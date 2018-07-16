Subscription Preferences:

2 hours ago

Alabama among states running speed enforcement task

Alabama joins Georgia and three other states in a week-long speed enforcement operation beginning Monday.

“Operation Southern Shield” will run through Sunday, July 22.

Law enforcement in Georgia and Alabama will join Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina in pulling over drivers who are traveling above legal speed limits on interstates, major highways and local roads.

Col. Mark W. McDonough, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, says the main focus will be to encourage motorists to slow down. He says they hope the effort will reduce crashes and provide a safer experience for motorists.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says speeding killed more than 10,000 people in the United States in 2016 and was a factor in 27 percent of fatal crashes in the nation.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

52 mins ago

Trump ally Roger Stone makes a last-minute endorsement ahead of Alabama primary runoff

Former Trump advisor Roger Stone is traveling Alabama with Troy King on Monday, touting King’s credentials in an attempt to give him the edge over Attorney General Steve Marshall in Tuesday’s primary runoff election.

“As you can imagine, I get dozens of requests from good candidates, men and women across the country who are supporters of the president and real conservatives,” Stone said at an event Monday morning in Huntsville. “There’s just not enough days in the month, hours in the day to help everybody I’d like to help.”

“But this race is particularly important because the choice could not be more clear-cut,” Stone said.

55
“I hope the people of Alabama will recognize that Steve Marshall is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, a liberal Democrat, posing as a conservative to get through tomorrow’s runoff,” he said.

Stone will be traveling with King to Birmingham, Mobile and Ozark on Monday to reiterate his endorsement pledge.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

2 hours ago

Steve Marshall returns to campaign in heated AG race with Troy King

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and former Attorney General Troy King are making their final pitches to voters ahead of Tuesday’s Republican runoff.

Marshall returned to the campaign trail Saturday for the first time following the suicide of his wife last month.

Marshall thanked people for supporting him during his loss. He said he never considered dropping out of the race because his wife had urged him to run.

482


“One of the last things that my wife had left for me was a note. She said that I know you are the man for the job and the man for Alabama,” Marshall said.

A group of GOP attorneys generals, including Pam Bondi of Florida, held rallies with Marshall on Saturday in both ends of the state. Bondi said “ethics and integrity mean everything” and others praised his record as a prosecutor.

“We believe in what he’s doing for Alabama and I believe in what he’s doing for President Trump,” Bondi said Marshall is seeking to win the office in his own right after being appointed last year by then-Gov. Robert Bentley. He previously served 16 years as the district attorney of Marshall County.

Both King and Marshall are stressing their records in the heated runoff.

King, who was attorney general from 2004 to 2011, is seeking a political comeback.

King was appointed as attorney general by then-Gov. Bob Riley. He was elected to a full term in 2006, but he lost the 2010 GOP primary to Luther Strange.

In an interview with the Associated Press, King said he was the true Republican in the race, noting that, as a 10-year-old, he went door-to-door campaigning for Ronald Reagan. Marshall, who was initially appointed by Gov. Don Siegelman, switched to the GOP in 2011.

“On Tuesday this election is about the Republican Party nominating a standard-bearer. Only one of us is a Republican,” King said when asked why runoff voters should choose him.

King will hold a series of Monday rallies with Trump ally Roger Stone.

Both campaigns paused their activities last month following the death of Bridgette Marshall. King said he pulled his commercials from the air for a week after the death out of respect for his opponent.

In returning to the campaign trail, King said he would focus on contrasting their records.

That does not mean the primary has not gotten heated at times.

King criticized Bentley’s appointment of Marshall when Bentley was the subject of an ethics investigation as a “crooked deal.”

King said Marshall got his dream job and “let a man who corrupted Alabama go free.”

Marshall responded that he was ethically required to recuse himself from the investigation, but he appointed an “experienced tough prosecutor” to lead the probe and “six weeks after that Robert Bentley was out of office.” Bentley resigned after pleading guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance violations.

Marshall’s campaign sent out a direct mail piece with unflattering headlines from King’s time as attorney general, including that King had briefly been the subject of a federal grand jury investigation. The probe ended without charges.

King responded that the probe was politically motivated and was leaked to the press to derail his 2010 campaign. He said it ended without charges because he did nothing wrong.

The runoff winner will face Democrat Joseph Siegelman in November.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Alabama man arrested in July 4 boating crash that killed two

A man faces charges in a west Alabama Fourth of July boating crash that killed two people and injured five others.

Al.com reports 29-year-old Richard Latham Jr. was arrested Friday in Tuscaloosa and transported to the Hale County Jail in Greensboro. Latham’s hometown was not released. A woman who answered the phone at the jail would not release that information, referring all calls to the sheriff’s office.

76
Latham faces two counts of reckless murder and is being held without bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney.

Authorities say Latham was drinking and driving a ski boat on the Black Warrior River when the crash happened about four miles south of the Moundville boat landing.

Killed were 46-year-old Richard Glover, of Akron, and 23-year-old Destiny Graben, of Northport.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

7 Things: Run-offs continue to be ugly — Trump and Putin one-on-one — 12 Russians and zero Americans indicted — and more …

1. One day left for primaries run-offs across Alabama. AG, Lt. Gov., and AL-02 are most interesting races

— These elections will have very low turnout. 18 percent is the high projection, so if you are reading this, you probably will have a big impact on how these things turn out.

— The ugliness and dishonesty in the two statewide races (Lt. Gov. and AG races) will probably be eclipsed by the midterms and Governor’s race in November.

2. Trump and Putin finally meet after his raucous visits with NATO and the United Kingdom’s Theresa May

464
— Trump’s European tour has been a whirlwind with differences between the U.S. and its allies exposed. Trade deal and defense spending took center stage as a U.S. president fought to put the U.S. first.

— No one knows how the Trump-Putin meeting will go, but the media has already declared that Trump lost. The 12 indictments Friday raised the stakes.

3. Irresponsible media outlets took the weekend to imply that the 12 indictments proved Russian collusion — it did the opposite

— The media seized on two parts of this story from Friday: Roger Stone was involved with people he didn’t know were part of the Russian government and Guccifer 2.0/Wikileaks/DCLeaks are involved with the Russian “hacking” of the DNC.

— Rudy Giuliani laid out the proper response from Trump’s perspective. He said the indictments are good news, the Russians did it, no Americans involved, and Trump is innocent.

4. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein could be facing impeachment, and probably should be fired

— Apparently, the Trump administration knew these indictments were coming, but the releasing of these indictments on the heels of the Trump-Putin meeting seems like a bad call while the president is overseas.

— Calls for Rosenstein’s impeachment over delays in investigation into FBI agents are gaining steam, but Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) says there is no real reason for it to happen.

5. The beheading of a 13-year-old Alabama girl by a drug cartel in Huntsville goes national and international

— A special-needs Challenger Middle School student was killed by illegal aliens in relation to a drug cartel beef after she saw her grandmother killed.

— The 13-year old’s grandmother apparently double-crossed the cartel and was killed by her boyfriend and ex-boyfriend. Both are in custody.

6. You cannot vote in the GOP runoff if you voted in the Democrat primary, but no one will actually charge you

— Secretary of State John Merrill warned people against voting illegally with a press release saying, “As a result of legislation passed in the 2017 Session of the State Legislature sponsored by Senator Tom Whatley of Auburn and Representative Arnold Mooney of Indian Springs, voters will only be able to cast a ballot for the party that they selected in the June 6th Primary.”

— This does not really matter. We know people are voting illegally and we refuse to have them charged.

7. Illegals are able to vote if they want to — this is undeniable

— Voter ID laws won’t be of much use if illegal voters are still able to register and vote in American elections, which is happening pretty easily. One county in Pennsylvania had 139 illegal voters.

— The only reason we are aware this happens is these individuals self-report as they apply for American citizenship. It’s happening and it’s not being stopped.

5 hours ago

Alabama mission groups back safely after being stranded in Haiti

Two Alabama mission teams have returned back to the state after being stranded in Haiti for days amid a government spike in fuel prices.

News outlets report that the Faith Community Church team in Trussville and group members from First Baptist Church in Russellville arrived back in Alabama this week. The groups of nearly 50 students and chaperones had been in a secure compound since July 7.

207
The State Department Bureau of Consular Affairs advised American citizens against traveling. The incident caused the closure of the airport in the capital city of Port-au-Prince and the stoppage of many flights to and from the U.S.

The cancellation of flights stranded church groups and volunteers from a number of U.S. states, including South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Church officials say another group is expected to be on its way.

First Baptist senior pastor Patrick Martin is on the Haiti trip. In a Facebook post, he urged people to pray for the travelers.

“Praise God. Please continue praying. Pray for us to get out, but also please pray for those we are leaving behind,” Martin wrote. “Pray for Haiti. It’s a beautiful country with beautiful people. They have a bad reputation thanks to a corrupt government that would rather pad their own pockets than care for their people. Pray that the gospel would be a shining light in the middle of poverty, and that the Kingdom of God will advance through the efforts of those in country, as well as those who come in like we did.

Martin added: “We will be back. I promise.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

