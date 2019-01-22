Alabama ranked nation’s fifth best public charter school law

Tuesday, with School Choice Week underway, the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools released its annual ranking of state public charter school laws, listing Alabama as the fifth best in the United States.

The rankings, entitled “Measuring Up to the Model: A Ranking of State Public Charter School Laws, Tenth Edition,” evaluated how well each state aligns its charter school law to a “gold standard” model law. States are ranked by their composite score, which is based on 21 essential metrics, including accountability, flexibility and funding equity.

Alabama was identified as having one of the best state laws even though the Yellowhammer State is considered one of the “newer movements” when it comes to public charter schools. The state’s relevant law was enacted in 2015.

The report also outlined strengths of Alabama’s law, as well as remaining areas for improvement.

“Alabama’s law contains a cap that allows for ample growth, includes a state authorizing pathway, has strong quality-control components, gives operational autonomy to public charter schools, and provides equitable operational and categorical funding to charter schools,” the alliance wrote.

It then pointed to “ensuring equitable access to capital funding and facilities and strengthening accountability for full-time virtual charter schools” as opportunities for improving the state’s law.

In a statement, alliance president and CEO Nina Rees said, “As we begin National School Choice Week, the timing is right to recognize the role charter schools play in strengthening the public education system as a whole.”

“As the report shows, many states are improving the quality of their charter school laws,” she added. “At the same time, we recognize that until every state has a high-quality law—and every student who wants to attend a charter school is able to—our work is not done. We look forward to working alongside policymakers, school leaders, and education advocates to ensure every state creates an environment for all students to succeed.”

The top four states were listed as Indiana, Colorado, Minnesota and Washington respectively. These states and Alabama have nearly identical composite scores, meaning the Yellowhammer State could easily be ranked as the nation’s best with a slight improvement to state law.

School choice remains popular amongst pro-growth Republicans

The release of the annual public charter school law rankings came the same day that Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan reaffirmed the party’s support for school choice options, including charter schools.

“The Alabama Republican Party fully supports school choice. We believe that parents, not the government, know their children’s needs best and should have the opportunity to choose a quality education for their sons and daughters. Zip codes should not be part of an educational formula that defines where a student must attend school – unless the parent agrees,” Lathan said in a statement.

She continued, “Our children are tomorrow’s leaders. School choice empowers parents to make those decisions resulting in a stronger and more confident America. From charter schools, public, magnet, private or parochial schools to homeschooling- a parent should be first and foremost in the decision-making process of what is best for their child/children.”

School Choice Week in Alabama will be highlighted by a rally in downtown Montgomery on Thursday. This is becoming an annual tradition in which prominent school choice advocates in the state, like Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh, speak to families and students impacted by these important education policies.

“While we celebrate National School Choice Week, we also honor our teachers and the incredible influence they have on our students and their futures. As a former public school teacher, the joy of watching a young person grow and learn is unforgettable,” Lathan advised.

“As taxpayers, it is imperative that parents make the most important educational decisions for their precious ones- their children,” she concluded.

You can view the full report and rankings here.



Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn