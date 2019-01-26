 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Alabama workers built 1.6M engines in 2018 to add auto horsepower

Alabama’s auto workers built nearly 1.6 million engines last year, as the state industry continues to carve out a place in global markets with innovative, high-performance parts, systems and finished vehicles.

Last year also saw major new developments in engine manufacturing among the state’s key players, and more advanced infrastructure is on the way in the coming year.

Hyundai expects to complete a key addition to its engine operations in Montgomery during the first half of 2019, while Honda continues to reap the benefits of a cutting-edge Alabama engine line installed several years ago.

Toyota’s Huntsville engine plant also maintained its role as a critical component of the automaker’s global supply chain. Additionally, Navistar builds truck engines in Huntsville.

“Alabama’s skilled auto workers have become adept at not only producing high-quality, in-demand vehicles, but also the engines that power those models and others,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“We look forward to their continued success as these companies invest even more resources and add new technology to their operations here.”

HYUNDAI EXPANSION

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama produced 597,313 engines in 2018, and the Montgomery facility is in the midst of transforming those manufacturing operations.

Last year, Hyundai announced a $388 million plan to construct a plant dedicated to manufacturing engine heads and enhance existing operations to support production of new models of Sonata and Elantra sedans. The investment will create 50 jobs.

Preparations are under way for the next-generation Theta III engine, which requires new technologies and components as part of its assembly process.

So far, the new engine head manufacturing building shell and concrete is complete, electrical work is underway and equipment for the building has begun to arrive.

The project is still on track to be complete by May, said Hyundai spokesman Robert Burns.

In addition, the old equipment has been removed from the existing engine shop that is being updated, and contractors are prepping the interior of the building for new equipment.

Hyundai’s Alabama engine operations support vehicle production in Montgomery and at the Kia plant in West Point, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama last year produced 356,439 engines that power the SUVs, minivans and pickups built at the Talladega County factory.

Just a few years ago, Honda Alabama opened a sophisticated new engine line that represented a breakthrough in Honda’s North American engine assembly operations.

The highly automated line was yet another indication of the global automaker’s confidence in the Alabama workforce, which has achieved an unprecedented schedule of new model launches and redesigns in recent years.

In Huntsville, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama produced about 630,000 engines that power one-third of the Toyota vehicles built in the U.S.

The facility currently builds about 2,600 engines per day, or five times as many engines since production started there in 2003.

TOYOTA MILESTONES

Two keys milestones for Toyota Alabama last year included its 6 millionth engine, built in August 2018.

And the following month, the facility launched a new advanced 4-cylinder engine line to produce next-generation engines as part of the Toyota New Global Architecture Program.

TNGA will improve the performance of all vehicles, including increased fuel efficiency, more responsive handling and a more stable and comfortable feel while driving. It also provides a more flexible production environment that allows the company to better respond to changing market demands.

Toyota Alabama’s $106 million investment in the TNGA project increased total plant investment to nearly $1 billion.

“I could not be prouder to reach this milestone,” Toyota Alabama President David Fernandes said at the time. “Launching our new TNGA engine is a true testament to our highly-skilled workforce.  They are leading Toyota Alabama into the future of advanced engine production.”

10 mins ago

Roby: Prayers for Wetumpka during this time of recovery

On the afternoon of Saturday, January 19, a powerful tornado hit the City of Wetumpka in Elmore County, ripping through the beautiful downtown area and inflicting heartbreaking and significant damage. By the grace of God, no lives were lost, and only minor injuries have been reported. Still, the destruction is extreme, and the road to recovery is long.

The Monday following the tornado, I joined Governor Kay Ivey and other local officials to spend time on the ground with those impacted. I had the opportunity to see the devastation firsthand, and it was heartbreaking, to say the least. The beautiful, historic First Presbyterian Church was destroyed, and First Baptist Church of Wetumpka sustained terrible damage. The Wetumpka Police Station, senior citizens center and recreation center were also lost in the tornado. More than 35 homes and dozens of businesses were damaged or destroyed. Wetumpka and its residents are in the midst of determining the extent of damages and planning for what needs to be rebuilt, and we must do our very best to help however possible.

I am deeply grateful to the local leaders and first responders who immediately jumped to action to begin securing the area and putting the pieces back together for the people who have lost so much. During this very challenging time, it has also been encouraging to see the community come together and begin the rebuilding process like a family. Mere hours after the storm, the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) heard from more than 1,000 individuals who signed up to volunteer their time and resources to the clean-up efforts.

If you are local and personally interested in helping out with clean-up in downtown Wetumpka or in Elmore County, please contact the Elmore County EMA by calling (334) 567-6451. The Elmore County Commission and City of Wetumpka are tremendously appreciative of volunteers who are willing to assist, but they ask that volunteers please call ahead and follow instructions to ensure proper coordination in order to maximize recovery efforts and resources.

If you are a resident of Wetumpka or Elmore County and need non-emergency assistance related to the tornado, please call 211 until further notice. Any emergency calls should still be directed to 911. Call the Elmore County EMA with any damage reports.

I would like to take this opportunity to directly address the people impacted by this tornado: My office stands ready to assist in whatever ways we are able. My staff and I work for you, and we want to be a resource for you during this challenging time.

The rebuilding process won’t be easy, but if we continue to work together and help each other out whenever possible, we will get through this. In the meantime, my family and I will continue to pray for all those impacted by this devastating event.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

40 mins ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are continuing to partner to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate?

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are open now. Applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination at this link.

Our organizations look forward to continue sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next year as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Visit Serquest.com to learn more about the company and their efforts to strengthen nonprofit organizations nationwide.

2 hours ago

Auburn’s Peter Stanwick is management professor by profession, punk rock DJ at heart

It’s Friday morning and The Clash are punk rocking their way through your radio’s speakers. Why? Because Doctor Punk likes it that way.

Peter Stanwick might be a mild-mannered professor at Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business by trade, but on Friday mornings he trades his briefcase and PowerPoint presentations for control of the WEGL microphone and assumes his fun persona — Doctor Punk.

Stanwick’s 90-minute radio show, “80s Rewind,” features some of the industry’s punk rock favorites — including the Sex Pistols, The Ramones and, of course, Stanwick’s favorite, The Clash. “I always put a Clash song on first before I introduce myself,” he said. “Even though people know The Clash, they don’t know all of these different songs that they have, so I’ll play some of their obscure stuff, too. I’ll usually play some punky stuff during the first set, then some melodic 80s bands like the Talking Heads, REM and Blondie.”

When Stanwick made mixtape cassettes for his buddies growing up in Toronto, Canada, there was little doubt he was destined to become a disc jockey. “I think of my regular show as a big mixtape,” he said. “That’s why it’s 90 minutes, because I bring a boom box in with me and record it on cassette. I always bring in my own music from home for the show.”

Stanwick said he has every show since 2004 recorded on cassette tape. “It’s getting harder and harder to find cassette tapes to record with,” he said. “Thank goodness for eBay.”

“I love being able to show people different music. A famous DJ in England, John Peel, shared the same philosophy that I have. He said, ‘Play what they want to hear, but also play what they will love to hear in the future.’ I look at it like, ‘Here are songs that I know you like, but here are songs that you might not have heard of but they could be as good as the ones you like.’ I always try to play songs that are very popular, but I also like to play the more obscure stuff, which are as relevant as Top 40 songs, but got lost in the shuffle. Many groups that I play never got the recognition they deserved.

“A lot of these artists have great songs that were never singles. Devo had a huge hit, ‘Whip It,’ but to me that’s a very weak song compared to many other songs they have that never made the charts in the United States. There’s this perception that a lot of these artists are one-hit wonders, but in reality on the U.S. chart it’s a one-hit wonder. My reality is they have a lot other great songs that didn’t have the opportunity to get to the charts.”

Stanwick was introduced to the punk rock scene growing up in Toronto.

“By the late 1970s, when the New Wave and punk era came in — which is what I really love — there were a lot of outlets for me in Toronto,” said Stanwick, who mentioned he was just 10 feet from the stage for his first Police concert. The Police later topped the charts with the power ballad “Every Breath You Take.”

“What happened was the up-and-coming British artists would showcase in New York, but would come to Toronto first. A lot of artists who had not hit North America would come to Toronto first and I would get to see them.”

Stanwick’s love for the microphone might be second to his love for collecting music. His Auburn residence is home to roughly 12,000 albums and 5,000 compact discs. “I’ve gotten to the point where I’ve forgotten what I’ve bought,” Stanwick, whose first album was a Beatles production, admitted. “I’ll buy stuff again because I forgot that I had it.”

Stanwick, who teaches strategic management, international management and business ethics for undergraduate business students, as well as Harbert College’s MBA-level team resource and applied consulting class, enjoys offering music appreciation lessons over the mic.

“I’m assuming that the people listening like the songs but have no idea about them, especially now with so much streaming,” said Stanwick, whose wife, Sarah, is an associate professor in the School of Accountancy. “What is lost today is the ability to have a physical copy of the music where you can look at the liner notes, who wrote the songs and who produced the songs. Those things are valuable, especially in the 1980s when you had certain producers that you could really tell how they left their mark on different groups. Being a DJ has become a lost art.”

Stanwick is proud to share his passion for music with his son, John, and his daughter, Olivia. Both have been co-hosts of the show during the summer, and Olivia, who is a freshman at Auburn in special education and a WEGL DJ, joins her dad as a co-host throughout the year. “She will talk about the songs and helps me pick out the songs,” Stanwick said. “It’s neat that someone who was 3 when I started on the radio is now helping me as an Auburn student.”

The 80s Rewind show can be heard each Friday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on WEGL-FM locally at 91.1 and at www.weglfm.com.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

4 hours ago

Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February

Unfortunately, complicated health insurance rules, stipulations, expensive bills and long waits at doctor offices are often today’s norm when seeking health care solutions for ourselves or our family. However, thanks to Alabama physician Dr. Kre Johnson, these issues will now mostly be a thing of the past.

Beginning February 1, 2019, Dr. Johnson’s current practice, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics will become the third medical practice in Birmingham to see patients under a new affordable membership-based system known as direct primary care.

Direct primary care members enrolling with Brownstone will pay a flat $70 monthly fee which will cover an unlimited amount of office visits with no co-pay or deductible charges.

Additionally, up to four family members can enroll for $185 a month. Under direct primary care, insurance is not required but is recommended in case patients wind up needing surgery or hospitalization.

In a recent interview on ABC 33/40’s Talk of The Town, Dr. Johnson describes her new practice as, “a direct relationship between the physician and the patient.”

Dr. Johnson’s office will only accept up to 1,000 members, which in conjunction with the elimination of excessive insurance filings, will result in a more individualized, inexpensive and streamlined healthcare experience for all patients.

“Like the stories we hear our grandparents talking about, the doctor was a part of their family. I want to be part of your family,” Dr. Johnson said.

Along with regular office hours, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics members will have around the clock virtual access to Dr. Johnson. Her patients will have the ability to ask questions and receive diagnoses from her through phone, email, text or virtual doctor office visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dr. Johnson said she hopes that by eliminating visits to urgent care and the ER, this new system will help save her patients time and money.

Interested in learning more about or becoming a member of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics? Visit their website here or call (205) 202-5650.

6 hours ago

Neighbors help neighbors in Wetumpka

Janice Vance had just returned from a funeral in Montgomery when she heard tornado sirens sound outside her home in downtown Wetumpka.

She turned on local television to check in on the weather.

“They said if you live in Wetumpka, it’s too late for you make it to shelter. About the time they said that, that’s when my front windows blew out,” Vance said.

“I ran to the hallway, trying to get to a closet. I couldn’t even close the door. That’s when I saw everything flying around here, the roof going off.”

Vance, her daughter, brother and sister-in-law survived the storm despite significant damage to her home. She is still talking with her insurance company but believes the house will be a total loss.

“I think we are going to have to start all over. It’s going to have to be rebuilt,” Vance said. “It doesn’t look so bad from the front, but the back side is pretty bad.”

Vance was among several survivors of Saturday’s EF-2 tornado to meet with Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday afternoon. While no serious injuries were reported, the tornado damaged about 35 homes, businesses and structures. The Wetumpka Police Department sustained heavy damage.

“Y’all carry on and let us know if there’s anything we can do to help you. We’ll do all we can to help,” Ivey told Vance and her daughter Kristin Townsend.

Monday saw hundreds of volunteers come out to help.

More than 300 volunteers registered Monday on top of the 700 who were on site Sunday. Many came from Maxwell Air Force Base – easily identifiable by their camouflage uniforms — and across the River Region.

The twister hit close to home for several volunteers. That includes two Boy and Cub Scouts troops whose meeting locations, two downtown churches, were damaged by the storm.

“I’m so sorry you lost your structure, but you didn’t lose anybody’s life. I’m proud y’all are scouts and it means a lot. Thank y’all for pitching in and helping out,” Ivey said.

“Not many areas in the United States can boast of neighbors helping neighbors like y’all are doing.”

Elmore County EMA and the American Red Cross are working to identify specific needs. Anyone wishing to donate items like clothes, socks, shoes and toiletries can contact Adullam House Thrift Store, 26 Firetower Road, Wetumpka, AL 36092 or call 334-478-3881.

Elmore County EMA encourages people to check media and social media in the days ahead for more ways to help victims as they rebuild.

