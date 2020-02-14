Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Alabama Senate passes bill that would punish those who leave pets in hot cars

A bill passed by the Alabama Senate on Thursday aims to stop Alabama pet owners from leaving their companions in hot cars.

The legislation was sponsored by Senator Jimmy Holley (R-Elba) and passed through the legislature’s upper chamber 33-0.

“I’m blessed to have a district with so many people who love their pets, especially their dogs. I was asked to create a bill that paralleled the bill we previously passed that protected people who rescued children from dangerous situations in vehicles,” Holley said in a press release.

Alabama is currently without a law that punishes people for leaving pets unattended in a car.

If enacted, the bill would outlaw “owners from leaving domestic animals in a motor vehicle unattended in a manner that creates an unreasonable risk of injury or harm to the animal.”

The bill would also grant immunity from prosecution to anyone rescuing a pet in danger of being damaged due to enclosure in a car.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says that hundreds of pets die from heat exhaustion every year due to being left in parked vehicles.

That group also says that leaving windows cracked provides little to no relief.

A study published in the Journal of the Louisiana State Medical Society found that in summer months, the temperature inside a parked car could exceed 125°F within 20 minutes of the owner leaving the vehicle.

In the last few years, the Alabama legislature passed a law similar to Holley’s that aimed to prevent parents from leaving their children alone in parked cars.

The bill will now move to the Alabama House of Representatives for consideration.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

1 hour ago

Ivey officially forms gaming/lottery study group, appoints members

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday formally signed Executive Order 719, which formed her “Study Group for Gambling Policy.”

The study group, first previewed during Ivey’s 2020 State of the State Address last week, will be tasked with gathering detailed information to allow the governor, the Alabama legislature and the citizens of the state to make an informed decision on gaming expansion, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“I am committed to, once and for all, getting the facts so that the people of Alabama can make an informed decision on what has been a hotly debated topic for many years,” Ivey said in a statement.

“Without a doubt, there will be ramifications if we eventually expand gaming options in our state just as there are costs associated with doing nothing,” she continued.

1243
“Every so often, this issue resurfaces through a new form of legislation. By my estimation, we’ve had more than 180 bills regarding a lottery or expanded gaming since the late 1990s,” the governor added.

Ivey on Friday also announced the 12 members of the study group, all appointed by her. Former Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange will chair the group.

According to the governor’s office, all of the members have agreed to sign a pledge adhering to the Alabama Ethics Law and shall serve without compensation or reimbursement for their expenses in this role. They will formally sign said pledge at their first public meeting, which has yet to be announced.

The membership of the Study Group on Gambling Policy is as follows:

Todd Strange (chair) of Montgomery is the former mayor of Montgomery. Prior to his tenure as mayor, he served as chairman of the Montgomery County Commission, former president, CEO and co-owner of Blount Strange Automotive group and former director of the Alabama Development Office (the Alabama Department of Commerce).

A.R. “Rey” Almodóvar of Huntsville is the co-founder and Chief Executive officer of INTUITIVE®. Mr. Almodóvar is a licensed professional engineer (P.E.) and holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Puerto Rico, M.S. in Engineering from the University of Arkansas, and M.S. in Business Administration from Texas A&M University. He is a graduate of Leadership Alabama Class XXVI.

Dr. Deborah Barnhart of Huntsville is the chief executive officer (CEO) emerita of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville. Previously serving as the Center’s CEO and executive director, her career spans four decades of service in commercial industry, government, aerospace and defense. A retired Navy Captain, she was one of the first 10 women assigned to duty aboard ships and commanded five units in her 26-year career. She has received an undergraduate degree from University of Alabama at Huntsville and Master of Business Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology-Sloan School of Management and the University of Maryland College Park as well as a Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University.

Walter Bell of Mobile is the past chairman of Swiss Re, one of the world’s largest reinsurers. Prior to his time in the private sector, he served as the Alabama Commissioner of Insurance. He launched the Mobile County Urban League in 1978 and is a member of the Alabama Academy of Honor for his achievement in civil rights, civic leadership and business.

Dr. Regina Benjamin of Mobile is a physician who served as the 18th Surgeon General of the United States. Prior to her service to our country, she was the former president of the Alabama Medical Association and provided health care to a medically underserved community by founding the Bayou La Batre Rural Health Clinic. She received a B.S. from Xavier University of Louisiana and a M.D. from the University of Alabama.

Young Boozer of Montgomery currently serves as the assistant superintendent of banking at the Alabama State Banking Department. He is the former treasurer for the state of Alabama and has extensive experience with numerous banking institutions such as Citibank, Crocker National Bank and Colonial Bank. Boozer received his B.S. in Economics from Stanford University and a M.S. in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Sam Cochran of Mobile has been the Sheriff of Mobile County since 2006. He began his law enforcement career with the Mobile Police Department where he spent 31 years working his way through the ranks – serving his last 10 years as chief of police. Sheriff Cochran serves the community on numerous agency boards, including the Penelope House, Drug Education Council, Boy Scouts of America and the Child Advocacy Center.

Elizabeth “Liz” Huntley of Birmingham is a litigation attorney at Lightfoot, Franklin & White LLC. After rising from an unimaginable childhood, she has become a nationally recognized child advocate and serves on numerous boards including the Alabama School Readiness Alliance, the Children’s Village Board of Directors and the Auburn University Board of Trustees.

Carl Jamison of Tuscaloosa is a third-generation shareholder in JamisonMoneyFarmerPC, one of the largest and oldest public accounting firms in the state of Alabama. He primarily works in the areas of tax planning and audit services to clients in the manufacturing, medical, retail, construction, and professional services industries. He received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Alabama and is a certified public accountant.

Justice James “Jim” Main of Montgomery is a former justice on the Supreme Court of Alabama as well as previously served as a judge on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. Along with his 30+ year in private legal practice, he served as finance director and policy advisor to Governor Bob Riley as well as legal advisor to Governor Fob James.

Phillip “Phil” Rawls of Pike Road currently serves as a lecturer of journalism for Auburn University. His spent over 35 years working for The Associated Press. His respected career in journalism spanned every Alabama governor from George Wallace to Robert Bentley where he extensively covered government and politics.

Bishop B. Mike Watson of Birmingham is the bishop in residence at Canterbury United Methodist Church in Birmingham and is currently serving as the ecumenical officer of the Council of Bishops. He has served as a minister in Dothan and Mobile. In addition to his work in the ministry, he is a past president of the Mobile County School Board, which is the largest school system in Alabama. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and real estate from the University of Alabama, a Master of Divinity degree from Emory University’s Candler School of Theology and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Vanderbilt University.

“I’m extremely grateful that some of our most distinguished citizens – from a diverse background including all regions of our state – have agreed to help gather this information,” Ivey remarked. “The specific data they gather will hopefully lead us all to making a better, more informed decision.”

The study group is mandated to submit a final report to the governor, the Legislature and the people of Alabama no later than December 31 of this year.

“Ultimately, I believe the final say belongs to the people of Alabama. As their governor, I want them to be fully informed of all the facts so that, together, we can make the best decision possible,” she concluded.

You can view a copy of Ivey’s executive order here.

CONTEXT:

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians have proposed a plan that would boost the state coffers by over a billion dollars initially and pave the way for a clean, state-run lottery to be instituted. In addition to the initial billion-dollar influx of money to the State coffers, the Poarch Creek plan would reportedly pay the State at least $350 million annually. That plan, along with an education lottery proposed by State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), could still be on the legislature’s agenda for the ongoing 2020 regular session, the governor’s study group aside. Clouse estimates his lottery proposal would generate approximately $160 million per year for the State, completely separate from and in addition to the Poarch Creek gaming plan.

Polling has shown overwhelming support for a lottery in Alabama, as well as at least a plurality of support for other gaming expansion. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) on Thursday said it is “highly unlikely” a lottery can pass the legislature without a package deal that includes other gaming.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

7 Things: Record number of Americans doing better under Trump, an embarrassing day for Alabama Democrats, mandatory vasectomies proposed for Alabama men and more …

7. Anti-infanticide bill has been reintroduced

  • Legislation named after Gianna Jessen, a woman who is the survivor of an attempted abortion, is being introduced by State Representative Ginny Shaver (R-Leesburg) to protect babies born in similar circumstances.
  • “Gianna’s Law” would require that babies who are born despite an attempted abortion still receive medical attention from a doctor “the same reasonable care to preserve the life of that child that is born alive.” A similar bill failed in Colorado this week.

6. Sessions flaunting his record

540
  • In a new ad put out by the Jeff Sessions 2020 U.S. Senate campaign, Sessions’ record on illegal immigration takes the spotlight with things like his 2018 “Zero-Tolerance Policy for Criminal Illegal Entry.”
  • The ad also mentions President Donald Trump saying that he and Sessions “took action” against illegal immigration. in the ad, Sessions addresses how a lot of people may say they want to fix issues with illegal immigration “but have no real commitment to do so.”

5. Police could become a protected class

  • The bill that would add law enforcement officers to the class in the state was passed by the Alabama House of Representatives, but State Representative John Rogers (D-Birmingham) thinks the bill doesn’t go far enough.
  • If signed into law, the bill would make crimes against law enforcement officers hate crimes, but Rogers said for anyone convicted of killing a police officer, “The death penalty ought to be automatic. I want to see them burn.”

4. Barr just wants to do his job

  • President Donald Trump’s constant tweeting makes “it impossible for me to do my job” U.S. Attorney General William Barr said to ABC News. Barr also clarified that Trump “has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.”
  • This is all after the Department of Justice intervened to get Trump confidant Roger Stone’s recommended prison sentence reduced down from nine years. Barr added that “it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases. I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody … whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board, or the president.”

3. Mandatory vasectomies

  • A piece of legislation introduced by State Representative Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) would require any man 50 years old or more or after fathering a third child get a vasectomy at their “own expense.”
  • While discussing the bill, Hollis said, “Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men,” taking aim at the abortion ban passed last year.

2. John Rogers doesn’t know what it is to be transgender, thinks Cam Newton is gay

  • The GIRL Act had its day in the Alabama House State Government Committee, and the bill that would restrict Alabama public school students to participating in athletics in the gender on their birth certificate wasn’t advanced.
  • At the public hearing, State Representative John Rogers (D-Birmingham) had some especially interesting comments about the legislation, stating that his “favorite player is transgender” and that he knows of “about 20 football players are transgender.” He later was clarified that he was talking about former Auburn University quarterback Cam Newton and he actually believed him to be “gay” instead of transgender.

1. We’re better off now than we were three years ago

  • A new Gallup poll has shown that a record 61% of Americans think that they’re better off now than they were in 2017, just after President Donald Trump took office. Only 36% of respondents said they weren’t better off.
  • The same poll was conducted in 2012 when President Barack Obama was in office. In the 2012 poll, only 45% of people were better off than three years previous. In the current poll, only 3% of respondents said their situation is the same.

5 hours ago

Bill would require Alabama schools to provide free ‘feminine hygiene products’ to students

MONTGOMERY — State Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) on Thursday filed a bill that would require local Alabama boards of education to provide feminine hygiene products in female restrooms at public schools in their respective jurisdictions.

The act, HB 237, states, “Commencing with the 2021-2022 scholastic year, each local board of education shall provide, in the women’s restrooms of each school building under the jurisdiction of the board, where any student in grades five through 12 is enrolled and at no cost to students, feminine hygiene products.”

78
Feminine hygiene products under the legislation would specifically include “sanitary napkins and tampons.”

A fiscal note was not yet available for the legislation as of Friday morning.

This was one of two bills Hollis filed on Thursday. The other, first reported by Yellowhammer News, has already made national news.

RELATED: Alabama Democrat proposes bill mandating all men have vasectomy at age 50 or after third child

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Alabama farmer cuts ‘Vote Trump’ design in his field, calls on other supporters to show their support

A Geneva man and his family are reportedly using their land to show support for President Donald Trump in the upcoming November election by cutting “Vote Trump” into a field behind their home.

“I just believed in him and thought he was the man for the job,” farmer Dan Fain told WTVY. “I’m trying to excite the people across the U.S. about Trump is the one that is in office.”

159
Fain then pleaded with other Trump supporters, saying they should also express their beliefs and show support for President Trump.

“I’m just asking people — not just the farmers — everybody across the country. If you’re going to carve it in a tree or paint your own sign, let’s show our support for Donald Trump,” Fain said.

“So I thought maybe if I cut something in the field, the people flying over could see it and I could express my opinion,” Fain said of the project which took him an estimated 45 minutes to complete.

“I think he is truthful to us,” Fain added. “He doesn’t give up a lot of times. I’ve had some bad years, if I gave up every time I had a bad crop or every farmer ever gave up, we wouldn’t have any farmers.”

The presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

18 hours ago

Senate committee votes down payday loan restrictions

An Alabama Senate committee has voted down a proposal to give payday lending customers longer to repay their loans.

Lawmakers voted 6-8 against the bill that would give borrowers 30 days to repay a loan instead of as little as 10 days.

76
Senators who opposed it said they believed people would turn to internet lenders if the payday lending stores weren’t available in the state.

The committee vote was a blow to groups that have been seeking more restrictions on the industry.

Republican Sen. Tom Butler said the loans become debt traps for families.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

