hunting than be in the hospital for two weeks. We hunt when we get the opportunity and the weather cooperates when it’s not rainy and cold. We had to do the best we could during this hunt. We’ve had a lot of rain, but it’s been warm, and we made it work.”

Colton, 9, braved the intermittent downpours to bag a beautiful 10-point buck on the second day of the hunt.

“My guide spotted the buck behind us,” Colton said. “It came through some sedge. I tried to get him in my scope, but he kept on moving, so I put my scope to where he was moving to and shot him in the shoulder. He ran about 50 yards and he dropped. That was pretty cool.”

Rodney said a few deer had been spotted that morning but nothing his son wanted to shoot with his rifle loaded with a .300 Blackout cartridge.

“Then this deer came in on the back side of the blind,” Rodney said. “Our guide was looking out the back of the blind and saw the deer coming around. We got the gun out and got ready. Colton’s heart started pounding. We had to sit there and wait until the deer made its way around the blind. He finally showed up about 50 yards in front of the blind. Colton put the shot on him. Like Colton said, about 50 yards later, the buck just fell over.”

“We celebrated with a lot of high-fives,” Colton added.

One of the hunters from Alabama was able to take the first deer, a nice 8-point, of his hunting career. Copeland Spires of Prattville, Alabama, was on just his second deer hunt. His older brother, Taylor, got to witness the hunt.

“We had seen two deer before the buck came in at 4:30,” Spires said. “I got real excited and shot him. He was about 100 yards and made a good shot. The deer ran about 80 yards, so we had to go look for him. When we found him, we celebrated and took a lot of pictures.”

Spires is dealing with bronchiolitis obliterans, which has significantly limited his daily activities.

“He’s basically breathing off one lobe of one lung,” said his father Dan Spires. “It really limits what he does without his ventilator machine.”

The elder Spires said the Life Classic was a special time for Copeland, and he was happy that Taylor was there during the eventful hunt.

“For him to kill his first deer with his older brother – they have a special bond that I cannot explain,” Dan said. “It couldn’t have happened any better than to have his brother with him. It’s been a very blessed time.”

Included in the Life Classic were two Marines as part of the Hope for the Warriors program.

Staff Sergeant Jeremy Austin, who lost both legs to an IED (improvised explosive device) in Afghanistan, managed to bag two bucks during the event.

Austin spent 12 years in the Marine Corps and was on his second tour in Afghanistan when the Humvee he was in exploded.

“The truck took the brunt of the explosion and I got the rest,” he said. “My lower legs were destroyed in the blast. It fractured my pelvis, broke ribs, broke my elbow, knocked my teeth out and fractured two vertebrae. I got busted up pretty good.”

The amount of blood that Austin was given in the three days after the blast indicated how precarious his situation was.

“The human body holds 10 to 12 units of blood, depending on the size of the individual,” he said. “If you average that out to 11, the first day I got hurt I took 18 units of blood. The second day I took 12. The third day I took five. That’s three times the volume of blood the body holds. If you ask my momma, she says I was just too stubborn to die. I’m fortunate to be here. Donated blood and the Good Lord kept me here, so every day above dirt is a blessing. This has been a phenomenal experience to see these kids and all their smiles. I was fortunate, for a lack of a better term, to be an able-bodied individual for 28 years of my life. These kids know nothing different. It’ll humble even the most hardened souls to see these kids having the can-do attitude and wanting to get after it, hunting-wise.”

Even the biggest deer of Austin’s career, a huge 8-point, didn’t compare with the joy he saw on the kids’ faces, especially Jack Speegle of Tennessee, who took a big 12-point on the second day of the event.

“No disrespect to my buck or the guide and cameraman with me, but I was more excited to see Jack’s buck and seeing that big, ear-to-ear smile when he was telling that story over and over again,” Austin said. “That’s chicken soup for the soul.”

Austin said Sedgefields’ Jimmy Hinton was his guide on the hunt when he shot the big buck, and Hinton had hinted that the deer might respond when the heavier rain started to fall.

“We saw a few deer, and then when the rain got heavier, the deer just flooded into the field,” Austin said. “We saw eight bucks and four does. We saw another buck that had taller antlers, but he didn’t have the mass of my buck. This Sedgefields Plantation, they’ve got some healthy animals and plenty of them. This buck is definitely going on the wall. I shot an 8-pointer in Texas a few years ago, but this buck has such good mass. I’m going to have a mid-sneak mount to be able to see that thick neck he had. That’s part of the memory. You want to honor the animal as best you can. It’s a trophy, but it’s a trophy that brings that memory back. As hunters, that’s what we try to do, to remember the hunt and remember the people you met on a hunt like this.”

Buckmasters Founder and CEO Jackie Bushman said he will never complain about the weather as long as the hunters have success at the Life Classic.

“What’s clear to me is that Jimmy (Hinton) and his many volunteers have done a heck of a job to give these hunters the opportunity to take a buck of a lifetime despite the rain and 70-degree weather,” Bushman said. “A lot of these hunters walk up and thank me, but I thank them. It’s the best three days of my life every year. We already see what the kids are going through, but to watch what the parents have to do on a day-to-day basis to take care of these kids, that’s something you’ve got to admire. To watch these kids get their first deer or best deer, those smiles will never go away. We’ve been doing this for 25 or 26 years, and it just seems to get better.”

Go to http://buckmasters.com/resources/disabled-hunters/badf-life-hunts to find out more about the Buckmasters-sponsored hunts for hunters with disabilities or life-threatening illnesses.

Visit www.outdooralabama.com/physically-disabled-hunting-and-fishing-trail to discover the opportunities available on Alabama’s Hunting and Fishing Trail for People with Physical Disabilities.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

17 hours ago

Jones spokesperson pushes back on ethics complaint against the senator

A spokesperson for Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on Friday evening reacted to Yellowhammer News’ reporting from earlier in the day that the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) has filed a complaint with the Senate Select Committee on Ethics against Jones for allegedly using official government resources for campaign and political purposes.

The complaint by this ethics watchdog maintains that Jones has consistently used his campaign Twitter account to link to his official Senate Twitter account.

However, Jones’ spokesperson rebutted this allegation, saying Jones has done nothing wrong.

“Senator Jones has sole control over the use of his personal Twitter account (@dougjones),” said Caroline Stonecipher, who is the press secretary for Jones’ Senate office. “This account is neither managed nor accessible by either official Senate staff or campaign staff.”

“Senator Jones has firmly adhered to guidance from both the Senate Ethics Committee counsel and Senate Rules Committee counsel in maintaining this as a personal account from which he is allowed to post both official and non-official content,” she concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

