Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

University of Alabama named top college football program of last 150 years; Auburn no. 20 1 hour ago / Sports
Alabama Power’s Renew Our Rivers named Water Conservationist of the Year 2 hours ago / News
State Sen. Elliott: ‘We don’t need a 215-foot tall bridge…[The port director] doesn’t need it for port operations’ 4 hours ago / News
Horseshoe Farm in Greensboro helping strengthen community, improve quality of life 5 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Roby: ‘My name isn’t on the ballot in 2020, but I still have a few fights left in me — The VA remains at the top of my list’ 6 hours ago / News
Buckmasters longest-running hunting show on TV 8 hours ago / Outdoors
NASA head visits Alabama public high school, praises ‘incredible teachers,’ ‘amazing’ students 20 hours ago / News
Marshall Space Flight Center to lead NASA lander program in return to moon 22 hours ago / News
‘Consistently improving’: Alabama breaks four more employment records 23 hours ago / News
How Alabama’s Iron Tribe Fitness sets the standard for group workouts 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama psychologist admits to $1.5 million in Medicaid fraud 1 day ago / News
Fourth-generation Alabama state trooper graduates academy 1 day ago / News
Powerful video teases grand opening of Alabama sawmill — ‘American dreams begin with American jobs’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
7 Things: Gas tax and tolls are coming, Texas upset with NASA, everyone wants ‘Bama and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Doug Jones takes mid-week trip to California to visit his biggest supporters 1 day ago / Politics
‘Heroes’: Huntsville man goes on nationwide lawn mowing tour dedicated to law enforcement 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Watch: ‘West Alabama and the coal industry’ News Shapers event shines light on high-paying jobs 1 day ago / News
Mobile Bay tolls could eventually turn into tolls in your part of the state 2 days ago / Opinion
On this day in Alabama history: LBW Community College named in Andalusia 2 days ago / News
University of Alabama named nation’s ‘most-Instagrammed’ campus 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
2 hours ago

Alabama Power’s Renew Our Rivers named Water Conservationist of the Year

Alabama Power’s Renew Our Rivers campaign has earned one of the state’s most prestigious environmental conservation awards.

The Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) honored Renew Our Rivers Aug. 9 as the Water Conservationist of the Year during the group’s annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards ceremony.

For more than 40 years, AWF has presented the awards to people and organizations that work to conserve the state’s wildlife and other natural resources.

The Water Conservationist of the Year award recognizes work in water resources conservation. Efforts focused on protection and improvement of water quality are especially important.

Renew Our Rivers began in the spring of 2000 with one Alabama Power employee’s vision to clean a stretch of the Coosa River near the company’s generating plant in Gadsden. Since then, more than 117,000 volunteers have joined the effort and collected more than 15.5 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways across the Southeast.

More than 117,000 volunteers have participated in Renew Our Rivers cleanups during the past 20 years. (Wynter Byrd/Renew Our Rivers)

“I experienced the positive impact of the Renew Our Rivers program firsthand during my time as executive director of the Freshwater Land Trust,” said Wendy Jackson, executive vice president of the Washington, D.C.-based Land Trust Alliance.

Jackson nominated Renew Our Rivers for the award. “This program truly benefits the rivers while inspiring people and communities to care. I understand the prestigious nature of the conservationist award, and I believe Renew Our Rivers exemplifies great dedication to conservation.”

More than 30 cleanups are taking place in 2019, the program’s 20th year.

“Renew Our Rivers, now celebrating 20 years, has become known nationally as a conservation leader in waterway cleanup,” said Thomas A. Harris, president of Alabama Black Belt Adventures. Harris also nominated Renew Our Rivers for the award. “The natural instinct to conserve and preserve water resources spurred this initiative and grew each year with the help of neighboring community partners, volunteers and organizations.”

In 2018 alone, 4,000 volunteers removed more than 268,000 pounds of trash from Alabama lakes, rivers and shorelines.

“The commitment to Renew Our Rivers continues to grow,” said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power vice president of Environmental Affairs. “We couldn’t do this without the wonderful partnerships we have made along the way. The campaign’s continued success is a testament to our partners and their passion for protecting our state’s precious natural resources.”

In addition to the Water Conservationist of the Year award, recent Alabama Power retiree Steve Krotzer was honored as the Fisheries Conservationist of the Year.

Krotzer worked 37 years with Alabama Power, collaborating on numerous projects with state and federal biologists. This included work on assessing fish communities; discovering the most viable population of the threatened trispot darter; and assisting with data collection and water quality improvements for the Tulotoma snail, which contributed to the first federal “downlisting” of an aquatic snail, from endangered to the less-dire threatened category. He also worked as the principal biologist on a landmark project to restore flows to a bypassed section of the Coosa River downstream of Weiss Lake.

“Steve’s fisheries career spans nearly 40 years. In that time, he has made significant contributions to the conservation, research and education of Alabama’s fisheries resources,” said Jason Carlee, Alabama Power Environmental Affairs supervisor. Carlee nominated Krotzer for the award. “In addition to his tremendous contributions to fisheries research and conservation throughout Alabama, Steve has served as a mentor for numerous other biologists and naturalists.”

For a list of all the honorees and more details about the ceremony, visit https://www.alabamawildlife.org/governors-conservation-achievement-awards/.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

1 hour ago

University of Alabama named top college football program of last 150 years; Auburn no. 20

The University of Alabama has been ranked as the best college football program over the last 150 years, with Auburn University also representing the Yellowhammer State well.

A report by ESPN’s Stats & Information Group used a formula based on the number of national championships, the winning percentage for the best 50 seasons in program history and the winning percentage over the past 150 years, with the most recent 50-year block being weighted heaviest, followed by 1919-1968 and then 1869-1918 coming in as holding the least weight.

Additional adjustments were made to account for discrepancies across divisions and eras, such as national championships below the FBS level counting at 50%, national championships before the poll era (1936) counting at 50% and winning percentages when a team was not in Division I being reduced by 10%.

317
Keep reading 317 WORDS

Using ESPN’s formula, the University of Alabama was awarded a 74.9 rating.

ESPN outlined, “The Crimson Tide’s history is a panorama of strength and longevity: From Wallace Wade in 1925 to Nick Saban five times in the past decade, four coaches have won a national championship. Seven have won an SEC title. Twelve have at least one 10-win season. Everyone wins there — except Ears Whitworth (4-24-2, 1955-57). But Bama fans even love him. Without Ears, Bear Bryant wouldn’t have heard Mama call.”

The University of Notre Dame was ranked second with a 72.9 rating, followed by Ohio State at 69.6, the University of Oklahoma at 68.5 and the University of Southern California (USC) at 67.25.

Auburn also received a high ranking, coming in at 20th best with a 56.82 rating.

The only current SEC schools ranked above Auburn, besides the Tide, were the University of Tennessee and Louisiana State University (LSU) at numbers 14 and 15 respectively.

ESPN wrote, “What’s it like to live in the shadow of the most successful program in the history of college football? Why, it’s pretty successful, thanks for asking, and War Eagle. The Tigers won national titles in 1957 and 2010, and stopped Alabama from playing for national titles with momentous upsets in 1972, 1989 and 2013 — and a true Tiger fan would have a hard time telling you which was more enjoyable. Auburn became a more successful program in the last generation, when the Tigers began playing home games on campus instead of in Birmingham, two hours away. The Tigers waited more than a century for a true home-field advantage.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

State Sen. Elliott: ‘We don’t need a 215-foot tall bridge…[The port director] doesn’t need it for port operations’

The controversy surrounding the Alabama Department of Transportation’s proposed $2.1 billion I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge that will require a toll of $6 each way may have hit another boiling point on Friday.

On the heels of a standing-room-only public meeting a night earlier in Spanish Fort, State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Fairhope) criticized the design parameters of the ALDOT proposal that appears to have the support of Gov. Kay Ivey.

He contends those features have more than doubled the estimated cost of the structure over the past few years. Elliott told Mobile radio FM Talk 106.5’s “Mobile Mornings” host Sean Sullivan on Friday the height of the bridge, which under the current plan is 215 feet, is unnecessary and should be reconsidered.

769
Keep reading 769 WORDS

“I think it all goes back to the cost of the project,” Elliott said. “The cost of the project drives the need for tolling. The cost of the project drives the need for a very long timeframe on the tolling. So that’s where in my mind we need to start – is we need to go back to some of the design input that were made early on in this process and take a step back and look and say, ‘Do we need this bridge to be this tall?’ for instance.”

Elliott recounted the Mobile and Baldwin County delegation’s meeting with Ivey at last week’s Business Council of Alabama Governmental Affairs Conference in Point Clear and said she had “read from a sheet of paper” that made the case for the current ALDOT proposal. He went on to reject the necessity of the height of the bridge.

“And that’s one thing I want to focus on,” he continued. “We met with Governor Ivey last week in Point Clear. She had the Mobile and Baldwin County delegations in. And she read from a sheet of paper and proclaimed that we needed a 215-foot bridge for post-Panamax vessels to go under.”

“Now Sean, you know the Port of Mobile as well as I do,” Elliott added. “You’ve fished up there. I’ve fished up there. But you know how it works. You know what the upper harbor looks like and how that is different from the lower harbor and how they serve different kinds of ships. But my problem is, and you can ask Jimmy Lyons at the State Port Authority, and he’ll tell you – we don’t need a 215-foot tall bridge. We don’t need it! Why in the world is that a design parameter? Why do we have several hundred million dollars in cost on this project we don’t need? Why in the world is ALDOT proceeding with that?”

The Baldwin County Republican state senator was asked by Sullivan to reiterate his contention Alabama Port Authority director Jimmy Lyons saw the 215-foot height as unnecessary and said that height was based on a survey of the cruise ship industry of the tallest ships.

“We don’t,” Elliott confirmed. “He doesn’t need it for port operations. The 215-feet came out of the cruise ship industry and the poll that was done 10-15 years ago where they asked, ‘Cruise ship industry, how tall is the tallest ship that you have? Now listen, I have all the respect in the world for the City of Mobile and their cruise ship industry. But I think it is fair to categorize that as probably a tenuous grip on that industry. Why the governor’s administration is doing right now is designing a bridge for the Queen Mary 2 to sail under. And that’s just nuts. We’ve got a problem keeping just the smallest ship Carnival has here. And we’re designing for the Cunard Line to steam up Mobile Bay. That’s crazy. It really is.

“I think that’s we may have some success changing the governor’s mind is pointing out some but very digestible facts like that that says, ‘Time to take a step back. Time to look at reality, and oh, by the way, time to figure out what we can actually afford,’” he added.

Later in the appearance, Elliott urged Ivey to convene a meeting toll authority scheduled for October 7 in Southwest Alabama instead of Montgomery given the location of the bridge. Ivey as late as Friday afternoon has rejected such overtures.

He was also asked about the composition of the toll authority board, which includes two at-large appointments made by the governor. Ivey has filled those two positions with her chief of staff Jo Bonner and her deputy chief of staff Liz Filmore. Elliott predicted forthcoming legislation that would change that.

“You’re probably going to see legislation this year that changes that,” Elliott said. “There are certain things the legislature can do and certain things the legislature can’t do. But what you are going to see out of the Mobile and Baldwin County delegations is probably a dozen pieces of legislation that tries to address some of the failings that we’re seeing right now. Governor Ivey has two appointments that are at-large appointments. She can pick anybody in the state. And instead of picking anybody in the state, she picked her chief of staff and her deputy chief of staff. And I do not think that was the intent of the legislation.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
5 hours ago

Horseshoe Farm in Greensboro helping strengthen community, improve quality of life

Project Horseshoe Farm in Greensboro offers something for all ages.

The nonprofit, founded in 2007, provides housing, meals, transportation, community center programs and other services to seniors, but also works with young people through after-school and summer programs.

543
Keep reading 543 WORDS

John Dorsey is the director, and while he works with a small staff and a board of directors, college students from around the U.S. come to Greensboro every year to work as paid fellows and interns for one year.

“Recent college graduates from across the country come here,” Dorsey said. “Students come here to us to learn about engaging in the community and learn about service and the relationship between those two.”

Project Horseshoe Farm in Greensboro helps its neighbors in need from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The nonprofit’s mission is to strengthen the community, improve quality of life of vulnerable neighbors and prepare young leaders for tomorrow.

During their time in Greensboro, fellows learn to support local health systems, schools, community organizations and people.

“I think Horseshow Farm drew me to Alabama because it was such a unique organization,” said Amy Xu, from Riverside, California and a Stanford University graduate. “For one, it really gives a lot of opportunity to recent grads. We do so many wonderful programs here in Greensboro that help so many different populations.”

This past year’s fellows hail from as close as Mobile to as far away as New York City, California, Michigan and even Jamaica. Some have enjoyed their time in Greensboro so much, they decided to stay a second year.

“When I was a junior in college, I decided that I did not want to go straight into graduate school. I wanted to take some time off and get some real-world experience. I went to my adviser and just happened to stumble across a flyer for Project Horseshoe Farm, and it has so many of the things I wanted in a program,” said Morgan Zabow, a University of Georgia graduate. “That was community health care, working with children, working with people with mental illness. I decided to take a leap of faith and apply. And lo and behold, I decided to stay for two years because I loved the experience I got here.”

The center’s programs for senior focus on health, wellness, nutrition, social, volunteer and recreational activities, with primary care, mental health and other services also available. Horseshoe Farm also supports three housing programs for women.

The center’s after-school and summer programs work with local schools and universities to teach children academic and life skills as well as character traits vital to employment, higher education and civic involvement.

“This is an organization whose mission is to strengthen communities and improve the quality of life of all our vulnerable neighbors while teaching young people how to be leaders within the communities which they will go back to and live and work,” said Sarah Hallmark, assistant director. “We are here in the Black Belt of Alabama, the highest poverty level in the state of Alabama, and we don’t have resources that other larger communities have and I think the challenges are great.”

The Alabama Power Foundation and Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund Inc., which was established to help low-income Alabamians, have supported Horseshoe Farm with grants and other support.

“The ABC Trust Fund has been instrumental in developing our community center in downtown. We are very lucky and ever so grateful to the trust and Alabama Power, who have supported Horseshoe Farms from the very beginning,” Hallmark said.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
6 hours ago

Roby: ‘My name isn’t on the ballot in 2020, but I still have a few fights left in me — The VA remains at the top of my list’

Last month’s announcement that U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) would not be seeking reelection remains as a shock to many. However, one of her signature achievements when she leaves office on January 3, 2021 will be the changes that resulted from her taking on the scandal-plagued Central Alabama Veterans Affairs system headquartered in Montgomery.

With some 16 months remaining in her term, Roby pledged to continue to make veterans’ issues a priority.

“My name isn’t on the ballot in 2020, but I still have a few fights left in me,” she said. “The VA remains at the top of my list. Throughout my time in Congress and especially over the last five years, we have made strides in the central Alabama veterans’ health care, veterans’ health services to turnaround a deeply broken system. But we still have a lot of work to do, and I fully intend to continue to fight. It is too important to quit. And until I take my last vote in Congress, you can rest assured and the people I represent can rest assured this is going to remain a top priority.”

335
Keep reading 335 WORDS

She explained that access to health care for veterans continues to be an issue with which her congressional office is confronted and noted that when it reaches her office, that constituent is likely “at the end of their rope” in handling whatever that issue may be.

“Not only do our veterans need access, they need the best health care we can give them,” Roby added. “We continue to face issues in our VA system with being able to hire enough physicians and the amount of casework that we do through our office, which we are there to do. That is what we do – we help veterans get care. But the amount of casework is still far too high to say that we have succeeded at this point because when a veteran calls our office, they’re at the end of their rope in terms of being able to get through the system on their own. So they’re calling our office to work on their behalf.”

“And of course, our caseload is still way too high for us to say that we’re there,” she continued. “There are things that need to be addressed. Personnel is a big part of it. And just overall, the veterans’ experience – are they being treated with respect when they walk through the door or do they feel as if they are getting the best quality care the VA can give them. And so, again our nation’s veterans deserve so much more than they’re getting right now when it comes to getting health care through the VA. And so, like I said I’m going to continue to pound my fist on their behalf to make sure that we make the right changes to make sure they get the best quality care we can give them.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
8 hours ago

Buckmasters longest-running hunting show on TV

As a teenager and young adult, one TV show I did not miss was “The American Sportsman” with host Curt Gowdy. The highlights were the bird-hunting trips with Phil Harris, Bing Crosby and the legendary Bear Bryant. Gowdy’s show was one of the longest-running TV shows that featured hunting on a regular basis.

However, at 23 years, “The American Sportsman” does not come close to the longevity record.

1408
Keep reading 1408 WORDS

That honor belongs to Buckmasters, which is in its 33rd season on the air with Montgomery, Alabama, native Jackie Bushman as its main host.

“We’ve been chasing whitetails for 33 years on major cable television,” Bushman said with the 2019 Buckmasters Expo set for Friday through Sunday this week at the Montgomery Convention Center. “Just to watch how it’s changed from the cameras, the female hunters and new hosts, it’s amazing where it’s come in 33 years. I’m very, very proud of being a part of it.”

Bushman said his inspiration for Buckmasters was Ray Scott, who elevated bass fishing to elite status through Bassmasters, the organization Scott founded.

“Way back, Ray Scott was a good friend, and I watched what he did with Bassmasters,” Bushman said. “But bass fishing and deer hunting are two different sports. There are some things you can do in bass fishing you can’t do in deer hunting. I remember the hardest thing getting started was the cameras and light-gathering capabilities. That’s probably the reason nobody did a whitetail show. With the old cameras, I just wanted to pull my hair out. The most common two words from my camera guy were, ‘Don’t shoot,’ because there wasn’t enough light.”

When Buckmasters started, the cameramen were lugging around 25-pound cameras that cost $45,000 each. The evolution in video equipment to today makes it much easier with handheld cameras with high definition that cost $3,000 to $4,000.

“It’s amazing how far the technology has come since we started,” Bushman said. “And the light sensitivity allows us to hunt in conditions that we used to never dream of.”

Bushman said he really can’t pinpoint a time when he knew Buckmasters was going to be a success, and he could quit teaching tennis at Lagoon Park.

“I was doing the consumer shows, trying to sell Buckmasters, and still teaching tennis,” he said. “When we got to go to TNN (The Nashville Network), we went from 10,000 or 12,000 subscribers to 80,000. Then it just kept taking off from there. That was the biggest catalyst to get us going to the next level. For five years, we were the only hunting show on any of the major networks.”

When TNN was sold and the new buyers didn’t want any hunting or fishing programming, Buckmasters spent a couple of years searching for a new network home before settling in at the Outdoor Channel, its home for the past 16 years.

The TV show’s content has also changed over the years from strictly hunting whitetails to hunting a variety of big-game species.

“When it was all whitetails, that put a lot of pressure on us because you’ve got only X number of weeks to hunt to get original footage,” Bushman said. “We started mixing in elk hunts, caribou hunts and bear hunts. But it’s still 80-85% whitetail, because that’s what most people want to watch. When you go on location for 4½ days, you’re trying to get 17 minutes and 40 seconds of editorial content to fill up a TV show. I always tell everybody that if you see a lot of talking on the show, we had a bad week. That’s just the nature of the beast.”

Over the years, Bushman introduced new features to the show, including Officer Rusty, a genuine Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Conservation Enforcement Officer, Rusty Morrow. A puppet character named Shotgun Red was also added.

“I always wanted to have something for the kids,” Bushman said. “For the 33 years, it’s always been about the kids and getting the new generation going. I was on ‘Nashville Now’ with Ralph Emery. We were talking about the new season of Buckmasters, and Steve Hall, who was Shotgun Red, was listening.

“Steve Hall said to me, ‘What you said about hunting and conservation, that’s the coolest things I’ve heard on national TV.’ I told Ralph that if it wasn’t for the hunters and fishermen, we wouldn’t have the abundant wildlife we have today.”

Bushman said anyone who loves to see and experience the wildlife and natural resources Americans enjoy should consider buying a hunting and/or fishing license regardless of whether they hunt or fish.

“I tell people, I promise that money will go toward conservation projects,” he said.

Shotgun Red quickly became a part of the Buckmasters TV show and was an instant hit. One promotion promised a Shotgun Red doll for youngsters who wrote into the show. Demand quickly outstripped supply.

“Kids loved Shotgun Red,” Bushman said. “I didn’t have a clue of how big it was going to get. I’ve had grown men come up to me and say, ‘I never got my Shotgun Red doll.’ It’s funny how it touched a lot of people.”

Another celebrity soon joined the show. The Buckmasters Classic was a huge event at Southern Sportsman’s Lodge outside Montgomery that combined deer hunting and a wide variety of celebrities who competed in all sorts of games. Jim Varney, the rubber-faced comedian of Ernest fame, came to Buckmasters Classic one year and asked how he could help promote the outdoors lifestyle.

“We couldn’t use Ernest, so we had to come up with another character,” Bushman said. “We went to an outdoors store, and Jim started trying on hats. He looked like Elmer Fudd in one hat, but then we found an orange hat with ear flaps. He put one flap up and one down, and he looked in the mirror and said, “Bush, this is it.’ From that day forward, he was Bubba. When we put Shotgun Red and Bubba together with me in the middle, it was a huge, huge hit. Now I’ve lost both my co-hosts. Jim Varney passed away when he was 50, and Steve Hall passed away this year.”

Bushman said Varney also helped him with his on-camera presence.

“He told me one day, ‘Bush, you look mad,’” Bushman said. “I said, ‘Jim, I ain’t mad, I’m scared.’ He taught me so much about the camera. He said, ‘The camera is your best friend. It’s not your enemy. When you’re talking to the camera, it’s got to be your buddy.’ I’m still not great, but I’ve learned to relax a little and be more myself.”

Bushman still marvels at the reach of the Buckmasters TV show.

“I’m just a country boy from Montgomery, Alabama, doing a hunting show,” he said. “You walk through an airport, or you walk on a beach, or you’re in a restaurant, and people come up and tell me they love the show. I never fathomed that so many people would watch the show. And believe me, the show was not about me. It was about getting people ready for deer season. I promise you, there are a lot better deer hunters out there than me. There are a lot of deer running around out there laughing at that part of it. I could do a three-year series on just missed deer.”

Bushman said his goal for the show is to project their love of hunting and try to point out the positive aspects of the outdoors experience.

“You know, bird watching is the fastest-growing sport in the nation,” he said. “What people don’t know is who funds the conservation efforts so that we have abundant wildlife of all species. The hunters fund it. But we want you to come hunting and be a part of our fraternity. A part of it is access to hunting land, but a lot of kids these days are in single-parent homes. If everybody in a hunting club took a kid or an adult newcomer hunting, it’s a pretty simple equation. We have 11 million hunters. If everybody took a kid hunting who didn’t have access to it, we’d double our numbers. If we don’t do that, our numbers will continue to decline.”

This weekend, Bushman will be hanging around the Buckmasters booth at the convention center with a variety of activities going on around him. More than 300 exhibitors will have the latest hunting equipment. The Brewster buck, the new world record whitetail, will be on display. Hunting celebrities will be available for autographs as well as the usual indoor archery championship. New this year will be the Buckmasters collegiate fishing competition.

Visit www.buckmasters.com/resources/expo for more information. Entry fee is a can of food that will be donated to the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Show less