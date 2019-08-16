Alabama psychologist admits to $1.5 million in Medicaid fraud
A Birmingham psychologist has admitted to trying to defraud Medicaid by billing for counseling services that were never provided, state and federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
Sharon Waltz has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud Medicaid of at least $1.5 million, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town announced. Waltz also agreed to pay restitution to Medicaid in the amount of $1.5 million, they said.
Waltz billed the Alabama Medicaid Agency for counseling services to at-risk youth that her company did not actually perform, according to a prosecution filing in federal court.
“The greed of this defendant deprived mental health care to many at-risk young people in Alabama, with the focus on profit rather than the efficacy of care,” Town said in a statement.
The state Medicaid Agency started the investigation after an audit showed that Waltz’s billings jumped from $99,000 to more than $2.2 million over two years.
Alabama Attorney General Marshall said in a statement that it was “a callous abuse of this trust and a fraud of staggering proportions.”
Court filings did not indicate if Waltz has an attorney. A federal judge has scheduled an arraignment for next week. (Associated Press, copyright 2019)
Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke during the graduation ceremony.
I was honored to deliver the commencement address at the graduation exercises of ALEA Trooper Class 2019-A in Selma today. Thirty-two graduates took an oath to protect and serve our state. Welcome to the force! #ThinBlueLinepic.twitter.com/j7sOTcnioG
Even with the new graduates, ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor advised that the state is still well short of its goal of having 550 troopers. He still hopes to hire approximately 200 new troopers within the next year, per WSFA.
This comes after the Alabama legislature appropriated $5.5 million during its 2019 regular session to hire a total of 50 new state troopers.
Funding for additional troopers is also expected to be requested in the 2020 session.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
There is no greater evidence to support this statement than the upcoming August 27 grand opening of Abbeville Fiber Sawmill in Henry County.
A “who’s who” of state and local dignitaries will be in attendance, including the governor, to celebrate the creation of over 100 direct jobs in the area, as well as significant new tax revenue for the city and the county.
However, this new facility is about much more than the facts and figures involved. For this rural Yellowhammer State community, Abbeville Fiber is indicative of a way of life.
With the big event coming up, a chill-inducing video featuring the tagline “American dreams begin with American jobs” was released on Thursday evening.
Abbeville Fiber, a part of Jimmy Rane’s Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc., will occupy the former WestPoint Stevens textile plant off U.S. Highway 431 and Alabama Highway 27.
The state-of-the-art sawmill, featuring the latest technology in the industry, will have the capacity to produce 200,000 feet a day of finished wood and will purchase an estimated $14 million to $15 million of yellow pine timber annually from suppliers within a 50-mile radius of the plant, with local timber owners set to benefit as a result. Additionally, the facility will employ over 15 truckers from the surrounding area.
With the same innovation, honesty and hard work that helped build the YellaWood and Great Southern Wood Preserving brands, Abbeville Fiber is the latest reminder that Rane’s legacy is much more than being Alabama’s richest person. This project is all about empowering people in the area to provide a better life for their families and building a stronger, more prosperous community for all — a lofty goal that Rane has made his life’s work.
He and his company are truly committed to the Abbeville area, which is once again evident in this new facility’s location. Keep in mind that Abbeville Fiber will service Great Southern Wood Preserving locations across 28 different states, meaning this sawmill could have been built just about anywhere.
When asked by Yellowhammer News years ago, “Why Abbeville?” Rane showed his heartfelt passion — and loyalty — to his hometown, county and state.
“Why not Abbeville?” Rane replied without hesitation. “I think that’s the better question. Abbeville is home. I’ve lived here all my life. My mother’s family has been here a long time. My friends and family are here. Abbeville is composed of really fine, educated people who want an opportunity… so why not? I want to do all I can to help make Alabama as great as it can be.”
Production has begun
While the grand opening is still over a week away, business is already ramping up at Abbeville Fiber.
Charles Money Logging delivered the first load of logs on July 8 and sawing began that week, a source familiar confirmed to Yellowhammer News. The first finished lumber began shipping this month.
The sawmill has already hired over 50 employees and 15 truckers as of August 1, with more to come.
It should be noted that this is a two-phase project.
During Phase I, the facility will work its way up to an annual production rate of 50 million board feet per year.
In this phase, the sawmill will consume 40-45 truckloads of logs per day.
Then, in the next 12-15 months or so, Abbeville Fiber will ramp up production to 100 million feet, marking Phase II.
At that point, the facility will employ 105-115 people total, plus supporting 15 truckers. During this phase, the sawmill will consume 80-90 truckloads of logs per day.
The total cost of the sawmill will be approximately $40 million.
An $850,000 federal grant administered and awarded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will provide transportation construction assistance to ship lumber, timbers and posts produced at Abbeville Fiber. The Henry County Commission and the city of Abbeville have pledged an additional $160,000 to complete the project.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
After the poultry plants in Mississippi were raided, all five companies have been investigated further. Now, federal immigration officials have reason to believe that the companies knowingly hired illegal immigrants, according to videotaped statements of managers.
Some of the illegal immigrants had Social Security numbers that belonged to the deceased, some wore ankle monitors because they were waiting for their deportation hearing, and some of the workers had been hired by the same manager but used a different name upon rehiring. Both Koch Foods and Peco Foods have a long history of hiring illegal immigrants.
5. New polls bring new wrinkles to 2020
According to a new poll by Fox News, out of the Democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden is still in first with 31%, which is the same rate he was polling at in March 2019, but U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has jumped to second place with 20%, which is a 16% increase since March.
President Donald Trump’s poll numbers are sliding with a glut of bad news as the media and their Democrats attack. As of today, all four leading Democratic candidates are still shown as beating President Trump in 2020.
4. Omar and Tlaib barred from entering Israel; Trump supports Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has barred U.S. Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from entering Israel. President Trump tweeted that Israel would “show great weakness” if they allowed Tlaib and Omar into the country, and he went on to tweet that Tlaib and Omar “are very anti-Jewish and they are very anti-Israel. I think it is disgraceful the things they’ve said.”
Netanyahu, who recanted on Tlaib, has said that the congresswomen’s boycott of Israel was a leading reason in barring them from Israel. The prime minister has also said that the visit was planned with the objective “to strengthen the boycott against us and deny Israel’s legitimacy,” but of course, Omar has already said that Netanyahu is imposing a “Muslim ban” in Israel.
3. 15 states are fighting back against Alabama
Fifteen states, including New York, California, Washington and Nevada, and cities like the District of Columbia, Seattle, Atlanta and others have decided to fight Alabama’s federal lawsuit against the U.S. Census Bureau to count only legal citizens in the 2020 Census.
The group of states and cities have used the Constitution to strengthen their argument, and New York Attorney General Letitia James said, “The United States Constitution is crystal clear that every person residing in this country at the time of the decennial census – regardless of legal status – must be counted, and no matter what President Trump says, or Alabama does, that face will never change.”
2. Texas wants what Alabama has
It’s expected that on Friday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine is going to announce that the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama will head up the development of two of the three moon landers needed for the 2024 mission.
However, Politico has reported that U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX) and U.S. Representative Brian Babin (R-TX) have signed a letter written to Bridenstine requesting that he reconsider Texas for leading the moon lander development, arguing that it would be more “cost-efficient, streamlined, and effective approach” if they were developed where astronaut corps and mission control are based, as well as being the place with “the longest history and deepest institutional knowledge of human space exploration.”
1. Get ready for the gas tax
On September 1, the six-cent increase on a gallon of gas will take effect, which will raise Alabama’s overall tax on one gallon of gas to 24 cents and 25 cents for diesel. Other increases will take place on October 1, 2020, when there will be a two-cent increase, and then another two cents on October 1, 2021.
Meanwhile, the talk of tolls is almost all located in the southern part of the state, but if these plans for tolls move forward, there will be growing opposition, according to State Representative Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals), who advised, “When they start tolling I-565, it is going to be an issue in our area,” adding, “It’s going to be an issue in North Alabama.”
Ironically, Jones’ campaign tweeted about the merits of visiting Alabama as Jones himself was enjoying his California visit this week.
Looks like the secret’s out: Alabama is a great place to visit.
This is what Doug Jones means when he talks about one Alabama. It’s what we all want. The world to see our great state and how far we’ve come. And they are coming in bigger numbers! https://t.co/tjmB5X0RzH
‘Heroes’: Huntsville man goes on nationwide lawn mowing tour dedicated to law enforcement
Alabama’s Rodney Smith, Jr. has once again embarked on a 50-state lawn mowing tour, with this one honoring the “boys in blue.”
The tour kicked off in Huntsville on Tuesday, where Smith was joined by police officers as they helped him mow. Smith is inviting officers in the areas he is traveling to across the country to similarly join him. He has even designed a special police lawn mower for their use.