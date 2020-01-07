Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Forgive the American media — they are grieving over a lost friend 23 mins ago / Opinion
Ainsworth: President Trump continues keeping his promise to make America great again 1 hour ago / Guest Opinion
AIDT announces comprehensive upgrades to Alabama Robotic Technologies Park to stay at cutting edge of workforce development 2 hours ago / News
Private South Alabama Veterans Council website hack attributed to Iranians 2 hours ago / News
Mazda-Toyota plant set to begin hiring bulk of workforce 2 hours ago / News
Bradley Byrne: ‘I don’t see World War III coming at all’ 3 hours ago / News
AL-02 candidate Barry Moore comments on Alabama-stationed soldier killed in terrorist attack 3 hours ago / News
Alabama presence at top high-tech show includes inventions, recruiting push 5 hours ago / News
Byrne fires back after attack from out-of-state atheist group 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Impeachment impasse will be broken, grocery tax in the crosshairs again, Alabama candidates target ‘The Squad’ and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Former Tide QB Jalen Hurts to play collegiately in Alabama one last time 9 hours ago / Sports
State of Alabama wins international tourism award for marketing civil rights trail 22 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama-stationed soldier killed in Kenyan terrorist attack 22 hours ago / News
Jessica Taylor: ‘Not surprised’ that Ilhan Omar spouting ‘frankly un-American’ things again 23 hours ago / News
Jeff Coleman scores important Alabama Farmers Federation endorsement in AL-02 23 hours ago / News
Birmingham software development company to open Huntsville office on HudsonAlpha campus 24 hours ago / News
Sessions backs Trump against Iran 1 day ago / Opinion
University of Alabama in Huntsville a juggernaut in aerospace research, public/private collaboration 1 day ago / News
Tua: ‘I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for this opportunity’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Birmingham student awarded prestigious QuestBridge Scholarship 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama presence at top high-tech show includes inventions, recruiting push

LAS VEGAS – CES 2020, the world’s largest consumer technology event, is getting under way today, and Alabama companies are on hand to show off their forward-thinking products and technologies.

Vince Perez, a senior project manager at the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the state’s presence at CES 2020 aligns with a strategic economic development goal of fostering growth in Alabama’s innovation economy and creating new knowledge-based jobs.

“CES is an excellent opportunity for the State of Alabama to support homegrown, innovative companies, while building relationships with leaders across industry sectors,” said Perez, who is representing Commerce at the trade show.

“From the electrification and automation of the automotive industry to continuing our partnership with Techstars, this event allows us to stay on the leading edge of the new economy,” he added.

Techstars, a worldwide network supporting entrepreneurs, is teaming with Alabama Power Co., the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama and Commerce to open a startup accelerator in Birmingham focusing on innovations in energy technology.

“Alabama offers an increasingly competitive environment for startups in an array of advanced fields, and we want to see the state become home to more companies like those highlighting their technological capabilities at CES,” said Blair King, manager of economic development and existing industry with Alabama Power Co.

Perez and King will engage in a half-dozen scheduled appointments with companies attending the event to advance Alabama in their future growth plans.

SHOWCASING INNOVATION

Alabama-based companies at CES 2020 represent a diverse mix of tech-focused enterprises.

Birmingham-based AerBetic is developing a non-invasive, wearable diabetic alert device, using state-of-the-art nanotechnology to develop very small wearable air sensors that can detect atmospheric gases with sensitivities at the parts per billion level.

These sensors will be programmed to detect the exhaled gases indicative of hypo- and hyperglycemic episodes, and AerBetic’s device, through Bluetooth and wireless technologies, will notify the patient and caregivers to a suspected event.

Aerbetic says it’s the high-tech equivalent of a diabetic alert dog.

“Since launching our concept and prototype at CES 2019, we’ve received worldwide attention and interest from potential partners and customers. In October, we were recognized with a CES Innovation Award in the Health and Wellness Category,” said Eric Housh, AerBetic’s chief operating officer and co-founder.

“At CES 2020, we will share further progress in our development of the device and our quest to deliver the world’s first truly non-invasive diabetes monitor,” he added.

DEFT Dynamics Startup Studio will have a booth at CES that showcases several startups in the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and robotics fields that have sprung up in the company’s 5,000-square-foot Birmingham facility.

Key startups are DEFT DynamicsMoxieApex Pro and Tocaro Blue.

Ross Wesson, co-founder of DEFT Dynamics, said CES offers the studio’s startups an unrivaled platform to get their technologies in front of industry decision-makers and to get instant feedback.

After last year’s event, DEFT’s robotics startup, Robotical.ly, shifted its focus from consumer applications to industrial operations in physically hazardous environments. It’s now teaming with Birmingham’s Southern Research to develop smart robots for next-generation nuclear reactors under a Department of Energy grant.

At CES 2020, Wesson expects DEFT startup Moxie, which focuses on end-to-end IoT systems, to make waves. He says the venture benefits from the co-location of hardware and software teams, and access to unlimited industrial shop space for manufacturing and rapid prototyping, giving Moxie competitive advantages.

“Alabama’s workforce dynamics and the state’s dedication to economic development makes cities like Birmingham suddenly highly attractive locations for today’s new wave of technology companies — where hardware and software must be developed, prototyped, and even manufactured by teams working side by side under the same roof — something that could never be feasible in the ultra-expensive tech hubs like Silicon Valley and New York City,” Wesson said.

“At the end of the day, it’s just smart business. It’s why DEFT Dynamics and its member startups like Moxie are proud to state: ‘Built in Alabama. Trusted Globally,’” he added.

Representatives from Madison-based Audiowell International will also be attending CES 2020.

Audiowell is a specialized piezoelectric ceramic products manufacturer and has developed more than 20 kinds of ceramic materials to meet diverse production needs. Its products include microporous atomizers, level sensors and ultrasonic flow sensors.

A piezoelectric ceramic is a smart material that converts movement or vibration into an electrical signal detectable by a sensor.

‘GLOBAL STAGE’

CES calls itself the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. Last year, more than 175,000 people attended the trade show, where over 4,500 companies staged exhibits.

This year’s show in Las Vegas begins today and runs through Friday.

The automotive industry – a key sector for Alabama’s business recruiters – will have a high profile at CES 2020. That includes companies that have a major Alabama presence, including automakers Honda, Hyundai and Toyota, as well as large suppliers.

One of the event’s keynote speakers is Ola Källenius, the chairman of the board of management at Daimler AG who once headed Mercedes-Benz’s Alabama plant. Källenius presented a groundbreaking concept car on Monday night.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said the Alabama presence at CES 2020 underscores the robust pipeline of innovative products and technologies that are being developed in the state.

“There’s a vibrant network of tech entrepreneurs and support programs in communities across Alabama, and we’re excited to see what they come up with in the future,” he said.

Secretary Canfield is serving as chairman of the Alabama Commission on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Associated Technologies, a panel that will explore how the state should prepare for the impact of future technologies.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Forgive the American media — they are grieving over a lost friend

We have all lost loved one and we all grieve in very different ways.

Some are overcome with grief while some get scared about what is next.

Some lash out.

Some worry about the children.

The American media is not the hardest hit by the timely death of world-renowned terrorist Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, but they are still not taking it well.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to the “diplomatic press corps,” and to say it was adversarial is an understatement. It’s even become cliche to point out how differently the media acts with President Donald Trump in office versus how they acted when former President Barack Obama was in office.

But this goes beyond that. Every single question posed by the American media on the matter of a terrorist being turned into a pink mist was drenched in Iranian propaganda.

The questions included:

Will Americans commit war crimes? No.

Was Solemeni on a peace mission? No.

What about the nuclear deal? Iran won’t be getting a nuke on our watch.

These are propaganda questions.

Iranian. Propaganda. Questions.

These could have come directly from Tehran.

This isn’t the media being inquisitive, questioning or skeptical. They are being hostile and it is aiding a foreign power.

As I stated before, people are grieving and the American media grieves by taking the side of a murderous terrorist regime that jails and kills dissenters and the LGBTQ, subjugates women and commits crimes all over the globe.

But we should understand this is a tough time for the media as they have experienced a profound loss who was a revered rock star political figure at the hands of their mortal enemy Donald Trump. So let’s be sensitive and give them time to grieve.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Ainsworth: President Trump continues keeping his promise to make America great again

Trump Derangement Syndrome has reached epidemic level among extremist liberals and their allies in the national news media, and its symptoms were in full manifestation last week when the president retaliated for the unprovoked attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq.

As everyone is aware by now, angry mobs violated American soil and laid siege to our embassy as brave U.S. Marine guards protected our diplomats inside.

Upon learning that the riots were not spontaneous protests, but rather fully orchestrated attacks planned and organized by Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, President Trump took immediate and forceful action.

Soleimani led a group that the State Department had officially declared a “foreign terrorist organization” and was directly credited with the deaths of 608 American soldiers.

As his vehicle was leaving the Baghdad airport, Soleimani, whose mere presence offered even more evidence of his involvement in the embassy attack, was struck and killed by laser-guided Hellfire missiles fired from a U.S. drone traveling at 230 mph.

Four other violent, Iran-backed militia leaders and four senior Iranian military officials were also killed by the silent Reaper drone, which was piloted by soldiers located several hundred miles away.

President Trump posted a lone image of an American flag on his Twitter account shortly after the strike.

Rather than celebrating the death of known terrorists whose hands were permanently stained with the blood of hundreds of U.S. soldiers, Nancy Pelosi, the entire field of Democrat presidential candidates, vacuous Hollywood stars whose opinions count for naught, and the members of the leftist press hailed Soleimani as some kind of martyr who was immorally targeted for destruction.

Even after the Pentagon announced it possessed information that Soleimani was “actively developing plans to further attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” the mournful wails of Washington liberals continued unabated.

Perhaps they would have been happier if President Trump had followed the Obama-era policy of Iranian appeasement by offering pallets of cash in hopes of purchasing their good will and friendship.

But just as Chamberlin’s appeasement of Hitler failed in the 1930s, the weak-kneed Obama approach has proven equally impotent today.

I applaud President Trump for using a show of power to teach the Iranians that they may disrespect our culture and way of life, but they must respect our strength and might if they wish to survive.

Even before their irrational reaction to Soleimani’s death, there was ample evidence to show that liberals were in the deepest throes of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Consider for a moment that since President Trump took office, the U.S. economy has sustained the longest expansion in our nation’s history, the stock market consistently sets new record highs and unemployment is at its lowest level since statistics have been kept.

Similarly, Alabama reaches new employment benchmarks each month, and many businesses are finding it hard to hire new employees because there are more jobs available than workers to fill them.

New industrial expansions are announced across our state almost daily, and many Alabamians who felt hopeless just a few years ago possess renewed hope today.

Rather than celebrating the man whose generous tax cuts and pro-business philosophy created this historic economy, liberals in Congress chose, instead, to reward him by passing baseless impeachment articles while simultaneously denying him the basic due process rights that the Constitution guarantees.

Since taking his oath of office in 2017, President Trump has kept the promises he made to the citizens who elected him.

He has made America strong again.

He has made America safe again.

He has made America prosperous again.

And he has made America great again.

I continue to offer President Trump my thanks and my full-throated support, and I encourage all of my fellow Alabamians to join me in doing the same.

Will Ainsworth is the Republican Lieutenant Governor of Alabama.

AIDT announces comprehensive upgrades to Alabama Robotic Technologies Park to stay at cutting edge of workforce development

TANNER — Alabama Industrial Development Training (AIDT) joined with local leaders Tuesday to announce a comprehensive advancement of the Robotic Technologies Park (RTP) in south Limestone County.

The upgrades, which AIDT Director Ed Castile labeled “RTP 2.0,” are aimed at making sure Alabama remains able to meet the demands of modern manufacturers.

The RTP is a facility that trains Alabama workers for modern industrial jobs. It is a partnership between the Alabama Community College System and AIDT, and robotics industry leaders. AIDT is an independent agency housed within the Alabama Department of Commerce.

The three main speakers at the event were AIDT Director Ed Castile, State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) and North Alabama Industrial Development Association President Brooks Kracke.

All three speakers brought up the necessity for Alabama workers to be prepared for jobs during what is referred to as “Industry 4.0.” Industry 4.0 is the common term for what economic observers see as the fourth industrial revolution.

AIDT has identified “automation & robotics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, data analytics and 3d printing” as elements of Industry 4.0 that will make an impact in Alabama.

According to Castile, their goal is to “help us help our manufacturers enter the manufacturing future.” The AIDT director says he and his team went to every manufacturer they could and asked – “What do you see? What is coming?” – and they based the new upgrades to RTP based on the responses they received.

“With all that’s going with these companies, whether its missile defense, aerospace or automotive. … The technology they’re building into their products, the various materials and tooling involved. We have to have our workforce ready to work in that environment” Castile added in regards to where RPT 2.0 workers would be placed.

Castile said that in factories “the technology is changing as fast as whats in our phones is changing.”

“Too many times across state government we start something, then we allow it to get stale and less effective,” Orr warned in his speech before saying how glad he was that Ed Castile and the AIDT team had not let that happen to the Robotic Technologies Park.

“Senator Orr truly is the champion of economic development and workforce development,” remarked Castile.

Brooks Kracke, a widely respected figure in North Alabama economic development, said “This center helps us tremendously. … We now have a facility in place, a training program in place, that can help Mazda-Toyota, and help other companies come in.”

“We have companies in Alabama that make state of the art, world-class products” mentioned Kracke. “This issue we have is to keep training our people.”

Janette Hostettler, Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing’s vice president of production, confirmed to Yellowhammer News that the facility provides a significant benefit to the MTM factory.

She told Yellowhammer that RPT 2.0 “takes us to the next level in terms of digital, and virtual, for example, we’ll be doing virtual reality training for our maintenance members.”

“We won’t have our robots installed until the middle of next year, so it gets us ahead of the curve,” said Hostettler. “They’ll be able to go into a virtual training module … we hope they’ll get more efficient and more knowledgeable before we even have a product.”

“I’m really excited about it,” she added.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Private South Alabama Veterans Council website hack attributed to Iranians

The website for the South Alabama Veterans Council (SAVC), a private organization not affiliated with the State of Alabama or the federal government, has been hacked, with those responsible claiming to be Iranian.

This comes in the wake of the United States military killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The SAVC describes itself as “an informal organization of Veterans and members of the community that are interested in the issues that concern Veterans and their families.” The group is reportedly sponsored by the Military Officers Association of America, a 501(c) non-profit organization.

On Tuesday, the SAVC’s website was defaced, meaning the pages on the site visible to the public were replaced. An image of Soleimani now appears on the site, along with the text, “Hacked by Iranian Hacker… Hacked by Shield Iran.”

Here’s what the website looked like as of noon on Tuesday:

(Screenshot)

According to Vice News, the same group appears to be responsible for hacking the Texas Department of Agriculture with an identical image and attribution.

Vice further outlined that the group the hack was attributed to is linked with “a security contractor with ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Mazda-Toyota plant set to begin hiring bulk of workforce

TANNER — The Mazda-Toyota plant in the Huntsville-annexed portion of Limestone county will begin the hiring process for production workers on January 13, 2020. The facility and Alabama Industrial Development Training announced the news jointly on Tuesday.

The 3.7 million-square-foot plant is expected to be responsible for the yearly manufacturing of 300,000 vehicles. The hiring will continue on a rolling basis from January 13, 2020, until full production begins in 2022. The facility is aiming to begin manufacturing vehicles in 2021. Workers hired will be part of a facility headcount that is projected to total around 4,000 when the plant is fully operational.

The company has previously released to media that the jobs will pay an average salary of $50,000 per year before benefits. The group expects to make about 50 hires per week starting quickly after opening up for applications on January 13.

In a nod to Huntsville’s identity as The Rocket City, the two main production lines on which the hired employees will work are to be named Apollo and Discovery.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) told the Decatur Daily in October that they will most likely need 40,000 applicants to fill the 3,000 production positions at the plant.

“Why? Because we are projecting 7 to 10 percent that will actually pass our process.” Jamie Hall, a project manager and advisor for production hiring told the Daily.

Tom Korona, a general manager at the plant, added about hiring, “Our focus at first will be major cities within a 25-mile radius, including Huntsville, Madison, Decatur and Athens, expanding to major cities 50 miles out, then 75 miles out.”

The facility’s construction is proceeding apace. In December the facility’s Twitter account posted, “Our future home is coming right along… Membrane Roofing – 60% complete, Concrete Floors – 40% complete, Fire Protection Piping – 60% complete, & Underground utility piping – 75% complete.”

Interested applicants for the production jobs should begin their applications on Mazda-Toyota’s website where they will enter basic information for screening. The site also details the specifications and qualifications desired for the floor jobs.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

