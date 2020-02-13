Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed vows to give rural Alabama attention in 2020 — ‘We can’t just grow along the Interstates’

MONTGOMERY — Elected officials and civic leaders throughout the rural parts of Alabama will often gripe that their regions of the state are overlooked when policymakers devise economic growth plans. They contend the focus is on the metropolitan areas in Alabama, primarily the areas that include Birmingham, Mobile, Montgomery, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa, and their suburbs.

During a one-on-one interview that aired on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, State Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) laid out his vision for improving the economy and quality of life metrics for rural Alabama, which included improving infrastructure, access to broadband internet, health care and economic incentives, which can be used to stimulate local economies.

Reed said not to expect a similar rate of growth in rural areas as exhibited in the metropolitan areas. However, he said there were things government could do to better the circumstances for rural Alabama.

“You know, are we going to see the same kind of growth in rural areas of our state as we see in Mobile, Baldwin, or Tuscaloosa, or Huntsville?” Reed said. “No, we’re not … and we don’t necessarily want that. Are we excited about the growth that we’ve seen? Absolutely. Alabama’s economy is as strong as maybe it has ever been. More people are working in Alabama than ever before. The unemployment rates are the lowest in recorded history. We’ve got a lot to be thankful for. But in my opinion, if we’re going to grow Alabama, if Alabama is going to be everything economically that we want her to be, we can’t just grow along the Interstates. We must also grow in rural Alabama. And I think there are four elements that are essential to growing rural Alabama. The legislature has worked on some of these issues, and we’re going to be working on them more moving forward.”

The Walker County Republican named infrastructure at the top of his list, noting the 2019 passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act, which provided increased revenue for infrastructure projects through an increase in the state’s fuel tax.

“First is infrastructure,” he said. “The legislature dealt with that issue in the past, in the past session. We looked at a topic we had not dealt with in 27 years in being able to find infrastructure resources for the state. That’s very important in rural counties, rural portions of our state, as well as along the Interstates.”

Reed emphasized the importance of access to high-speed internet in rural areas, which has been a priority for state government in recent years.

“Number two is the idea of rural broadband,” he said. “You’ve got to have internet access in an area, or no one is going to locate their business there. That’s just the world in which we live. There’s no reason to think that there will be any other way. It is going to be any other option but to have rural broadband access in areas where you want to grow. The state has done a good job with that. We’ve had several initiatives in the last session that were pretty hot on the idea of growing broadband access in rural portions of the state.”

He also stressed health care, which has been a bipartisan concern for the members in the Alabama legislature. As rural hospitals have been closing across the state, officials have been looking at ways to shore up existing hospitals in rural Alabama, and how to provide alternatives for areas where there is no longer access to a hospital.

“No one is going to locate their new business in an area where health care is not available to their employees,” he said. “So, that’s a topic.”

The final major focus Reed named was the availability of incentive programs in rural areas, which he argued could be used to lure companies to places in need of an increase in economic activity. Reed noted that those incentives, in combination with factors like low property costs, could be attractive to businesses looking for a place to locate.

“The fourth is incentives,” Reed said. “You’re going to have to incentivize companies to locate in rural areas. That’s something that is going to be important to me in this legislative session. As you will remember, four years ago, we had the Alabama Jobs Act. And then just last year, we had the AIM [Alabama Incentives Modernization] Act, which was focused on Opportunity Zones across the state and also focused on tech companies and the recruitment of high-tech companies in Alabama. I carried both of those pieces of legislation in the state senate.”

“We put a sunset provision in those legislative acts on purpose because of the competitive environment as we compete with Tennessee and South Carolina and Indiana, and across America,” he continued. “We need to make sure we’re changing and modifying our recruitment strategies in a way to get a maximum benefit for Alabama. Those all have to be renewed this year, and as they are renewed, I think you’re going to hear from many legislators a focus — not to take anything away from all the enthusiastic growth we’ve had, keep it going —  but can we also focus a little bit more in areas in the rural portion of Alabama where maybe more of the employees are, and maybe more of the opportunity of where more of the lower-cost property may be available — some other attractive elements of rural Alabama that may be beneficial and for Alabama to be all that she needs to be, we want her to be.”

“We need to be growing all over Alabama — along the Interstates and the big cities, as well as in rural areas,” Reed added. “And I think the legislature has and will continue to focus on those areas for economic and industrial growth in rural portions of the state.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

Alabama House committee fails to advance ‘Gender is Real Legislative’ (GIRL) Act

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House State Government Committee on Thursday morning considered the “Gender is Real Legislative” (GIRL) Act, failing to advance the legislation because no motion was made to do so.

The bill, HB 35, is sponsored by State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile). Pringle is the chairman of the State Government Committee.

HB 35 would require Alabama public schools to make sure every entrant in an athletic competition is sorted by the gender on their birth certificate. The bill also forbids any state, county or municipal government/agency from providing a facility to a single-gender competition that allows a transgender entrant.

The GIRL Act exempts any event that is specifically designed to have both boys and girls as competitors.

“Gender is real. There are biological differences between boys and girls that influence athletic performance. The GIRL Bill seeks to support female student-athletes, so that they may compete against each other and not have to compete against male students with an unfair advantage,” Pringle has stated. “Liberal Democrats are always trying to accuse us of refusing science, but gender is a real biological truth. It truly defies logic that anyone would deny science and want male students to compete in female sports.”

The committee on Thursday held a public hearing on HB 35 before considering the legislation. Several opponents to the bill spoke, arguing that there is no scientific basis to say biological males have a competitive advantage in athletics over biological females.

The first opponent of the day used herself as an example, saying she played volleyball as a child against boys and was better than the boys but not as good as other girls.

A later opponent claimed that the bill could not work in practice, as there are not two genders to choose from. “Gender is a spectrum,” she explained.

The penultimate speaker asserted HB 35 is “a disgrace to our Pledge of Allegiance.” This opponent also called the bill “racist.”

You can watch a livestream of the public hearing here.

In what was the most bizarre part of the committee meeting, State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) said, “My favorite player is a transgender.”

“I don’t recall his name,” he added, asserting “about 20 football players are transgender” that he knows of.

Rogers during the meeting advised that the nameless individual he was referring to is a football player for the “North Carolina Panthers” and is about to be cut because he is transgender. This came after Rogers arrived at the meeting halfway through the public hearing. He told Yellowhammer News that people had been calling him to go “kill the bill,” so he drove “100-miles-per-hour” to arrive in time to attempt to do so after realizing it was on the agenda.

Rogers made a motion to carry the bill over after his remarks during the meeting. That motion failed on party lines.

Yellowhammer News after the meeting asked Rogers what football player he was talking about. Rogers commented that he was referring to former Auburn University star quarterback Cam Newton, whose name he had just remembered. Yellowhammer asked Rogers if he believed Newton to be transgender. Rogers responded that he misspoke, and that he believes Newton is “gay.” Rogers added that there is nothing wrong with that and that there are many football players who are gay. To be clear, there has been no credible reporting that Newton is transgender or gay. Newton and his longtime girlfriend in recent months celebrated the arrival of their newborn baby. It should further be noted that the GIRL Act has nothing to do with gay or lesbian athletes.

After the meeting, Pringle also told reporters that “confusion” caused a motion not to be made to advance the legislation. He stated that the committee vice chair, State Rep. Chris Sells (R-Greenville), had to step out to attend another meeting, which led to State Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) presiding over the meeting as Pringle handled his own bill. Rowe had previously agreed to make the motion to advance the bill at the end of consideration but could not do so as acting chair.

HB 35 can simply be brought back up by the committee, and Pringle expressed that he expects this to happen during a later meeting.

Pringle concluded that he is very optimistic the bill will move forward and pass the legislature in the coming weeks.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

House Majority Ldr Ledbetter pledges improvements to mental health services in legislative session — ‘We’ve been able to move the ball further down the road than I ever anticipated’

MONTGOMERY — Often left behind in society are those suffering from mental illness, as they lack a voice to champion their needs and are sometimes overlooked. The impact is not just to those with an immediate connection to the afflicted but often to everyone, if not directly but indirectly.

For the 2020 legislative session, House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) has taken up the cause of improving the state’s offerings on combatting mental health issues.

During an in-person interview that aired on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Ledbetter explained what led him to become more involved in solving the state’s mental health problem. The Rainsville Republican recounted an interaction with a woman who lost her son because of what she said was the system failing.

“The thing about it is as majority leader, we have people come in the office all the time,” he said. “It seems like in two consecutive days, back to back, it was mental health issues, and mental health issues. One of the ladies really hit a chord with me because she was her son. She said, I know you’ve got boys, and I know you got grandchildren. I told her, ‘Yeah, I’m blessed.’ She was telling about her son, and he got in trouble chasing demons. And they couldn’t get him help. They tried the system. She felt like it failed him. He got into an issue one night with a police officer, and they got into a squabble. And he wound up shooting and killing him. She looked at me and said, ‘What if that had been your son because the system failed you?’ And thought, ‘Man, how real that is.'”

“I talked with the governor,” Ledbetter continued. “We meet with the governor once a week during the session, sometimes twice a month when we’re not in session. I told her, and just like you and I were talking about — the economy is doing great. It’s booming. We’re bringing jobs in. But I said, ‘Governor, we’re failing miserably in mental health.’ And she asked me if I would oversee it. We brought a bunch of people together from across the state from all different sectors. There was a young lady actually from my district. A superintendent hired a social worker for their school, and she came in and told what she was doing on a daily basis. And to me, she knocked it out of the park.”

Ledbetter explained the remedies he was exploring in the wake of that conversation.

“I think we’ve got to start in our school system,” Ledbetter said. “That’s where we’ve got to start. One of the bills we’ve got, we’ll do that. We’ll put a social worker in every school district. And not just that, we’ve got to do the CIP [Crisis Intervention Partners] training to help the officers to identify that. And help them where to keep them safe, themselves safe — and they do, do some training. Our goal is to get the national certification.”

Ledbetter credited Huntsville police chief Mark McMurray for the initiative his department undertook to work toward that certification.

He also indicated he was pleased with the progress made thus far.

“To be honest with, we’ve been able to move the ball further down the road than I ever anticipated we would,” he added. “In the governor’s State of the State, she announced we were investing $31 million in mental health. There’s about $18 million going to opening three crisis centers and putting a mobile crisis center. And all those — it’s a big issue.”

Ledbetter blames the last economic downturn for the state’s cutbacks in mental health. He also said those suffering from mental health challenges lacked a spokesperson to push for their interests in the legislature. But he also credited those currently working for the government in a capacity to help with mental health, calling it “God’s work.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

Heroes use Altec truck to rescue woman from flooded car

Two electrical line workers used a bucket truck designed and built by Birmingham-based Altec to rescue a woman from her car as it was surrounded by floodwaters.

As first reported by WCYB, the two men are Cody Byrant and Rick Courtner. They work for Mountain Electric Cooperative, and the rescue happened in rural northeast Tennessee.

A mudslide from a roadside hill pushed the woman’s car into the onrushing floodwater. A separate woman, Molly Ingle, was working nearby and radioed for help.

However, Ingle was not able to get a signal through to 911, so the people who heard the call for help were Byrant and Courtner.

“I was pushing it as hard as I could go,” Bryant told WCYB about his efforts to get his truck to the scene.

After their arrival, the two men equipped themselves with the necessary equipment and got in their truck’s bucket. They maneuvered the mechanical arm holding the bucket in front of the driver’s window so they could pull her from the vehicle. It barely reached, but they were able to rescue her.

In a local television interview, both men remained humble.

“[A]s far as the mindset in us doing it, it’s something we do every day,” said Rick Courtner.

“Exemplary linemen and exemplary human beings. Special thanks to Cody & Rick with Mountain Electric Cooperative for going above and beyond to rescue a person in need,” tweeted Altec CEO Lee Styslinger III of Birmingham.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Reps. Pringle, Drummond introduce resolution supporting Alabama Airbus operations

MONTGOMERY — State Reps. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and Barbara Drummond (D-Mobile) have introduced a bipartisan resolution supporting the state’s aerospace industry, especially when it comes to the Airbus operations in Mobile.

House Joint Resolution 28 got its first reading in the House this week and states, “[T]he aerospace manufacturing sector in the United States and the State of Alabama is creating significant employment opportunities, business growth, and manufacturing excellence, and is critical to the nation’s military and economic security.”

The resolution continues on to extol the ever-expanding operations of Airbus at the Brookley Industrial Complex in Mobile, highlighting the significant investments the company has made — and is still making — in its Alabama facilities.

“Airbus has been a vital member of our State’s business community for more than 15 years, with three major facilities in the State,” the resolution adds.

The resolution concludes by advocating against potential U.S. tariffs that could hurt Airbus in Alabama.

“[P]roposed tariffs on imported aircraft components and assemblies from Europe place at risk this significant industrial and employment growth in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, and South Alabama as well as Airbus’ suppliers across the state,” the resolution advises.

If passed by the House and then the Senate, the resolution would resolve, “That the Legislature of the State of Alabama does hereby fully support the continued manufacturing operations of Airbus at the Brookley Industrial Complex in Mobile County, Alabama, and does hereby urge the President of the United States and the United States Trade Representative to continue the current trade policy of not applying tariffs on imported aerospace components and assemblies from Europe, and thereby ensure the continued growth of aerospace manufacturing in Alabama.”

RELATED: State Sen. Steve Livingston sees opportunity to strengthen Alabama’s aerospace and defense industry

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Private sector leaders from across Alabama call for the state legislature to back Ivey’s $25M pre-k expansion

Dozens of prominent Alabamians have endorsed Governor Kay Ivey’s budget proposal to spend $25 million expanding Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program.

The endorsees are all members of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance, which bills itself as “a statewide, nonprofit coalition advocating for the expansion of high-quality, voluntary pre-k.” Many of Alabama’s most respected philanthropic and community leaders are among its members.

Estimates provided by the Alliance say the new funds would provide for 160 new classrooms and enrollment for an additional 2,889 four-year-olds.

“The Alabama School Readiness Alliance’s Pre-K Task Force is pleased that Governor Ivey is once again prioritizing additional funds to add more pre-k classrooms across the state. We stand with Governor Ivey and encourage lawmakers to appropriate the $25 million increase outlined in her proposal,” said Mike Luce and Bob Powers, business leaders and co-chairs of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance Pre-K Task Force.

Luce is the vice-chairman of Harbert Management. Powers is the president of the Eufala Agency.

The pre-k program has a strong argument to be one of Alabama’s most successful public policies. Data from the National Institute for Early Education Research shows the program is one of the three highest quality in the nation.

Alabama’s First Class Pre-K has even won plaudits from places like self-identified liberal magazine Mother Jones, which in writing about the state’s pre-school initiative, said: “Call it the Alabama miracle.”

One of the state’s most highly regarded research groups, the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA), found that Alabama’s pre-k initiative “produces significant and meaningful results in academics, attendance, and behavior and that these effects do not fade away as the students age.”

Alabama institutions that can host a First Class Pre-k classroom include: “Public and private schools, child care centers, faith-based centers, Head Start programs, nonprofits, universities, and other community-based providers.”

Any of those that wish to be granted funding by the state has to apply to the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

