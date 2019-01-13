Sign up for Our Newsletter

Alabama's AerBetic demonstrates diabetes management device at top consumer tech event

An Alabama company is developing an innovative device to help diabetics better manage their blood sugar, and it is being shown this week at the world’s largest consumer technology event.

Birmingham-based AerBetic Inc. will demonstrate its non-invasive, wearable diabetes alert system at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, which showcases more than 4,500 manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content and delivery systems. CES 2019 is expected to draw more than 180,000 attendees.

The device contains nano-sensors that detect gases, given off through breath or skin, that are symptoms of high or low blood sugar. It will pair with smartphone apps, aiding the ability to push alerts to patients and caregivers.

AerBetic CEO and entrepreneur Arnar Thors said his family pet, a yellow Lab that came from a place that trains alert animals, inspired the device.

“Many diabetics rely on the keen smell of specially trained dogs to detect increases of volatile organic compounds in the exhaled breath of their subjects with diabetes,” Thors said. “We have developed a wearable solution that will detect these same gas patterns.

“The ability to determine a patient’s status without the need for invasive and costly sensors will enable a higher quality of life for diabetes patients and their caregivers worldwide.”

‘Game-changer’ for diabetics

The sensors will use patient data and feedback to improve and fine tune over time, Thors said, using machine learning and artificial intelligence to increase fidelity at the individual user level and network-wide.

“The more a patient uses it, the more attuned to that patient it becomes,” he said.

The tiny sensors used in the device are designed and manufactured by California-based AerNos, which is sharing a booth with AerBetic at CES.

The device is in the final stages of development, with testing to begin early in the first quarter of this year. The first production units are expected to ship late this year or early next year.

It’s being hailed as a “game changer” for diabetics.

“Type 1 diabetics – and caregivers of Type 1 diabetics – have been asking for a non-invasive monitoring solution for some time,” said Kristen Noles, DNP, RN, CNL and nurse leader at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “AerBetic’s vision of incorporating a gas sensor that improves and gets smarter over time will be a game changer. The ability to reliably monitor patients remotely will drastically improve the quality of life for people with diabetes and their caregivers.”

‘Vibrant network’

AerBetic, formed in July 2018, has been awarded a research grant from Birmingham-based Southern Research and also won the Alabama Launchpad startup competition.

Thors is the co-founder of Bessemer-based Fitz-Thors Engineering Inc., which started in 2007 and specializes in design-build engineering projects, automation and high-precision manufacturing services.

He holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Alabama and worked in several industries before deciding to become an entrepreneur. He has a broad range of experience in areas including crude oil refining, medical product development, race car design and development, and the manufacturing of cast iron pipe, steel pipe and electronics.

Alabama has a healthy pipeline of innovative products that solve problems and offer new alternatives in a number of industries, said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“There’s a vibrant network of entrepreneurs and support programs in communities across Alabama, and we’re excited to see what they come up with next,” Canfield said. “We congratulate AerBetic on the development of this device, and we look forward to the benefits it will provide for people around the world.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce's Made in Alabama website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Good Morning Coffee is an Alabama Maker keen on beans

Good Morning Coffee (Hayden)

The Maker: Seth Aderhold

When Seth Aderhold graduated from UAB in 2016, he was looking to start a business he felt could survive any economic downturn.

He focused on something he knew he couldn’t live without.

“Coffee has been around for so long, I thought it was recession-proof,” Aderhold said. “I thought I would give it a shot. I didn’t see coffee going anywhere.”

Aderhold had to learn all about coffee beans, find a provider, learn how to roast raw beans and other nuances particular to the process. There was also packaging, distribution and sales.

He admits he burned his share of beans that had to be thrown out. But now, he almost knows when the beans are ready before he even checks the color and aroma.

When it was time to put a name on his product, Aderhold used a thought he had when he greeted his own cup of joe one morning.

“I was drinking coffee one morning and I thought, ‘Good morning, coffee,’” he said. He was surprised to find the name wasn’t already taken.

Aderhold uses Columbian Supremo beans, which have a sweeter flavor than some other coffee beans. He roasts them and adds nitrogen to keep the coffee fresher longer.

Good Morning Coffee produces more than 100 flavors, some of them seasonal like Southern Pecan in the fall. Other than regular, the most popular flavors are Irish Cream, Jamaican Me Crazy, Hazelnut and Caramel.

One other thing that sets Aderhold apart from other coffee producers in the state is his ability to package his coffee in K-Cups. He invested in a machine early on when he saw how popular single-serve coffee makers were becoming.

“We have our own K-Cup line,” Aderhold said. “I know we’re the only coffee company in Alabama that has this machine.”

He estimates that 60 percent of his sales are K-Cups, churning out 75,000 per week. Those sales are to grocery stores, restaurants and hotels.

Good Morning Coffee is available in hundreds of grocery stores, Aderhold said. In Alabama, the coffee is at some Piggly Wiggly, Foodland, Rouse’s Market, Kroger locations and others. He also sells to stores in neighboring states

Aderhold remembers seeing his product on a grocery shelf for the first time.

“It feels kind of weird at first when you see it,” he said. “But it’s great.”

Good Morning Coffee is a one-man operation. Aderhold handles sales during the day, roasts at night and makes deliveries in the wee hours of the morning.

“I wear many hats,” he said. “It’s definitely working 80- to 90-hour weeks all of the time. It’s hard work, but I enjoy it.”

His hands-on approach means he can control the quality of his product as it reaches customers.

“All of my coffee I deliver to these grocery stores, hotels and restaurants was roasted within 48 to 72 hours,” he said.

Good Morning Coffee

The product: Coffee in a variety of roasts, blends and flavors sold whole bean, ground and in K-Cups.

Take home: A package of original flavored K-Cups (prices vary).

In addition to the retail outlets, Good Morning Coffee sells products through its website.

Good Morning Coffee can be found online, on Facebook and Instagram.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

AIDT to assist Airbus in hiring 600 new workers for Alabama growth

Airbus said it is working with AIDT to seek candidates to fill the first manufacturing positions at a new assembly line for A220 aircraft at the company’s production facility in Mobile. In addition, Airbus said it is hiring for production positions at its existing A320 Family aircraft manufacturing line on its Alabama campus.

Altogether, Airbus plans to add 600 new employees in Mobile over the next 18 months.

Open positions on both lines include aircraft structure/installation mechanics, aircraft cabin furnishings installers and aircraft electricians.

Successful candidates for all positions will participate in several weeks of preparation at AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, in a combination of classroom instruction and on-the-job training.

“Airbus’ growth plans in Alabama underscore the strengths of the talented workforce that has already assembled more than 100 A320 family aircraft at the Mobile manufacturing facility,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Alabamians take pride in their work, and building A220 aircraft in Mobile will be another major accomplishment for the state’s workforce.”

For a full job description of all the positions and to apply, go to this link.

AIDT’s contribution

AIDT has already played a major role in helping Airbus assemble and train a workforce at the company’s only U.S. manufacturing facility. In 2014, AIDT, part of the Alabama Department of Commerce, opened a $7 million training facility near the Airbus campus in Mobile.

“The addition of the new Airbus A220 family of aircraft in Mobile is proof that Alabama is well positioned with its workforce training to meet the needs of manufacturers all over the world,” said Ed Castile, director of AIDT and deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“AIDT has worked with Airbus since the beginning, and we’re honored to continue our support,” he said. “Congratulations to Airbus and Bombardier. We’re proud that they chose to build this next-generation aircraft here.”

Airbus and Canada’s Bombardier finalized plans last year to form a joint venture to produce Bombardier’s C Series passenger jet, now called the Airbus A220.

The new A220 production facility will be at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley industrial complex, adjacent to Airbus’ A320 Family production line. It will build aircraft for U.S.-based customers.

The assembly line, which will create more jobs and further strengthen the aerospace industry, is part of Airbus’ strategy to enhance its global competitiveness by meeting the growing needs of its customers in the United States and elsewhere.

A220 aircraft assembly is planned to start in 2019, using a combination of the existing and expanded Airbus facilities at Brookley to enable the first A220 delivery from Mobile to take place in 2020.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility is planned for next week.

A permanent production process will be established upon completion of an A220 final assembly line building in 2020. Birmingham’s HPM was selected as program manager for the construction project, according to a November announcement.

HPM served as program manager for Airbus’ $600 million project to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Mobile, with work beginning in 2013. Airbus delivered its first Alabama-made A321 aircraft in 2016.

Airbus said some candidates for the new Alabama jobs will have the opportunity for on-the-job training with the company’s manufacturing team in Mirabel, Canada, before returning to Mobile.

Production on the first A220 aircraft begins in the third quarter.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce's Made in Alabama website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

1963 Wilcox County High School Yearbook prophecy: 'Kay Ellen Ivey has just been elected governor!'

While some politicians may cringe at the idea of their high school yearbook surfacing, Gov. Kay Ivey’s yearbook foretold of her governorship some 56 years ago.

On Monday at 10 a.m., Ivey will participate in her first-ever formal inaugural proceedings, which will include a swearing-in ceremony at the Alabama State Capitol steps and a parade to follow.

However, long before Ivey assumed the role of governor — after Robert Bentley resigned in disgrace in April 2017 — Ivey’s Wilcox County High School classmates predicted that Ivey would one day win Alabama’s gubernatorial election.

According to the “Class Prophecy” in the 1963 Wilcox County High School yearbook (WIL-CO-HI), obtained by Yellowhammer News, Ivey’s classmates have long expected her ascendency to the highest office in Alabama. The 1963 “Class Prophecy” is a letter from the future, dated January 7, 1980. The letter offers details about a celebration over the election of “Kay Ellen Ivey” as Alabama governor.

As I talked to Emily, I heard an uproar on the courthouse square. I hurried over to see what was going on, and I heard the voice of the Mayor’s wife, the former Dana McNeill, coming over the microphone. I then spotted Terry Sue Martin in the crowd and ran over to ask her what was causing all the commotion. When she had told me that she was owner of the Pure Oil Company, I asked her what the celebration was for, and she gave me a puzzled look and said, “Why I thought you knew! Kay Ellen Ivey has just been elected governor!”

1963 Wilcox County High School Yearbook, Class Prophecy (Special to YH/Julia Handly)


Based on the list of organizations in the 1963 yearbook, Ivey was very active at Wil-Co-Hi.

1963 Wilcox County High School Yearbook, “Qualities” (Special to YH/Julia Handly)

Ivey was also included among her class’ group of “outstanding seniors.”

1963 Wilcox County High School Yearbook Outstanding Seniors (Special to YH/Julia Handly)

 

1963 Wilcox County High School Yearbook Senior Favorites (Special to YH/Julia Handly)

In her yearbook’s “last will and testament,” Ivey bequeathed the love of “W.C.H.S. Band” to underclassman Ashby Tait. Ivey would go on to play in Auburn University’s marching band, in addition to serving in student political organizations, the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, and the Student Government Association.

1963 Wilcox County High School Yearbook Last Will and Testament (Special to YH/Julia Handly)

Perhaps it was her time as class vice president at Wil-Co-Hi that prepared her to serve in Auburn University’s SGA, and then go on to be state treasurer, lieutenant governor and now governor.

1963 Wilcox County High School Yearbook Class Officers (Special to YH/Julia Handly)

Ivey and her classmates had been together throughout their years at Wilcox County High School.

1963 Wilcox County High School Yearbook Class History (Special to YH/Julia Handly)

While at Wilcox County High School, one of her signature achievements was being the Daughters of the American Revolution “Good Citizenship Girl.”

1963 Wilcox County High School Yearbook Kay Ivey “Good Citizenship Girl” (Special to YH/Julia Handly)

Special thanks to Julia Handly, co-proprietor of Camden’s Liberty Hall.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

 

Roby: Congress and the administration are fighting human trafficking

In the spirit of welcoming a new year, I have recently spent time reflecting upon the many positive developments we experienced in our district, state, and country in 2018. Unemployment is historically low, our economy is booming, and hardworking Americans are getting to keep more of the money they earn thanks to our tax reform overhaul.

2018 brought many accomplishments that we should absolutely celebrate, but last year also included a devastating statistic that we cannot ignore: In the United States, more than 8,500 human trafficking cases were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline (NHTH) in the last 12 months alone. According to the NHTH, for the first half of 2018, there were 36 human trafficking cases reported in Alabama. There are nearly 25 million victims of human trafficking worldwide, and until this number is zero, we have work to do.

This problem is out of control, and I am glad to report that President Trump has designated the month of January 2019 as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. In recent weeks, he has signed into law four bills that demonstrate our commitment to ending human trafficking and bringing these criminals to justice. Most recently, the President signed S. 1862, the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, which tightens criteria for whether countries are meeting standards for eliminating trafficking.

Last month, President Trump signed into law the Abolish Human Trafficking Act, which strengthens programs supporting survivors and increases resources for combatting this modern-day form of slavery. Here in Alabama, there are several organizations that provide shelter, transitional housing, and other services to individuals who have been trafficked. You can visit here to learn more about these critical resources available to survivors in our state.

The president also recently signed the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act. This legislation authorizes $430 million to fight sex and labor trafficking.

Finally, President Trump signed into law S. 1312, the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, to establish new prevention, prosecution, and collaboration initiatives to bring human traffickers to justice swiftly. It is imperative that we hold these criminals responsible for their heinous crimes, and I am proud of this measure to do so.

Human trafficking is plaguing our country, but the underground nature of the problem often makes it difficult for authorities to estimate the full scale of its impact. Still, it happens in our communities every single day in plain sight, and it is our responsibility to tackle the issue head-on. It is especially important that we act quickly when we see these crimes occur. If at any point you have information or believe you see something questionable, immediately call the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation at 334-242-1142, or file a report online. The National Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached by calling 1-888-373-7888.

It’s hard to grasp the severity of a problem that often goes unseen, and it is especially difficult to combat it. That’s why I am very grateful that Congress and the Trump Administration are working together to make real strides towards addressing this crisis. We must continue to make it crystal clear that this horrendous form of modern-day slavery has no place in the United States and that we are committed to fighting it every step of the way.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

'Bean Bags' aim to give UAB Hospital families basic comforts, necessities

After Kim Bean’s husband Jeremy died in November 2012 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital due to complications from esophageal cancer, she wanted to find a way for her and her two young daughters to give back to the place where they felt a deep connection.

In reflecting on their stay in UAB’s Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Bean realized there were basic comforts and necessities many patient families often do not know they need until they begin to spend an extended time in the hospital. With that in mind, Bean and her daughters, Lilly and Olivia, then ages 6 and 3, respectively, came up with the idea to create “Bean Bags” in memory of their father and husband, Jeremy Bean.

“I had gotten so attached to this hospital and everyone here, and my one constant was coming to this place,” Bean said. “We just started making these bags, and it gave me a reason to come back; I felt good about coming back to UAB.

“After you have practically lived in a hospital, you realize there are so many other families who are literally living in waiting rooms, feeling helpless, not wanting to leave their loved one.”

Since 2012, the Bean family has created and donated more than 100 “Bean Bags” to UAB. The bags are full of items they needed during their time in the hospital. It is their way to pay it forward to other families on a similar journey.

“It’s got everything you may need from a comfy pillow and blanket to over-the-counter medicines, basic toiletries and pre-moistened wipes, to quarters to do laundry or get snacks from the vending machine, and even crossword puzzles,” Bean said. “What started as something that we wanted to do to give back has now gotten others in our community involved who want to contribute to the bags, too.”

Bean explained that, while these items seem basic, being able to brush your teeth or use a comfortable pillow can make you feel a little bit better when you are going through a challenging season. Even a simple crossword puzzle can take one’s mind off things for a few moments.

“Many may not realize it, but those additional basic comforts make all the difference in a person’s quality of life when they are in some ways living in a waiting room,” Bean shared. “During those last two weeks of Jeremy’s life, I didn’t want to leave my husband at all, and I benefited from the kind deeds and actions of others. This is how I can help give back.”

While creating “Bean Bags” has been a great way for Bean and her daughters to honor their late husband and father, their mission speaks volumes about finding positive ways to channel grief after the loss of a loved one.

“What healthier response to grief is there and what better way to spread meaning than to help other people and celebrate their person’s life,” said Wendy Walters, clinical ethics consultant at UAB Hospital, about the genesis of the “Bean Bags” and how the Bean family focused their grief. “When you lose somebody you love, you have the opportunity to figure out how to make meaning out of the loss and how to frame it positively. This is what being a part of a healthy society is all about – taking care of each other.”

Now six years after Jeremy’s death, the Bean family still hand-delivers “Bean Bags” stuffed to the brim to families at UAB with the help of Walters, who distributes them to units in the hospital that have a particular need.

The Bean family’s big takeaway? They are lucky to continue Jeremy’s legacy and to help others.

“We want to keep his memory going, and we think he would really like this,” Bean said. “If nothing else, I hope other patients take comfort from the bags and that, whenever they are in a position where they are in a better place, maybe they will want to give back and pay it forward.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

