Alabama singer Bailey Coats releases new single, ‘SNACK’

It’s been nearly a year and half since Bailey Coats has fed us new music. But the Birmingham singer/songwriter said she has two dozen songs ready for fans to feast on starting with the release today of “SNACK.”

“I’m looking forward to releasing those this year, but more importantly I’m looking forward to getting the single out this week,” Coats told Alabama NewsCenter.

Coats assembled those songs working with two production teams in Atlanta and Los Angeles the past year.

Alabama singer / songwriter Bailey Coats releases new single ‘SNACK’ from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The first new release is “SNACK,” out today. It stems from a reference some make toward girls, including one of Coats’ friends.

Coats was hanging out with some friends and one of her guy friends was looking at girls on Instagram and said, “Dang, she looks like a snack.”

“I said, ‘Tyler, I know her. Why are you calling her a snack?’ and he said, ‘It’s just a saying,’” Coats said.

The topic of the word “snack” in that context got Coats thinking about making it into a song. She was getting ready to go into the studio with producer Wirlie Moris to write three new songs.

“I just called him and I said, ‘Wirlie, I have an idea for something,’” Coats remembered. She sang “Looking like a snack, ay” to a particular beat to Morris over the phone.

“He just took the idea and ran with it and had so much fun creating it and then my awesome co-writer, Traci Hale, came in and we just finished all the different lyrics and ended up recording it in my closet and ever since then we have just had the opportunity to see where this thing can go,” she said.

“SNACK” is a bit too quirky and tongue-in-cheek to be a “Me Too” anthem but it also has a message of empowerment that keeps it from being dismissive.

More than anything, it is Coats’ most pop release to date. Whereas her last single, “Deep Within,” found a home on country radio, there is little chance “SNACK” will do the same.

“It definitely is not a country song by any means,” Coats said. “But that’s what’s been so great about music in general is that it’s so subjective to the listener, rather than being something that is so concretely defined. And plus, with the way that barriers are being broken in the music industry today is that anything can cross over, which is so exciting and so fun for all artists.”

 

Coats said the sound of “SNACK” is true to who she is.

“Pop is pretty much my wheelhouse,” she said. “It’s always been my passion, always been something I’ve been very, very excited to pursue and now I have a single that really and truly gets to reflect me in the most authentic and natural way possible.”

In addition to recording 24 songs over the past several months, Coats graduated from the University of Alabama with a marketing degree. Since finishing college, she’s had more time to devote to her music career.

She plans on building up her fan base by releasing singles. At some point she hopes to be ready to work on constructing a whole album of songs.

The other songs Coats has helped write and record explore other sides of her personality. She said there is quirky, strange, weird, dark, emotional, happy, sad and a bit of everything in the songs.

She really wants to communicate to others through music and she’s approaching her songs with that intent.

So far, the reaction to “SNACK” for those she’s played it to has been what she hoped.

“It’s been such a great, overwhelmingly positive response,” Coats said. “It definitely is nerve-wracking, I feel like, whenever you’re putting new music out. I really and truly had not put anything out for a year and a half or so. This project has been under wraps for the last seven or eight months, and it’s something that’s like my baby. So, for me, getting this very, very positive response and people just enjoying the quirkiness of it and just the way that it really and truly is something so different and so strange, but also so much fun. I’m excited for more people to get to hear it and to see where this thing can go.”

As far as where Coats can go, she still has pop star ambitions.

“I definitely have my goals very, very big and very, very high,” she said. “I definitely want to be one of the biggest artists in the world someday and I 100% believe that the Lord put that on my heart where I can 100% do it. Just keep on fighting, keep on going and, most importantly, making music and getting to be my 100% self.”

You can stream “SNACK” on Spotify or through Bailey Coats’ website. She is also on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Conservation Advisory Board considers deer zones, turkey reporting

The first Alabama Conservation Advisory Board meeting of 2020 resulted in a wealth of good news and one disappointing statistic.

The good news included a 35-day, state-managed red snapper season, a productive oyster season, an increase in the number of hunting licenses sold for the 2019-2020 season and a significant reduction in the number of dog deer hunting complaints.

The one disappointment was highlighted in a dramatic way by Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Director Chuck Sykes, who started his presentation with a slide that announced the closing of turkey season based on the lack of compliance of Alabama turkey hunters with the mandatory Game Check reporting system.

Of course, Sykes’ slide was a facetious effort to get the attention of the Board and everyone in attendance at the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries building in Montgomery.

“We have advertised (Game Check) in newspapers, magazines, TV, radio, our (Hunting and Fishing) Digest,” Sykes said. “We have begged and pleaded for people to actually report their harvests. We’re kind of at the end of our rope. We don’t really know the next step to increase participation.”

With tongue-not-so-firmly-planted-in-cheek, Sykes began, “For 2020-2021, we’re just going to close turkey season in the hopes that people will understand how important Game Check is. We had less than 11,000 turkeys reported last year. I don’t believe anybody on this Board believes that was the number harvested.

“If our turkey numbers are actually that low, we’re in a mess. Now we don’t think they’re that low, but this is the hunter harvest information we have to go on. We’re just picking with this slide, but I wanted to get everybody’s attention.”

Sykes transitioned to deer hunting and the proposed changes to the deer season zones in northwest, northeast and southeast Alabama. Sykes said the early rutting activities that have been confirmed by wildlife biologists in Zone D (see map) and Zone E prompted the Division to change season dates to accommodate hunting during peak deer activity. The proposal before the Board has those two zones with the gun deer season opening on November 7, 2020, and ending January 27, 2021. The season dates in the other zones would be similar to last year’s.

“This is not additional time to hunt,” Sykes said. “The hunters in those areas have asked for the earlier slot because of the rut.”

Sykes was also thankful to report that Alabama still has no chronic wasting disease (CWD) infections reported. WFF conducted statewide CWD seminars last year to keep the public informed on the issues and also tested more than 1,500 deer for CWD.

Sykes had more good news regarding hunting licenses sold. More than 151,000 people purchased all-game hunting licenses for the 2019-2020 season, an increase of about 4,000 over the previous season.

WFF also sold more than 158,000 baiting privilege licenses, which did not surprise Sykes.

“But this isn’t the full story,” Sykes said. “Yes, we sold more licenses, and the bait privilege license brought in another couple of million dollars. Unfortunately, that’s where a lot of people let it go. This was the first year in the past four that we have not had to cut the budget for Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries because of budget shortfalls. So, we’re not flush with cash because of the bait privilege license. We were just able to meet the budget.”

The license numbers also showed that more than 27,000 people purchased a bait privilege license but did not purchase a hunting license.

“Those are exempted hunters who are over 65 or under 16 or hunt on their own land,” Sykes said. “For the first time in Alabama, we can now count them as licensed hunters because of the bait privilege license. This should increase our federal apportionment.”

One area of concern expressed by Sykes was the failure of deer hunters to follow hunting safety guidelines. He cited the vast majority of hunting mishaps continue to be treestand accidents.

“The majority of hunters who fall out of treestands who are killed or injured have been hunting forever,” he said. “They haven’t taken a hunter education course because they are grandfathered in, and they get complacent. The majority of the firearms accidents are the same, and most are self-inflicted. The thing about treestand accidents is that about 95 percent of them are completely preventable. If they will just use a safety harness and safety line and be connected from the time your feet leave the ground until you’re back on the ground, 95 percent or better of our treestand accidents would be eliminated.”

Alabama Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship shared an experience that showed the importance of hunting in Alabama.

“I was in Sumter County during the Martin Luther King weekend and shot a deer on that Sunday afternoon,” Commissioner Blankenship said. “I went to take it to the processor in the middle of nowhere in Sumter County. They had people out on the road directing traffic so that people could get in to drop their deer off. They had one-ways signs in the yard. There must have been 20 people in line either dropping off a deer or picking up their deer meat. People were steadily coming in the whole time I was there. I took a couple of pictures just to show people who don’t understand what a value hunting and fishing are to our economy. I hope you (the audience) tell people how important hunting and fishing are in our state, not only to the economy but for the quality of life in Alabama.”

Alabama Marine Resources Division (MRD) Director Scott Bannon announced a 35-day red snapper season that will start May 22, the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend, earlier than the traditional starting date of June 1. The season will for the first time include a four-day weekend for snapper fishing, which will be Friday through Monday.

The regional management of red snapper for the five Gulf states was recently signed by the Secretary of Commerce, thanks to effective state management during the two years under an Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) issued by NOAA.

One of the reasons that rule was approved is the reporting data derived from Alabama’s mandatory Red Snapper Reporting System, otherwise known as Snapper Check.

“Last year, we had the best reporting rate in the history of Snapper Check,” Bannon said. “That’s pretty good, but our goal is still 100 percent. But it did help us to manage the snapper season. Last year the weather got us on a couple of weekends and reduced the effort. We were able to add days on Labor Day Weekend and one weekend in October. That shows that the State of Alabama can be very responsible in managing that fishery. Alabama has three percent of the coastline, but we get 26.2 percent of the red snapper. That’s a pretty good deal.”

Depending on the catch rate monitored through Snapper Check, the red snapper season is anticipated to last for 35 days and is scheduled to close on Sunday, July 19, 2020. The season was set based on Alabama’s share of the federal quota, which was set at 1,122,622 pounds.

The season dates only apply to anglers fishing from recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits. Anglers fishing from federally permitted for-hire vessels have a separate season that will be announced at a later date by NOAA Fisheries.

“We have added Mondays to our traditional weekend season in response to many requests from anglers who wanted more weekday access,” Commissioner Blankenship said. “I am also pleased that the season will begin with the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The passage of the Regional Management Amendment by the Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council, Amendment 50, earlier this year gives Alabama the ability to manage the red snapper season for the maximum benefit and access for our anglers. I am looking forward to a great season.”

Bannon said the comeback of oyster production was significant news after five years of little harvest. He said MRD had set a goal of 7,000 sacks to be harvested, but harvesters located an area that had not been surveyed by MRD staff that contained legal-size oysters. The area allowed oystercatchers to take a total of 11,258 sacks, about 1 million pounds of product. That harvest was more than that of the last five years combined.

“We feel like we’re turning a corner,” Bannon said. “I’m optimistic that the next season will be even better.”

In Alabama State Parks news, Commissioner Blankenship said an online reservation system will be rolled out in April for some parks, with full implementation of the system by October 2020.

“I think this will make it a lot easier for people to camp or stay at the lodges and cabins at our state parks,” he said. “I’m also happy to report that over the next month or so we will have high-speed internet at all of our state parks. The Lodge at Gulf State Park, where we had our last Conservation Advisory Board meeting, has had a very productive year. All of the parks had a good financially. It has allowed us to put some of those profits back into the other parks to take care of some much-needed, long-term maintenance and capital improvements.”

Commissioner Blankenship also reminded Alabama citizens that it is imperative to participate in the federal Census, which will start in March.

“Some of the rural areas of our state have traditionally been undercounted,” he said. “If that happens this year, it may cost us one of our (U.S.) representatives in Congress as well as several million dollars that comes to the state through federal programs. Please take the Census seriously.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Dale Jackson: Amendment One failed; Now some legislators will fail to expand the summer

After the Alabama legislature’s failed attempt to overthrow the Alabama Board of Education, they were right by the way, you would think some of the members would go back to the drawing board and rethink some of their ideas on education.

You’d be wrong.

State Representative Steve Hurst (R-Munford) is still attempting to push forward with a bill that makes no sense educationally and is even dubious in its proposed intent. Hurst’s plan is to extend the summers to a state-mandated 11 weeks, which would either lead to shorter Thanksgiving/Christmas breaks, the end of Fall Break for schools that have that or longer school days.

Will kids go to school until 5:40 p.m. as some have suggested? No.

Will kids go to school on the days after Thanksgiving/Christmas? No.

But those absurd notions aside, who is asking for this?

Not teachers. Not school superintendents. Not local boards of education. Not kids, because they are kids and have no idea what is going on.

Hurst says 85% of voters want longer summers, although you would have a hard time identifying these people. Reaction online, which is not real life, is overwhelmingly negative.

This seems to be driven by tourism and the interests of various camps that could benefit from longer summers, which Hurst acknowledges.

But what about the real purpose of a state-run education system? Educating. And, as a whole, Alabama is not good at this.

Many studies have shown that the long, and unnecessary, summer breaks create a “brain drain” that harms students. Expanding that break only hurts children more. There are many kids who aren’t doing family vacations or summer camps and would benefit from staying engaged in the educational process more regularly.

Proposed year-round schedules leave plenty of time for vacations and other opportunities.

Is this idea popular? No, it is not.

But legislators just floated a measure that would have taken away the elected Board of Education, and that went down hard.

The voters don’t always know best, this is obvious, but if legislators are going to float ideas about education, they should at least argue them from the position that it will help improve the state of Alabama’s education system for the students.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Carl ad slams Hightower on tolls, taxes, Trump in AL-01 runoff

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl is out with the first video ad of his Republican primary runoff campaign against former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) in Alabama’s First Congressional District.

The spot, lasting 30 seconds, hits Hightower on four issues and comes after the Washington, D.C.-based Club for Growth’s political arm on Thursday released an ad attacking Carl. Club for Growth Action has endorsed Hightower.

Carl’s new ad begins with a narrator saying, “Who’ll stand with Trump? Not Bill Hightower.”

“Hightower supported raising taxes on hard-working, middle-class families,” the narrator continues.

That first allegation is in reference to Hightower’s past public support of a flat tax.

A bill he sponsored during his last term in the state legislature in 2018 would have set one state income tax bracket of 4.20%; this would have represented an annual increase of $75,000,000 in tax receipts to the Education Trust Fund, according to the official fiscal note on Hightower’s bill. The bill also would have eliminated most tax exemptions and deductions. The bill did not make it out of committee.

The narrator in Carl’s ad further says, “Hightower thinks tolling the I-10 bridge is a good idea.”

This is in reference to the proposed Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, which has since been declared “dead.”

Hightower back in 2017 commented on the project’s potential financing, “It’s a big project, so we’ve got to get creative about it. Toll roads, I know a lot of people don’t like them, and I don’t like them, but they are a very efficient tax and … we’re going to be able to get that money from Texans as well as Floridians as they pass through our region. So they’re going to help pay for that bridge – if that’s the way they go.”

At that same time, Hightower further acknowledged that a bike lane would increase the cost of the project but added: “personally I think it would be a nice quality of life item.”

“Hightower opposed a balanced budget amendment,” the narrator in Carl’s latest ad subsequently alleges.

This allegation stems from the 2015 legislative session, when Hightower voted against SB 414. That bill would have supported an Article V constitutional convention with the express intent of adopting a balanced budget amendment at said convention.

“Now, Hightower lied about supporting Trump. Like ‘Never Trumpers,’ he didn’t vote in the Republican primary in 2016,” the narrator in Carl’s ad says. “Sounds more like a Democrat than a Trump Republican.”

The spot cites the Secretary of State’s voter file as proof of this allegation; that voter file shows which elections each voter has voted in but does not disclose for whom an individual voted.

“Jerry Carl is the pro-Trump conservative who will stand with the president,” the narrator concludes.

An email from Hightower’s campaign to supporters called the allegations in Carl’s ad “desperate lies.”

The runoff will be held March 31.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Former Crimson Tide star Quinnen Williams arrested at New York airport for gun possession

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, was arrested Thursday night after he brought a gun to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, according to police.

Williams, 22, was arrested by the Port Authority Police Department for criminal possession of a weapon after a Glock 19 pistol was found on him.

Williams, who once starred for the University of Alabama and was drafted No. 3 overall by the Jets in 2019, had a permit for the weapon in his home state of Alabama, an authority spokesperson said. In most circumstances, New York requires people to have pistol licenses in the state to carry concealed weapons.

It is unclear whether Williams was attempting to board the plane with his gun.

Alex Spiro, Williams’ attorney, stated the athlete “respects and follows the law.”

“There was allegedly a technical issue with the manner in which the lawfully-owned firearm was stored — and we expect the matter to be resolved shortly,” Spiro said.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Sessions hits back at Tuberville in TV spot — ‘The Florida Phony’

Earlier on Friday, former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s U.S. Senate campaign hit former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his opponent in the March 31 U.S. Senatorial Republican primary runoff, for having fallen out of favor with President Donald Trump.

Shortly thereafter, the Sessions campaign returned fire with its own advertisement questioning Tuberville’s connection to Alabama given his recent residency in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

The back-and-forth between the two campaigns comes immediately after Tuesday night’s primary, which Tuberville eeked out a 12,000-vote edge, roughly 2% out of 716,299 ballots cast.

Transcript as follows:

ANNOUNCER: Big announcement by Tommy Tuberville.

TUBERVILLE: After 40 years of coaching football, I hung up my whistle and moved to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, with the white sands and the blue water – what a great place to live.

ANNOUNCER: Florida?

TUBERVILLE: Santa Rosa Beach, Florida….

ANNOUNCER: Not Alabama?

TUBERVILLE: I’m gonna be the next U.S. Senator from the state of Alabama.

ANNOUNCER: What? No you’re not. Tuberville’s a phony. He’s not from Alabama. He lives and votes in Florida. When this campaign is over, he’ll go back to Florida.

JEFF SESSIONS: I’m Jeff Sessions and I approve this ad.

A release that accompanied the release of the ad accuses Tuberville of living, paying taxes and voting in the Sunshine State.

“Alabama will not give away our voice in the U.S. Senate to a person who grew up in Arkansas, retired in Florida, and merely stopped here for a few years. In fact, just last year, he admitted ‘Yes, I am not an everyday resident of Alabama.’ Further, he flatly stated twice, ‘I am a carpetbagger.’ Those are his words,” Sessions campaign manager Jon Jones said in the release. “Florida Phony Tommy Tuberville is an out-of-state, out-of-work football coach who doesn’t know or understand Alabama, or the issues Alabamians care about. Let’s be honest – Tommy Tuberville is a big talking phony. He is playing a character on TV, but that’s not who he is. He’s the guy who said he would only leave Ole Miss in a pine box.”

“Tommy Tuberville always puts himself first,” he continued. “He gets fired from or quits every job. In the first 65 years of his life, Tuberville never lifted a finger in the battle for conservative ideals. He never helped President Trump, he never said a kind word about President Trump, he never even gave a single penny of his millions to help President Trump get elected. But now that he wants our vote, he is all about Trump. How convenient. Tommy Tuberville is a Florida Phony who is all about himself and he is just using President Trump for his own purposes.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

