Alabama Secretary of Commerce: Tariffs ‘might run counter’ to protecting American jobs
President Trump told a Montana crowd on Thursday that he has high expectations for his tariff policy, predicting an end to China’s practice of robbing America’s “piggy bank.”
Alabama officials are not so optimistic on this first day since the tariffs were enacted, as they wait to see what kind of consequences are brought to the state’s automobile and agricultural industries by the Chinese, as well as any other possible forms of retaliation.
“We’ve not really faced a situation quite like this, in terms of how trade has been impacted on this scale, at least in our lifetime,” Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield told Yellowhammer News on Friday.
Canfield expressed two concerns about Trump’s retaliation-inducing tariff policy, the first of which is the loss of jobs in the state’s booming automobile industry.
“It’ll make those goods and services more expensive, which reduces production and when you reduce production to a certain point, you have ensuing job loss,” Canfield said.
He is also concerned about the insecurity that a mounting trade war brings to international investors, something he says he has already seen through a slowdown of certain projects underway in Alabama.
“That doesn’t mean that they are pulling the investment, it doesn’t mean that they’re not going to invest,” Canfield said. “It means that they’re delaying their final decision, waiting on the outcome of this trade situation so that they can better understand what their cost and risk factors are going to be.”
Canfield says he and Gov. Ivey support the president’s desire to improve the international trade environment but that a tariff approach may backfire.
“If the goal is to protect American jobs, this strategy might run counter to that,” he said.
Gov. Kay Ivey has written several letters to the Trump Administration expressing her concerns about how the tariffs might affect Alabama’s jobs but those concerns have been given little attention.
Happy National Doughnut Day! Have you been wondering where to find the best doughnuts in Birmingham? Today, my son and I will be taking you on a magical journey to all the best local doughnut shops in the ‘Ham. We’ve tasted doughnuts big and small to prepare you and your family for this magical day!
–Location: 2821 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 –Hours: Open Tuesday – Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (or until sold out) –Also Available: O’Henry’s, Cahaba Cylce, and Redmont Hotel –Online:Website InstagramFacebook and Twitter –Kid Favorite: Birthday Cake –Mom Favorite: Birthday Cake
We Have Doughnuts is the doughnut shop you didn’t know you needed. Tucked away in a corner of Pepper Place, We Have Doughnuts is the Steel City Pops of doughnut shops. The same family that brought you Savage’s Bakery has gifted Birmingham with another delicious gem, this time led by daughter Elizabeth Scott Wright. Made from scratch, these doughnuts start off with either a vanilla cake base or chocolate cake base. Brown Butter and Buttermilk are the classic “glazed” flavors, but you’d be remiss to miss out on their more seasonal flavors, such as Lemon Lavender. With coffee available (or kombucha if you’re feeling hip), you can pop over to their Instagram-worthy doughnut wall and take a break before heading over to the farmer’s market.
The Heavenly Donut Co.
–Location: 4911 Cahaba River Rd #105, Birmingham, AL 35243 –Hours: Monday – Closed, Tuesday – Thursday 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday 6:00 a.m. – midnight, Saturday 7:00 a.m. – Midnight, Sunday 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. –Online:Website InstagramFacebook and Twitter
–Follow their Twitter account to see where their food truck will be! –Kid Favorite: Classic doughnut holes and M & M –Mom Favorite: Chocolate glazed and Long Johns
The Heavenly Donut Co. is your classic go-to local Birmingham doughnut shop. Everyone knows about Heavenly Donuts, and for good reason! Not only can you grab a doughnut at your local Birmingham events from their food truck, they have some of the most creative kid-friendly doughnut combos in town! From classic glazed, to fun combinations such as Oreo and Reese’s, there’s something for the whole family. Heavenly Donuts also offers free Wi-Fi. What better way to get some work done than to grab a doughnut with the kids, some coffee for mom (provided by O’Henry’s), and find a nice plush chair to sit in? Not to mention the books and games to keep your kids busy while you work! This shop has all the makings of the perfect family-friendly atmosphere.
Hero Doughnuts
–Location: 3027 Central Ave, Homewood, AL 35209 –Hours: Monday – Sunday 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. –Online:Website InstagramFacebook and Twitter —Also Available: Big Bad Breakfast, Friday – Sunday –Kid Favorite: Classic glazed –Mom Favorite: Strawberry
Although Hero Doughnuts are pricey, you won’t regret saying, “Take my money!” to take a bite out of these giant doughnuts! About as big as your face, if you’re looking to be stuffed to the brim with nothing but doughnuts, look no further. Just one of these bad boys will give you an adorable food baby. Feeling guilt over your food baby? Then have no fear, because this shop is located right across the street from Homewood Park. You can go for a quick run around the park, and then return to Hero Doughnuts for a delicious sandwich and something cold to drink. If your kids enjoy the magic behind doughnuts, take a look behind the counter to see the bakers hard at work preparing fresh doughnuts before your eyes.
Now I know what you’re thinking. Why am I including a bagel place in a post about doughnuts? But hear me out! We all have that one member in our family who doesn’t really care for doughnuts. Crestline Bagel Co. is a great compromise for the whole family! Not only do they offer delicious doughnuts, they also make other amazing bakery items, along with fresh breakfast meals. If you enjoy a view with your meal, look no further! Crestline Bagel Co. is located next to a flower nursery. You can sit outside and enjoy the floral aroma or stay inside and just enjoy the view.
Yo Yo Donuts, Etc. is the quirky doughnut shop we all need to visit at least once in our life. Located in Homewood, this cute cafe has an eclectic menu, featuring square doughnuts and coffee, to tacos, and bubble tea. This two-story doughnut shop offers cute and creative decorations that your kids will love! From soft doughnut pillows, to a map of the city along the staircase, a Harry Potter themed mural, and paintings of Vulcan, it’s the perfect get-together location! You can easily grab a bite to eat (or two), connect to their free Wi-Fi and get some work done, or just enjoy catching up with friends. Yo Yo also offers a free doughnut when you buy a meal, so if you can’t make up your mind between sweet and savory, you can get both!
Looking For More Doughnut Fun?
Swing by your local bookstore and pick up a copy of Please, Mr. Panda. It’s the perfect companion for your doughnut exploration!
Was your favorite local shop on our list? Tell us where you like to get doughnuts in Birmingham with your family!
Business Council of Alabama President and CEO Billy Canary’s tenure officially ended today. The BCA’s announcement of Canary’s departure caps off more than a year of controversy surrounding his leadership of the state’s largest business organization.
A press release issued by the organization states that Canary has accepted a position as a senior fellow at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Canary’s leaving coincides with a transition plan previously adopted by the BCA’s full governing board. BCA staff member Mark Colson has been assigned the day-to-day duties of president.
The move comes after several of the state’s largest companies quit the organization, with some openly questioning its leadership, direction, and effectiveness. A selection committee had previously been named to identify and hire a new CEO. The committee is comprised of members of the executive committee.
Alabama Power Co., Regions Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative, Protective Life Corporation, Progress Rail, Parker Towing and Maynard, Cooper & Gale have all left the BCA during the last month.
In addition to business members, two long-time senior officials have also resigned from the organization. Next in line as chairman of the board and current chairman of ProgressPAC, Mike Kemp, president and CEO of Kemp Management Solutions LLC in Birmingham withdrew in June. BCA general counsel Fournier “Boots” Gale, senior vice president and general counsel for Regions Financial also resigned within the last three weeks.
Canary had been under contract in his current position through 2020.
Dale Jackson: Not every politician lives to run for office — Cavanaugh’s Ainsworth attack ad ‘an attack on the intelligence of voters’
A lot of us have done dumb things while we were in college — rarely do they end up in political attack ads. In the race for Lieutenant Governor, Twinkle Cavanaugh has dug up a series of attacks that are utterly laughable if you have all the information. The attacks are creative, but appear incredibly desperate.
Watch below:
Attack 1: Rep. Will Ainsworth was arrested in 2002 for felony theft, for which he did no jail time.
Reality: Ainsworth and his fraternity brothers stole tiger statues at Auburn as part of what Will Ainsworth told WVNN and Yellowhammer News was a “stupid prank”.
Attack 2: Ainsworth was arrested in 2001 in Jackson County.
Reality: Ainsworth says this is “made up” and this was actually a “boating violation where we paid a ticket but it was not an arrest”.
Attack 3: Ainsworth used his family connections and money to never serve a day for these crimes.
Reality: One was a college prank, the other was a boating violation — you don’t go to jail for those. This actually highlights the weakness of the attack.
Attack 4: Ainsworth called Trump a “con-artist”.
Reality: Yes, but context matters. This happened during the brutal primary for President and 60% of Alabamians originally chose someone other than Donald Trump during the primary. Ainsworth publicly argued for Trump after the nominating process was complete.
Not everyone has been planning to be politicians, running for party offices, working in Montgomery, and playing the political game all of their lives. Some lived normal lives and did normal things like participating in pranks in college and getting boating citations on the lake.
Politics can be a dangerous game. Anything you have ever done in your life becomes fair game for criticism. Who in the electorate lived a 100 percent perfect life that would be spared from disingenuous attacks in a campaign? Not Will Ainsworth and certainly not Donald Trump.
When campaigns get desperate, they often get stupid and insult the targeted audience. This attack on Ainsworth is actually an attack on the intelligence of the voters.
WHY IS TRUMP CHOOSING SO MANY MARINES FOR LEADERSHIP POSITIONS?
TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, today, I’d like to talk about leadership. I’d like to take you to a blog written by Chris Bollinger. Chris is a military air defense professional, retired Marine and he’s also a screenplay writer. He makes the point that Marines have a certain qualification that perhaps is unique with just Marines.
DR. REEDER: He brings this phenomenon — many of us have noted it — that this particular administration under President Trump has had a penchant to reach into the military for leadership to bring those leaders from military into the positions of civil leadership or governmental leadership.
Immediately, there’s concern, “Well, is that the military taking over?” I think it’s something else that’s happening and that’s this. We all know that leadership is crucial. If you look at the Word of God from a Christian world and life view, whenever God says to do something, He first raises up a leader. He frames the leader, forms the leader, develops the leader and then the leader is used. The leader is always imperfect and, almost always, the Lord surrounds him with another leader because of the plurality of leadership which is crucial in and of itself.
In the church, where there are elders — plural — if you see, we call them the elders, presbyters — plural — of the church because, with every man’s strength, you get his weaknesses, which it means you need a plurality of leaders.
But you need leadership and so here is our present president reaching into the military in general, but by the way into the Marine Corps very specifically, which is what this article highlights. You’ve got General Maddox who’s the Secretary of Defense, you’ve got General Dunford, the head of the joint chiefs of staff, you’ve got General Kelly who is the chief of staff in the White House and they’re all Marines.
And then you look at in society where someone recently did an article about how many corporations now look to the military where they try to find these junior officers that are retiring at 20 years of service and bring them into their corporation and groom them for leadership.
THE MILITARY, THE MARINES IN PARTICULAR, PRODUCE GREAT LEADERS
I think there’s a couple of reasons why. One is how the military in general and, by the way, the Marine Corps in particular… I remember the day I went down to fill out the papers to volunteer in February of 1969. I remember my dad’s stories of being in the Marine Corps.
Tom, there’s always been something about the Marine Corps experience, not only how they develop their Marines but also how they develop their leaders. I think it is also comparable in the other branches of the service, as well, which is why the military has become this fishing pool for leadership in our society.
Other places don’t develop leaders. I don’t look into the world of academics and I don’t find leaders there. In fact, I find very frightening people, recently, and you and I are thinking about doing a program on this. Alan Dershowitz, when the academic elite get together at Martha’s Vineyard, they won’t have him there because he had made an argument from the Constitution — which is what he is, a Constitutional lawyer, and he had made an argument that defended President Trump’s actions while making it clear he wasn’t defending President Trump but he was arguing about the Constitution. Well, now he’s not allowed because they just can’t handle that around him.
Anybody that can’t handle someone who makes a defense of the Constitution that I can’t answer tells me that person’s not much of a person. First, they can’t learn and, secondly, they can’t handle somebody that can persuade them or someone that instructs them.
IN A WORLD WHERE LEADERSHIP IS LACKING, EVEN THE MBA PROGRAMS LACK PRINCIPLES
Therefore, I don’t look to the academic world for leadership and I don’t look to the media for leadership so where do you look for leadership? Well, if you’ll go to the colleges, they have jettisoned ethics in the MBA programs. The corporate world doesn’t go to the place where they ought to be getting their corporate leaders from the MBA program because they’re not turning out leaders with any principles.
Where do they go? They go to the military.
TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, is it safe to say the opposite end of a strong Biblical leader is someone who says, “I’m a victim”?
DR. REEDER: One of the things you’re looking for is, without arrogance or self-importance, you’re looking for someone who is not a victim in life but who knows how to lead others to victory in life. And I think that’s why we’re seeing this phenomenon is the military is the place where that’s happening and, the Marine Corps, they do some very pointed things. As this guy points out, you never see a Marine, when he goes into a hotel, having his bags carried by anybody — he carries his own bags and, by the way, he’ll carry the bags for other people. He also notes that they always eat last — they never eat first but they always eat last.
JESUS “TRAINED LEADERS” BY TEACHING THEM SELFLESSNESS AND QUIET STRENGTH
Are there Biblical principles here that Jesus, in his leadership training, used when he told his disciples in regard to being first when they wanted to know, “Do we get the seat of honor?” he said, “Listen, if you want to be first, you’re last. If you want to be the leader of all, then you are the servant of all.”
By the way, here’s something else: who trains leaders in the Marine Corps? Go to Quantico and look at the sergeants training the future leaders. Tom, I even had an experience in that as I did a commissioning ceremony for a second lieutenant in our church and there with him was a gunny sergeant. And I took the liberty, even though I was there to give a Biblical perspective and to pray for his installation, I said, “If you don’t mind, just a little personal word here, I’m looking forward to how the Lord is going to use your leadership. And I’ll tell you, one of the first things the Lord would have me to tell you is you get fastened to that gunny sergeant over there and listen to him. He’s one of the most important people in your life.” And that’s what Marines do — they develop a relationship from their own training forward with enlisted men and the enlisted men are engaged in their training.
And the other thing is this: they are expected to learn that you don’t just learn from people who have ranks higher than you but you learn from people who have ranks lower than you. That’s part of what it means to be trained — you’re a learner and you learn 360 degrees.
THE NEW LEADERS MUST COME FROM THE CHURCH
However, I’ve got another proposal, Tom. It’s in my book, “Leadership Dynamic,” that’s being republished in October — “3D Leadership,” would be available — and that is simply this: the church should become a leadership factory, defining, developing and deploying leaders in every sphere of society. We would be the ones that people would look to — again, the John Newtons who would produce the William Wilberforces. The great Presbyterian pastor, Dr. Phineas Gurley and Dr. James Smith who influenced, and developed and led to Christ Abraham Lincoln.
There are so many examples of when the church has developed leaders for every sphere of society — the family, the government and the business — who operate from a Christian world and life view and bring Biblical principles to bear in all of life.
Tom, I think this article has highlighted something that’s very important. First, there will always be a need for leadership. Secondly, instinctively, society will start moving toward those institutions that produce leaders that benefit society. Third, the places where they go will be places where they teach leadership that is principled, ethically driven and that is other-concerned, not self-promoting and that shows a conduct in life that has courage married to humility, that has conviction married to compassion. That’s what we’re looking for is those two threads of strength and courage. Joshua says, “Be strong and courageous,” and the other thread, sensitivity and compassion.
TRAINING CHRISTIAN LEADERS MUST START WITH STUDYING OUR SAVIOR
Of course, the leader of all from my Christian world and life view is my Savior and I love the moment in the Book of Revelation when John is utterly in despair for there is no one who is worthy to open the seals of the book and then a voice from Heaven says, “Weep no more. There is one who is worthy.” And John looked and then he saw the lion of Judah standing as a lamb that was slain.
There’s our great king and there is the picture of leadership, lion-like in life and lamb-like in heart. There is the Lamb who had given Himself, yet He’s standing, strong and courageous, the victor over sin, death, Hell and the grave. And He can make you a victor and He can make you a leader in your home, in your marriage, in your church and in society but first fix your eyes on Him. See Him and His leadership as He goes to the cross, counting it all joy to lay down His life that we might have victory and lay down his life in victory as He comes forth from the grave — victorious, our great Savior and Lord. Come to Him and watch what He does to make you like Him.
This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.