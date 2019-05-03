Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Alabama Senate passes largest ever education budget — Record pre-k funding, teacher pay raise, rural broadband & more

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Senate on Thursday passed a historic education budget by an overwhelming, bipartisan 28-2 vote.

SB 199, sponsored by State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), combined with supplemental education appropriations bills amounts to a $7.1 billion Education Trust Fund for Fiscal Year 2020, which begins October 1 of this year.

“This is the largest education budget in state history, thanks to fiscally conservative practices over the past several years, we are able to budget over $7 billion toward public education in Alabama,” Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) said in a statement.

Additionally, SB 192 passed 31-0. This provides a four percent pay raise for Alabama’s teachers and education support personnel, which follows a 2.5 percent pay raise last year. This includes First Class Pre-K, K-12 and two-year college education employees.

Marsh advised, “Overall this is an excellent budget, we were able to provide educators with a 4% pay raise and increase money for our teacher’s professional development and classroom supplies. We were even able to fully fund transportation for the first time since 2008.”

The version of the education budget bill passed by the Senate also contained a $30 million line item for a rural broadband grant program. State officials and job creators say expanding fast, reliable broadband access is paramount to gains in education, economic development and healthcare across Alabama.

“In addition, we are making a multi-million dollar investment in rural broadband. Internet connectivity is a major issue in our rural areas and impacts everything from education to economic development,” Marsh emphasized. “Children now rely on the internet both at school and at home and our goal is to make sure that children in rural areas have the same educational opportunities as those in more urban areas.”

The Senate leader specifically thanked Orr, the chairman of the Senate’s education budget committee, for his diligence and leadership throughout the process.

“I want to thank Senator Orr and his staff, as well as the members of the education budget committee for their commitment to crafting a sensible, fiscally responsible spending plan, every Senator should be proud of this budget and the support it provides for our teachers and students,” Marsh concluded.

The Senate’s education budget also included a $39 million increase for the Community College System, a $6 million increase for workforce development programs administered by the Department of Commerce and an additional $900,000 for career tech initiatives in the K-12 system.

“This education budget, the largest in Alabama’s history, is a historic investment in the success of Alabama’s schools and colleges,” Orr remarked. “We have made progress, but I don’t think anyone, from teachers to parents to legislators, is satisfied with where we are in national educational rankings. This budget invests a 4% pay raise in our teachers, because the people leading the classrooms can help accomplish positive outcomes better than anyone else in the school system, and we need to make sure that they have every resource that they need to be successful.”

Another highlight of the Senate-passed education budget is a $1.5 million increase for dual enrollment scholarships, an additional $10 million for the Alabama Reading Initiative and a $500,000 increase for school-based mental health programs.

“This is a banner day for education in Alabama. Thanks to a growing economy and the fiscal discipline that Republicans have had for the past several years, we now have the largest education budget in the history of our state,” Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) commented. “A strong educational system is the foundation of a thriving state, and the 4% pay raise represents the Legislature’s commitment to rewarding teachers and ensuring that Alabama is competitive in recruiting the best teachers we can to lead Alabama’s classrooms.”

More winning

While Alabama’s k-12 education system is a major work-in-progress, Alabama’s voluntary First Class Pre-k Program has been ranked as the nation’s best for 13 consecutive years. The Education Trust Fund budget passed by the Senate expands this revolutionary program to even more Alabamians, ensuring less students are irreversibly falling behind early in their education.

The FY20 education budget includes a $27 million increase for First Class, allowing the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education to add more than 200 classrooms next year and helping bring the total number of First Class classrooms statewide to nearly 1,300. This amount would allow almost 40 percent of all four-year-olds to attend the voluntary program. The Senate also approved an additional $1.8 million to help ensure all First Class Pre-K teachers receive a pay raise at the same level as their K-12 counterparts.

Members of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance’s business-led Pre-K Task Force praised the Senate’s action.

“Students who attend Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program are outperforming their peers in reading and math on state assessments regardless of demographics, where they live or what school that they attend,” Bob Powers and Mike Luce, co-chairs of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance Pre-K Task Force, said.

They added, “Investing in more high-quality pre-k classrooms across the state is a proven strategy that can help more Alabama students succeed. We are grateful for the Alabama Senate’s overwhelming, bipartisan support for pre-k expansion, and we encourage the Alabama House of Representatives to approve the Senate-passed level of funding for the program.”

The Education Trust Fund budget now moves to the House for consideration. The House has passed the General Fund budget, which is currently undergoing the Senate committee process.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

30 mins ago

Court to hear arguments in former House speaker ethics case

The Alabama Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next month in former House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s appeal of his ethics conviction.

The court said Thursday that oral arguments will be held June 4.

Hubbard was one of the state’s most influential Republicans, but his political career ended with his 2016 conviction on ethics charges.

The allegations included that he improperly asked lobbyists and company executives for work and investments in his businesses.

Justices announced in March that they would review the case.

His defense lawyers argue Hubbard did not break the law.

The Alabama attorney general’s office says Hubbard used his public office for private gain.

A judge sentenced Hubbard to four years in prison, but he is free on bond as he appeals.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

55 mins ago

Former lawmaker gets 2 years’ probation in fraud case

A former Alabama lawmaker best known for leading the 2017 impeachment push against then-Gov. Robert Bentley was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation for his role in a health care fraud case.

U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins handed down the sentence to former Rep. Ed Henry.

The Hartselle Republican had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting theft of government property as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors said doctors agreed to improperly waive co-pays for certain Medicare patients with chronic conditions who enrolled in care management services provided by Henry’s company, MyPractice24.

Waiving the required co-pays meant Medicare likely paid for services patients did not need or would have refused if they had to pay the $8 co-pay, prosecutors said.

“Henry and his co-defendants treated seriously ill patients as vehicles for getting money from the government,” U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin said in January when the plea deal was announced.

During the sentencing hearing in Montgomery federal court, Henry told the judge that he was unaware at the time that waiving the payments constituted a crime, but said he was “acutely aware” of that now.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Henry said he “will not get anywhere near that line again.”

The outspoken former legislator had initially vowed to fight the federal charges, but said he later realized the arrangement was wrong when doctors acknowledged the co-pays were not being properly paid.

“It’s difficult. You have to swallow a bit of pride and accept that you are not always perfect,” Henry said.

“We started providing chronic care management to these ill patients across this state. Our real passion was just to provide this safety net to take care of them.”

In discussing the plea agreement in court, prosecutors said Henry had agreed to provide assistance to the government but did not elaborate.

Henry’s attorney, Max Pulliam, said after court that he could not discuss it because “the facts are under seal.”

A supplement to Henry’s plea agreement is under seal, according to federal court files.

Henry served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018. He did not seek re-election in 2018.

He is perhaps best known in the Alabama Legislature for starting the impeachment push against Bentley.

Henry filed impeachment articles accusing Bentley of willful neglect of duty and corruption in office.

Bentley later resigned from office.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

1 hour ago

Innovating good: How an Alabama nonprofit, KultureCity is creating a world of acceptance for individuals with sensory needs

Innovation often describes new technology, but for Alabama based nonprofit KultureCity, it’s a mission. The organization works with businesses and organizations to make sure those with sensory needs feel welcome wherever they go.

Uma Srivastava, KultureCity’s COO, says KultureCity is more than a nonprofit, but “a company geared for social good.”

Currently, KultureCity is working in the United States, Australia, and Canada – with hopes to expand in the future.

KultureCity aims to create a community where sensory inclusivity is the norm, not just a day or time. To do this, KultureCity installs sensory rooms, offers sensory inclusion certification courses and provides LifeBoks, life-saving safety kits to families with loved ones who have Autism.

“Similar to when you go into a facility and you see the ADA accessibility, that’s how we want KultureCity to be, so that way individuals with sensory needs are welcome at every event, every game, every concert, rather than just sensory friendly events,” Srivastava said.

Srivastava says that many individuals with sensory needs are not able to socialize with their friends and family, causing them to feel isolated. In their aim to create a welcoming community for all, KultureCity offers a sensory inclusive certification course to businesses.

“We’ve trained over 15,000 staff at 250 venues to be inclusive,” she said, adding, “these staff members now know how to handle an overload, language to use, not to use, and how to approach a family or an individual.”

KultureCity’s has made a strong impact both in the United States and Birmingham. Thanks to their efforts, the Birmingham Airport is now the third airport in the nation to have a sensory inclusive room.

Find out how you can partner with KultureCity to make your business sensory inclusive by visiting the organization’s website, Facebook or Instagram pages.

3 hours ago

Sen. Shelby to NASA administrator on Marshall Space Flight Center’s SLS: ‘What’s important is to build that rocket and build it right’

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) received confirmation this week that Space Launch System (SLS) will be the rocket propelling Americans to the moon in 2024.

SLS is a specialized launch vehicle designed, developed and managed by Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville. SLS has been billed as the only rocket powerful enough to carry the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the moon in one launch.

Shelby gained the assurance from NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine at a Commerce, Justice and Science (CJS) subcommittee hearing on NASA’s budget. CJS is a subcommittee of the powerful Senate Committee on Appropriations chaired by Shelby.

Having stated his belief in a “unified and clear direction” for those involved in sending American astronauts to the moon, Shelby voiced his concern about comments made by Bridenstine, previously.

“Ambiguity on options and the program I think only detracts from a lot of these efforts, and some of the recent comments made by you and others have arguably created confusion,” Shelby stated. “It has with me.”

The senior senator from Alabama then provided Bridenstine with an opportunity to express his views on SLS.

“We have looked at options and we have determined that the only option where we are going to be able to put humans on the surface of the moon in 2024, which is my mandate, is to utilize the SLS,” Bridenstine said. “Which will be, by far, the most powerful rocket in the American inventory. Nothing, in fact in the world, nothing comes close.”

Bridenstine also agreed with Shelby that SLS can be employed for other missions.

He pointed to travel to Europa, a moon around Jupiter. He explained that SLS can cut down travel time to Europa from seven years to three and a half years.

“It’s very capable asset for the United States of America,” Bridenstine added. “It’s really the only rocket that we’re going to have capable of taking our humans to the moon by 2024.”

“What’s important is to build that rocket and build it right,” concluded Shelby.

Bridenstine agreed.

A variety of essential SLS components are being built by Alabama companies, according to NASA:

The Boeing Company in Huntsville is building the SLS core stage … Teledyne Brown Engineering of Huntsville, Alabama has built the launch vehicle stage adapter that will connect SLS’s core stage to the upper part of the rocket … The initial capability to propel Orion out of Earth’s orbit for Block 1 will come from the ICPS, based on the Delta Cryogenic Second Stage used successfully on [Decatur, Alabama] United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV family of rockets.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

3 hours ago

7 Things: Rep. Rogers digs his hole deeper, Democrats want Barr in contempt and possibly jailed, there WAS spying after all and more …

7. Former State Representative Ed Henry (R-Hartselle) will not serve jail time

— U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins sentenced Henry to two years of probation after a plea agreement for his role in a health care fraud case. Prosecutors said that doctors were improperly waiving co-payments for Medicare patients. Henry told the judge that he was not aware that the co-payments being waived was a crime, and he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting theft of government property.

6. Measles confirmed in Alabama, everyone expects it to get way worse

— The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed that there has been one case of measles in an infant in St. Clair County. ADPH still had 32 open measles investigations as of Wednesday. This year, there have been 704 confirmed measles cases, which is the most since 1994.

5. Alabama Senate passes the biggest education budget ever and teachers could be getting a pay increase

— The Alabama Senate approved a bill that would increase the state’s education budget to $7.1 billion, which is $500 million more than this year. Additionally, the Senate also approved a 4 percent cost-of-living adjustment for education employees. Senate education budget chairman Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) said that he hoped teacher pay will be increased. Teachers did receive a 2.5 percent COLA this year, but Orr said that teachers are only beginning to catch up with inflation over the last decade. The education budget and cost-of-living adjustment both move to the House.

4. Senate candidate Coach Tommy Tuberville just moved to Alabama in August and voted in Florida in November of the same year

— In a radio interview, Coach Tuberville touted his support for President Donald Trump, his Christianity and his good name ID as reasons why he will make a strong candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020. Tuberville is not wrong, he will be a legitimate contender in the Republican primary race to see who gets to take on U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). In the interview, Tuberville acknowledges that he just moved to the state to get involved in its politics and even cast a straight ticket Republican vote in 2018 in Florida’s general election.

3. President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr were right, there was spying

— President Trump has been criticized relentlessly for saying he was spied on for years. Attorney General Barr stirred the same hornets nest earlier this month when he speculated that Trump’s campaign was, in fact, spied on. The popular media narrative was two-pronged: 1. There was no spying. 2. Implying there was spying would be an attack on the good people in our intelligence community. But, as usual, those narratives were false. Yesterday, the New York Times acknowledged that there were multiple overseas intelligence assets used against the President’s campaign. The ploy “yielded no fruitful information” and it is expected that members of the government are leaking to the media in order to soften the blow when the current Inspector General investigation into the beginning of the Russian investigation becomes public.

2. Attorney General William Barr didn’t show up to a House hearing, Democrats now believe he has broken the law, the media wants him jailed

— Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) may attempt to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt of Congress over the subpoena for the un-redacted Mueller report. This threat was made after AG Barr didn’t show up for the House Judiciary Committee hearing, which he had previously said he would not attend. To hold Barr in contempt of Congress, they would have to prove that he obstructed the work of Congress or a congressional committee. Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave the media the bite they wanted when she tweeted, “Attorney General Barr’s decision to mislead the public in his testimony to Congress was not a technicality — it was a crime.” Now left-leaning ” journalists have begun agitating  and advocating for AG Barr’s arrest.

1. State Representative John Rogers (D-Birmingham) continues to dig his hole and even Sen Doug Jones (D-AL) criticized him twice

— During the debate over the abortion ban bill, Rep. Rogers said, “So you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them into the world unwanted, unloved, you sent them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later.” After criticism from Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), Sen. Jones originally responded to Roger’s comments saying, “I thought it was outrageous. I was absolutely appalled…I think he owes an apology to the people of the state. I think he owes an apology to members of the legislature.” Following criticism from all corners, Rogers declared that Donald Trump Jr. should have been aborted. After his comments about Trump Jr. being aborted, Jones added, “The rhetoric of Rep. John Rogers gets more appalling each time he speaks. He does not speak for the people of Alabama and is, in fact, offending all Alabamians with his crude and reprehensible comments.”

