Alabama Republicans can win, but only if Roy Moore loses

It’s happening and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

Roy Moore is running for office … again

He cannot be talked out of it. He cannot be embarrassed out of it. He cannot be reasoned with.

Is there a Roy Moore constituency in 2020? Maybe.

He’s a man of God. A God-fearing man. He is a good Christian.

Everyone loves a good victim.

He was wronged by the national and local media. He was wronged by Alabama Republicans. He was wronged by Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Can he beat Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL)? Probably.

President Donald Trump will be on the ballot, so Alabama Republicans are not going to sit out this election.

But there are some winners and losers in the Roy Moore for U.S. Senate saga.

WINNERS:

Doug Jones: Everyone expects him to lose this race, just like they did last time. Roy Moore saved him, and it could happen again.

Local and national political media: Sex sells. They have declared him a sexual predator and now that he is running for office, they can beat that drum again. Also expect to see: “Can you believe Alabama Republicans support a child molester!”

Democratic Senate candidates elsewhere: “We have to hold/take this in [insert state here] because Alabama may send Roy Moore to the U.S. Senate! Vote for me! Send me money!”

LOSERS:

Roy Moore: He’s going to continue to take a beating every time he pokes his head up.

Donald Trump: The media will bombard the president with “What do you think about accused sexual predator Roy Moore in Alabama?” questions. If he wins the primary, it becomes, “Will you support accused sexual predator Roy Moore in Alabama?”

Alabamians: As long as Roy Moore is a candidate, Alabamians will have to explain to friends/family/everyone how this is even possible and how he has any support. We will also have to watch as people from New York, Washington, D.C. and our out of touch local media outlets go on national television and define Alabamians as Roy Moore loving neanderthals.

But there is something else to consider here.

Alabama Republicans already rejected Roy Moore. They stayed home in 2017, and make no mistake, that is why Doug Jones is a senator.

If Republicans show up in the GOP primary in March 2020 to send Roy Moore and his horse off into the sunset, the entire state can finally move on from his embarrassing legacy.

That would be a win for everyone.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.