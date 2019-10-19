Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama Tiny Homes makes houses for those wanting to live lean

James Brewer doesn’t subscribe to the philosophy that “bigger is better.”

The president of Alabama Tiny Homes in Warrior knows that you can create a lot in a small space. There is an art to balancing the latest amenities and conveniences with the economization of space.

Brewer talked to Alabama NewsCenter about the tiny house trend, what it costs and who is buying them.

5 hours ago

Troy King backs Trump on immigration, trade, Syria in AL-2 candidacy — ‘I think the president needs some help in Washington’

Many know former Alabama Attorney General Troy King for his stint as Alabama’s top law enforcement official from 2004 through 2011. However, with U.S. Rep. Martha Roby’s (R-Montgomery) announcement she would not seek reelection in 2020, King is looking to make a comeback in politics but for federal office.

King is among a field of Republican hopefuls that currently includes State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville), Coleman Worldwide Moving president and CEO Jeff Coleman and former State Rep. Barry Moore. Early polling of the race for the Republican nomination gives King an edge over his opponents.

During an interview with Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” King shared his views on President Donald Trump and the policy positions he took that many see as having gotten Trump elected president.

King pledged his support for Trump, noting how the commander-in-chief has put “America first again.”

“I admire the president,” King said. “I don’t know that there is a lot of people that would put up with what he puts up with in order to try to save the country. And I believe that is what the president is doing — saving the country. He’s made America first again, and during the Obama years, I’m sad to say it was oftentimes being an apologist for America. We shouldn’t have to apologize. Ronald Reagan said we were a beacon, a light on a hill. And we’ve gone through a lot of dark times when people try to put the light out. I think the president is doing a really good job of rekindling the light back to be a bright beacon of hope and stand up for what America stands for.”

The former state attorney general insists he is not running to be the “Trumpiest” candidate.

“I’m not running as the ‘any’ candidate,” he continued. “Too many people know me. I’ve been in public life for a long time. I believe what I believe, and I’ve stood up for it for a long time. But I think the president needs some help in Washington. They are bound and determined to stop him, and I’m bound and determined not to let them.”

On immigration, King argued opposition to Trump’s policy, which is supported by most Alabamians, was a symptom of those telling people how to think about certain things.

“Let me first say as I go out across Alabama and I talk to people, what I hear from people is people who are just God-fearing, gun-owning, Bible-believing people feel like they’ve been shoved into the corner for a long time and have been told it is not OK to think what you think. It’s not OK to say we are opposed to abortion. It is not OK to say, ‘I own a gun, and I’m proud of it.’ It’s not OK to say we have borders for a reason and they’re called border laws — not border suggestions. They are border laws. And you can’t have a country if you don’t have borders. So, I think as much as anything people in Alabama are fed up with people in Washington saying to us, it’s no OK to think what you think. You need to let us think for you. We’re not going to respect your values. And that’s frankly why the Democrats can’t win an election of the coast of this country. If you get into the heartland of America where people believe like we do — that hard work matters, that law and order matters, they can’t relate to what the Democratic Party stands for.”

King reflected on his time as AG, noting a porous border, had an impact on the state during his tenure.

“Where do I stand on immigration? I was the attorney general of Alabama,” he said. “I saw the drug trafficking. I saw the human trafficking that is coming across the borders … and into Guntersville, into Arab. It’s a horrible problem. Of course, we need to close the borders. Of course, we need legal immigration. Is there a need for immigrants to come to America and do jobs? Well, of course, there is. We need common-sense immigration reform. But more than anything, we need to stop illegal immigrants from coming into the country and finding asylum here. These aren’t asylum seekers. These are people who are coming into this country to bring drugs, to bring crime… and we’re not stopping them. So is immigration important? Of course, it is. So is trade. So all these issues that are spilling over into the national news are important to people across Alabama. But immigration reform resonates in Alabama because of the immigration abuses in Alabama.”

Another plank in Trump’s platform during the 2016 presidential election was a pledge to deal with trade issues regarding China, which Trump, for the most part, from the executive level, has fulfilled. King said he saw the short-term sacrifice as necessary to achieve a long-term goal.

“There’s not a simple, painless solution to fix years of neglect and abuse in the area of trade, and I believe that’s why farmers continue to stand in overwhelming numbers with the president, even as they are making sacrifices in their family income,” King said. “They’re struggling with their family budget. But I think they understand we cannot continue to allow other countries to abuse America. We’ve got to put America first again. Who else would we put first? We’re Americans. I believe that is why farmers, and not just farmer — people all over Alabama — are willing to sacrifice in the short-term to get a long-term trade policy that makes sense. I support what the president is doing, and I think people in Alabama support what the president is doing.”

In recent days, members of Congress have opposed Trump’s move to drawdown troops in Northern Syria. The issue split Alabama’s congressional delegation, with “yes” votes cast by U.S. Reps. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery), Mike Rogers (R-Saks), Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville), Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) and Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham), and “no” votes cast by U.S. Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) on a resolution opposing Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces in Northern Syria.

King argued Trump was attempting to fulfill a campaign promise but added the caveat that maybe there could have been a “better way” to do the drawdown.

“The president has been put in an untenable position,” he said. “The president ran, and I think was elected by a lot of people who believe that these endless wars where we send America’s treasure and her children, and they have fought and bled and died, should end. There was a mandate given to Trump to end these wars, and I believe the president is fulfilling a campaign promise to do that.”

“Maybe could we have found a better way to do it?” King added. “I think we probably could have. But I believe the president is a man of his word, and if you don’t like what he is promising to do, you probably shouldn’t vote for him. But I believe that is one of the reasons he remains so popular in Alabama is because in Alabama we like people that are plain-spoken and say what they are going to do and they mean what they say, and say what they mean. I think that is exactly what we’ve gotten in the president, and I’m glad that there’s been news that there’s going to be a cease-fire.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7 hours ago

Auburn-Arkansas postgame — Quick hits

The No. 11 Auburn Tigers cruised to a 51-10 win over Arkansas earlier today. Here are a few quick takeaways in the immediate aftermath of the win:

It was a successful business trip to Fayetteville. In a crisp, workman-like win, the Auburn defense let it be known that it meant business on Arkansas’ first drive of the game. On consecutive plays, Auburn stoned the Arkansas ground game and then got a strip-sack and fumble recovery. The Auburn offense quickly followed suit and before Arkansas fans knew it, the Tigers were up 17-0. Had Jeremiah Dinson held on to a sure pick six early in the game, it would have been a three touchdown game at that point. Coming off the Florida loss and then a bye week, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn could not have scripted a game — one his team was expected to win — much better.

Derrick Brown must be catnip to NFL scouts. The Auburn defensive lineman continues to show why he is headed toward being the first defensive tackle taken in next year’s NFL draft. Brown made a couple plays in the first half which displayed elite athleticism. At 320+ pounds, he chased down an Arkansas ball carrier horizontally across more than half the field for a tackle for a loss. He also showed off his short area quickness when he made a play on an inside screen that could have gone for a much bigger gain.

Both quarterbacks looked much more confident and in control. Bo Nix regained his accuracy seen early in the season. He looked confident and comfortable in the pocket. Credit to the Auburn offensive line for giving him plenty of time to set his feet and scan the field to deliver throws. Joey Gatewood (see below) got into the act himself with a fourth-quarter touchdown toss.

Records are made to be broken but so are streaks. With his first three extra points, Auburn kicker Anders Carlson put his program into the record books with 304 consecutive PATs made. The previous record was 302 held by FSU from 2012-2016. A few minutes later, Carlson missed a PAT which now allows Auburn to start a new streak.

Nitpicks. In the middle of Auburn’s scoring barrage, Nix lost a fumble which resulted in a change of possession. Ball security is probably not something Malzahn wants to worry about with his team’s upcoming gauntlet. We would also add in play-calling when Gatewood gets into the game. If Malzahn is serious about inserting Gatewood into the game when it is still somewhat in question, he may have to open up the playbook more. When Gatewood took snaps in the first quarter, the defense gave his arm no respect, limiting his ability to move the offense. Malzahn is the master of getting certain tendencies on tape only to go against those with future opponents. However, Gatewood’s entry into the game as strictly a running quarterback seems to disrupt the rhythm of the offense.

Next week’s game is a 2:30 CST kickoff at LSU. The game will be televised on CBS.

8 hours ago

Ainsworth: ‘We want to make sure Alabama is the most military-friendly state in the country’

Sometimes lost in the discussions of economic development and other quality-of-life policy initiatives undertaken by the state government are the people that make a lot of economic development possible: U.S. military personnel that are serving the country on installations located in Alabama.

Policymakers in Montgomery have recognized the need to institute measures for those that are serving that make the transition of a move to Alabama easier for them and their families. Without the presence of military installations like Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville or Fort Rucker in Daleville, there could be less motivation for some contractors to maintain a presence in Alabama.

Last month, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth unveiled the Hero’s Welcome effort that offers military families help when moving to Alabama. During an appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Thursday, Ainsworth elaborated on some of the offerings of the program.

“One of the great things Governor Ivey did a great job with was a Military Stabilization Commission,” Ainsworth said. “And we have that commission now, and you know, some things we were working on that are pretty cool. Initially, that was started on with BRAC, the Base Realignment Commission, and the bases that stayed here. Now one of the things we’re working on – it’s a neat project called Hero’s Welcome. And the idea is obviously everybody in the military is our heroes. We want to make sure Alabama is the most military-friendly state in the country. So, what are we doing to make sure that is a reality?”

Ainsworth laid out components of the plan, which included license reciprocity for military spouses for certain professions.

“Forty-eight of 50 agencies in the state are complying with that, and the other 2 will be complying next year,” he said. “So, that’s huge.”

Also included in the initiative was the flexibility for military families not to be forced to send their children to failing school districts and would allow children to be sent to a nearby district. In addition to that, it also allows for those children to participate in high school athletics if they attend school outside of the district and not be in violation of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s rules on recruiting.

Among the future aims of the Hero’s Welcome effort were development zones in the form of sales tax- and property tax-free zones.

“The idea is around these bases where there are some areas of blight to try to bring them back and encourage people to invest,” Ainsworth said.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

9 hours ago

Mooney in Senate ad: ‘We can put America first, or we can keep emptying out Central America’

State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) has released another video ad in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race, with this one standing out not only for its unique rhetoric, but a hardline immigration policy proposal, too.

Entitled, “Border on Fire,” the 30-second video on Friday was posted to Mooney’s campaign YouTube account.

A narrator opens by saying, “Our southern border is on fire. Illegal aliens swarm, opioids flow, Americans die.”

Over images of Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the narrator continues, “Establishment politicians say they’re tough on immigration but do nothing.”

“Who has the cojones to actually do something?” the narrator asks.

The candidate then appears, speaking directly into the camera.

“I’m Arnold Mooney,” he announces, the camera starting to slowly zoom in.

“Let’s finally build that dadgum wall,” Mooney says, “and cut legal immigration.”

“Yeah, I said ‘legal.’ We can put America first, or we can keep emptying out Central America,” he emphasizes.

Watch:

This comes after Mooney’s first video ad, which was on television for a week, focused on his faith.

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville also released a video ad this week, centered on him being the only competitive GOP candidate in the race who has never before held or ran for elected office.

Other candidates include Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Secretary of State John Merrill and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

RELATED: Here’s what Alabama’s 2020 GOP U.S. Senate candidates raised in the third quarter

Update 2:15 p.m.:

Mooney’s campaign has informed Yellowhammer News that “Border on Fire” is up on television statewide for at least a week.

Sean Ross is the editor for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

10 hours ago

Jalen Hurts on 2018 national championship benching: ‘That day made me who I am’

Former University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was featured in an ESPN exclusive sit-down interview with Tom Rinaldi on Saturday’s broadcast of “College GameDay,” with the now-Oklahoma star opening up about the latter portion of his Crimson Tide career.

Early in the segment, which lasted four minutes, Rinaldi asked the QB to describe “the journey” he has been on to get to this point — leading an undefeated Oklahoma team and sitting near the top of Heisman watch lists.

“Unprecedented and unique,” Hurts said.

“I take the rarity of this entire situation, the rarity of me being able to play and start for two prestigious universities — historically, probably two of the best in the country — how I handled adversity that was put in front of me,” he continued.

Hurts was benched at halftime of the Tide’s January 2018 national championship game against Georgia, with Tua Tagovailoa then leading a historic second-half comeback to see Bama win. Hurts also lost the permanent starting job to Tagovailoa for the following season, however Hurts did not sulk. In fact, he stayed with the team through the season’s conclusion, playing well in backup duties to close out blowouts and cheering his teammates on from the sidelines when his number wasn’t called.

Hurts’ leadership and character were widely praised last season, and how he conducted himself — and his decision to stay — paid off in a big way when the SEC Championship rolled around. This time, with an injured Tagovailoa unable to produce, Alabama head coach Nick Saban called on Hurts to turn the game around.

He delivered in a historic way, with a feel-good story for the ages getting tied up with a bow.

In the interview, Rinaldi asked Hurts what moment stands out to him the most from his Tuscaloosa days.

“You know, when have you ever seen a guy that only loses two games in two years as a starter, goes to two National Championships, all these awards as a true freshman, ends up losing his job — that’ll probably never happen again in the history of college football,” Hurts outlined. “And then him not transfer, kind of see it through, get an opportunity to kind of save the day in the end.”

“That doesn’t happen,” he reflected, smiling. “It’s like a ’30 for 30.’ It’s like a movie.”

Rinaldi then asked him about the second-half benching in the 2018 National Championship, specifically questioning Hurts on what his “first reaction” was when he was told Tagovailoa would be taking over the rest of that game.

“Gotta win the game,” Hurts responded. “One way or another. I’m always going to be a team guy. Coach — he made the decision that he made, and we were national champions. I’ll be able to say that for the rest of my life.”

Rinaldi interjected, “You smile about it as I bring that memory up. Why?”

Hurts stressed, “That day made me who I am. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Watch the full segment:

Sean Ross is the editor for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

