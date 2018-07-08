Alabama Sec of State John Merrill offers ‘home visit’ for those seeking photo ID to vote — ‘Just call my cell’
On Friday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill took to Twitter to reiterate his pledge to ensure eligible voters were able to comply with the state’s voter identification laws by offering home visits for those unable to obtain identification otherwise.
Merrill was responding to a similar pledge from Alabama Republican Party chairwoman Terry Lathan, who made her comments about a Yellowhammer News story noting the five-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Shelby County v. Holder decision that gave states the authority to have voter identification laws.
If anyone who is a legal resident of this state that meets the qualifications to vote is denied that legal right to register or vote call me…I’ll be glad to personally help you. I’ll wait… @yhn #alpolitics @JohnHMerrill #FakeNews https://t.co/v8vsuqul65
— Terry Lathan (@ChairmanLathan) July 4, 2018
Merrill included his cell phone number with the pledge to ensure any interested party could be in touch.
We do that. And if anyone needs a home visit because they cannot make our remote location visits to the festivals or community centers we will go to their homes and give them a photo ID and make sure they are registered to vote. Just call my cell at 334-328-2787
— John Merrill (@JohnHMerrill) July 6, 2018
@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.