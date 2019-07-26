Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

57 mins ago

Alabama U.S. House delegation split on debt deal

The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019 on Thursday passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a 284-149 margin, with Alabama’s members split on the bipartisan deal that moves to increase discretionary spending caps by $320 billion and suspends the national debt limit for two years.

Approximately one-third of the House Republican conference, 65 GOP members, voted in favor of the measure, including Reps. Martha Roby (AL-02), Mike Rogers (AL-03) and Robert Aderholt (AL-04). Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) also voted “aye.”

Representatives Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Mo Brooks (AL-05) and Gary Palmer (AL-06) voted against the deal, largely over concerns about the national debt. Republicans voting in favor of the legislation primarily cited increased military spending that the deal facilitates.

In a statement, Palmer embraced the importance of strengthening America’s military, while arguing that this is not the best fiscal path to doing so.

“I fully understand the need to rebuild our military, which was significantly diminished by ill-conceived fiscal policy decisions during the previous administration,” Palmer emphasized.

“Having served on the House Budget Committee, I supported substantial increases in funding for our military to provide the materials and equipment that our service men and women desperately needed to fulfill their missions,” he outlined. “In each of those budgets, the Republican-led Budget Committee met those needs while also providing budgets that reached a balance within our ten-year window.”

The central Alabama congressman said that the United States’ increasing debt is in itself a serious national security concern.

“Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Michael Mullen, said, ‘The most significant threat to our national security is our debt.’ The reason Admiral Mullen stated this should be obvious—a nation that creates unsustainable debt will eventually reach a point where it inflicts irreparable harm on its economy and thus on its future,” Palmer advised. “And, as Admiral Mullen also indicated, out-of-control debt will eventually impact our ability to resource our military to meet our national security requirements.”

He concluded, “It is with the long-term fiscal future of our nation in mind that I voted ‘No’ on the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019. It is my hope that members of both parties will put partisan interests aside and show true concern for our national security, both by providing our military with necessary funding and by working toward fiscal security.”

The deal is expected to pass the Senate and then be signed into law by President Donald Trump, who is supportive of the measure.

The national debt currently totals over $22.5 trillion.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Alabama rocket CEO and former Air Force leader warn of fierce competition for space

A skyward glance on a clear night for most people means a glimpse toward a place with actual peace and quiet, a place free from the type of conflict and demonstrations of force arising frequently around the globe.

Looks can be deceiving, though, according to two experts who spoke at last week’s Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

Tory Bruno, president and CEO of Alabama rocket builder United Launch Alliance (ULA), and former Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson both concluded that the sought-after edge in modern warfare has driven a frenetic race among nations to control space.

1099
Appearing with Bruno on a panel at the event hosted by the Aspen Institute, Wilson emphasized that America’s national security has become dependent on the use of satellites given the advanced technology of warfare.

“The United States is the best in the world at space – and our adversaries know it,” pronounced Wilson.

Which is why our nation’s foreign adversaries are working to deny America the use of space.

She said China and Russia have been “developing the capability” to interfere with or destroy American military satellites “in order to influence military operations on the ground.”

The potential for interference has sharpened the military’s approach to protecting the nation’s interests in space.

“Our responsibility is to look at the threat, to develop the strategies and the programs to be able to prevail should war extend to space,” Wilson outlined.

Bruno sees access to space as essential for the country to maintain its position of strength.

“We have the most capable space assets in the world,” he said. “We have the most capable and powerful military in the world.”

Bruno pointed out that while the U.S. military is not the largest in the world, “it is the most capable because it is enabled by space.”

He said other nations seeking to weaken the U.S. military are attempting to take space away because that is a far easier approach than conventional warfare.

“We have not recognized that threat until recently and so we are far behind countering that threat,” he warned. “We will catch up. This country has the most capable technological workforce in military on this planet. We absolutely will prevail but right now we are behind in the race, and it’s going to take some serious and hard work to fix that.”

As an example of ways other countries are developing strategies to interfere with satellite technology, Wilson drew attention to China’s launch of a missile the size of a telephone pole to destroy a dead weather satellite and Russia’s launch of a maintenance satellite with a grappling arm. Wilson wondered aloud why Russia would need a satellite equipped with such a device in the absence of any Russian satellites requiring maintenance. In addition to China and Russia, she identified India as a country capable of interfering with satellite functions.

What’s at stake?

The Air Force has 80 satellites in use, the Navy has 13 and the National Reconnoissance Office has 40 — the smallest the size of a toaster and the biggest the size of a school bus.

Of the 80 Air Force satellites on orbit, 33 are Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites, a fact which allowed Wilson to quip, “The blue dot on your phone is not provided by your cellphone company; it comes from the United States Air Force.”

She elaborated that the Air Force provides GPS coordinates for about 1 billion people every day and enables an $80 billion piece of our economy. With its satellites, the Air Force takes pictures, gathers intelligence, facilitates global communication, monitors weather and conducts the critical task of providing timing signals for the New York Stock Exchange and every ATM in America.

As part of intelligence gathering, satellites provide missile warnings. When North Korea launches a missile, American satellites gather the intel. Wilson informed that the satellites stare at the earth and use infrared technology to identify the hot plumes of gas that come from the end of rockets and then calculate the trajectory and warn the national command authority.

Wilson believes the importance of these activities raises some critical questions moving forward.

“What are the capabilities that we need to have in crisis or war?” she asked. “How will we think about interference with commercial assets on orbit, in particular? Is there more to do? You bet. Particularly when it comes to changing the culture of the institution of space warfighters. From providing a service…to being and thinking like warfighters.”

Having so much at stake will also require drawing a hard line for those seeking to harm American interests, according to Wilson.

“We need to let our adversaries know that there will be consequences for interfering with our satellites in time of crisis,” she said.

What’s next?

Wilson and Bruno recognized the continued building of assets in space as valuable to American interests.

However, based on his expertise as a launch provider, Bruno shared the difficulty that comes with making that happen.

“It is a narrow highway to space,” he said. “So all of those critical assets have to get there on top of a space launch vehicle – which is in itself a technological marvel. A 30-story building that blasts itself into space with an incredibly delicate space craft on top.”

He sees ULA’s participation in the Air Force’s national security launch program, a program to develop new and innovative rockets, as helping to bolster the nation’s space assets.

“We will have access to space that is so much more agile, so much more flexible,” he remarked.

He considers it a program designed to confront “the tremendous strategic challenge of a contested environment in space.”

This is the same program numerous members of Alabama’s congressional delegation have fought to preserve. ULA was one of three companies awarded contracts as part of the public-private partnership.

An effort popped up in Congress to scrap the program in order to allow companies who lost out in the first round of awards to get a second bite at the apple.

Bruno’s view is that opening the process back up to companies who failed to win an award in the first go-round would run counter to the spirit of the competitive process.

“It’s not competition if everybody gets an award,” he remarked.

In the meantime, Bruno expressed excitement for his company’s progress on the new rocket, including the start of fabrication.

And Wilson observes significant progress with how the nation’s leaders have reacted to the competition for space.

She recalled crafting an opening statement for her confirmation hearing which had ‘space’ and ‘warfighting’ in the same sentence. While reviewing it with an Obama administration holdover, the official proceeded to strike it out based upon the policy that those two subjects should not be discussed together. According to Wilson, she told them, “‘You’ll have to get somebody more senior to tell me to take it out.'”

Having left her post as secretary on May 31, Wilson will assume the president’s office at the University of Texas at El Paso on August 15.

She leaves feeling confident in the direction of America’s national security space program in the face of ever-increasing competition.

“We have come a long way in talking about the threats that are there and the things that we need to do about them,” she concluded.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

14 hours ago

Kentucky House of Representatives passes resolution urging its AG to join Alabama’s U.S. Census lawsuit

On Monday, the Kentucky State House of Representatives passed a resolution urging its state attorney general Andy Beshear to join Alabama in its lawsuit against the Commerce Department and Census Bureau opposing the inclusion of illegal immigrants in the final census count.

The suit was referenced by U.S. Attorney General William Barr earlier this month as the Trump administration announced it was backing off a pledge to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, despite the U.S. Supreme Court not ruling in the Trump administration’s favor earlier in the year.

The resolution, HR 15, was passed by voice vote and welcomed by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

141
“Alabama’s lawsuit challenging the Census’s inclusion of illegal immigrants in the calculation for congressional apportionment and electoral college votes is a fight to protect the right of American citizens to federal representation,” Marshall said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “I commend the Kentucky House of Representatives for recognizing that the issue is a long-term threat to the political voice of many U.S. states. The integrity of our system of federal representation and our electoral college is at stake, and I am hopeful that others will follow Kentucky’s example to raise awareness of our efforts to preserve the right of U.S. citizens to proper federal representation.”

Click here to read the entire resolution.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

15 hours ago

Congressmen Bradley Byrne, Ted Budd introduce Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act

After his trip to the southern border, Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) teamed up with Congressman Ted Budd (R-NC) to introduce the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act on Thursday.

According to a statement from Byrne’s office, the legislation will “protect victims of illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities.”

“I’m sick of hearing stories about illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities committing horrific crimes against American citizens. It’s time we do something about it,” Byrne said.

278
“Not only will our legislation provide justice for victims, but it will push communities to abandon their reckless sanctuary policies and help disincentivize illegal immigration,” Byrne continued. “Whether it’s cracking down on sanctuary cities or providing additional resources to build the wall, now is the time for action to address the illegal immigration crisis.”

The bill creates a “new legal right for any individual, spouse, or child who is a victim of a violent crime or felony caused by an illegal immigrant to sue the responsible sanctuary city or jurisdiction.”

The proposal also “requires jurisdictions to waive immunity for these cases as a condition of receiving Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and other grants.”

According to Byrne’s press release, “The bill defines a ‘Sanctuary Jurisdiction’ as any state or political subdivision (including a county or city) that has a statute, ordinance, policy, or practice that restricts a government official or entity from receiving or maintaining information about the immigration status of an individual, including refusing to comply with lawful detainer requests made by DHS or the notification of the release of an illegal immigrant.

At a North Carolina rally, President Donald Trump praised the legislation and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who led the Senate version of the bill.

Trump asserted the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act will “give American victims the right to sue sanctuary cities and hold them accountable for the thousands of lives they have shattered.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

15 hours ago

Cheers to That Episode 10: Date night, done right (part two)

Are you bored with date night? Do you end up slouching in the same ‘ole movie theater seat or get stuck ordering the same burger every time you head out for a night on the town? Let’s start a new trend: date night, done right!

Today, Marshall and I continue to get real about dating: the struggles, the necessity and the thrill of creating fun moments together! We have done all the research, asked all the experts and rounded up what we feel like is a pretty incredible list of unique ideas to help you get out of the date night rut and make your next night out (or in…) with your significant other one to remember. This week we start off the episode by debating whether a trip to Krispy Kreme is equivalent in a weird way to a workout class. .. so you know that’s bound to be intriguing. Spoiler alert: Marsh votes yes and praises the land of donuts. Join us as we put our heads together and set up some plans. Grab a cup, let’s chat it up!

Podcast (cheerstothat): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

15 hours ago

Ivey on Mobile Bay bridge project: ‘We must continue working together to creatively find solutions’

Governor Kay Ivey’s office on Thursday joined the U.S. Department of Transportation in officially confirming that the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project has been awarded a $125 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant by the Trump administration.

The project announcement was first made Monday by Senator Richard Shelby’s (R-AL) office, which said the amount signifies one of the largest competitive federal grants ever awarded to the state of Alabama.

Alabama has been also selected for a $6.87 million INFRA grant for an infrastructure project in Tuscaloosa to help replace an overpass bridge located on University Boulevard and U.S. Highway 82.

“Revitalizing our state’s infrastructure is critical to moving Alabama forward, and I am grateful to (USDOT) Secretary Chao and the U.S. Department of Transportation for helping our state take another step to bring these projects to fruition,” Ivey said in a statement.

327
“It is vitally important for us to engage our partners at every level – federal, state and local – to ensure we are effectively using our dollars, while making necessary enhancements to infrastructure in Alabama,” the governor added. “I am proud to support the Trump Administration in their endeavor to not only make band-aid fixes, but to make substantial, long-term improvements to infrastructure.”

The Mobile bridge project, with a projected cost of more than $2 billion, has become a hot-button political issue in coastal Alabama, with ALDOT currently planning to utilize tolling.

The project includes a new cable-stay bridge over Mobile River, replacement of the existing I-10 Bayway Bridge and modifications to multiple interchanges across I-10. Ultimately, the new Bayway will provide eight lanes of travel across the Mobile Bay. The new Mobile River Bridge will have more than 215 feet of vertical clearance to carry I-10 across the Mobile Channel, permitting all types of maritime traffic in the Port of Mobile. The Federal Highway Administration regulations state that the Bayway needs to be raised above the 100-year storm surge level. Since the existing bridge cannot be raised, it must be replaced with a new structure. Given this change, the cost of the project increased from $850 million to the approximate $2.1 billion total.

Both the Mobile and Tuscaloosa projects will employ innovation through intelligent transportation system (ITS). ITS aims to provide technology to coordinate services related to modes of transports, surveillance and traffic management. This innovative tool keeps roads safe during and after construction. ITS also is a valuable resource to assist with evacuations.

“While I am thrilled to welcome this important funding from USDOT, our work is not done yet. This makes it ever clearer that we must continue working together to creatively find solutions for not only these two projects – but also for other needed improvements across the state,” Ivey concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

