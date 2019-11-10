Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Alabama vs. LSU postgame — 4 takeaways 6 hours ago / Sports
Mobile to host annual Alabama Global Supply Chain & Logistics Summit 10 hours ago / News
Trump greeted in Bryant-Denny Stadium by deafening cheers, ‘USA’ chant (VIDEO) 10 hours ago / Politics
Watch: Trump touches down in Tuscaloosa with FLOTUS, Robert Aderholt 11 hours ago / Politics
NASA Marshall expands ties with UA to advance in-space manufacturing 12 hours ago / News
Alabama Power’s Washington County CoGen celebrates two decades 13 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Lee Corso picks LSU over Alabama — Byrne: ‘He probably picked Hillary too’ 14 hours ago / Politics
Former Bama golfer Justin Thomas tips hat to Jalen Hurts as College GameDay guest picker 14 hours ago / Sports
Alabama Athletics receives sensory-inclusive certification from KultureCity 16 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Point Clear’s Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa named America’s best historic hotel 16 hours ago / News
Merrill: ‘We are still going full-bore, 100% toward’ GOP nomination, U.S. Senate seat … for now 17 hours ago / News
Officials: Rural Alabama important to state’s economic growth 18 hours ago / News
Alabama snapper anglers stay within 2019 quota 20 hours ago / Outdoors
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 1 day ago / Sports
Alabama reaches record number of foster care adoptions in Fiscal Year 2019 1 day ago / News
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels gearing up for final show of 2019 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
The Road Ahead: Norman and Lyle may just save the day for the Crimson Tide 1 day ago / Sports
‘Alabama’s Roadmap to STEM Success’ presented to Gov. Ivey 1 day ago / News
Ten other GOP U.S. senators join Shelby in endorsing Sessions 1 day ago / News
Trump refrains from attacking Sessions, says Tuberville ‘is doing very well’ 1 day ago / News
6 hours ago

Alabama vs. LSU postgame — 4 takeaways

Saturday, No. 2 LSU handed the 3rd-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide its first loss of the season.

Here are four quick takeaways:

Two SEC teams showed up to Bryant-Denny, and a Big 12 game broke out. Defense was optional today. The teams combined for a total of 46 points – at the half. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa combined for 424 passing yards – at the half. When the smoke finally cleared, these teams put 87 points on the scoreboard and combined for 1,000 yards of offense. Mike Gundy and Lincoln Riley would have been proud.

The middle of the field was open for business for the LSU offense. Burrow feasted on the middle of the field. There was not a lot of help for Alabama defensive backs on any routes going over the middle. One adjustment we didn’t see until briefly in the fourth quarter was getting some pressure up the middle. Quarterbacks hate getting pressured up the middle. Bama effectively got some pressure from the outside but never up the middle in a way that would affect his vision and those throws he hit all night. And that was where LSU went when Alabama really needed to make a stop in the fourth quarter after getting within 5; LSU went across the middle to Ja’Marr Chase for a critical first down that thwarted the Bama rally.

Tide MVP: Najee Harris. At halftime, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said this to the CBS on-field reporter in response to her question about Tua’s health affecting Alabama’s play:

“I don’t think our whole offense looked like themselves. I don’t think you can blame it on Tua. I don’t think it has anything to do with his physical ability. We’re behind the 8-ball with penalties. We haven’t been able to run the ball effectively.”

The valuable piece of information in that interview was the last sentence. The Crimson Tide came out in the second half and committed to the run, and it opened up the whole offense. Harris played huge in the third and fourth quarters and nearly led Alabama to a come-from-behind victory. He finished with 146 yards on the ground and 44 receiving yards. His incredible touchdown catch was probably the play of the game for Alabama’s offense.

There is still a path to the playoff. Analytics gurus FiveThirtyEight now have the Crimson Tide with a 12% chance to make the playoff. Alabama needs for Ohio State to win out, especially against Penn State. The Tide do not need a Penn State upset over Ohio State so as to avoid them jumping in front of them as the highest-ranked one loss team at the end. Georgia may sneak ahead of the Tide this week but they may end up with a second loss by the end of the season. A little chaos in the Big 12 and PAC 12 would also be welcome. As difficult as it is to consider, fans of the Crimson Tide also need to become fans of LSU to win out for the same reason as Ohio State. It gets tricky, and they don’t control their own destiny anymore, but strange things can happen in college football during the month of November.

10 hours ago

Mobile to host annual Alabama Global Supply Chain & Logistics Summit

Alabama’s Port City will play host to this year’s installment of the Alabama Global Supply Chain & Logistic Summit, which explores key supply chain topics such as the changing international trade environment, workforce training and cybersecurity.

The 8th annual summit will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12, and Wednesday, Nov. 13, at The Battle House Hotel in Mobile. The event is sponsored by the Alabama Department of Commerce and hosted by the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

310
Keep reading 310 WORDS

“Supply chain efficiency and innovation continue to be relevant topics for our companies as they grow and adapt to meet the ever-changing demands of the global supply chain,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said.

“Businesses have the opportunity here to learn how their peers have put in place supply chain strategies that have led to success both locally and internationally.”

The summit presents attendees with an opportunity to network with industry leaders from small and medium-sized companies as well as large corporations as they share information on supply chain trends.

On Wednesday morning, Secretary Canfield will speak on Alabama’s advantage in distribution and logistics. Companies as diverse as AmazonMercedes-Benz and Carvana have recently selected Alabama for major distribution hub projects.

The event’s agenda includes updates on the state’s infrastructure and gas tax, a conversation on the impact of trade policy and tariffs on global supply chain, the changing landscape of the supply chain workforce, and many other topics.

To register and pay for the summit online, click here.

The summit’s keynote speaker is Bryan Riley, director of the National Taxpayers Union’s Free Trade Initiative. He will discuss the importance of free trade and implications of disruptive trade policy to Alabama businesses and their global supply chains.

Other speakers at the event include Ed Castile, deputy Commerce secretary and director of AIDT; Jimmy Lyons, CEO of the Alabama State Port Authority; and Rolf Wrona, vice president of human resources at Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, its Alabama operation.

In addition, Denson White of APM Terminals will discuss the impact of Walmart’s $135 million import distribution center, which opened in Mobile in 2018. The 2.5 million-square-foot facility provides a major boost to the Port of Mobile and enhances Alabama’s global connections.

For more information on the summit, contact Kayley Shepard at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce (kshepard@mobilechamber.com or 251-431-8629) or Jeremy Wolfe at Commerce (jeremy.wolfe@commerce.alabama.gov or 334-353-1762).

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama

Show less
10 hours ago

Trump greeted in Bryant-Denny Stadium by deafening cheers, ‘USA’ chant (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump did indeed get a hero’s welcome as he arrived in Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch the University of Alabama Crimson Tide play the LSU Tigers.

After entering the box the president and first lady are sitting in, President Trump walked to the balcony and started waving to the jam-packed stadium.

194
Keep reading 194 WORDS

First Lady Melania Trump joined the president as they were officially welcomed via the in-stadium public address system.

As seen in the video below, the Trumps were greeted by a resounding chorus of cheers lasting approximately one-minute long.

A loud impromptu chant of “USA-USA-USA” even broke out.

Watch:

Several notable guests could be seen in the box with the Trumps, including Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01). Also present was the owner of the box — UA System Trustee Jim Wilson, III — and Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04), who flew down in Air Force One to Tuscaloosa with the Trumps.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
11 hours ago

Watch: Trump touches down in Tuscaloosa with FLOTUS, Robert Aderholt

Air Force One touched down Saturday at approximately 1:48 p.m. CT at Tuscaloosa National Airport ahead of the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s game against LSU in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

President Donald Trump was joined walking down the steps of the plane by his wife — First Lady Melania Trump — and Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04).

Watch:

43
Keep reading 43 WORDS

The game is being televised on CBS at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. Aderholt will also be attending the game with the Trumps.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
12 hours ago

NASA Marshall expands ties with UA to advance in-space manufacturing

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville is expanding its partnership with the University of Alabama to collaborate on advanced and in-space manufacturing, a priority in the space agency’s efforts to take American astronauts back to the Moon and beyond.

The agreement aims to enhance inventive research assisting space exploration and strengthen the education of tomorrow’s aerospace workforce.

Marshall Director Jody Singer and UA President Stuart Bell signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday in the university’s Rose Administration Building shortly before the Space Days at UA official kickoff.

In-space manufacturing includes making the materials needed for the mission using components brought from Earth or gathered from the moon or Mars. It could include additive manufacturing processes like 3-D printing with plastics, electronics or metals along with the capabilities to design and characterize the materials.

349
Keep reading 349 WORDS

“Additive manufacturing is a rapidly evolving, disruptive technology,” Singer said. “As NASA continues to invest in in-space additive technology innovations, we welcome collaborations with industry and academia to develop these technologies.

“I applaud the University of Alabama for pursuing the development of advanced technologies that will help NASA achieve our mission.”

EXPANDING EXPERTISE

UA will enhance its core curriculum in areas of advanced and in-space manufacturing and foster new collaborations to further this emerging technology.

Areas of emphasis include modeling, analysis and simulation, data analytics, robotics, rendezvous and capture, navigation, advanced materials, on-site resource utilization, additive manufacturing, digital design, and manufacturing and construction.

“Our partnership with NASA is an important priority in our efforts to provide opportunities for our students and researchers to offer solutions to leading-edge challenges,” Bell said.

“Working to further in-space manufacturing will establish the University’s expertise in the area while training a skilled workforce our state can rely on to remain competitive in the global economy.”

Marshall has worked with UA through multiple Space Act Agreements since 2015. Through these agreements and other partnership mechanisms, NASA shares resources, personnel and expertise, facilities and equipment, and technology with UA to advance aerospace research or achieve mission goals.

Marshall has entered Space Act Agreements with numerous colleges, including in-state institutions Auburn University, Alabama A&M University in Huntsville and the University of North Alabama in Florence.

“NASA is actively partnering with universities and industry from across the country to leverage and accelerate technology development in key areas, especially areas that will make it possible to sustainably live and work on the lunar surface, achieving the Artemis vision,” Singer said.

Artemis is NASA’s path to the Moon and the next step in human exploration of our solar system. Through Artemis, NASA will land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024, assisted by innovative partners, technologies and systems.

NASA is investing in innovative in-space manufacturing technologies that will aid in developing the technological solutions needed to enable human missions to the Moon, Mars and other deep space destinations.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
13 hours ago

Alabama Power’s Washington County CoGen celebrates two decades

A triple play in baseball is rare and sure to be replayed on ESPN.

While they won’t make SportsCenter highlights, just as rare are the triple-qualified journeymen who work at the Washington County Cogeneration power plant 40 miles north of Mobile – the first in Alabama Power history to be qualified simultaneously as mechanics, electrical and instrumentation employees and plant operators.

That exclusive milestone is being recognized in 2019 as the plant celebrates its 20-year anniversary.

417
Keep reading 417 WORDS

“We’re responsible for all aspects of the plant,” said Jim Eubanks, one of the original journeymen when the cogen plant opened in 1999 who is still on the job. “I enjoy being able to do all three classifications and being able to work outside the control room. We are a small group and great team of people that work really well together.”

Another milestone is the unusual nature of the plant – a “combined-cycle” facility using both steam and natural gas to make electricity for all customers, and steam exclusively for Olin Corp., an international leader in the production of chemicals and one of Southern Company’s largest customers. The Alabama Power plant is onsite at Olin.

Olin’s $700 million factory was built in 1952 on the banks of the Tombigbee River, just west of U.S. Highway 43 in southwest Washington County. It employs 300 people and uses the chlor-alkali process to make bleach, chlorine, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen and caustic soda for a variety of industrial uses, including the pulp and paper industry, textiles, vinyl, food processing, soap and cleaning products.

“Good neighbors are a treasure beyond measure,” said Olin Plant Manager Ken Corley. “With aligned cultures and core principles of safety, reliability and exceptional customer service, Olin deeply appreciates and values our strong collaboration with Alabama Power.”

The history of the cogen plant dates back to the mid-1990s, when Alabama Power’s Marketing department thought outside the box to offer steam to several major industrial customers, one of which was Olin. Many chemical-making industries use high-pressure steam for internal functions.

The APC cogen unit was designed by Southern Company Services Engineering and built by Southern Company construction. It was the first combined-cycle plant in Southern’s retail fleet. In the plant, natural gas ignites burners that compress air, turning turbine blades of one generator. Exhaust flows through the heat recovery steam generator, producing steam that turns another generator. Some steam is siphoned off and sent to Olin for its industrial processes.

The cogen plant employs 26 workers, including 14 journeymen, an Operations and Maintenance manager, operations team leader, instrumentation and control specialist, chemical technician, engineer; power generation analyst, and six shared employees.

“Through the years, the staff has dealt with everything from alligators to hurricanes,” said Danny Bolerjack, manager of Operations and Maintenance. “The unit has demonstrated high reliability as personnel focus on the main purpose of the plant: providing steam to one of Southern Company’s biggest industrial customers.”

Alabama Power has two other cogeneration plants, in Theodore and Lowndes County west of Montgomery.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less