Alabama’s AerBetic collects Innovation Award at CES 2020 tech show

LAS VEGAS — For a second consecutive year, Birmingham-based AerBetic’s diabetic alert device is making a splash at the world’s premier consumer tech show by collecting an CES Innovation Award at this week’s event.

CES’ annual Innovation Awards program celebrates outstanding design across 28 product categories. A panel of judges evaluates products based on design, engineering, functionality and consumer appeal, as well as how they stack up against the competition.

AerBetic’s device was honored in the Health and Wellness category at CES, which began Tuesday in Las Vegas and runs through Friday.

“Being selected as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree, particularly in the Health and Wellness category, is something we’re proud of,” said Arnar Thors, the company’s CEO and co-founder. “Our mission with this technology is to truly change the lives of people worldwide.”

The AerBetic wearable devices use MEMS-based nano gas sensors from San Diego-based AerNos to analyze the exhaled breath of its wearer in order to detect potentially dangerous blood glucose levels. In addition to cues on the device, AerBetic’s partner app can alert a network of caregivers.

The app also enables the wearer or caregiver to input actual blood glucose levels, which over time will help the AerBetic more finely tune to an individual’s unique breath signatures.

Thors said the inspiration for the concept came from Diabetic Service Dogs.

INVENTIVE WORK

AerBetic’s device grabbed attention at CES 2019, winning several awards, including “Best of the Best at CES” honors from The Chicago Tribune and Best Reviews magazine.

In addition, AerBetic’s device was recognized as one of the “10 CES 2019 gadgets for forward-thinking first responders” by FireRescue1 and EMS1.com. Smithsonian Magazine also recognized AerBetic as one of the “Seven Unforgettable Inventions Unveiled at This Year’s CES.”

Vince Perez, a senior project manager at the Alabama Department of Commerce, said AerBetic’s success at CES underscores the inventive work taking place across the state.

“AerBetic receiving back-to-back recognition at the most important trade show for consumer electronic innovation, CES, is a testament to the ingenuity and life changing work going on in Alabama,” Perez said. “We are proud of all of AerBetic’s accomplishments and look forward to supporting them and helping other groundbreaking companies find success in the future.”

Perez is at CES to engage in a half dozen scheduled appointments with companies with strategic tech-focused priorities that could one day include Alabama in their growth plans. He is joined by Blair King, manager of economic development and existing industry with Alabama Power Co.

