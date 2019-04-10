Alabama seeks developers for three new men’s prisons

During an appearance Wednesday on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” Aderholt expounded on his remarks, adding the issues within the Democratic Party could lead to Republicans taking back the House.

Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) declared Tuesday that Democrats have no interest in legislating, saying, “The Democrats should just accept the fact that Trump simply had a message that resonated with the voters and continuing with antics like today is just going to lead to the same outcome next year.”

The facts don’t matter to the Democrats and their media. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings that there was no indictable collusion or obstruction of justice will do little to stop their non-stop panicking and ignorant assertions that there was collusion.

During United States Attorney General William Barr’s appearance on Capitol Hill to discuss budget issues with the Department of Justice, Democrats made it clear they had little desire to actually discuss those issues. Instead, they made it clear the story about President Donald Trump and non-existent Russian collusion will continue to dominate the media landscape for the foreseeable future.

“They know that their legislation is going nowhere, so I think they feel the best thing that they can do … is just try to beat up on the president and try to turn around the 2020 election,” Aderholt outlined. “I think they see that Trump is in a very good position to be re-elected — or at least I think they understand that’s a possibility. Now, some of them are just completely off the reservation thinking that there’s no possibility Trump gets re-elected.”

Aderholt also touched on an argument being made about the fractures between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a rift that was highlighted in a New York Times story showing that Twitter isn’t real life and Democrats in the real world aren’t excited about the party’s leftward lurch.

Responding to a question about the Pelosi/AOC factions’ struggle for control of the Democratic Party, Aderholt said, “Well, I think as time moves along, the Democrat Party is becoming more and more of the AOC and the Ohmar brand.”

He added the media’s infatuation with the new Democrat brand may be fueling that right.

“I think what Nancy Pelosi realizes, first of all, I think there may be a little jealousy there between her and AOC because you know Nancy Pelosi was not on the cover of Time Magazine. Last week it was AOC,” stated Aderholt.

While this battle for the soul of the Democratic Party might be exhilarating for the liberals to participate in, it could doom them electorally.

Aderholt thinks this damage is very real, saying, “Two months ago I would say it was probably we had a 10,20 percent chance. I think there’s probably maybe a 50-50 chance now we could take back the House.”

And much to the chagrin of Democrats, all of this fighting could lead to the re-election of President Trump because “the way Democrats are taking the party” could lead to middle America voting Republican, Aderholt explained.

